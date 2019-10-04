Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Evolent Health, Inc.    EVH

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

(EVH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EVOLENT HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. - EVH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Evolent and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-evh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by October 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Evolent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2019, the Company revealed that it was purchasing a controlling interest in University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Passport Health Plan, contradicting its prior statements that its strategic focus was only on servicing, not buying, health plans due to the many financial risks and challenges faced by acquiring such plans.

On this news, the price of Evolent’s shares plummeted.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement System v. Evolent Health, Inc., 1:19cv103.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
10:51pEVOLENT HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALER : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
09:30aEVOLENT Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedi..
NE
10/03EVOLENT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
09/27EVOLENT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
09/19EVOLENT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
09/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors the Lead Plaintiff Dead..
BU
09/06LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/22EVOLENT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/21EVOLENT HEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 837 M
EBIT 2019 -44,1 M
Net income 2019 -112 M
Finance 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,40x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 624 M
Chart EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Evolent Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,08  $
Last Close Price 7,45  $
Spread / Highest target 236%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seth B. Blackley President & Director
Tom Peterson Chief Operating Officer
John Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Chad Pomeroy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.-62.66%603
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.72.41%22 596
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED8.33%10 493
OMNICELL, INC.18.47%3 010
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.8.61%1 830
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group