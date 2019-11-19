Log in
ADW Capital Partners, L.P. Hosts Analyst Day to Highlight its Investment Case on EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Publishes Investment Research

11/19/2019 | 02:41pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADW Capital Management LLC, the general partner of ADW Capital Partners, L.P. ("ADW Capital"), a New York City based hedge fund, hosted an analyst day on Tuesday, November 19th at 8 AM in New York to discuss its long-standing investment in EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI).

The event included a formal presentation showcasing the firm's in-depth quantitative and qualitative research assembled over the last three years since it has become a shareholder. Following the presentation, the firm hosted an interactive "Q & A" session with attendees to further discuss the merits of its long-standing investment. ADW Capital owns over 8.5% of EVI Industries and believes the Company is wildly misunderstood by the public markets and its market valuation substantially discounts the historical value creation and the Company's material growth prospects in the future.

The meeting was widely attended and below is a link to the firm's research / presentation.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/oujcv12khvuk9kp/ADW_EVI_Industries_Presentation.pdf?dl=0

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information herein contains "forward-looking statements." Specific forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include, without limitation, words such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "targets," "forecasts," "seeks," "could" or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking. Our forward-looking statements are based on our current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company and projections regarding the industry in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. ADW Capital Partners does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adw-capital-partners-lp-hosts-analyst-day-to-highlight-its-investment-case-on-evi-industries-nyseevi-and-publishes-investment-research-300961265.html

SOURCE ADW Capital Management LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
