EVO Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of 7,022,225 Shares of Common Stock

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 7,022,225 shares of Class A common stock, which was upsized from 6,022,225 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $24.50 per share, which includes 7,000,000 shares of Class A common stock offered by the Company and 22,225 shares of Class A common stock offered by two individual selling stockholders pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,053,333 additional shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds received by the Company from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock in the offering (other than shares sold pursuant to the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares) to purchase LLC interests in EVO Investco, LLC (“EVO LLC”) and paired shares of the Company’s Class D common stock from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC at a purchase price per LLC interest and paired share of Class D common stock equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds received by the Company from any sale of shares of Class A common stock to the underwriter upon exercise of its option to purchase additional shares to purchase an equivalent number of LLC interests in EVO LLC directly from EVO LLC at a purchase price per LLC interest equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock less underwriting discounts and commissions. EVO LLC anticipates that it will use any net proceeds from the sale of LLC interests to the Company to repay borrowings under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock sold by them in the offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

J. P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Attn: Prospectus Group

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities (the “Registration Statement”) was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Registration Statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across North America and Europe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainty. They are not guarantees of future performance, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance upon them. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and comparable words are a common way to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements about the Company’s use of proceeds from the offering. Actual results may differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements made in this release for a variety of reasons, including those described in “Risk factors” and “Forward-looking statements” in the Registration Statement.

Contact:

Sarah Jane Schneider

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

770-709-7365

investor.relations@evopayments.com