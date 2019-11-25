Evolution Mining : Acquisition of Red Lake Presentation 0 11/25/2019 | 04:58pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE 2 6 N O V E M B E R 2 0 1 9 IMPORTANT NOTES AND DISCLAIMER Information in relation to Evolution This presentation contains summary information about Evolution Mining Limited (the "Company" or "Evolution") and its subsidiaries and their activities which is current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or to provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. It has been prepared by the Company with due care but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which are available at www.asx.com.au. Limitation on information in relation to Red Lake All information in this presentation in relation to Red Lake - including in relation to production, resources and reserves, costs, financial information and life of mine plans - has been sourced from Newmont Goldcorp. While steps have been taken to review the information, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to its fairness, accuracy, completeness or adequacy. Forward looking statements These materials prepared by the Company include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Disclaimer To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its related bodies corporate, affiliates, directors, employees and agents ("Limited Parties") disclaims all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through the use of or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them. The recipient acknowledges that each of the Limited Parties is not acting nor is it responsible as a fiduciary, agent or similar capacity to the recipient, its officers, employees, consultants, agents, security holders, creditors or any other person. Each recipient, by accepting this presentation, expressly disclaims any fiduciary relationship and the recipient agrees that it is responsible for making its own independent judgments with respect to any matters contained in this presentation. 2 IMPORTANT NOTES AND DISCLAIMER (CONTINUED) Not financial product advice This presentation is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire securities or accounting, legal or tax advice and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of securities. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction. Evolution is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in securities. Not an offer This presentation is for information purposes only and is not an offer or an invitation to acquire shares or any other financial products in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer or invitation. This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other disclosure document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or any law. Resources and reserves of Evolution This presentation contains estimates of Evolution's ore reserves and mineral resources. The information in this presentation relates to the mineral resources and ore reserves of Evolution is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Ernest Henry Ore Reserve is reported on a 100% basis for gold and 30% for copper. It is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the Joint Ore Reserves Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code"). Investors outside Australia should note that while ore reserve and mineral resource estimates of Evolution in this presentation comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant ore reserves and mineral resource being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or (ii) Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting disclosure requirements of Canadian or Us securities laws. In particular, Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proven and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources in SEC filings. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that Evolution will be able to legally and economically extract them. Resources and reserves of Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. Transaction and Red Lake overview 5 2. Evolution - a leading mid-tier gold miner 20 3. Australian assets overview 28 Appendix 36 4 1. TRANSACTION AND RED LAKE OVERVIEW 5 ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE GOLD COMPLEX High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district

Under-capitalised asset with significant turnaround opportunity

asset with significant turnaround opportunity Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au

Tier-1 mining friendly jurisdiction

mining friendly jurisdiction Transaction fully funded via 100% debt

Reserves, Resources and production per share accretive CANADA Red Lake gold complex Ontario Mineral Resources1 of 19.4Mt grading 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au Ore Reserves1 of 9.2Mt grading 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au 1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 6 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. TRANSACTION SUMMARY Transaction overview Conditions Funding Evolution to acquire 100% of the Red Lake Gold Complex in Ontario, Canada, from Newmont Goldcorp Corporation

Acquisition consideration comprising US$375 million (A$551 million) 1 payable in cash upon closing of the transaction and up to an additional US$100 million payable upon new resource discovery (" Contingent Consideration ") 2

payable in cash upon closing of the transaction and up to an additional US$100 million payable upon new resource discovery (" ") Sales and purchase agreement signed on 26 November 2019

Transaction expected to be completed around the end of March 2020

Evolution has committed to invest US$100 million on existing operations and an additional US$50 million in exploration at Red Lake over the first three years following completion of the Transaction

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including Evolution receiving all required consents, permits and regulatory approvals

Acquisition to be funded by a new five-year A$600 million Term Loan

five-year A$600 million Term Loan Foreign exchange exposure to acquisition price hedged Red Lake Transaction sources of funds Red Lake Transaction uses of funds A$m A$m Syndicated Term Loan 600 Acquisition of Red Lake 551 Transaction costs3 18 Working capital and investment at Red Lake 31 Total sources 600 Total uses 600 Assumes A$/US$ exchange rate of 0.68 Evolution has agreed to pay Newmont Goldcorp an additional US$20 million per one million ounces of new resource discovered ("New Resources") and added to the existing Red Lake resource base ("Existing Resources"), subject to a cap of an additional 5 million ounces of New Resources or US$100 million in total over a 15 year period Transaction costs include Ontario land transfer tax and other associated transaction fees 7 HIGH-GRADE ASSET IN ONE OF CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICT Investment phase required to rejuvenate operations and transform into cornerstone asset Evolution's aim is for Red Lake to become a cornerstone asset with annual production in excess of 200koz per annum at an All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce

All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce Under-investment in development and exploration in recent years

in development and exploration in recent years Committed three year US$100 million investment phase to recapitalise asset, increase mining rates, reduce costs and restore asset to profitable production

Low production and elevated AISC during three year turnaround Historical gold production (koz) AISC (US$/oz) Goldcorp cornerstone asset Under-investment in development Proposed turnaround Potential to become an and exploration; declining grade phase Evolution cornerstone asset 1,600 Planned capital investment in existing Aim is for 1,181 988 operations annual production 896 880 934 906 872 US$100M >200koz 508 493 414 Exploration spend at AISC 376 US$50M <>1,000/oz 324 276 160 209 150 - 2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E Post turnaround phase 8 RED LAKE OVERVIEW Current ownership Location Tenement package Commencement year Production Plant capacity CY2018A production and AISC CY2019F production and AISC FY2020F Evolution attributable production and AISC1 Current Life of Mine Reserves (as at 30 June 2018)2 Measured & Indicated Resources (as at 30 June 2018)2 Newmont Goldcorp 100%

North western Ontario, Canada

~460km 2

Mining operations commenced in 1949

Gold

1.1Mtpa

276koz @ US$988/oz

150 - 160koz @ ~US$1,600/oz

30 - 35koz @ A$2,250 - A$2,400/oz

2032

9.2Mt @ 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au

19.4Mt @ 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au Strong safety culture - Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)3 12 10.4 10 8 6 5.4 4.5 Three months attributable production to Evolution in FY2020 assuming Red Lake transaction completion on 31 March 2020. Group FY20 guidance will be updated post completion of transaction. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. Per million hours 4 2.3 1.7 2 0 2015 YE 2016 YE 2017 YE 2018 YE 2019 YTD 9 MINING Cochenour Shaft Reid Shaft No. 1 Shaft No. 3 Shaft Level New Red Lake Upper Red Lake Campbell Cochenour High Speed Tram (HST) Lower Red Lake Red Lake Complex currently uses a combination of long hole stoping, mechanised underhand or overhand cut-and-fill techniques

cut-and-fill techniques Campbell Complex primarily uses long-hole stoping, with backfill of stope excavations completed on an as-needed basis Deep Red Lake Underground infrastructure 3000m All three complexes are interconnected underground Evolution's planned operational improvements include: Improved drill and blast practices to increase mining recovery and reduce dilution

Improve mining fleet efficiency and effectiveness

Rationalisation of material movement Access is through one of five shafts: Cochenour, Reid, Campbell, No.1 and No. 3

Ore and waste is moved via internal passes, trams and ramp trucking

Ventilation is a push-pull system consisting of 4 intake and 5 exhaust fans, 15 underground booster fans 10 PROCESSING Ore milled (kt) Two mills with total capacity of 1.1Mtpa - Red Lake and Campbell Complex Red Lake Complex consists of the crushing plant, processing plant and paste fill plant

Facilities utilise conventional crushing and grinding, gravity concentration and CIP. The processing plant also employs a typical sulphide floatation circuit generating a bulk sulphide concentrate

The Campbell Complex uses conventional crushing and grinding which is followed by gravity concentration to recover free-milling gold

free-milling gold Refractory gold is recovered by floatation followed by pressure oxidation, neutralisation and CIL Evolution's planned operational improvements include: Optimise processing plants by consolidating processing facilities

Install and commission Acacia reactor to improve gold recovery

Optimise process flowsheet and strategic blending of mill feed 769 900 623 582 2017A 2018A 2019F Long term objective Head grade processed (g/t) 11.6 11.8 9.0 9.4 2017A 2018A 2019F Reserve grade 1 Recovery rate (%) 94.0 95.0 92.5 93.0 2017A 2018A 2019F Long term objective 1. Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves 11 Update as at 30 June 2018. Reserve grade is exclusive of low-grade stockpiles IMMENSE REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE Historic production of over 25Moz at +20g/t One of the largest, highest grade gold camps in North America with a 457km 2 land package in a highly prospective district

land package in a highly prospective district Mineral Resource 1 : 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz

: 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz Ore Reserve 1 : 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz

: 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz Commitment to a US$50 million exploration expenditure over three years with a planned drill program of 100,000 metres per annum

Significant upside identified at Red Lake - Campbell and Cochenour complexes along with excellent long term regional potential to grow the current Resource base

Highest priority targets include:

Cochenour - Upper Main Zone, INCO Red Lake - Aviation Complex HG Young

Strong potential to find additional high-grade ore bodies as a result of very small geometric footprint of this style of mineralisation 1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. 12 SIGNIFICANT MINE LIFE EXTENSION POTENTIAL Cochenour Shaft Reid Shaft #3 Shaft Surface -1000mbs Breccia Zone Wilmar JV High Speed Tram (HST) Cochenour HG Young -2000mbs Arsenopyrite Zone Wilmar JV 1000m Composite Long Section Aviation Complex Short-term mine Other near-mine Mineralisation Existing mine 13 extension targets targets wireframes development FOOTHOLD IN PREMIER HIGH GRADE GOLD DISTRICT Major projects within 150km Regional opportunity Acquisition of Red Lake establishes a

'beach-head' operation for Evolution in one of Canada's most prolific gold districts

'beach-head' operation for Evolution in one of Canada's most prolific gold districts Six active joint ventures in addition to 100% owned tenements totaling over 45,000 hectares in highly prospective Balmer assemblage stratigraphy

A number of quality projects in the area are within trucking distance of the Red Lake mills

Opportunity to expand footprint over time through regional consolidation PRO FORMA ACQUISITION METRICS Production and AISC1 A$965/oz A$1,200/oz Planned 910koz turnaround phase 750koz at Red Lake aimed at increasing Group production and reducing AISC Evolution + Evolution Current Red Lake 1. Evolution: FY20 production and AISC guidance midpoint Current Red Lake: Assumes CY20 production of 160koz at AISC of US$1,600/oz 22% increase in production from a long life asset FY19A production contribution 2-5 yrs 2-5 yrs Reserve 11% Reserve 9% Life Life 5-8 yrs 8+ yrs 5-8 yrs 8+ yrs 35% 46% 43% 56% Current Pro forma 25% increase in Ore Reserves (pre Evolution re-certification)2 Cracow Marsden Red 3% 11% Lake Mt Cowal 21% Cowal Rawdon 52% 41% 8% Mungari Marsden 7.5Moz 9.5Moz 8% 9% Mt Carlton Cracow Mt Rawdon 8% Ernest Ernest 2% 6% Henry Mungari Mt Henry 10% 7% Carlton 8% 6% 46% increase in Mineral Resources (pre Evolution re-certification)2 Cracow Marsden 3% 7% Mt Cowal Red Rawdon Lake Cowal 7% 50% 32% 34% Mungari 14.7Moz 21.7Moz 17% Marsden Ernest Mt Carlton 5% Henry 6% Ernest Mt Rawdon 7% Henry Cracow 5% Mungari Mt Carlton 2% 11% 10% 4% 2. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 15 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. LONG LIFE WITH MARGIN EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY Current indicative AISC margin (A$/oz) (Gold price of A$2,150/oz less FY20F AISC guidance)(1) Bubble size represents midpoint of 3,000 FY20 gold Ernest production Henry guidance 2,000 Mt Planned turnaround phase Carlton at Red Lake aimed at Cowal 1,000 Cracow Mungari improving productivity and Mt increasing AISC margin Rawdon - Red Lake -1,000 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Indicative reserve life in years based on FY20F production level(1)(2) Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance 1 Based on company guidance. 2 Calculated based on latest reserves divided by FY20F production 3 Red Lake reserve life based on Goldcorp's non-JORC 30 June 2018 Ore Reserves 16 ENHANCE POSITION AS LEADING MID -TIER PRODUCER Indicative AISC margin (A$/oz) (Gold price of A$2,150 less CY19 guidance AISC)1 1,800 1,600 1,400 Evolution Kirkland Evolution + Lake 1,200 Red Lake 1,000 Centerra 800 Saracen³ Endeavour B2 Gold Northern Star 600 Yamana 400 IAMGOLD Bubble size reflects Market Detour Capitalisation 200 - 550 600 650 700 750 800 850 900 950 1,000 1,050 Annual Production CY19 (koz)2 Source: Company filings. Mid-point of CY19 guidance used for North American peers and Red Lake. Weighted average of 1H CY19 AISC and FY20 AISC guidance used for Evolution, Northern Star and Saracen. Assumes A$/US$ exchange rate of 0.6800 Mid-point of CY19 guidance used for North American peers and Red Lake. Evolution, Northern Star and Saracen based on 1H CY19 production plus 50% of FY20 production guidance Saracen shown on a pro-forma basis adjusted for acquisition of 50% of the KCGM Super Pit STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAINTAINED Red Lake Transaction funded by new debt tranche

5-year term loan of A$600 million 3-year performance bond facility of C$125 million

Existing facilities renewed for 3-years

3-years Revolver facility of A$360 million Performance bond facility of A$175 million

Continued strong support from banking syndicate of company with improved terms and unsecured facilities

Modest level of gearing of ~13% 1 expected at completion of Transaction

expected at completion of Transaction Ernest Henry term loan facility to be fully repaid upon completion of Transaction (A$250 million)

Liquidity in excess of A$600 million expected at completion

Red Lake funding allows for unchanged dividend policy

Payout based on group cash flow before debt Targeting payout rate of 50%

Red Lake facility amortisation schedule (A$M) 100 110 120 140 80 50 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Evolution historic gearing ratio (%) Cowal acquisition 32.0% Ernest Henry acquisition Red Lake 22.0% 18.9% acquisition 15.7% 14.7% 8.8% 9.5% 3.0% ~13.0%1 1.8% -1.5% Jul-2015 Nov-2016 Mar-2020 1 Assumes completion of transaction on 31 March 2020 before payment of FY20 interim dividend 18 CONTINUATION OF PORTFOLIO UPGRADE STRATEGY Acquisition of high-grade, long life asset - Red Lake Continued portfolio enhancement Enhancing Evolution's position as a globally relevant Australian gold producer Enhanced platform for further growth Historical production of more than 25Moz at an average grade of +20g/t

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves support a current 13 year Life of Mine Plan

Located on a large 457km 2 land package in a Tier-1 gold mining jurisdiction

land package in a Tier-1 gold mining jurisdiction Under-capitalized asset with near-term opportunities to strategically deploy capital and unlock value

asset with near-term opportunities to strategically deploy capital and unlock value Well-endowed Archean greenstone gold camp with limited exploration drilling in recent years

Archean greenstone gold camp with limited exploration drilling in recent years Accretive to reserves, resources and production per share

Consistent with portfolio enhancement strategy through addition of long life asset with clear improvement opportunities

Attractive geographic diversification for existing Australian operations by establishing a North American production hub

Potential to become another Evolution cornerstone asset

Consolidate position as a Top 10 gold miner in the Van Eck Gold Miners index with daily turnover of ~A$60 million

Increases Group annualised production rate to over 900koz at an AISC of ~A$1,200 per ounce (~US$820/oz) 1

Diversified production base with all operations in Tier-1 jurisdictions - Australia and Canada

Tier-1 jurisdictions - Australia and Canada Board and management with a successful track record of acquiring and operating assets

Potential to significantly extend mine life through a focused exploration strategy

Ability to fund capital investment and exploration from Evolution's strong cash flow generation

Establishes a regional hub to grow Evolution's footprint in Canada 1. Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.68. 19 2. EVOLUTION - A LEADING MID-TIER GOLD MINER 20 CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years Open to all Build a quality gold, Inspired reputation for silver and sustainability, copper-gold people reliability and value creating transparency accretive investments Australia's Premier gold company Embed financial An active pipeline of discipline quality exploration across the and development business projects Safety Excellence Accountability Respect 21 DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS Cowal Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Cracow Ernest Henry Red Lake3 Gold Reserves 3.88 0.63 0.62 0.57 0.19 0.75 Au, 136kt Cu 2.05 (Moz)1 Gold Resources 7.42 2.51 0.82 1.00 0.45 1.47 Au, 387kt Cu 6.97 (Moz)1 Reserve Grade 0.9 1.80 4.00 0.70 5.10 0.54 Au,1.05% Cu 7.0 (Au g/t)1 FY19A Au 252 121 107 95 81 97koz Au, 21kt Cu 276 production (koz) (CY18) FY20F Au 255-265 115-125 95-105 85-90 82.5-87.5 87.5-92.5 150-160 production (koz)2 (CY19F) FY20F AISC 930-980 1,230-1,280 800-850 1,490-1,540 1,200-1,250 (590)-(540) ~US$1,600 (A$/oz)2 (CY19F) Mt Ernest Carlton Henry Mt Mungari Cracow Rawdon Cowal Red Lake Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance where avaialable This information is extracted from the report entitled "Annual Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released by Evolution to the ASX on 17 April 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au This information is extracted from page 22 of the report entitled Citi Australia Conference Presentation released to the ASX on 16 October 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources

& Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using

Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. 22 SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner Be an employer of choice Demonstrate robust risk Contribute positively to local, Actively manage climate Protect and enhance our attracting the most talented management and safety regional and national related risks and reputation as a trusted people and foster a safe, leadership sustainability efforts by opportunities including partner and provide diverse and inclusive achieving an outstanding improving energy efficiency community benefits that workplace level of environmental and the responsible endure beyond the life of our stewardship management of water mines Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders Be transparent at all levels of Relentlessly drive for Corporate Governance, operational excellence comply with applicable laws through an innovative culture and regulations and operate and inspired people at the highest standards of delivering to plan financial and ethical behaviour OUR VALUES: SAFETY EXCELLENCE ACCOUNTABILITY RESPECT 23 SNAPSHOT ASX code EVN Market capitalisation1 A$6.6B Average daily turnover2 A$60M Net cash3 A$92M New dividend policy Targeting a payout of 50% of free cash flow FY20 production guidance4 725 - 775koz FY20 AISC guidance4 A$940 - A$990/oz Mineral Resources5 21.7Moz Ore Reserves5 9.5Moz Reserve life5 ~10 years Reserve price assumption A$1,350/oz Van Eck 12.8% Major shareholders5 La Mancha 8.9% BlackRock 6.9% Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and cents per share declared 600 9.5 10 7.5 9 500 8 7 400 5 6 300 5 3 459 4 200 2 2 298 3 1 2 171 100 21 43 87 7 1 0 - FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP) Cents per share Based on share price of A$3.87 per share on 22 November 2019 Average daily share turnover for one month through to 22 November 2019 As at 30 September 2019 Excludes any FY20 contribution from Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. 24 DELIVERY OF PORTFOLIO UPGRADE STRATEGY FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY14 FY15 FY12 FY13 Red Lake Edna May acquisition Ernest divested Mungari Henry acquisition of acquisition with economic La Mancha Mt Carlton interest Evolution Cowal Pajingo first concentrate formed acquisition produced March divested November 2011 2013 Operating assets: Mt Rawdon Cracow Pajingo Edna May Development asset: Mt Carlton 280koz1 393koz 428koz 437koz 803koz 844koz 801koz 753koz 780koz2 1 Annual gold production for all years except FY20 2 Midpoint of FY20 guidance based on a three month contribution from Red Lake. Annualised Group production 25 based on a full year contribution from Red Lake at 160koz p.a. is expected to be in excess of 900koz MINE CASH FLOW Quality portfolio with over A$3B of operating and A$2B of net mine cash flow between FY15 - FY19

of operating and of net mine cash flow between FY15 - FY19 Five year average gold price achieved of A$1,640/oz

Key financial component is for asset to repay invested capital and acquisition costs

Two sites fully repaid and others on their way Rapid paybacks at Cowal and Ernest Henry Long mine life remaining

FY19 Mine Cash Flow (A$M) 772 300 232 232 800 250 700 600 200 120 500 150 222 64 60 62 400 100 498 300 87 85 200 50 36 36 100 32 - 0 Cowal Ernest Henry Mt Carlton Mungari Mt Rawdon Cracow EVN Group Net Mine Cashflow Mine Capex Operating Cashflow Cumulative Mine Cash Flow (A$M)1 3,018 1,200 888 FY15 to FY19 3000 1,000 2500 551 553 800 2000 600 347 344 335 2,001 1500 400 1000 200 519 523 410 203 158 188 500 - 0 Cowal Ernest Henry Mt Carlton Mungari Mt Rawdon Cracow EVN Group Asset Payback1 64% 100% 82% 100% 58% 39% Cowal Ernest Henry Mt Carlton Mungari Mt Rawdon Cracow 5-year cash flow or cash flow for period of EVN ownership (MGO/CGO - Jul 15; EHO - Nov 16) Asset payback for period of EVN ownership 26 SUPERIOR RETURNS Sector leading returns to shareholders

Dividend policy recently changed to targeting a payout of 50% of free cash flow 194 Dividends (US$ per ounce produced) Six months to June 2019 87 82 73 65 52 35 24 9 0 Evolution Newcrest Northern Star Agnico Eagle Newmont Barrick Kirkland Lake Gold Fields Anglogold Kinross ASX primary listing Goldcorp Non-ASX primary listing Ashanti Source: Company filings Notes: 1. Dividends declared for June 2019 half-year (6 months) for all companies Average AUD:USD exchange rate for the half-year of 0.7062 Newmont Goldcorp dividend excludes 88c special dividend paid as part of Goldcorp transaction 4. Anglogold Ashanti dividend calculated using half the 2018 annual dividend 27 3. OVERVIEW OF AUSTRALIAN ASSETS 28 COWAL Sustainable, reliable, low cost asset

Developing a pathway to produce >300kozpa

Float Tails Leach circuit Plant expansion Stage H cutback Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) Warraga exploration decline to drill out and extend 1.4Moz GRE46 and Dalwhinnie underground resource

FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production 255 - 265koz AISC A$930 - A$980/oz 1. Net of mining depletion E46 OP Reserves 140koz E42 OP Reserves 3.3Moz GRE46 OP Resources 4.5Moz Past production 3.3Moz OP Reserves 25koz Total endowment 7.8Moz UG Resources 1.4Moz E41 OP Reserves Cowal December 2018 431koz Resources 7.4Moz Au Reserves 3.9Moz Au 1. See the Appendix of this slide deck for further details of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves at December 2018 PERFORMANCE SINCE JULY 2015 ACQUISITION Gold production 1.1Moz Net mine cash flow A$608M Mine life extended by 8 years 2024 → 2032 Ore Reserves increased by 2.3Moz1 1.6Moz → 3.9Moz gold Plant throughput increased by 800ktpa 7.2Mtpa → 8.0Mtpa Improved recoveries from float tails leach +6% Discovery of a new ore body Dalwhinnie lode 29 COWAL UNDERGROUND Scale 200m Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Orange shows the outline of the Long projection of the GRE46 structure looking west showing the location December 2017 mineable shape optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows of drilling completed during the September 2019 quarter the December 2018 MSO outlines. Planned drilling from the exploration decline is shown in blue GRE46 results are extracted from the report entitled "September Quarterly Report" released to the ASX 15 October 2019 and available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. 30 ERNEST HENRY History of reliable operational delivery

Exceptionally high margins

Evolution's interest (100% gold production and 30% copper production) generated free cash flow of A$222M in FY19

in FY19 Planned drilling in December 2019 quarter to extend mine life below 1,200mRL FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production1 87.5 - 92.5koz Copper production1 19 - 21kt AISC A$(590) - A$(540)/oz 1. Metal production is reported as Evolution's share of payable production 1,200mRL Current Mineral Resource outline 1200mRL Opportunity Drilling target Evolution's interest: 100% gold produced 30% future copper and silver produced Evolution's interest: 49% of future copper, gold and silver production from new reserves area Ernest Henry ore body looking west 31 MUNGARI Strategic footprint in world-class gold district

world-class gold district 10 year base load production platform

1.6Mtpa low cost plant performing above nameplate

Studies underway to optimise the Life of Mine plan in an effort to maximise the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource base

19.9% interest in Tribune Resources

Continued commitment to discovering high grade ounces with FY20 exploration budget of A$15 - 20M FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production 115 - 125koz AISC A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz 32 MT CARLTON Generating exceptional returns

Net mine cash flow has averaged ~ A$100M per year between FY16 - FY19

Underground mine development commenced to bring forward access to high-grade Link Zone

high-grade Link Zone Current mine life to FY25

Crush Creek earn-in agreement likely to extend mine life FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production 95 - 105koz AISC A$800 - A$850/oz N Open pit Stage 3 - current N Open pit Stage 4a N Open pit Stage 4b Underground concurrent with Stage 3 & 4a finishing prior to Stage 4b 33 CRACOW AND MT RAWDON FY20 GUIDANCE CRACOW MT RAWDON Gold production 82.5 - 87.5koz 80 - 85koz AISC A$1,200 - A$1,250/oz A$1,490 - A$1,540/oz QUEENSLAND EXPLORATION Drummond Exploration Project (Evolution earning 80%) Early-stage epithermal (low-sulphidation) vein project (520km 2 ) Connors Arc Exploration Project (Evolution 100%) Large land package (3,500km 2 ) prospective for low (e.g. Cracow) and high sulphidation (e.g. Mt Carlton) epithermal deposits 34 DISCOVERY Over the last five years:

Discovery budget increased from A$20 million to A$80 - A$105 million 1 Average reserve life extended from 5 years to 10 years Reserves per share increased by 42%

Conservative gold price assumptions:

Ore Reserves estimated at A$1,350/oz Mineral Resources constrained at A$1,800/oz

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves2 14.01 14.18 14.24 14.73 8.16 7.19 7.19 7.27 5.00 2.76 5.85 6.99 7.05 7.46 2.24 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Ore Reserves (Moz) Mineral Resources (Moz) Exclusive of Red Lake See Appendix for details on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018 FY20 Discovery Guidance A$80-105M1 Drummond Project Mt Carlton A$3-4M Murchison A$2-4M Project A$2-3M Connors Arc Cracow A$3-4M A$3-5M Mungari Cowal A$15-20M A$50-60M FY20 Resource Definition Drilling A$13-20M 35 APPENDIX EVOLUTION 2018 GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES Group Gold Mineral Resource Statement - December 2018 Gold Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Gold Metal CP3 Project Type Cut-Off Grade Metal (Mt) (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) Cowal1 Open pit 0.4 46.54 0.69 1,027 174.92 0.85 4,784 5.63 1.07 193 227.09 0.82 6,004 Cowal UG 2.0 - - - - - - 13.55 3.24 1,411 13.55 3.24 1,411 Cowal1 Total 46.54 0.69 1,027 174.92 0.85 4,784 19.18 2.60 1,604 240.64 0.96 7,415 1 Cracow1 Total 2.8 0.27 9.04 79 1.09 6.47 227 1.59 2.88 147 2.96 4.78 454 2 Mt Carlton1 Open pit 0.35 0.50 3.03 49 8.57 2.13 586 0.43 3.44 48 9.51 2.23 682 Mt Carlton UG 2.4 - - - 0.45 8.38 120 0.08 7.43 20 0.53 8.20 141 Mt Carlton1 Total 0.50 3.00 49 9.02 2.44 706 0.52 4.10 68 10.04 2.60 823 4 Mt Rawdon1 Total 0.2 5.19 0.41 68 37.36 0.65 783 7.51 0.60 146 50.07 0.62 996 5 Mungari1 Open pit 0.5 0.19 1.02 6 35.03 1.27 1,433 9.27 1.56 463 44.49 1.33 1,902 Mungari UG 2.0/1.5 0.32 8.40 86 2.39 3.61 278 2.32 3.31 247 5.04 3.78 611 Mungari1 Total 0.51 5.63 93 37.42 1.42 1,711 11.59 1.91 710 49.52 1.58 2,514 3 Ernest Henry2 Total 0.9 11.57 0.71 264 47.76 0.62 952 12.71 0.62 253 72.05 0.63 1,470 6 Marsden Total 0.2 - - - 119.83 0.27 1,031 3.14 0.22 22 122.97 0.27 1,053 7 Red Lake4 Total 6.89/5.55 3.06 14.13 1,390 11.44 8.67 3,190 4.92 15.11 2,390 19.42 11.16 6,970 7 Total 67.65 1.41 2,969 438.84 0.98 13,384 61.16 2.81 5,341 567.67 1.23 21,695 Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq 3 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. James Biggam; 2. Chris Wilson; 3. Andrew Engelbrecht; 4 Matthew Obiri-Yeboah; 5. Tim Murphy; 6. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 7. Michael Andrew 4 Mineral Resources for the Red Lake-Campbell complex are reported using a cut-off grade of 6.89g/t Au and the Cochenour complex use a reported cut-off grade of 5.55g/t Au This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves effective 30 June 2018 are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Reserves. Mineral Resources have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Ernest Henry Resource is reported on an 81.5% basis for gold and 36.7% for copper (Evolution Mining has rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the 37 agreed life of mine area). Apportioning of the resource into the specific rights does not constitute a material change to the reported figures. EVOLUTION 2018 GOLD ORE RESERVES Group Gold Ore Reserve Statement - December 2018 Gold Proved Probable Total Reserve Project Type Cut- Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Gold Metal CP4 Off (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) Cowal1 Open pit 0.45 46.54 0.69 1,027 94.70 0.94 2,854 141.25 0.85 3,880 1 Cracow1 Underground 3.4 0.34 5.76 63 0.81 4.77 124 1.15 5.07 187 2 Mt Carlton1 Open pit 0.8 0.50 3.03 49 3.69 3.92 465 4.18 3.82 513 6 Mt Carlton Underground 3.7 - - - 0.60 5.65 108 0.60 5.65 108 7 Mt Carlton1 Total 0.50 3.03 49 4.28 4.16 573 4.78 4.04 622 Mt Rawdon1 Open pit 0.3 2.92 0.52 49 22.65 0.72 521 25.56 0.69 570 4 Mungari1 Open pit 0.75 0.27 1.14 10 9.85 1.61 511 10.12 1.60 521 Mungari Underground 3.2 0.20 5.26 34 0.54 4.58 80 0.74 4.77 113 Mungari1 Total 0.47 2.89 44 10.39 1.77 590 10.86 1.82 634 5 Ernest Henry2 Underground 0.9 10.50 0.79 267 32.50 0.46 481 43.00 0.54 747 8 Marsden Open pit 0.3 - - - 65.17 0.39 817 65.17 0.39 817 3 Red Lake3,4 Underground 7.5 1.53 10.24 500 7.66 9.14 1,550 9.19 6.95 2,050 9 Total 62.80 1.02 1,999 238.2 1.01 7,510 301.00 1.02 9,507 Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq 3 For the Red Lake operation a global cut-off grade was calculated at 7.5g/t Au 4 Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. Ryan Kare; 2. Russell McBeath; 3. Anton Kruger; 4. Dimitri Tahan; 5. Matt Varvari; 6. Sam Patterson; 7. Ben Hawkins; 8. Mike Corbett (Glencore); 9. Rodrigo Pasqua This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves effective 30 June 2018 are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant. Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018 38 EVOLUTION 2018 COPPER RESERVES & RESOURCES Group Copper Mineral Resources Statement Copper Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Cut- Tonnes Copper Copper Tonnes Copper Copper Tonnes Copper Copper Tonnes Copper Copper CP3 Project Type Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Off (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (kt) (%) (kt) (%) (kt) (%) (kt) Marsden Total 0.2 - - - 119.83 0.46 553 3.14 0.24 7 122.97 0.46 560 1 Ernest Henry2 Total 0.9 5.21 1.32 69 21.51 1.17 252 5.73 1.17 67 32.44 1.19 387 2 Mt Carlton1 Open pit 0.35 0.50 0.24 1 8.57 0.30 26 0.43 0.46 2 9.51 0.30 29 Mt Carlton Underground 2.4 - - - 0.45 1.04 5 0.08 1.15 1 0.53 1.06 6 Mt Carlton1 Total 0.50 0.24 1 9.02 0.34 30 0.52 0.57 3 10.04 0.34 34 3 Total 5.71 1.23 70 150.36 0.56 835 9.38 0.82 77 165.45 0.59 982 Group Copper Ore Reserves Statement Copper Proved Probable Total Reserve Project Type Cut-Off Tonnes (Mt) Copper Copper Metal Tonnes (Mt) Copper Copper Metal Tonnes (Mt) Copper Copper Metal CP3 Grade (%) (kt) Grade (%) (kt) Grade (%) (kt) Marsden 0.3 - - - 65.17 0.57 371 65.17 0.57 371 1 Ernest Henry2 Total 0.9 3.15 1.49 47 9.75 0.91 89 12.90 1.05 136 2 Mt Carlton1 Open pit 0.8 0.50 0.24 1 3.69 0.71 26 4.19 0.66 27 3 Mt Carlton Underground 3.7 - - - 0.60 0.70 4 0.60 0.70 4 4 Mt Carlton1 Total 0.50 0.24 1 4.28 0.71 30 4.78 0.66 31 Total 3.65 1.32 48 79.20 0.62 490 82.85 0.65 538 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq 3 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Michael Andrew; 2. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 3 Matthew Obiri-Yeboah 3 Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Anton Kruger; 2. Mike Corbett (Glencore). 3. Sam Patterson; 4. Ben Hawkins The following notes relate to the tables above. Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Evolution cut-off grades are reported in g/t gold This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Ernest Henry Resource is reported on an 81.5% basis for gold and 36.7% for copper (Evolution Mining has rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed life of mine area). Apportioning of the resource into the specific rights does not constitute a material change to the reported figures. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported on a 100% basis for gold and 30% for copper. 39 RED LAKE 30 JUNE 2018 RESERVES & RESOURCES Red Lake Mineral Resource Statement Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Cut- Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Project Type Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Off (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) Red Lake - Underground 6.89 1.50 18.28 880 3.20 14.07 1,450 3.54 15.70 1,790 8.24 15.55 4,120 Campbell Cochenour Underground 5.55 0.03 9.95 10 0.58 10.37 190 1.38 13.57 600 1.99 12.50 800 Total 1.53 18.09 890 3.78 13.49 1,640 4.92 15.11 2,390 10.23 14.96 4,920 Red Lake Ore Reserve Statement Proved Probable Total Reserve Project Type Cut- Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Gold Metal Off (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (Mt) Grade (g/t) (koz) (g/t) Grade (g/t) (koz) Red Lake - Underground 7.5 1.40 10.44 470 3.40 9.97 1,090 4.80 10.11 1,560 Campbell Cochenour Underground 7.5 0.13 7.18 30 1.33 7.02 300 1.46 7.03 330 Stockpiles 2.93 1.73 160 2.93 1.73 160 Total 1.53 10.24 500 7.66 9.14 1,550 9.19 6.95 2,050 Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Ore Reserves. Red Lake Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) - Michael Andrew Mineral Resources estimated using US$1,400/oz gold price. Ore Reserves estimated using a US$1,200/oz gold price. Mineral Resources for Red Lake-Campbell complex use a cut-off grade of 6.89g/t Au. For the Cochenour complex a cut-off grade of 5.55g/t gold is used. Red Lake Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) - Rodrigo Pasqua Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant. Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using 40 Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 21:57:02 UTC 0 Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 04:58p EVOLUTION MINING : Acquisition of Red Lake Presentation PU 04:53p EVOLUTION MINING : Acquisition of Red Lake Announcement PU 04:45p Australia's Evolution Mining to buy Canadian gold mine from Newmont Goldcorp RE 11/18 MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Drilling commences at Lake Austin North, Evolution JV, Cue AQ 11/18 Torian Restructures Senior Management Team AQ 11/01 Torian Resources Ltd - September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report AQ 10/24 EVOLUTION MINING : 2019 Annual Report PU 10/24 EVOLUTION MINING : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement PU 10/24 EVOLUTION MINING : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form PU 10/15 EVOLUTION MINING : Citi Australia Conference Presentation 2019 PU