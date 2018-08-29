Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EVINE Live Inc    EVLV

EVINE LIVE INC (EVLV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EVINE Live Inc : EVINE Live Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / EVINE Live Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: EVLV) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 29, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-1EA2373D601FE.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVINE LIVE INC
12:32pEVINE LIVE INC : EVINE Live Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:01pEvine Live Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/26EVINE LIVE : Sioux City native named director of licensing at Hard Rock Internat..
AQ
08/24EVINE LIVE INC : half-yearly earnings release
08/15Evine to Kick-Off All Star, its Annual Vendor Celebration
GL
08/08Evine Live Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 29, 2018
GL
07/19Evine Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Skinn Cosmetics
GL
07/17Free Technical Reports on Baozun and Three Additional Services Equities
AC
07/10EVINE LIVE : to Launch New Brand Partner, Ready to Wear Beauty July 10 and 11
AQ
07/09EVINE LIVE : to Launch New Brand Partner, Ready to Wear Beauty July 10 and 11
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:01aEVINE Live beats by $0.02, misses on revenue 
06/13Evine Live +6.8% as CFO discloses share purchase 
06/08Evine appoints Anne Martin-Cachon as President 
06/06EVINE : 70% Upside This Year 
05/30EVINE Live Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 653 M
EBIT 2019 4,23 M
Net income 2019 -1,23 M
Debt 2019 52,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 84,3 M
Chart EVINE LIVE INC
Duration : Period :
EVINE Live Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVINE LIVE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,13 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Rosenblatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne E. Martin-Vachon President
Landel C. Hobbs Chairman
Diana Garvis Purcel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas D. Beers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVINE LIVE INC-7.86%84
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.77%10 541
NEXT22.48%9 786
DUFRY-16.49%6 679
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-2.92%6 328
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC55.96%4 969
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.