EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
05/28/2020 | 01:35am EDT
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
28.05.2020 / 07:30
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
1056449 28.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|Sales 2020
|2 224 M
|EBIT 2020
|243 M
|Net income 2020
|205 M
|Debt 2020
|668 M
|Yield 2020
|3,40%
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,8x
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,0x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,45x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,33x
|Capitalization
|2 564 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EVN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Average target price
19,18 €
|Last Close Price
14,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
70,1%
|Spread / Average Target
33,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
7,64%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|EVN AG
|-16.76%
|2 816