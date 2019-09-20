Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  EVO Transportation & Energy Services Inc    EVOA

EVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES INC

(EVOA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVO Transportation & Energy Services Acquires The Ritter Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:30am EDT

PEORIA, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc. (EVO) (OTC Pink: EVOA), an alternative fuel services company and emerging transportation operator, announced the acquisition of the Ritter Companies (Ritter), which includes John W. Ritter Trucking, Ritter Transport, JohMar Leasing and Ritter Transportation Systems.

The acquisition was funded with the concurrent closing of a $24.5 million credit facility with Antara Capital LP and its affiliates. The remainder of the funds will be used to retire certain existing indebtedness and general working capital needs.

Ritter is the largest U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail contractor in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S. The company also provides freight trucking services to non-government entities, along with a freight brokerage business. Ritter currently owns a fleet of 125 trucks with 311 employees, and it generated approximately $40 million in revenue during 2018.

“As we continue to execute on our consolidation strategy, entering into this credit facility provides us with the necessary capital to acquire another top player within our industry,” said John Yeros, CEO of EVO. “Ritter is a well-run business that provides our platform with greater exposure to East coast mail routes. We look forward to beginning the onboarding process and furthering our mission of becoming the preferred supplier for the USPS.”

Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to EVO for the transaction.

About EVO Transportation & Energy Services
EVO is an emerging transportation operator and next generation supplier for the United States Postal Service (USPS). It offers flexible and efficient solutions through a combination of Diesel and CNG trucks and tractors across 43 states. EVO also operates five strategically located CNG refueling stations located in Jurupa Valley, CA; Fort Worth, TX; Oak Creek, WI; Tolleson, AZ; and San Antonio, TX that accommodate class 8 trucks and trailers. For more information, please visit evotransinc.com.

Important Information
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “could,” “potentially” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those described in under “Risk Factors” contained in EVO’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and EVO assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by law.

Corporate Contact Information
John Yeros
Chief Executive Officer
JYeros@evocng.com  

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
EVOA@gatewayir.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERG
08:30aEVO Transportation & Energy Services Acquires The Ritter Companies
GL
07/25EVO Transportation & Energy Services Announces Acquisition of Finkle Transpor..
GL
07/17EVO Transportation & Energy Services Appoints Eugene Putnam as Chief Financia..
GL
01/10EVO Transportation & Energy Services Closes Acquisition of Sheehy Mail
GL
2018EVO Transportation & Energy Services Announces Two Acquisitions
GL
2018EVO Transportation & Energy Services Signs Agreement to Acquire Sheehy Mail
GL
2018EVO to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2..
GL
2018EVO Appoints Three Independent Directors to Its Board
GL
2018EVO Appoints Michael Zientek as Chief Financial Officer
GL
2018EVO's Thunder Ridge Transport Awarded $9 Million in USPS Contracts
GL
More news
Chart EVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
EVO Transportation & Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Yeros Chief Executive Officer
Damon R. Cuzick President
Thomas J. Abood Chairman
John P. Sheehy Chief Operating Officer
Michael Zientek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES INC0.00%14
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN4.67%7 567
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES-31.35%4 788
PARKLAND FUEL CORP21.39%4 767
MURPHY USA INC12.98%2 768
VIVO ENERGY PLC0.32%1 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group