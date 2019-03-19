EVOC Intelligent Technology : Launch 15.6" sunlight readable rugged laptop with intel 6th/7th Gen processor

LARGE SCREEN .
ENDLESS EXPANSION.
TheJNB-1502B is the most powerful ultra rugged notebook we've ever made. Bycombining powerful intel 6th/7th generation Quad-coreprocessors with a brilliant 15.6 inch full HD display and endless expansion.
Larger High-DefinitionDisplay.
The JNB-1502B features a massive 15.6 inch full HD 1080p widescreen displaydelivering crystal-clear high definition. Configure yours with the NIVIDA GTX950M discrete graphics with 2GB dedicated memory and you will get faster speedswith incredible responsiveness.
Sunlight-Readable Display.
When sunlights on the LCD surface thereflected light leads to reduced visibility. EVOC JNB-1502B solution using theresin which with same refractive index as glass, it sticks TFT LCD module withanti-glare glass.
New Generation Processors.
With intel i7-6822EQ 2.0GHz / i7-7820EQ3.0GHz Quad-core Processor, the JNB-1502B is the most powerful fully ruggedcomputer ever made. The Quad Core is ideally suited to handle the multi-taskingnecessary in todays complex work environments
Easy Access to protectedconnections and ports.
With two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports,two serial ports, dual Ethernet ports, one VGA ,one HDMI , the JNB-1502B haslots of ports to connect the peripherals that you use.
Built to Survive
EVOC JNB-1502 built from high quality aluminiummagnesium alloy, it protects computer against drops, shocks, spills,vibrations, salt fog and more. The sealed design of the JNB-1502B protects itagainst dust and moisture. The JNB-1502B has been independently tested andreached the standard MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65.
Disclaimer
EVOC Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 01:39:08 UTC