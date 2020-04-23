Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Evolent Health, Inc.    EVH

EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.

(EVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolent Health :, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, will release its first quarter 2020 operating results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and referencing the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for one week after the call.  

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Investor Contact:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst 
Westwicke Partners  
443.213.0500
evolent@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Kim Conquest 
Evolent Health 
540.435.2095 
kconquest@evolenthealth.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-inc-to-release-first-quarter-2020-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-thursday-may-7-2020-301046070.html

SOURCE Evolent Health


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.
10:01aEVOLENT HEALTH : Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Host C..
PR
03/02EVOLENT HEALTH : Recaps 2019 Year in Review
PR
03/02EVOLENT HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/28EVOLENT HEALTH : SEC Filing (8-K/A)
PU
02/28EVOLENT HEALTH : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/26EVOLENT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02/25EVOLENT HEALTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25EVOLENT HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/25EVOLENT HEALTH : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/06EVOLENT HEALTH : Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Res..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group