EVN AG    EVNV   AT0000741053

EVN AG (EVNV)
My previous session
Most popular
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/10 06:44:13 pm
16.32 EUR   -0.85%
06:25pEVN : releases treasury shares to employees
PU
06:10pEVN AG : EVN releases treasury shares to employees
EQ
08/02EVN AG : EVN raises its outlook for the Group net result 2017/18
EQ
EVN AG: EVN releases treasury shares to employees

08/10/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
EVN AG: EVN releases treasury shares to employees

10.08.2018 / 18:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 8 June 2018 EVN AG announced the release of up to 165,000 treasury shares to employees of the company and specified subsidiaries during the third calendar quarter of 2018.

A total of 67,030 shares, representing 0.04% of the share capital of EVN AG, were transferred to employees on 10 August 2018. This step concludes and terminates the transfer of shares to employees. The transferred treasury shares represent ordinary zero-par value bearer shares of EVN AG. The present value of the shares equals the share price at the end of the day on 10 August 2018 (closing price: EUR 16.340).

EVN AG now holds 1,883,824 treasury shares which represent 1.05% of the company's share capital.


10.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Phone: +43-2236-200-12294
E-mail: info@evn.at
Internet: www.evn.at
ISIN: AT0000741053
WKN: 074105
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

713237  10.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713237&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 193 M
EBIT 2018 351 M
Net income 2018 233 M
Debt 2018 717 M
Yield 2018 2,71%
P/E ratio 2018 13,08
P/E ratio 2019 13,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,70x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 3 015 M
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,1 €
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz Hemm Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Weinrichter Member-Supervisory Board
Paul Hofer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG-2.02%3 452
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE28.02%45 934
ENGIE-6.63%37 175
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.39%34 913
SEMPRA ENERGY7.30%30 394
ORSTED21.79%24 883
