EVI Industries : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1

02/10/2020 | 05:13pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

_________________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

_________________________________

Date of Report

February 10, 2020

(Date of earliest event reported)

EVI Industries, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

001-14757

(Commission File Number)

11-2014231

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

4500 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 340

Miami, Florida

(Address of principal executive offices)

33137

(Zip Code)

(305) 402-9300

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $.025 par value EVI NYSE American

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 10, 2020, EVI Industries, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated February 10, 2020

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EVI INDUSTRIES, INC.
Dated: February 10, 2020 By: /s/ Robert H. Lazar
Robert H. Lazar
Chief Financial Officer

3

Disclaimer

EVI Industries Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 22:12:08 UTC
