EVI Industries : Provides Business Update and Reports Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2020

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) (the “Company” or “EVI”) announced today results for the nine- and three-month periods ended March 31, 2020. While the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic disruption adversely impacted the Company’s performance, particularly resulting in a deceleration of revenue beginning in March 2020, the Company achieved record gross profit for the three-month period and record revenue, gross profit, and operating cash flows for the nine-month period. These results also reflect the Company’s continued execution of its long-term focused buy-and-build growth strategy, the effectiveness of certain organic growth initiatives, and continued investment towards the modernization and optimization of the Company.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company has provided a pre-recorded earnings conference call including a business update, which can be accessed in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.evi-ind.com or by visiting https://ir.evi-ind.com/message-from-the-ceo.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2020, the Company had $26 million of net debt, including approximately $4.0 million of cash and $30 million of borrowings drawn from its credit facility. This represents a $10 million, or a 27%, decrease to net debt as compared to June 30, 2019 and a $3 million, or a 10%, decrease to net debt as compared to December 31, 2019. The strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet was driven by a record level of operating cash flow of $14.3 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020. As a precautionary measure to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 1, 2020, the Company increased its borrowings from its credit facility.

Discussion of COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EVI’s businesses have remained operational as relevant authorities have generally designated the nature of the Company’s industry to be ‘essential’. Early on, the Company’s leaders acted quickly and decisively in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce costs and preserve capital, and they continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and may take further actions as circumstances change. Further, the Company accelerated certain of its planned modernization and optimization initiatives, including the elimination and consolidation of facilities, the implementation of certain advanced technology systems, the establishment of certain alternative financing tools, and other initiatives meant to increase growth and profitability. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically stay-at-home-orders, have and continue to create disruption to the economy and the Company’s business and results.

Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and CEO stated, “While the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and results is uncertain, as we navigate through these times, we are bolstered by the depth of experience across our organization, our entrepreneurial culture, and the extraordinary dedication and perseverance of our valued employees.”

Geographic, Customer, and Product Diversity

The Company operates in a historically resilient industry and its growth strategy and operating model are focused on long-term growth.

Geographic Markets: EVI operates from 24 distribution locations in 14 states and exports to Latin America and the Caribbean from its Florida operations. Across and beyond this geography, the Company employs approximately 125 sales professionals that partner with the Company’s customers by providing planning, designing, and consulting services that generally result in long-term customer relationships.

End-User Customers: Today, EVI completes tens of thousands of transactions per quarter to thousands of customers that operate industrial, on-premise, vended, and or route laundries dedicated to a wide range of end-user customers. These transactions are sourced by the Company’s vast sales organization and are generally supported and fulfilled by the Company’s internal installation and service network including approximately 200 technicians.

Product Range: EVI offers a wide variety of commercial laundry equipment and an assortment of related parts and accessories along with specialized water heating, water treatment, and material handling products sourced from many suppliers. The Company sources commercial laundry equipment from 12 domestic and international OEMs and sells over 25 brand names with a wide variety of price points, features, and capabilities to meet the needs of varying commercial laundry end-user customers.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “We believe that, among other benefits, the combination of geographic and end-user customer diversity, and a broad product range mitigates the risk that a disruption to any one geography, any one end-user customer, and or any one product category can materially impact the entire Company.”

Acquisitions

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Sevierville, Tennessee based Laundry Systems of Tennessee and affiliates and Richmond, Virginia based Commercial Laundry Equipment, Inc. The newly acquired businesses are distributors of on-premise and vended laundry products and providers of related installation and maintenance services. Their addition expands EVI’s market share and adds additional sales and service presence in the mid-Atlantic and southeast United States.

Three-Month and Nine-Month Operating Results

(compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year)

Three-Month Results

Revenue was flat at $59 million,

Gross profit increased 3% to a record $13.8 million,

Gross margin increased 80 basis points to 23%,

Operating income was $0.35 million versus $1.1 million,

Net income was $(0.0) million versus $0.5 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1million versus $2.2 million.

Nine-Month Results

Revenue increased 11% to a record $181 million,

Gross profit increased 13% to a record $42 million,

Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 23%,

Operating income was $2.4 million versus $4.6 million,

Net income was $0.83 million versus $2.5 million,

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million versus $7.8 million, and

Operating cash flow was a record $14.3 million, an increase of $24 million in cash provided by operations.

Revenue

The 11% increase in revenue for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 was due to the results of operations of acquired businesses and increases in revenue resulting from certain sales growth strategies executed by the Company to increase market share in existing geographies. These increases for the nine-month period were partially offset by a deceleration of revenue beginning in mid-March 2020 resulting from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the delayed completion of a number of open sales contracts as a result of shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions. This deceleration in revenues contributed to revenues being flat in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal three-month period ended March 31, 2020 was flat year over year and decreased 12% for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020 compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. These results reflect the Company’s ongoing investments to optimize and modernize its acquired businesses and investments made in pursuit of acquisition and strategic opportunities, combined with the unforeseen impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Despite the short-term turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain steadfast in our long-term approach to building a significant enterprise and we believe that favorable industry dynamics combined with our financial principles, decentralized operating model, entrepreneurial culture, and credible reputation are the foundation of our long-term growth and investment strategy.”

For additional information regarding the Company’s results for the three and nine-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and further discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic, see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, EVI discloses the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which EVI defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and amortization of share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and amortization of share-based compensation to net income as shown in the attached Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation. EVI considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by companies, lenders, investors and others because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company’s capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and the tax positions of companies can vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity, including cash flow, derived in accordance with GAAP, or to any other method of analyzing EVI’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, EVI’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to definitions of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 9-Months Ended 9-Months Ended 3-Months Ended 3-Months Ended 03/31/20 03/31/19 03/31/20 03/31/19 Revenues $ 181,379 $ 163,436 $ 59,041 $ 59,290 Cost of Sales 139,640 126,615 45,211 45,867 Gross Profit 41,739 36,821 13,830 13,423 SG&A 39,302 32,180 13,479 12,316 Operating Income 2,437 4,641 351 1,107 Interest Expense, net 1,198 942 343 403 Income before Income Taxes 1,239 3,699 8 704 Provision for Income Taxes 408 1,172 20 238 Net Income (Loss) $ 831 $ 2,527 $ (12) $ 466 Net Income (Loss) per Share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ (0.00) $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ (0.00) $ 0.04 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 11,815 11,463 11,872 11,666 Diluted 12,188 11,960 11,872 12,145

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) 03/31/20 06/30/19 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,917 $ 5,038 Accounts receivable, net 26,560 30,557 Inventories, net 27,108 26,445 Vendor deposits 613 403 Contract assets 116 2,487 Other current assets 3,430 2,938 Total current assets 61,744 67,868 Equipment and improvements, net 7,971 5,865 Operating lease assets 5,780 - Intangible assets, net 22,189 22,351 Goodwill 56,574 54,501 Other assets 4,186 3,900 Total assets $ 158,444 $ 154,485 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 17,647 $ 17,508 Accrued employee expenses 4,070 5,187 Customer deposits 10,510 7,163 Contract liabilities 834 854 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,744 - Total current liabilities 34,805 30,712 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,347 1,708 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,060 - Long-term debt, net 29,804 40,563 Total liabilities 71,016 72,983 Common stock related to acquiree's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") - 4,240 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value - - Common stock, $.025 par value 300 296 Additional paid-in capital 78,526 73,010 Retained earnings 10,466 9,635 Treasury stock (1,864) (1,439) Common stock related to acquiree's ESOP - (4,240) Total shareholders' equity 87,428 77,262 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 158,444 $ 154,485

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended 03/31/20 03/31/19 Operating activities: Net income $ 831 $ 2,527 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,692 1,894 Amortization of debt discount 41 82 Provision for bad debt expense 136 181 Non-cash lease expense 24 - Share-based compensation 1,724 1,287 Inventory reserve 133 125 Provision for deferred income taxes 416 234 Other (85) - (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable 4,961 (4,847) Inventories 902 (5,759) Vendor deposits (210) (438) Contract assets 2,371 (2,445) Other assets (602) (1,384) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,076) 2,899 Accrued employee expenses (1,168) (1,600) Customer deposits 3,257 (2,629) Contract liabilities (20) 255 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 14,327 (9,618) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,785) (1,741) Cash paid for acquisitions; net of cash acquired (1,334) (12,542) Net cash used by investing activities (4,119) (14,283) Financing activities: Dividends paid - (1,619) Proceeds from borrowings 8,000 110,963 Debt repayments (18,930) (79,435) Payment of debt issuance costs - (272) Repurchases of common stock in satisfaction of employee tax withholding obligations (425) (359) Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 26 23 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (11,329) 29,301 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,121) 5,400 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,038 1,330 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,917 $ 6,730



EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended 03/31/20 03/31/19 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 1,215 $ 799 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 224 $ 1,354 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities Common stock issued for acquisitions $3,770 $ 21,290

The following table reconciles net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation (in thousands) (Unaudited) 9-Months Ended 9-Months Ended 3-Months Ended 3-Months Ended 03/31/20 03/31/19 03/31/20 03/31/19 Net Income (loss) $ 831 $ 2,527 $ (12) $ 466 Provision for Income Taxes 408 1,172 20 238 Interest Expense 1,198 942 343 403 Depreciation and Amortization 2,692 1,894 962 639 Amortization of Share-based Compensation 1,724 1,287 809 449 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,853 $ 7,822 $ 2,122 $ 2,195

