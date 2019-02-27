Evoke Pharma Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after the market closes.



Evoke will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results. Participants should dial 1-877-407-0789 (United States) or 1-201-689-8562 (International) and mention Evoke Pharma. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.evokepharma.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Evoke's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 13, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with confirmation code 13687373.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company is developing Gimoti, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adult women.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious digestive system symptoms. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Metoclopramide is currently available only in oral and injectable formulations and is the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui

Tel: 646-536-7035

tbui@theruthgroup.com