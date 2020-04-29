Log in
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

(EVH)
Evolent Health : 2020 Proxy Card

04/29/2020

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

June 9, 2020

GO GREEN

e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy materials, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS:

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card

are available at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/Annual-Reports-Proxy-Statements

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS YOU VOTE "FOR" ALL NOMINEES IN THE ELECTION OF THE CLASS II DIRECTORS

AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2 AND 3.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. Election of Directors:

1.

Election of Class II Directors:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

NOMINEES:

a)

Bridget Duffy

FOR ALL NOMINEES

b)

Diane Holder

WITHHOLD AUTHORITY

c)

Michael D'Amato

FOR ALL NOMINEES

2. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our

FOR ALL EXCEPT

independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year

(See instructions below)

ending December 31, 2020.

3. Proposal to approve the compensation

of our named executive

officers for 2019 on an advisory basis.

INSTRUCTIONS: To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT" and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

This section must be completed for your vote to be counted. Date and Sign Below.

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When

shares

are held jointly, each

holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee, custodian

or guardian, please give

full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

Proxy for Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 9, 2020

Solicited on Behalf of the Board of Directors

The undersigned hereby appoints Jonathan D. Weinberg, with full power of substitution, with the powers the undersigned would possess if personally present, to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this form and, in his discretion, to vote upon such other business as may properly come before such meeting, all shares of Common Stock of the undersigned in Evolent Health, Inc. (the "Company") at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company to be held on June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time, via the internet at https://web.lumiagm.com/209916247 (password: evolent2020), and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side.)

MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

June 9, 2020

INTERNET- Access "www.voteproxy.com

PROXY VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

" and follow the on-screen

instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. Have your proxy

card available when you access the web page.

Vote online until 11:59 PM EDT, June 8, 2020.

MAIL- Sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided as

soon as possible.

VIRTUALLY AT THE MEETING- The company will be hosting the meeting

live via the Internet this year. To attend the meeting via the Internet

COMPANY NUMBER

please

visit

https://web.lumiagm.com/209916247

(password:

evolent2020) and be sure to have available the control number.

GO GREEN-

e-Consent makes it easy to

go paperless. With

ACCOUNT NUMBER

e-Consent, you can quickly access your

proxy

materials,

statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs,

clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy

online access.

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS:

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card

are available at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/Annual-Reports-Proxy-Statements

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided IFyou are not voting via the Internet.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS YOU VOTE "FOR" ALL NOMINEES IN THE ELECTION OF THE CLASS II DIRECTORS

AND "FOR" PROPOSALS 2 AND 3.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. Election of Class II Directors:

FOR AGAINST

ABSTAIN

a)

Bridget Duffy

b)

Diane Holder

c)

Michael D'Amato

  1. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
  2. Proposal to approve the compensation of our named executive officers for 2019 on an advisory basis.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

This section must be completed for your vote to be counted. Date and Sign Below.

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Important Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting of

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

To Be Held On:

June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time

at https://web.lumiagm.com/209916247 (password: evolent2020)

COMPANY NUMBER

ACCOUNT NUMBERCONTROL NUMBER

This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We

encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a

copy. To facilitate timely delivery please make the request as instructed below before May 29, 2020.

Please visit http://ir.evolenthealth.com/Annual-Reports-Proxy-Statements, where the following materials are available for view:

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Proxy Statement

Form of Electronic Proxy Card

TO REQUEST MATERIAL:

2019 Annual Report to Stockholders

TELEPHONE: 888-Proxy-NA(888-776-9962)718-921-8562 (for international callers)

E-MAIL: info@astfinancial.com

TO VOTE:

WEBSITE: https://us.astfinancial.com/OnlineProxyVoting/ProxyVoting/RequestMaterials

ONLINE: To access your online proxy card, please visit www.voteproxy.comand follow the on-screen

instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. You may enter your voting instructions at

www.voteproxy.com up until 11:59 PM Eastern Time the day before the cut-off or meeting date.

VIRTUALLY AT THE MEETING: The company will be hosting the meeting live via the Internet this year. To attend the meeting via the Internet please visit https://web.lumiagm.com/209916247 (password: evolent2020) and be sure to have available the control number.

MAIL: You may request a card by following the instructions above.

1. Election of Class II Directors:

NOMINEES: a) Bridget Duffy

  1. Diane Holder
  2. Michael D'Amato
  1. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
  2. Proposal to approve the compensation of our named executive officers for 2019 on an advisory basis.
    The Board of Directors unanimously recommends you vote "For" all nominees in the election of the Class II Directors and "For" Proposals 2 and 3.

Please note that you cannot use this notice to vote by mail.

Evolent Health Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
