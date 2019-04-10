Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  EVN AG    EVNV   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVNV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVN AG: Decision in investment treaty arbitration against the Republic of Bulgaria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
EVN AG: Decision in investment treaty arbitration against the Republic of Bulgaria

10-Apr-2019 / 20:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In June 2013, EVN AG brought claims against the Republic of Bulgaria under the Energy Charter Treaty and the Austrian-Bulgarian bilateral investment protection treaty before an international arbitral tribunal under the auspices of the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) established at the World Bank. The claims arise from measures taken by Bulgarian regulatory authorities and government agencies in connection with the pricing of electricity and the remuneration for public law obligations relating to renewable energy.

In February 2017, the part of the claims regarding the remuneration obligations for renewable energy was, as announced in February 2017, offset between a Bulgarian EVN subsidiary and the Bulgarian state-owned electricity company NEK.

The ICSID tribunal has now rendered a final decision on EVN AG's claims, according to which EVN AG has not been awarded any further compensation and each party is to bear its own costs. The decision will not affect the consolidated results of the EVN Group.

The decision of the arbitral tribunal can be challenged within 120 days before an ICSID Ad-hoc Annulment Committee for very limited reasons, which is currently being assessed by EVN AG. An appeal of the ICSID award before the courts of Bulgaria is not possible.

As a leading energy and environmental services company, EVN AG considers itself a long-term investor in the Bulgarian market irrespective of the decision of the ICSID tribunal.


Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at

Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at

10-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 798605

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

798605  10-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVN AG
02:15pEVN AG : Decision in investment treaty arbitration against the Republic of Bulga..
EQ
02/28EVN AG : Business development in the first quarter of 2018/19
EQ
02/28EVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01/23EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/23EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018EVN AG : Convening of the 90th Annual General Meeting
EQ
2018EVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
2018EVN AG : Results for the 2017/18 financial year
EQ
2018EVN AG : annual earnings release
2018EVN AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective o..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 030 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 180 M
Debt 2019 825 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 13,08
P/E ratio 2020 11,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 2 400 M
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz Hemm Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Weinrichter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG2.64%2 702
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.14%90 338
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.58%65 568
ENEL12.21%64 802
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.90%61 290
IBERDROLA12.77%58 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About