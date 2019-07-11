Evogene : Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Announcement Schedule

REHOVOT, Israel, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN), a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for life science markets, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

On the day of the announcement, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 AM Eastern time, 16:00 Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial 1-888-668-9141 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. Access to the call will also be available via live webcast through the Company's website at www.evogene.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-888-326-9310 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-925-5904 internationally. The replay will be accessible through August 2, 2019, and an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through August 11, 2019.

About Evogene:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN), is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies.

Today, this platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative products in the following areas (via subsidiaries or divisions): ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, human microbiome based therapeutics and medical cannabis. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in its collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Corteva, Bayer and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which beyond Evogene's control, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the appropriate securities authority. Evogene disclaims any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Evogene Investor Contact:

Nir Zalik

IR Director

IR@evogene.com

972-8-931-1900

US Investor Relations:

Vivian Cervantes

PCG Investor Relations

vivian@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6274

SOURCE Evogene