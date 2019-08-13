Log in
EVOLENT HEALTH INC

EVOLENT HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. - EVH

08/13/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Evolent and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-evh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Evolent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2019, the Company revealed that it was purchasing a controlling interest in University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Passport Health Plan, contradicting its prior statements that its strategic focus was only on servicing, not buying, health plans due to the many financial risks and challenges faced by acquiring such plans.

On this news, the price of Evolent’s shares plummeted.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement System v. Evolent Health, Inc., 1:19cv1031.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
