News Summary

Evolent Health : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/26/2020 | 11:01am EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams, President and Co-Founder Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

  • Mr. Williams, Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

  • Mr. Blackley and Mr. McGrane will attend the Oppenheimer 30th Annual Health Care Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Evolent Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Evolent Health)

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
443.213.0500
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com

SOURCE Evolent Health


