Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  EVN AG    EVNV   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVNV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/28 01:32:01 am
13.65 EUR   -0.22%
01:35aEVN AG : Business development in the first quarter of 2018/19
EQ
01:35aEVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01/23EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:35am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

28.02.2019 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available
under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1
German: https://www.evn.at/publikationen English: https://www.evn.at/publications


28.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News DGAP News Service

781631  28.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781631&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVN AG
01:35aEVN AG : Business development in the first quarter of 2018/19
EQ
01:35aEVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01/23EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/23EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018EVN AG : Convening of the 90th Annual General Meeting
EQ
2018EVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
2018EVN AG : Results for the 2017/18 financial year
EQ
2018EVN AG : annual earnings release
2018EVN AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective o..
EQ
2018EVN AG : Business development in the first three quarters of 2017/18
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 030 M
EBIT 2019 293 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 822 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 13,14
P/E ratio 2020 11,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
Capitalization 2 454 M
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz Hemm Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Weinrichter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG6.21%2 799
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.49%43 726
ENGIE10.98%39 141
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.58%38 768
SEMPRA ENERGY9.90%32 538
ORSTED10.79%30 931
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.