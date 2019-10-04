Log in
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)

EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)

(EVO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Gaming publ : Crowned Casino Content Supplier of the Year at the EGR Italy Awards

0
10/04/2019 | 07:22am EDT

[Company News] Evolution Gaming, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has been crowned Casino Content Supplier of the Year at the EGR Italy Awards 2019.

The EGR Italy Awards 2019, which culminated in the awards ceremony at the Rome Cavalieri in Rome, Italy on 3 October, reward Italy's leading online gaming operators and service providers to celebrate industry excellence over the past 12 months and showcase the breadth and depth of the regulated egaming sector.

Evolution was up against contenders from all gaming verticals, beating eleven other shortlisted companies to win this prestigious award.

Speaking after the award presentation, Sebastian Johannisson, Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, said: 'We are delighted to receive this award. We pride ourselves on offering the very best localised Live Casino services, such as our Venezia environment with native Italian speaking dealers, as well as offering bespoke, tailor-made solutions to meet the exact needs of our operators in both this market and globally.'

Johannisson added: 'We have released a top line-up of exciting new games this year, including extending our game show offering and First Person range of games, which offer our operators and their players unparalleled choice.'

The EGR Italy Awards are officiated by Deloitte.

Disclaimer

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 11:21:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 351 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Finance 2019 140 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,67x
EV / Sales2020 7,04x
Capitalization 3 184 M
Chart EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,23  €
Last Close Price 17,53  €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Olof Carlesund Chief Executive Officer
Jens von Bahr Chairman
Karl Jacob Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
David Craelius Chief Technology Officer
Joel-Tomas Citron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)86.06%3 578
SANDS CHINA LTD.5.22%36 614
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.30%26 937
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED39.65%13 178
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-8.94%10 140
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED11.18%8 927
