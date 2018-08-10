DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

EVN AG: EVN releases treasury shares to employees



10.08.2018 / 18:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On 8 June 2018 EVN AG announced the release of up to 165,000 treasury shares to employees of the company and specified subsidiaries during the third calendar quarter of 2018.

A total of 67,030 shares, representing 0.04% of the share capital of EVN AG, were transferred to employees on 10 August 2018. This step concludes and terminates the transfer of shares to employees. The transferred treasury shares represent ordinary zero-par value bearer shares of EVN AG. The present value of the shares equals the share price at the end of the day on 10 August 2018 (closing price: EUR 16.340).

EVN AG now holds 1,883,824 treasury shares which represent 1.05% of the company's share capital.