Evolent Health : 2020 Proxy Card

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS YOU VOTE "FOR" ALL NOMINEES IN THE ELECTION OF THE CLASS II DIRECTORS
AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2 AND 3.
PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE
1. Election of Directors:
1.
Election of Class II Directors:
FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN
NOMINEES:
a)
Bridget Duffy
FOR ALL NOMINEES
b)
Diane Holder
WITHHOLD AUTHORITY
c)
Michael D'Amato
FOR ALL NOMINEES
2. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our
FOR ALL EXCEPT
independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year
(See instructions below)
ending December 31, 2020.
3. Proposal to approve the compensation
of our named executive
officers for 2019 on an advisory basis.
INSTRUCTIONS: To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT" and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:
To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.
This section must be completed for your vote to be counted. Date and Sign Below.
Signature of Stockholder
Date:
Signature of Stockholder
Date:
Note:
Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When
shares
are held jointly, each
holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee, custodian
or guardian, please give
full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
Proxy for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 9, 2020
Solicited on Behalf of the Board of Directors
The undersigned hereby appoints Jonathan D. Weinberg, with full power of substitution, with the powers the undersigned would possess if personally present, to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this form and, in his discretion, to vote upon such other business as may properly come before such meeting, all shares of Common Stock of the undersigned in Evolent Health, Inc. (the "Company") at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company to be held on June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time, via the internet at https://web.lumiagm.com/209916247 (password: evolent2020), and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.
This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.
(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side.)
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
June 9, 2020
