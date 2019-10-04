EVOLENT HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. - EVH

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Evolent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2019, the Company revealed that it was purchasing a controlling interest in University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Passport Health Plan, contradicting its prior statements that its strategic focus was only on servicing, not buying, health plans due to the many financial risks and challenges faced by acquiring such plans.

On this news, the price of Evolent’s shares plummeted.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement System v. Evolent Health, Inc., 1:19cv103.

