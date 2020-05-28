Log in
EVN AG    EVN   AT0000741053

EVN AG

(EVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/28 02:21:15 am
14.56 EUR   +1.11%
01:35aEVN AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:35aEVN AG : Business development in the first half of 2019/20
EQ
04/29EVN AG : EVN decreases outlook for the Group net result 2019/20
EQ
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

05/28/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

28.05.2020 / 07:30
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications

28.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1056449  28.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1056449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 224 M
EBIT 2020 243 M
Net income 2020 205 M
Debt 2020 668 M
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 2 564 M
Chart EVN AG
Duration : Period :
EVN AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,18 €
Last Close Price 14,40 €
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Szyszkowitz Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Meißl Member-Supervisory Board
Paul Hofer Member-Supervisory Board
Willi Stiowicek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVN AG-16.76%2 816
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.24%114 683
ENEL S.P.A.-7.86%72 763
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.41%67 828
IBERDROLA4.62%65 345
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.21%60 853
