EVOLENT HEALTH INC

(EVH)
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

08/20/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 7, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Evolent Health, Inc. (“Evolent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVH) securities between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Evolent investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 29, 2019, Evolent announced that it had agreed to purchase a controlling interest in University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a/ Passport Health Plan (“Passport”), despite prior statements that acquiring health plans was not part of the Company’s strategic focus.

On this news, Evolent’s share price fell $4.14 per share, nearly 30%, to close at $10.01 per share on May 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport; (2) that Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) that Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) that for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Evolent securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
