Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  EVN AG    EVNV   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVNV)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/22 01:57:43 am
15.1 EUR   +0.94%
01:35aEVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:35aEVN AG : Business development in the first three quarters of 2018/19
EQ
08/09EVN AG : EVN releases treasury shares to employees
EQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

22.08.2019 / 07:30
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available
under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q3
German: https://www.evn.at/publikationen English: https://www.evn.at/publications


22.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News DGAP News Service

861167  22.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861167&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVN AG
01:35aEVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:35aEVN AG : Business development in the first three quarters of 2018/19
EQ
08/09EVN AG : EVN releases treasury shares to employees
EQ
05/29EVN AG : EVN plans to release treasury shares to employees
EQ
05/29EVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/29EVN AG : Business development in the first half of 2018/19
EQ
04/10EVN AG : Decision in investment treaty arbitration against the Republic of Bulga..
EQ
02/28EVN AG : Business development in the first quarter of 2018/19
EQ
02/28EVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01/23EVN AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 023 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 828 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 2 663 M
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,62  €
Last Close Price 14,96  €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Franz Hemm Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Weinrichter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG16.15%2 955
NEXTERA ENERGY INC27.29%104 986
ENEL SPA23.63%70 311
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.72%66 434
IBERDROLA33.06%65 511
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.74%63 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group