Evolus : Lost Money in Evolus, Inc.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Evolus, Inc. shares plummeted on July 7, 2020 after the Judge overseeing the International Trade Commission (ITC) case against Evolus and Daewoong reportedly found that the company’s Jeuveau wrinkle treatment is made with trade secrets stolen from Allergan and Medytox. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Evolus Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock.

On July 6, 2020, Evolus issued a press release stating that the Judge overseeing the ITC case released a Notice of Initial Determination, finding a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930. Further, TheStreet reported that the Judge recommended barring imports of the company’s wrinkle treatment for 10 years.

According to TheStreet, “The judge found that Jeuveau, produced by Newport Beach, Calif., medical-beauty company Evolus and South Korean health-care group Daewoong, is made with trade secrets stolen from Allergan and Medytox.”

Following this news, on July 7, 2020, Evolus’s stock price dropped roughly 30%, causing harm to investors.

