EVO Transportation & Energy Services Appoints Thomas J. Abood as Chief Executive Officer

PEORIA, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc. (EVO) (OTC Pink: EVOA), a national logistics services provider, has appointed Chairman Thomas J. Abood as chief executive officer, succeeding John Yeros effective October 1, 2019.



Abood has been an investor and director of EVO since its inception, and has been chairman since October 2018. During that time, he has been actively involved in providing advice to senior management and in consummating its recent financing.

Abood brings with him nearly 20 years of senior financial services industry experience as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Dougherty Financial Group (DFG). While at DFG, he oversaw its money management businesses, which had in excess of $40 billion in assets under management. In addition, he led DFG’s legal, compliance and human resources functions. During Abood’s tenure he was directly responsible for multiple acquisitions, leading growth initiatives and the successful disposition of these firms.

“As EVO moves forward with the next stage of its growth, the board of directors determined Tom’s skills and experience made him the right choice to lead our management team,” said Scott Smith, director and chair of compensation committee for EVO’s board. “Under his leadership, we will be able to focus all our efforts on developing, providing and sustaining best in class logistics services to the USPS and other clients. Tom’s deep experience in mergers and acquisitions was particularly attractive as the company looks to integrate and capitalize on its recent acquisitions, including The Ritter Companies. We expect to pursue additional acquisitions as an ongoing part of the company’s strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Abood said: “As an early investor in EVO, board member and now CEO, we have developed a unique platform that is well positioned to consolidate the fragmented marketplace for postal logistics services. We have assembled a great team of talented industry professionals who are eager to continue growing with EVO by providing high quality services to the USPS and other clients. I look forward to bringing my experience in leading profitable companies, identifying and integrating acquisitions, and working in capital markets as we continue transactions to further expand the company’s reach and fuel organic growth.

“I would also like to thank my predecessor, John Yeros, for the work he did in developing the company to this point. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Abood holds a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center and a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Notre Dame. He currently serves on the board of directors for NELSON Worldwide, a privately held national architecture, interior design and engineering firm, and SBH Funds, a mutual fund group sponsored by Segall Bryant and Hamill.

About EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc.

EVO is an environmentally focused logistics services provider for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and other customers. The company has 1400 employees and operates a fleet of 1100 trucks and tractors of which 160 are fueled by compressed natural gas. It offers flexible and efficient solutions across 43 states. EVO also operates five strategically located CNG refueling stations. For more information, please visit evotransinc.com

Important Information

