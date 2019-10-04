Evolution Gaming publ : Crowned Casino Content Supplier of the Year at the EGR Italy Awards

[Company News] Evolution Gaming, leading provider of Live Casino solutions, has been crowned Casino Content Supplier of the Year at the EGR Italy Awards 2019.

The EGR Italy Awards 2019, which culminated in the awards ceremony at the Rome Cavalieri in Rome, Italy on 3 October, reward Italy's leading online gaming operators and service providers to celebrate industry excellence over the past 12 months and showcase the breadth and depth of the regulated egaming sector.

Evolution was up against contenders from all gaming verticals, beating eleven other shortlisted companies to win this prestigious award.

Speaking after the award presentation, Sebastian Johannisson, Chief Commercial Officer at Evolution, said: 'We are delighted to receive this award. We pride ourselves on offering the very best localised Live Casino services, such as our Venezia environment with native Italian speaking dealers, as well as offering bespoke, tailor-made solutions to meet the exact needs of our operators in both this market and globally.'

Johannisson added: 'We have released a top line-up of exciting new games this year, including extending our game show offering and First Person range of games, which offer our operators and their players unparalleled choice.'

The EGR Italy Awards are officiated by Deloitte.