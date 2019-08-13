Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Evolent Health, Inc. Investors (EVH)

08/13/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Evolent Health, Inc. (“Evolent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2019, Evolent announced that it had agreed to purchase a controlling interest in University Health Care, Inc., d/b/a/ Passport Health Plan, despite prior statements that acquiring health plans was not part of the Company’s strategic focus.

On this news, Evolent’s share price fell $4.14 per share, nearly 30%, to close at $10.01 per share on May 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Evolent securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
