Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Evofem Biosciences, Inc.    EVFM

EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(EVFM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evofem Biosciences : Announces New Location and COVID-19 Preventative Measures for 2020 Annual Meeting Scheduled for May 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the location of its annual general meeting scheduled for May 12, 2020 at 8:00 am PDT has been moved to the 6th floor boardroom at 12400 High Bluff Dr., San Diego, CA 92130.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to wear a self-provided mask or cloth face covering while on the premises, and required to practice social distancing. Any person in attendance who exhibits cold, fever or flu-like symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19 may be asked to leave the premises for the protection of the other attendees. Evofem reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the physical meeting and access to its premises. 

In lieu of in-person attendance, shareholders are encouraged to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the proxy statement and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's lead product candidate, Phexxi™, is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prevention of pregnancy.  The investigational candidate EVO100 is being evaluated for prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) are trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
M: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact
Cara Miller
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
cmiller@evofem.com
O: (858) 550-1900 x272

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-announces-new-location-and-covid-19-preventative-measures-for-2020-annual-meeting-scheduled-for-may-12-2020-301051211.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
05:23pEVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : Announces New Location and COVID-19 Preventative Measures f..
PR
04/29EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results and Provide Corporate ..
AQ
04/28EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
04/28EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : Secures up to $25 Million in Convertible Note Financing
AQ
04/27EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : Announces Three New Phexxi Data Sets Accepted for Presentat..
AQ
04/27EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
04/17EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
04/10EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
PR
03/30EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : to Present at Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group