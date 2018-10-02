Evolent Health : Completes Acquisition of New Century Health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) – Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading health systems and physician organizations, today announced the completion of its acquisition of New Century Health (NCH).

First announced on September 12, 2018, this strategic acquisition brings together two innovative companies that support provider organizations and health plans with clinical management and operational capabilities. Details of the transaction are available in the Form 8-K issued today by Evolent.

New Century Health will be a subsidiary of Evolent, leveraging its extensive experience assisting customers in managing the large and complex specialties of cancer and cardiac care. Together, the organizations will be able to offer comprehensive specialty care management services and technology across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial populations in support of both New Century Health and Evolent's clients. Evolent will include financial results for New Century Health for the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Evolent Health

Evolent's Services segment focuses on partnering with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. Our True Health segment consists of a commercial health plan we operate in New Mexico that focuses on small and large businesses. For more information, visit www.evolenthealth.com.

