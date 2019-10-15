Log in
EVO Payments to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global payment technology and service provider, will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

EVO Payments’ management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to discuss the results.  Participants may access the conference call via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.evopayments.com; or participants may dial (877) 356-5729 inside the U.S. and Canada and (629) 228-0718 outside the U.S. and Canada to listen.  The conference ID number is 2555369.  A replay of the call will be archived on the company's investor relations website following the live call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider.  EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe.  As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Contact:
Sarah Jane Perry
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
770-709-7365
investor.relations@evopayments.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 573 M
EBIT 2019 42,0 M
Net income 2019 -5,13 M
Debt 2019 466 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -145x
P/E ratio 2020 421x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 1 028 M
Chart EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EVO Payments, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVO PAYMENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,44  $
Last Close Price 28,08  $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James G. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ray Sidhom Chairman
Kevin M. Hodges Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael L. Reidenbach Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vahe Alex Dombalagian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVO PAYMENTS, INC.13.82%1 028
CINTAS CORPORATION58.31%27 525
TELEPERFORMANCE39.04%12 529
EDENRED33.07%11 457
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.37%10 545
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.08%10 502
