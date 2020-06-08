EVH Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Evolent Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVH). Investors who purchased Evolent securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/evh.

The investigation concerns whether Evolent and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2020, Evolent issued a press release announcing, in relevant part, that "its partner, Passport Health Plan, received notification from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services that Passport has not been awarded a Kentucky Managed Care Organization (MCO) contract for the next contract period, which commences January 1, 2021." Evolent further stated that it "will support Passport in protesting this decision" and "will continue to provide services to Passport until the new Medicaid contracts take effect on January 1, 2021." On this news, Evolent's stock price fell $2.06 per share, or 23.2%, to close at $6.82 per share on June 1, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Evolent shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/evh. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

