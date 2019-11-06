Log in
EVO Payments to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
11/06/2019 | 09:10am EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO”), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • November 12, 2019, James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi Financial Technology Conference in New York, New York at 3:15 p.m. EST.
  • November 13, 2019, Brendan F. Tansill, President, the Americas, will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Conference in New York, New York at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Individuals may listen to live webcasts of the presentations from the conferences from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.evopayments.com.  Recordings of the presentations will be archived on the site following the event.

About EVO Payments Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider.  EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe.  As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

Contact:
Sarah Jane Perry
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
770-709-7365
investor.relations@evopayments.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
