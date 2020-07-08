Log in
Evolus : Lost Money in Evolus, Inc.?

07/08/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Evolus, Inc. shares plummeted on July 7, 2020 after the Judge overseeing the International Trade Commission (ITC) case against Evolus and Daewoong reportedly found that the company’s Jeuveau wrinkle treatment is made with trade secrets stolen from Allergan and Medytox. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Evolus Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On July 6, 2020, Evolus issued a press release stating that the Judge overseeing the ITC case released a Notice of Initial Determination, finding a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930. Further, TheStreet reported that the Judge recommended barring imports of the company’s wrinkle treatment for 10 years.

According to TheStreet, “The judge found that Jeuveau, produced by Newport Beach, Calif., medical-beauty company Evolus and South Korean health-care group Daewoong, is made with trade secrets stolen from Allergan and Medytox.”

Following this news, on July 7, 2020, Evolus’s stock price dropped roughly 30%, causing harm to investors.

What Should Evolus Investors Do?

If you invested in Evolus, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Evolus, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
