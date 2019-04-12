World-Renowned Jewelry Designer Nicky Butler to Premiere on Evine

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company ( evine.com ), today announced that distinguished jewelry designer Nicky Butler will premiere on the network on April 22. The move to Evine comes after Butler’s two-decade residency at HSN, where he built a loyal fanbase.



“We are elated to welcome Nicky to our family of brand partners,” said Bob Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Officer at Evine. “His jewelry has been worn by both members of royalty and celebrities, which is indicative of his great work and industry expertise. We look forward to providing a welcoming platform for Nicky to share his designs while letting his customers know where they can find him.”

“I am very excited about my new home and am eager to show the Evine customers, along with my collectors, the latest items I have been working on,” said Nicky Butler. “The network has been a wonderful partner with merchandising, creative and broadcast teams showing a deep level of investment in my brand. I am looking forward to a successful debut!”

“Nicky’s collection is unlike anything else in our current jewelry brand assortment,” said Matthew Lubkeman, Vice President of Jewelry and Watches at Evine. “His cross-cultural inspiration and years of experience brings to Evine a unique perspective in the gemstone jewelry category. Throughout his career he has built a loyal brand following that adores his iconic designs. We are excited to add Nicky Butler to the Evine brand mix.”

Butler’s premiere will be comprised of four hours of live television scheduled for April 22. The assortment will be comprised of over 35 items at launch, including items from the Celtic, Nature, and Raj Collections. A Nicky Butler sweepstakes began April 12 for customers to enter to win bracelets, pendants and earrings along with an Evine shopping credit in anticipation of the debut.

Viewers are invited to watch the premiere via cable and satellite, mobile apps and live streaming online at www.evine.com . Evine airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers. Find Evine in your area: www.evine.com/channelfinder .

For more information on Nicky Butler, visit www.evine.com/nickybutler . For more information on Evine, visit www.evine.com .

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

About Nicky Butler

Worn by princesses, celebrities and fashion designers, Nicky Butler is a mainstay in sterling silver gemstone jewelry. His designs perfectly blend the timelessness of the old with the unexpectedness of the new. He remains inspired by his experience in the world of antiquity, the influences of British pop culture and his extensive travels to India. Nicky exhibits a distinctive and highly recognizable style, noted for his open-work designs and intensive use of oversized and multiple gemstones. His unconventional approach resembles antique museum gallery collections. He provides exciting jewelry with a signature bold sense of style that caters to both old and new fans.

