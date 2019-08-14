Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

08/14/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019. Evolent Health provides health care delivery and payment solutions.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Evolent's misconduct, click here.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, Evolent touted a "land and expand" business model that increased revenues by securing health plan clients that were in impaired financial condition and offering them loans, equity investments, and other extensions of capital. Throughout the relevant period, Evolent assured investors that its strategy was to service health plans rather than own them, which would limit its financial exposure and avoid the political and financial risks faced by health plans. However, Evolent failed to disclose that its services extracted ever increasing fees from its clients, severely deteriorating their financial conditions. Then, on May 29, 2019, Evolent revealed that contrary to its business strategy, it would purchase a controlling interest in Passport, its largest client. Evolent disclosed that Passport was performing poorly due to inadequate management, despite the large management fees Passport was paying to Evolent. On this news, Evolent's stock price plummeted 30% and has since continued to decline, currently trading at $7.11, a 75% decline from its class period high of $28.75.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 837 M
EBIT 2019 -44,1 M
Net income 2019 -112 M
Finance 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 597 M
Chart EVOLENT HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Evolent Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLENT HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,08  $
Last Close Price 7,12  $
Spread / Highest target 251%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank J. Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seth B. Blackley President & Director
Tom Peterson Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas McGrane Chief Financial Officer
Chad Pomeroy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLENT HEALTH INC-64.31%597
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC81.75%23 907
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD-1.26%9 609
OMNICELL, INC.16.84%2 980
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC-3.73%1 547
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 468
