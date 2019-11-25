Evolution Mining : Acquisition of Red Lake Presentation

Log in
ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE

2 6 N O V E M B E R 2 0 1 9

IMPORTANT NOTES AND DISCLAIMER

Information in relation to Evolution

This presentation contains summary information about Evolution Mining Limited (the "Company" or "Evolution") and its subsidiaries and their activities which is current as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is a general background and does not purport to be complete or to provide all information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. It has been prepared by the Company with due care but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. The Company is not responsible for updating, nor undertakes to update, this presentation. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Limitation on information in relation to Red Lake

All information in this presentation in relation to Red Lake - including in relation to production, resources and reserves, costs, financial information and life of mine plans - has been sourced from Newmont Goldcorp. While steps have been taken to review the information, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to its fairness, accuracy, completeness or adequacy.

Forward looking statements

These materials prepared by the Company include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Disclaimer

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its related bodies corporate, affiliates, directors, employees and agents ("Limited Parties") disclaims all liability and responsibility for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through the use of or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them. The recipient acknowledges that each of the Limited Parties is not acting nor is it responsible as a fiduciary, agent or similar capacity to the recipient, its officers, employees, consultants, agents, security holders, creditors or any other person. Each recipient, by accepting this presentation, expressly disclaims any fiduciary relationship and the recipient agrees that it is responsible for making its own independent judgments with respect to any matters contained in this presentation.

2

IMPORTANT NOTES AND DISCLAIMER (CONTINUED)

Not financial product advice

This presentation is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire securities or accounting, legal or tax advice and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the acquisition of securities. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction. Evolution is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in securities.

Not an offer

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not an offer or an invitation to acquire shares or any other financial products in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer or invitation. This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other disclosure document under Australian law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or any law.

Resources and reserves of Evolution

This presentation contains estimates of Evolution's ore reserves and mineral resources. The information in this presentation relates to the mineral resources and ore reserves of Evolution is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Ernest Henry Ore Reserve is reported on a 100% basis for gold and 30% for copper.

It is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the Joint Ore Reserves Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code"). Investors outside Australia should note that while ore reserve and mineral resource estimates of Evolution in this presentation comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant ore reserves and mineral resource being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or (ii) Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting disclosure requirements of Canadian or Us securities laws. In particular, Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proven and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources in SEC filings. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that Evolution will be able to legally and economically extract them.

Resources and reserves of Red Lake

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Transaction and Red Lake overview

5

2. Evolution - a leading mid-tier gold miner

20

3. Australian assets overview

28

Appendix

36

4

1. TRANSACTION AND RED LAKE OVERVIEW

5

ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE GOLD COMPLEX

  • High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district
  • Under-capitalisedasset with significant turnaround opportunity
  • Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au
  • Tier-1mining friendly jurisdiction
  • Transaction fully funded via 100% debt
  • Reserves, Resources and production per share accretive

CANADA

Red Lake gold complex

Ontario

Mineral Resources1 of 19.4Mt grading 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au

Ore Reserves1 of 9.2Mt grading 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au

1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using

the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 6 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Transaction overview

Conditions

Funding

  • Evolution to acquire 100% of the Red Lake Gold Complex in Ontario, Canada, from Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
  • Acquisition consideration comprising US$375 million (A$551 million)1 payable in cash upon closing of the transaction and up to an additional US$100 million payable upon new resource discovery ("Contingent Consideration")2
  • Sales and purchase agreement signed on 26 November 2019
  • Transaction expected to be completed around the end of March 2020
  • Evolution has committed to invest US$100 million on existing operations and an additional US$50 million in exploration at Red Lake over the first three years following completion of the Transaction
  • Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including Evolution receiving all required consents, permits and regulatory approvals
  • Acquisition to be funded by a new five-year A$600 million Term Loan
  • Foreign exchange exposure to acquisition price hedged

Red Lake Transaction sources of funds

Red Lake Transaction uses of funds

A$m

A$m

Syndicated Term Loan

600

Acquisition of Red Lake

551

Transaction costs3

18

Working capital and investment at Red Lake

31

Total sources

600

Total uses

600

  1. Assumes A$/US$ exchange rate of 0.68
  2. Evolution has agreed to pay Newmont Goldcorp an additional US$20 million per one million ounces of new resource discovered ("New Resources") and added to the existing Red Lake resource base ("Existing Resources"), subject to a cap of an additional 5 million ounces of New Resources or US$100 million in total over a 15 year period
  3. Transaction costs include Ontario land transfer tax and other associated transaction fees

7

HIGH-GRADE ASSET IN ONE OF CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICT

Investment phase required to rejuvenate operations and transform into cornerstone asset

  • Evolution's aim is for Red Lake to become a cornerstone asset with annual production in excess of 200koz per annum at an All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce
  • Under-investmentin development and exploration in recent years
  • Committed three year US$100 million investment phase to recapitalise asset, increase mining rates, reduce costs and restore asset to profitable production
  • Low production and elevated AISC during three year turnaround

Historical gold production (koz) AISC (US$/oz)

Goldcorp cornerstone asset

Under-investment in development

Proposed turnaround

Potential to become an

and exploration; declining grade

phase

Evolution cornerstone asset

1,600

Planned capital

investment in existing

Aim is for

1,181

988

operations

annual production

896

880

934

906

872

US$100M

>200koz

508

493

414

Exploration spend

at AISC

376

US$50M

<>1,000/oz

324

276

160

209

150 -

2012A

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019E

Post turnaround phase

8

RED LAKE OVERVIEW

Current ownership

Location

Tenement package

Commencement year

Production

Plant capacity

CY2018A production and AISC

CY2019F production and AISC

FY2020F Evolution attributable production and AISC1

Current Life of Mine

Reserves

(as at 30 June 2018)2

Measured & Indicated

Resources

(as at 30 June 2018)2

  • Newmont Goldcorp 100%
  • North western Ontario, Canada
  • ~460km2
  • Mining operations commenced in 1949
  • Gold
  • 1.1Mtpa
  • 276koz @ US$988/oz
  • 150 - 160koz @ ~US$1,600/oz
  • 30 - 35koz @ A$2,250 - A$2,400/oz
  • 2032
  • 9.2Mt @ 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au
  • 19.4Mt @ 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au

Strong safety culture - Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)3

12 10.4

10

8

6

5.4

4.5

  1. Three months attributable production to Evolution in FY2020 assuming Red Lake transaction completion on 31 March 2020. Group FY20 guidance will be updated post completion of transaction.
  2. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
  3. Per million hours

4

2.3

1.7

2

0

2015 YE

2016 YE

2017 YE

2018 YE

2019 YTD

9

MINING

Cochenour Shaft

Reid Shaft

No. 1 Shaft

No. 3 Shaft

Level

New Red Lake

Upper Red Lake

Campbell

Cochenour

High Speed Tram (HST)

Lower Red Lake

  • Red Lake Complex currently uses a combination of long hole stoping, mechanised underhand or overhand cut-and-fill techniques
  • Campbell Complex primarily uses long-hole stoping, with backfill of stope excavations completed on an as-needed basis

Deep Red Lake

Underground infrastructure

3000m

  • All three complexes are interconnected underground

Evolution's planned operational improvements include:

  • Improved drill and blast practices to increase mining recovery and reduce dilution
  • Improve mining fleet efficiency and effectiveness
  • Rationalisation of material movement
  • Access is through one of five shafts: Cochenour, Reid, Campbell, No.1 and No. 3
  • Ore and waste is moved via internal passes, trams and ramp trucking
  • Ventilation is a push-pull system consisting of 4 intake and 5 exhaust fans, 15 underground booster fans

10

PROCESSING

Ore milled (kt)

Two mills with total capacity of 1.1Mtpa - Red Lake and Campbell Complex

  • Red Lake Complex consists of the crushing plant, processing plant and paste fill plant
    • Facilities utilise conventional crushing and grinding, gravity concentration and CIP. The processing plant also employs a typical sulphide floatation circuit generating a bulk sulphide concentrate
  • The Campbell Complex uses conventional crushing and grinding which is followed by gravity concentration to recover free-milling gold
  • Refractory gold is recovered by floatation followed by pressure oxidation, neutralisation and CIL

Evolution's planned operational improvements include:

  • Optimise processing plants by consolidating processing facilities
  • Install and commission Acacia reactor to improve gold recovery
  • Optimise process flowsheet and strategic blending of mill feed

769

900

623

582

2017A

2018A

2019F

Long term

objective

Head grade processed (g/t)

11.6

11.8

9.0

9.4

2017A

2018A

2019F

Reserve grade 1

Recovery rate (%)

94.0

95.0

92.5

93.0

2017A

2018A

2019F

Long term

objective

1. Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves

11

Update as at 30 June 2018. Reserve grade is exclusive of low-grade stockpiles

IMMENSE REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE

Historic production of over 25Moz at +20g/t

  • One of the largest, highest grade gold camps in North America with a 457km2 land package in a highly prospective district
  • Mineral Resource1: 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz
  • Ore Reserve1: 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz
  • Commitment to a US$50 million exploration expenditure over three years with a planned drill program of 100,000 metres per annum
  • Significant upside identified at Red Lake - Campbell and Cochenour complexes along with excellent long term regional potential to grow the current Resource base
  • Highest priority targets include:
    • Cochenour - Upper Main Zone, INCO
    • Red Lake - Aviation Complex
    • HG Young
  • Strong potential to find additional high-grade ore bodies as a result of very small geometric footprint of this style of mineralisation

1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

12

SIGNIFICANT MINE LIFE EXTENSION POTENTIAL

Cochenour Shaft

Reid Shaft

#3 Shaft

Surface

-1000mbs

Breccia Zone

Wilmar JV

High Speed Tram (HST)

Cochenour

HG Young

-2000mbs

Arsenopyrite Zone

Wilmar JV

1000m

Composite Long Section

Aviation Complex

Short-term mine

Other near-mine

Mineralisation

Existing mine

13

extension targets

targets

wireframes

development

FOOTHOLD IN PREMIER HIGH GRADE GOLD DISTRICT

Major projects within 150km

Regional opportunity

  • Acquisition of Red Lake establishes a
    'beach-head' operation for Evolution in one of Canada's most prolific gold districts
  • Six active joint ventures in addition to 100% owned tenements totaling over 45,000 hectares in highly prospective Balmer assemblage stratigraphy
  • A number of quality projects in the area are within trucking distance of the Red Lake mills
  • Opportunity to expand footprint over time through regional consolidation

PRO FORMA ACQUISITION METRICS

Production and AISC1

A$965/oz

A$1,200/oz

Planned

910koz

turnaround phase

750koz

at Red Lake aimed

at increasing

Group production

and reducing AISC

Evolution +

Evolution

Current Red Lake

1. Evolution: FY20 production and AISC guidance midpoint

Current Red Lake: Assumes CY20 production of 160koz at AISC of US$1,600/oz

22% increase in production from a long life asset

FY19A production contribution

2-5 yrs

2-5 yrs

Reserve

11%

Reserve

9%

Life

Life

5-8 yrs

8+ yrs

5-8 yrs

8+ yrs

35%

46%

43%

56%

Current

Pro forma

25% increase in Ore Reserves (pre Evolution re-certification)2

Cracow Marsden

Red

3%

11%

Lake

Mt

Cowal

21%

Cowal

Rawdon

52%

41%

8%

Mungari

Marsden

7.5Moz

9.5Moz

8%

9%

Mt Carlton

Cracow

Mt Rawdon

8% Ernest

Ernest

2%

6%

Henry

Mungari Mt

Henry

10%

7% Carlton 8%

6%

46% increase in Mineral Resources (pre Evolution re-certification)2

Cracow

Marsden

3%

7%

Mt

Cowal

Red

Rawdon

Lake

Cowal

7%

50%

32%

34%

Mungari

14.7Moz

21.7Moz

17%

Marsden

Ernest

Mt Carlton

5%

Henry

6% Ernest

Mt Rawdon

7%

Henry

Cracow

5% Mungari

Mt Carlton

2%

11%

10%

4%

2. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using

the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 15 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

LONG LIFE WITH MARGIN EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY

Current indicative AISC margin (A$/oz) (Gold price of A$2,150/oz less FY20F AISC guidance)(1)

Bubble size

represents

midpoint of

3,000

FY20 gold

Ernest

production

Henry

guidance

2,000

Mt

Planned turnaround phase

Carlton

at Red Lake aimed at

Cowal

1,000

Cracow

Mungari

improving productivity and

Mt

increasing AISC margin

Rawdon

-

Red

Lake

-1,000

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

Indicative reserve life in years based on FY20F production level(1)(2)

Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance

1 Based on company guidance. 2 Calculated based on latest reserves divided by FY20F production 3 Red Lake reserve life based on Goldcorp's non-JORC 30 June 2018 Ore Reserves

16

ENHANCE POSITION AS LEADING MID -TIER PRODUCER

Indicative AISC margin (A$/oz) (Gold price of A$2,150 less CY19 guidance AISC)1

1,800

1,600

1,400

Evolution

Kirkland

Evolution +

Lake

1,200

Red Lake

1,000

Centerra

800

Saracen³

Endeavour

B2 Gold

Northern Star

600

Yamana

400

IAMGOLD

Bubble size

reflects Market

Detour

Capitalisation

200

-

550

600

650

700

750

800

850

900

950

1,000

1,050

Annual Production CY19 (koz)2

Source: Company filings.

  1. Mid-pointof CY19 guidance used for North American peers and Red Lake. Weighted average of 1H CY19 AISC and FY20 AISC guidance used for Evolution, Northern Star and Saracen. Assumes A$/US$ exchange rate of 0.6800
  2. Mid-pointof CY19 guidance used for North American peers and Red Lake. Evolution, Northern Star and Saracen based on 1H CY19 production plus 50% of FY20 production guidance
  3. Saracen shown on a pro-forma basis adjusted for acquisition of 50% of the KCGM Super Pit

STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAINTAINED

  • Red Lake Transaction funded by new debt tranche
    • 5-yearterm loan of A$600 million
    • 3-yearperformance bond facility of C$125 million
  • Existing facilities renewed for 3-years
    • Revolver facility of A$360 million
    • Performance bond facility of A$175 million
  • Continued strong support from banking syndicate of company with improved terms and unsecured facilities
  • Modest level of gearing of ~13%1 expected at completion of Transaction
  • Ernest Henry term loan facility to be fully repaid upon completion of Transaction (A$250 million)
  • Liquidity in excess of A$600 million expected at completion
  • Red Lake funding allows for unchanged dividend policy
    • Payout based on group cash flow before debt
    • Targeting payout rate of 50%

Red Lake facility amortisation schedule (A$M)

100

110

120

140

80

50

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Evolution historic gearing ratio (%)

Cowal

acquisition

32.0%

Ernest Henry

acquisition

Red Lake

22.0%

18.9%

acquisition

15.7%

14.7%

8.8%

9.5%

3.0%

~13.0%1

1.8%

-1.5%

Jul-2015

Nov-2016

Mar-2020

1 Assumes completion of transaction on 31 March 2020 before payment of FY20 interim dividend

18

CONTINUATION OF PORTFOLIO UPGRADE STRATEGY

Acquisition of high-grade, long life asset - Red Lake

Continued portfolio enhancement

Enhancing Evolution's

position as a globally relevant Australian gold producer

Enhanced platform for further growth

  • Historical production of more than 25Moz at an average grade of +20g/t
  • Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves support a current 13 year Life of Mine Plan
  • Located on a large 457km2 land package in a Tier-1 gold mining jurisdiction
  • Under-capitalizedasset with near-term opportunities to strategically deploy capital and unlock value
  • Well-endowedArchean greenstone gold camp with limited exploration drilling in recent years
  • Accretive to reserves, resources and production per share
  • Consistent with portfolio enhancement strategy through addition of long life asset with clear improvement opportunities
  • Attractive geographic diversification for existing Australian operations by establishing a North American production hub
  • Potential to become another Evolution cornerstone asset
  • Consolidate position as a Top 10 gold miner in the Van Eck Gold Miners index with daily turnover of ~A$60 million
  • Increases Group annualised production rate to over 900koz at an AISC of ~A$1,200 per ounce (~US$820/oz)1
  • Diversified production base with all operations in Tier-1 jurisdictions - Australia and Canada
  • Board and management with a successful track record of acquiring and operating assets
  • Potential to significantly extend mine life through a focused exploration strategy
  • Ability to fund capital investment and exploration from Evolution's strong cash flow generation
  • Establishes a regional hub to grow Evolution's footprint in Canada

1. Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.68.

19

2. EVOLUTION - A LEADING MID-TIER GOLD MINER

20

CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY

A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years

Open to all

Build a

quality gold,

Inspired

reputation for

silver and

sustainability,

copper-gold

people

reliability and

value

creating

transparency

accretive

investments

Australia's

Premier gold

company

Embed

financial

An active pipeline of

discipline

quality exploration

across the

and development

business

projects

Safety

Excellence

Accountability

Respect

21

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS

Cowal

Mungari

Mt Carlton

Mt Rawdon

Cracow

Ernest Henry

Red Lake3

Gold Reserves

3.88

0.63

0.62

0.57

0.19

0.75 Au, 136kt Cu

2.05

(Moz)1

Gold Resources

7.42

2.51

0.82

1.00

0.45

1.47 Au, 387kt Cu

6.97

(Moz)1

Reserve Grade

0.9

1.80

4.00

0.70

5.10

0.54 Au,1.05% Cu

7.0

(Au g/t)1

FY19A Au

252

121

107

95

81

97koz Au, 21kt Cu

276

production (koz)

(CY18)

FY20F Au

255-265

115-125

95-105

85-90

82.5-87.5

87.5-92.5

150-160

production (koz)2

(CY19F)

FY20F AISC

930-980

1,230-1,280

800-850

1,490-1,540

1,200-1,250

(590)-(540)

~US$1,600

(A$/oz)2

(CY19F)

Mt

Ernest Carlton

Henry

Mt

Mungari Cracow Rawdon

Cowal

Red Lake

Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance where avaialable

  1. This information is extracted from the report entitled "Annual Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released by Evolution to the ASX on 17 April 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au
  2. This information is extracted from page 22 of the report entitled Citi Australia Conference Presentation released to the ASX on 16 October 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au
  3. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources
    & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using
    Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

22

SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES

The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner

Be an employer of choice

Demonstrate robust risk

Contribute positively to local,

Actively manage climate

Protect and enhance our

attracting the most talented

management and safety

regional and national

related risks and

reputation as a trusted

people and foster a safe,

leadership

sustainability efforts by

opportunities including

partner and provide

diverse and inclusive

achieving an outstanding

improving energy efficiency

community benefits that

workplace

level of environmental

and the responsible

endure beyond the life of our

stewardship

management of water

mines

Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage

Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders

Be transparent at all levels of

Relentlessly drive for

Corporate Governance,

operational excellence

comply with applicable laws

through an innovative culture

and regulations and operate

and inspired people

at the highest standards of

delivering to plan

financial and ethical

behaviour

OUR VALUES: SAFETY

EXCELLENCE

ACCOUNTABILITY

RESPECT

23

SNAPSHOT

ASX code

EVN

Market capitalisation1

A$6.6B

Average daily turnover2

A$60M

Net cash3

A$92M

New dividend policy

Targeting a payout of

50% of free cash flow

FY20 production guidance4

725 - 775koz

FY20 AISC guidance4

A$940 - A$990/oz

Mineral Resources5

21.7Moz

Ore Reserves5

9.5Moz

Reserve life5

~10 years

Reserve price assumption

A$1,350/oz

Van Eck 12.8%

Major shareholders5

La Mancha 8.9%

BlackRock 6.9%

Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and

cents per share declared

600

9.5

10

7.5

9

500

8

7

400

5

6

300

5

3

459

4

200

2

2

298

3

1

2

171

100

21

43

87

7

1

0

-

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP)

Cents per share

  1. Based on share price of A$3.87 per share on 22 November 2019
  2. Average daily share turnover for one month through to 22 November 2019
  3. As at 30 September 2019
  4. Excludes any FY20 contribution from Red Lake
  5. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

24

DELIVERY OF PORTFOLIO UPGRADE STRATEGY

FY16

FY17 FY18

FY19 FY20

FY14

FY15

FY12

FY13

Red Lake

Edna May

acquisition

Ernest divested

Mungari

Henry

acquisition of

acquisition with

economic

La Mancha

Mt Carlton

interest

Evolution

Cowal

Pajingo

first concentrate

formed

acquisition

produced March

divested

November 2011

2013

Operating assets:

Mt Rawdon

Cracow

Pajingo

Edna May

Development asset:

Mt Carlton

280koz1

393koz

428koz

437koz

803koz

844koz

801koz

753koz

780koz2

1

Annual gold production for all years except FY20

2

Midpoint of FY20 guidance based on a three month contribution from Red Lake. Annualised Group production

25

based on a full year contribution from Red Lake at 160koz p.a. is expected to be in excess of 900koz

MINE CASH FLOW

  • Quality portfolio with over A$3B of operating and A$2B of net mine cash flow between FY15 - FY19
  • Five year average gold price achieved of A$1,640/oz
  • Key financial component is for asset to repay invested capital and acquisition costs
    • Two sites fully repaid and others on their way
    • Rapid paybacks at Cowal and Ernest Henry
    • Long mine life remaining

FY19 Mine Cash Flow (A$M)

772

300

232

232

800

250

700

600

200

120

500

150

222

64

60

62

400

100

498

300

87

85

200

50

36

36

100

32

-

0

Cowal

Ernest Henry

Mt Carlton

Mungari

Mt Rawdon

Cracow

EVN Group

Net Mine Cashflow

Mine Capex

Operating Cashflow

Cumulative Mine Cash Flow (A$M)1

3,018

1,200

888

FY15 to FY19

3000

1,000

2500

551

553

800

2000

600

347

344

335

2,001

1500

400

1000

200

519

523

410

203

158

188

500

-

0

Cowal

Ernest Henry

Mt Carlton

Mungari

Mt Rawdon

Cracow

EVN Group

Asset Payback1

64%

100%

82%

100%

58%

39%

Cowal

Ernest Henry Mt Carlton

Mungari

Mt Rawdon

Cracow

  1. 5-yearcash flow or cash flow for period of EVN ownership (MGO/CGO - Jul 15; EHO - Nov 16)
  2. Asset payback for period of EVN ownership

26

SUPERIOR RETURNS

  • Sector leading returns to shareholders
  • Dividend policy recently changed to targeting a payout of 50% of free cash flow

194

Dividends (US$ per ounce produced)

Six months to June 2019

87

82

73

65

52

35

24

9

0

Evolution

Newcrest

Northern Star Agnico Eagle

Newmont

Barrick

Kirkland Lake Gold Fields

Anglogold

Kinross

ASX primary listing

Goldcorp

Non-ASX primary listing

Ashanti

Source: Company filings

Notes: 1. Dividends declared for June 2019 half-year (6 months) for all companies

  1. Average AUD:USD exchange rate for the half-year of 0.7062
  2. Newmont Goldcorp dividend excludes 88c special dividend paid as part of Goldcorp transaction

4. Anglogold Ashanti dividend calculated using half the 2018 annual dividend

27

3. OVERVIEW OF AUSTRALIAN ASSETS

28

COWAL

  • Sustainable, reliable, low cost asset
  • Developing a pathway to produce >300kozpa
    • Float Tails Leach circuit
    • Plant expansion
    • Stage H cutback
    • Integrated Waste Landform (IWL)
    • Warraga exploration decline to drill out and extend 1.4Moz GRE46 and Dalwhinnie underground resource

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production

255 - 265koz

AISC

A$930 - A$980/oz

1. Net of mining depletion

E46 OP Reserves

140koz

E42 OP Reserves 3.3Moz

GRE46

OP Resources 4.5Moz

Past production 3.3Moz

OP Reserves 25koz

Total endowment 7.8Moz

UG Resources 1.4Moz

E41 OP Reserves

Cowal December 2018

431koz

Resources 7.4Moz Au

Reserves 3.9Moz Au

1. See the Appendix of this slide deck for further details of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves at December 2018

PERFORMANCE SINCE JULY 2015 ACQUISITION

Gold production

1.1Moz

Net mine cash flow

A$608M

Mine life extended by 8 years

2024 2032

Ore Reserves increased by 2.3Moz1

1.6Moz 3.9Moz gold

Plant throughput increased by 800ktpa

7.2Mtpa 8.0Mtpa

Improved recoveries from float tails leach

+6%

Discovery of a new ore body

Dalwhinnie lode

29

COWAL UNDERGROUND

Scale

200m

Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Orange shows the outline of the

Long projection of the GRE46 structure looking west showing the location

December 2017 mineable shape optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows

of drilling completed during the September 2019 quarter

the December 2018 MSO outlines. Planned drilling from the exploration

decline is shown in blue

GRE46 results are extracted from the report entitled "September Quarterly Report" released to the ASX 15 October 2019 and available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent

Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

30

ERNEST HENRY

  • History of reliable operational delivery
  • Exceptionally high margins
  • Evolution's interest (100% gold production and 30% copper production) generated free cash flow of A$222M in FY19
  • Planned drilling in December 2019 quarter to extend mine life below 1,200mRL

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production1

87.5 - 92.5koz

Copper production1

19 - 21kt

AISC

A$(590) - A$(540)/oz

1. Metal production is reported as Evolution's share of payable production

1,200mRL

Current Mineral

Resource outline

1200mRL

Opportunity

Drilling target

Evolution's interest: 100% gold produced 30% future copper and silver produced

Evolution's interest: 49% of future copper,

gold and silver production from new reserves area

Ernest Henry ore body looking west

31

MUNGARI

  • Strategic footprint in world-class gold district
  • 10 year base load production platform
  • 1.6Mtpa low cost plant performing above nameplate
  • Studies underway to optimise the Life of Mine plan in an effort to maximise the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource base
  • 19.9% interest in Tribune Resources
  • Continued commitment to discovering high grade ounces with FY20 exploration budget of A$15 - 20M

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production

115 - 125koz

AISC

A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz

32

MT CARLTON

  • Generating exceptional returns
    • Net mine cash flow has averaged ~A$100M per year between FY16 - FY19
  • Underground mine development commenced to bring forward access to high-grade Link Zone
  • Current mine life to FY25
  • Crush Creek earn-in agreement likely to extend mine life

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production

95 - 105koz

AISC

A$800 - A$850/oz

N

Open pit Stage 3 - current

N

Open pit

Stage 4a

N

Open pit

Stage 4b

Underground concurrent with Stage 3 & 4a finishing

prior to Stage 4b

33

CRACOW AND MT RAWDON

FY20 GUIDANCE

CRACOW

MT RAWDON

Gold production

82.5

- 87.5koz

80 - 85koz

AISC

A$1,200

- A$1,250/oz

A$1,490 - A$1,540/oz

QUEENSLAND EXPLORATION

Drummond Exploration Project (Evolution earning 80%)

  • Early-stageepithermal (low-sulphidation) vein project (520km2)

Connors Arc Exploration Project (Evolution 100%)

  • Large land package (3,500km2) prospective for low (e.g. Cracow) and high sulphidation (e.g. Mt Carlton) epithermal deposits

34

DISCOVERY

  • Over the last five years:
    • Discovery budget increased from A$20 million to A$80 - A$105 million1
    • Average reserve life extended from 5 years to 10 years
    • Reserves per share increased by 42%
  • Conservative gold price assumptions:
    • Ore Reserves estimated at A$1,350/oz
    • Mineral Resources constrained at A$1,800/oz

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves2

14.01 14.18 14.24 14.73

8.16

7.19

7.19

7.27

5.00

2.76

5.85

6.99

7.05

7.46

2.24

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Ore Reserves (Moz)

Mineral Resources (Moz)

  1. Exclusive of Red Lake
  2. See Appendix for details on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018

FY20 Discovery

Guidance A$80-105M1

Drummond

Project

Mt Carlton

A$3-4M

Murchison

A$2-4M

Project

A$2-3M

Connors

Arc

Cracow

A$3-4M

A$3-5M

Mungari

Cowal

A$15-20M

A$50-60M

FY20 Resource Definition

Drilling A$13-20M

35

APPENDIX

EVOLUTION 2018 GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES

Group Gold Mineral Resource Statement - December 2018

Gold

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

CP3

Project

Type

Cut-Off

Grade

Metal

(Mt)

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

Cowal1

Open pit

0.4

46.54

0.69

1,027

174.92

0.85

4,784

5.63

1.07

193

227.09

0.82

6,004

Cowal

UG

2.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.55

3.24

1,411

13.55

3.24

1,411

Cowal1

Total

46.54

0.69

1,027

174.92

0.85

4,784

19.18

2.60

1,604

240.64

0.96

7,415

1

Cracow1

Total

2.8

0.27

9.04

79

1.09

6.47

227

1.59

2.88

147

2.96

4.78

454

2

Mt Carlton1

Open pit

0.35

0.50

3.03

49

8.57

2.13

586

0.43

3.44

48

9.51

2.23

682

Mt Carlton

UG

2.4

-

-

-

0.45

8.38

120

0.08

7.43

20

0.53

8.20

141

Mt Carlton1

Total

0.50

3.00

49

9.02

2.44

706

0.52

4.10

68

10.04

2.60

823

4

Mt Rawdon1

Total

0.2

5.19

0.41

68

37.36

0.65

783

7.51

0.60

146

50.07

0.62

996

5

Mungari1

Open pit

0.5

0.19

1.02

6

35.03

1.27

1,433

9.27

1.56

463

44.49

1.33

1,902

Mungari

UG

2.0/1.5

0.32

8.40

86

2.39

3.61

278

2.32

3.31

247

5.04

3.78

611

Mungari1

Total

0.51

5.63

93

37.42

1.42

1,711

11.59

1.91

710

49.52

1.58

2,514

3

Ernest Henry2

Total

0.9

11.57

0.71

264

47.76

0.62

952

12.71

0.62

253

72.05

0.63

1,470

6

Marsden

Total

0.2

-

-

-

119.83

0.27

1,031

3.14

0.22

22

122.97

0.27

1,053

7

Red Lake4

Total

6.89/5.55

3.06

14.13

1,390

11.44

8.67

3,190

4.92

15.11

2,390

19.42

11.16

6,970

7

Total

67.65

1.41

2,969

438.84

0.98

13,384

61.16

2.81

5,341

567.67

1.23

21,695

Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.

1 Includes stockpiles

2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq

3 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. James Biggam; 2. Chris Wilson; 3. Andrew Engelbrecht; 4 Matthew Obiri-Yeboah; 5. Tim Murphy; 6. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 7. Michael Andrew 4 Mineral Resources for the Red Lake-Campbell complex are reported using a cut-off grade of 6.89g/t Au and the Cochenour complex use a reported cut-off grade of 5.55g/t Au

This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves effective 30 June 2018 are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Reserves. Mineral Resources have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Ernest Henry Resource is reported on an 81.5% basis for gold and 36.7% for copper (Evolution Mining has rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the 37 agreed life of mine area). Apportioning of the resource into the specific rights does not constitute a material change to the reported figures.

EVOLUTION 2018 GOLD ORE RESERVES

Group Gold Ore Reserve Statement - December 2018

Gold

Proved

Probable

Total Reserve

Project

Type

Cut-

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

CP4

Off

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

Cowal1

Open pit

0.45

46.54

0.69

1,027

94.70

0.94

2,854

141.25

0.85

3,880

1

Cracow1

Underground

3.4

0.34

5.76

63

0.81

4.77

124

1.15

5.07

187

2

Mt Carlton1

Open pit

0.8

0.50

3.03

49

3.69

3.92

465

4.18

3.82

513

6

Mt Carlton

Underground

3.7

-

-

-

0.60

5.65

108

0.60

5.65

108

7

Mt Carlton1

Total

0.50

3.03

49

4.28

4.16

573

4.78

4.04

622

Mt Rawdon1

Open pit

0.3

2.92

0.52

49

22.65

0.72

521

25.56

0.69

570

4

Mungari1

Open pit

0.75

0.27

1.14

10

9.85

1.61

511

10.12

1.60

521

Mungari

Underground

3.2

0.20

5.26

34

0.54

4.58

80

0.74

4.77

113

Mungari1

Total

0.47

2.89

44

10.39

1.77

590

10.86

1.82

634

5

Ernest Henry2

Underground

0.9

10.50

0.79

267

32.50

0.46

481

43.00

0.54

747

8

Marsden

Open pit

0.3

-

-

-

65.17

0.39

817

65.17

0.39

817

3

Red Lake3,4

Underground

7.5

1.53

10.24

500

7.66

9.14

1,550

9.19

6.95

2,050

9

Total

62.80

1.02

1,999

238.2

1.01

7,510

301.00

1.02

9,507

Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding 1 Includes stockpiles

2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq

3 For the Red Lake operation a global cut-off grade was calculated at 7.5g/t Au

4 Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. Ryan Kare; 2. Russell McBeath; 3. Anton Kruger; 4. Dimitri Tahan; 5. Matt Varvari; 6. Sam Patterson; 7. Ben Hawkins; 8. Mike Corbett (Glencore); 9. Rodrigo Pasqua

This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves effective 30 June 2018 are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant. Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018

38

EVOLUTION 2018 COPPER RESERVES & RESOURCES

Group Copper Mineral Resources Statement

Copper

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Cut-

Tonnes

Copper Copper

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

CP3

Project

Type

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Off

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

(%)

(kt)

(%)

(kt)

(%)

(kt)

(%)

(kt)

Marsden

Total

0.2

-

-

-

119.83

0.46

553

3.14

0.24

7

122.97

0.46

560

1

Ernest Henry2

Total

0.9

5.21

1.32

69

21.51

1.17

252

5.73

1.17

67

32.44

1.19

387

2

Mt Carlton1

Open pit

0.35

0.50

0.24

1

8.57

0.30

26

0.43

0.46

2

9.51

0.30

29

Mt Carlton

Underground

2.4

-

-

-

0.45

1.04

5

0.08

1.15

1

0.53

1.06

6

Mt Carlton1

Total

0.50

0.24

1

9.02

0.34

30

0.52

0.57

3

10.04

0.34

34

3

Total

5.71

1.23

70

150.36

0.56

835

9.38

0.82

77

165.45

0.59

982

Group Copper Ore Reserves Statement

Copper

Proved

Probable

Total Reserve

Project

Type

Cut-Off

Tonnes (Mt)

Copper

Copper Metal

Tonnes (Mt)

Copper

Copper Metal

Tonnes (Mt)

Copper

Copper Metal

CP3

Grade (%)

(kt)

Grade (%)

(kt)

Grade (%)

(kt)

Marsden

0.3

-

-

-

65.17

0.57

371

65.17

0.57

371

1

Ernest Henry2

Total

0.9

3.15

1.49

47

9.75

0.91

89

12.90

1.05

136

2

Mt Carlton1

Open pit

0.8

0.50

0.24

1

3.69

0.71

26

4.19

0.66

27

3

Mt Carlton

Underground

3.7

-

-

-

0.60

0.70

4

0.60

0.70

4

4

Mt Carlton1

Total

0.50

0.24

1

4.28

0.71

30

4.78

0.66

31

Total

3.65

1.32

48

79.20

0.62

490

82.85

0.65

538

1 Includes stockpiles

2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq

3 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Michael Andrew; 2. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 3 Matthew Obiri-Yeboah

3 Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Anton Kruger; 2. Mike Corbett (Glencore). 3. Sam Patterson; 4. Ben Hawkins

The following notes relate to the tables above.

Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Evolution cut-off grades are reported in g/t gold

This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and

Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and

parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Ernest Henry Resource is reported on an 81.5% basis for gold and 36.7% for copper (Evolution Mining has rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area and 49% of future gold, copper and silver

produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed life of mine area). Apportioning of the resource into the specific rights does not constitute a material change to the reported figures. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported on a 100% basis for gold and 30% for copper.

39

RED LAKE 30 JUNE 2018 RESERVES & RESOURCES

Red Lake Mineral Resource Statement

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Cut-

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Project

Type

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Off

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

Red Lake -

Underground

6.89

1.50

18.28

880

3.20

14.07

1,450

3.54

15.70

1,790

8.24

15.55

4,120

Campbell

Cochenour

Underground

5.55

0.03

9.95

10

0.58

10.37

190

1.38

13.57

600

1.99

12.50

800

Total

1.53

18.09

890

3.78

13.49

1,640

4.92

15.11

2,390

10.23

14.96

4,920

Red Lake Ore Reserve Statement

Proved

Probable

Total Reserve

Project

Type

Cut-

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold

Gold Metal

Off

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(Mt)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

Grade (g/t)

(koz)

Red Lake -

Underground

7.5

1.40

10.44

470

3.40

9.97

1,090

4.80

10.11

1,560

Campbell

Cochenour

Underground

7.5

0.13

7.18

30

1.33

7.02

300

1.46

7.03

330

Stockpiles

2.93

1.73

160

2.93

1.73

160

Total

1.53

10.24

500

7.66

9.14

1,550

9.19

6.95

2,050

Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding

Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Ore Reserves. Red Lake Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) - Michael Andrew

Mineral Resources estimated using US$1,400/oz gold price. Ore Reserves estimated using a US$1,200/oz gold price.

Mineral Resources for Red Lake-Campbell complex use a cut-off grade of 6.89g/t Au. For the Cochenour complex a cut-off grade of 5.55g/t gold is used.

Red Lake Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) - Rodrigo Pasqua

Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant. Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using

40

Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 21:57:02 UTC
