EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
08/22/2019 | 01:35am EDT
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
22.08.2019 / 07:30
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
861167 22.08.2019
© EQS 2019
|Sales 2019
|2 023 M
|EBIT 2019
|292 M
|Net income 2019
|176 M
|Debt 2019
|828 M
|Yield 2019
|2,94%
|P/E ratio 2019
|14,9x
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,8x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,73x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,61x
|Capitalization
|2 663 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
18,62 €
|Last Close Price
14,96 €
|Spread / Highest target
44,4%
|Spread / Average Target
24,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-6,42%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVN AG
|16.15%
|2 955