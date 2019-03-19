EVOC Intelligent Technology : Launch 15.6" sunlight readable rugged laptop with intel 6th/7th Gen processor

LARGE SCREEN .

ENDLESS EXPANSION.

TheJNB-1502B is the most powerful ultra rugged notebook we've ever made. Bycombining powerful intel 6th/7th generation Quad-coreprocessors with a brilliant 15.6 inch full HD display and endless expansion.

Larger High-DefinitionDisplay.

The JNB-1502B features a massive 15.6 inch full HD 1080p widescreen displaydelivering crystal-clear high definition. Configure yours with the NIVIDA GTX950M discrete graphics with 2GB dedicated memory and you will get faster speedswith incredible responsiveness.

Sunlight-Readable Display.

When sunlights on the LCD surface thereflected light leads to reduced visibility. EVOC JNB-1502B solution using theresin which with same refractive index as glass, it sticks TFT LCD module withanti-glare glass.

New Generation Processors.

With intel i7-6822EQ 2.0GHz / i7-7820EQ3.0GHz Quad-core Processor, the JNB-1502B is the most powerful fully ruggedcomputer ever made. The Quad Core is ideally suited to handle the multi-taskingnecessary in todays complex work environments

Easy Access to protectedconnections and ports.

With two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports,two serial ports, dual Ethernet ports, one VGA ,one HDMI , the JNB-1502B haslots of ports to connect the peripherals that you use.

Built to Survive

EVOC JNB-1502 built from high quality aluminiummagnesium alloy, it protects computer against drops, shocks, spills,vibrations, salt fog and more. The sealed design of the JNB-1502B protects itagainst dust and moisture. The JNB-1502B has been independently tested andreached the standard MIL-STD-810G, MIL-STD-461F and IP65.