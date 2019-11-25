Evolution Mining : Acquisition of Red Lake Presentation
ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE
26 NOVEMBER 2019
Resources and reserves of Evolution
It is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the Joint Ore Reserves Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code"). Investors outside Australia should note that while ore reserve and mineral resource estimates of Evolution in this presentation comply with the JORC Code (such JORC Code-compliant ore reserves and mineral resource being "Ore Reserves" and "Mineral Resources" respectively), they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with (i) National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Canadian NI 43-101 Standards"); or (ii) Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information contained in this presentation describing mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting disclosure requirements of Canadian or Us securities laws. In particular, Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proven and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources in SEC filings. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that Evolution will be able to legally and economically extract them.
Resources and reserves of Red Lake

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
Resources and reserves of Red Lake
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Transaction and Red Lake overview
2. Evolution - a leading mid-tier gold miner
3. Australian assets overview
28
Appendix
4
1. TRANSACTION AND RED LAKE OVERVIEW
ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE GOLD COMPLEX
High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district
Under-capitalisedasset with significant turnaround opportunity
Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au
Tier-1mining friendly jurisdiction
Transaction fully funded via 100% debt
Reserves, Resources and production per share accretive
CANADA
Red Lake gold complex
Ontario
Mineral Resources1 of 19.4Mt grading 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au
Ore Reserves1 of 9.2Mt grading 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au
1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using
the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 6 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Transaction overview
Conditions
Funding
Evolution to acquire 100% of the Red Lake Gold Complex in Ontario, Canada, from Newmont Goldcorp Corporation
Acquisition consideration comprising US$375 million (A$551 million)1 payable in cash upon closing of the transaction and up to an additional US$100 million payable upon new resource discovery ("Contingent Consideration")2
Sales and purchase agreement signed on 26 November 2019
Transaction expected to be completed around the end of March 2020
Evolution has committed to invest US$100 million on existing operations and an additional US$50 million in exploration at Red Lake over the first three years following completion of the Transaction
Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including Evolution receiving all required consents, permits and regulatory approvals
Acquisition to be funded by a new five-year A$600 million Term Loan
Foreign exchange exposure to acquisition price hedged
Red Lake Transaction sources of funds
Red Lake Transaction uses of funds
A$m
A$m
Syndicated Term Loan
600
Acquisition of Red Lake
551
Transaction costs3
18
Working capital and investment at Red Lake
31
Total sources
600
Total uses
600
Assumes A$/US$ exchange rate of 0.68
Evolution has agreed to pay Newmont Goldcorp an additional US$20 million per one million ounces of new resource discovered ("New Resources") and added to the existing Red Lake resource base ("Existing Resources"), subject to a cap of an additional 5 million ounces of New Resources or US$100 million in total over a 15 year period
Transaction costs include Ontario land transfer tax and other associated transaction fees
HIGH-GRADE ASSET IN ONE OF CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICT
Investment phase required to rejuvenate operations and transform into cornerstone asset
Evolution's aim is for Red Lake to become a cornerstone asset with annual production in excess of 200koz per annum at an All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce
Under-investmentin development and exploration in recent years
Committed three year US$100 million investment phase to recapitalise asset, increase mining rates, reduce costs and restore asset to profitable production
Low production and elevated AISC during three year turnaround
Historical gold production (koz) AISC (US$/oz)
Goldcorp cornerstone asset
Under-investment in development
Proposed turnaround
Potential to become an
and exploration; declining grade
phase
Evolution cornerstone asset
1,600
Planned capital
investment in existing
Aim is for
1,181
988
operations
annual production
896
880
934
906
872
US$100M
>200koz
508
493
414
Exploration spend
at AISC
376
US$50M
<>1,000/oz
324
276
160
209
150 -
2012A
2013A
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019E
Post turnaround phase
RED LAKE OVERVIEW
Current ownership
Location
Tenement package
Commencement year
Production
Plant capacity
CY2018A production and AISC
CY2019F production and AISC
FY2020F Evolution attributable production and AISC1
Current Life of Mine
Reserves
(as at 30 June 2018)2
Measured & Indicated
Resources
(as at 30 June 2018)2
Newmont Goldcorp 100%
North western Ontario, Canada
~460km2
Mining operations commenced in 1949
Gold
1.1Mtpa
276koz @ US$988/oz
150 - 160koz @ ~US$1,600/oz
30 - 35koz @ A$2,250 - A$2,400/oz
2032
9.2Mt @ 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au
19.4Mt @ 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au
Strong safety culture - Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)3
12 10.4
10
8
6
5.4
4.5
Three months attributable production to Evolution in FY2020 assuming Red Lake transaction completion on 31 March 2020. Group FY20 guidance will be updated post completion of transaction.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
Per million hours
4
2.3
1.7
2
0
2015 YE
2016 YE
2017 YE
2018 YE
2019 YTD
9
MINING
Cochenour Shaft
Reid Shaft
No. 1 Shaft
No. 3 Shaft
Level
New Red Lake
Upper Red Lake
Campbell
Cochenour
High Speed Tram (HST)
Lower Red Lake
Red Lake Complex currently uses a combination of long hole stoping, mechanised underhand or overhand cut-and-fill techniques
Campbell Complex primarily uses long-hole stoping, with backfill of stope excavations completed on an as-needed basis
Deep Red Lake
Underground infrastructure
3000m
All three complexes are interconnected underground
Optimise processing plants by consolidating processing facilities
Install and commission Acacia reactor to improve gold recovery
Optimise process flowsheet and strategic blending of mill feed
769
900
623
582
2017A
2018A
2019F
Long term
objective
Head grade processed (g/t)
11.6
11.8
9.0
9.4
2017A
2018A
2019F
Reserve grade 1
Recovery rate (%)
94.0
95.0
92.5
93.0
2017A
2018A
2019F
Long term
objective
1. Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
11
Update as at 30 June 2018. Reserve grade is exclusive of low-grade stockpiles
IMMENSE REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE
Historic production of over 25Moz at +20g/t
One of the largest, highest grade gold camps in North America with a 457km2 land package in a highly prospective district
Mineral Resource1: 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz
Ore Reserve1: 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz
Commitment to a US$50 million exploration expenditure over three years with a planned drill program of 100,000 metres per annum
Significant upside identified at Red Lake - Campbell and Cochenour complexes along with excellent long term regional potential to grow the current Resource base
Highest priority targets include:
Cochenour - Upper Main Zone, INCO
Red Lake - Aviation Complex
HG Young
Strong potential to find additional high-grade ore bodies as a result of very small geometric footprint of this style of mineralisation
1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
SIGNIFICANT MINE LIFE EXTENSION POTENTIAL
Cochenour Shaft
Reid Shaft
#3 Shaft
Surface
-1000mbs
Breccia Zone
Wilmar JV
High Speed Tram (HST)
Cochenour
HG Young
-2000mbs
Arsenopyrite Zone
Wilmar JV
1000m
Composite Long Section
Aviation Complex
Short-term mine
Other near-mine
Mineralisation
Existing mine
extension targets
targets
wireframes
development
FOOTHOLD IN PREMIER HIGH GRADE GOLD DISTRICT
Major projects within 150km
Regional opportunity
Acquisition of Red Lake establishes a
'beach-head' operation for Evolution in one of Canada's most prolific gold districts
Six active joint ventures in addition to 100% owned tenements totaling over 45,000 hectares in highly prospective Balmer assemblage stratigraphy
A number of quality projects in the area are within trucking distance of the Red Lake mills
Opportunity to expand footprint over time through regional consolidation
PRO FORMA ACQUISITION METRICS
Production and AISC1
A$965/oz
A$1,200/oz
Planned
910koz
turnaround phase
750koz
at Red Lake aimed
at increasing
Group production
and reducing AISC
Evolution +
Evolution
Current Red Lake
1. Evolution: FY20 production and AISC guidance midpoint
Current Red Lake: Assumes CY20 production of 160koz at AISC of US$1,600/oz
22% increase in production from a long life asset
FY19A production contribution
2-5 yrs
2-5 yrs
Reserve
11%
Reserve
9%
Life
Life
5-8 yrs
8+ yrs
5-8 yrs
8+ yrs
35%
46%
43%
56%
Current
Pro forma
25% increase in Ore Reserves (pre Evolution re-certification)2
Cracow Marsden
Red
3%
11%
Lake
Mt
Cowal
21%
Cowal
Rawdon
52%
41%
8%
Mungari
Marsden
7.5Moz
9.5Moz
8%
9%
Mt Carlton
Cracow
Mt Rawdon
8% Ernest
Ernest
2%
6%
Henry
Mungari Mt
Henry
10%
7% Carlton 8%
6%
46% increase in Mineral Resources (pre Evolutionre-certification)2
Cracow
Marsden
3%
7%
Mt
Cowal
Red
Rawdon
Lake
Cowal
7%
50%
32%
34%
Mungari
14.7Moz
21.7Moz
17%
Marsden
Ernest
Mt Carlton
5%
Henry
6% Ernest
Mt Rawdon
7%
Henry
Cracow
5% Mungari
Mt Carlton
2%
11%
10%
4%
2. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using
the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 15 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
LONG LIFE WITH MARGIN EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY
Current indicative AISC margin (A$/oz) (Gold price of A$2,150/oz less FY20F AISC guidance)(1)
Bubble size
represents
midpoint of
3,000
FY20 gold
Ernest
production
Henry
guidance
2,000
Mt
Planned turnaround phase
Carlton
at Red Lake aimed at
Cowal
1,000
Cracow
Mungari
improving productivity and
Mt
increasing AISC margin
Rawdon
-
Red
Lake
-1,000
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
Indicative reserve life in years based on FY20F production level(1)(2)
Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance
ENHANCE POSITION AS LEADING MID -TIER PRODUCER
Indicative AISC margin (A$/oz) (Gold price of A$2,150 less CY19 guidance AISC)1
1,800
1,600
1,400
Evolution
Kirkland
Evolution +
Lake
1,200
Red Lake
1,000
Centerra
800
Saracen³
Endeavour
B2 Gold
Northern Star
600
Yamana
400
IAMGOLD
Bubble size
reflects Market
Detour
Capitalisation
200
-
550
600
650
700
750
800
850
900
950
1,000
1,050
Annual Production CY19 (koz)2
Source: Company filings.
Mid-pointof CY19 guidance used for North American peers and Red Lake. Weighted average of 1H CY19 AISC and FY20 AISC guidance used for Evolution, Northern Star and Saracen. Assumes A$/US$ exchange rate of 0.6800
Mid-pointof CY19 guidance used for North American peers and Red Lake. Evolution, Northern Star and Saracen based on 1H CY19 production plus 50% of FY20 production guidance
Saracen shown on a pro-forma basis adjusted for acquisition of 50% of the KCGM Super Pit
STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAINTAINED
Red Lake Transaction funded by new debt tranche
5-yearterm loan of A$600 million
3-yearperformance bond facility of C$125 million
Existing facilities renewed for 3-years
Revolver facility of A$360 million
Performance bond facility of A$175 million
Continued strong support from banking syndicate of company with improved terms and unsecured facilities
Modest level of gearing of ~13%1 expected at completion of Transaction
Ernest Henry term loan facility to be fully repaid upon completion of Transaction (A$250 million)
Liquidity in excess of A$600 million expected at completion
Red Lake funding allows for unchanged dividend policy
Payout based on group cash flow before debt
Targeting payout rate of 50%
Red Lake facility amortisation schedule (A$M)
100
110
120
140
80
50
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
Evolution historic gearing ratio (%)
Cowal
acquisition
32.0%
Ernest Henry
acquisition
Red Lake
22.0%
18.9%
acquisition
15.7%
14.7%
8.8%
9.5%
3.0%
~13.0%1
1.8%
-1.5%
Jul-2015
Nov-2016
Mar-2020
1 Assumes completion of transaction on 31 March 2020 before payment of FY20 interim dividend
18
CONTINUATION OF PORTFOLIO UPGRADE STRATEGY
Acquisition of high-grade, long life asset - Red Lake
Continued portfolio enhancement
Enhancing Evolution's
position as a globally relevant Australian gold producer
Enhanced platform for further growth
Historical production of more than 25Moz at an average grade of +20g/t
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves support a current 13 year Life of Mine Plan
Located on a large 457km2 land package in a Tier-1 gold mining jurisdiction
Under-capitalizedasset with near-term opportunities to strategically deploy capital and unlock value
Well-endowedArchean greenstone gold camp with limited exploration drilling in recent years
Accretive to reserves, resources and production per share
Consistent with portfolio enhancement strategy through addition of long life asset with clear improvement opportunities
Attractive geographic diversification for existing Australian operations by establishing a North American production hub
Potential to become another Evolution cornerstone asset
Consolidate position as a Top 10 gold miner in the Van Eck Gold Miners index with daily turnover of ~A$60 million
Increases Group annualised production rate to over 900koz at an AISC of ~A$1,200 per ounce (~US$820/oz)1
Diversified production base with all operations in Tier-1 jurisdictions - Australia and Canada
Board and management with a successful track record of acquiring and operating assets
Potential to significantly extend mine life through a focused exploration strategy
Ability to fund capital investment and exploration from Evolution's strong cash flow generation
Establishes a regional hub to grow Evolution's footprint in Canada
1. Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.68.
2. EVOLUTION - A LEADING MID-TIER GOLD MINER
CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY
A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years
Open to all
Build a
quality gold,
Inspired
reputation for
silver and
sustainability,
copper-gold
people
reliability and
value
creating
transparency
accretive
investments
Australia's
Premier gold
company
Embed
financial
An active pipeline of
discipline
quality exploration
across the
and development
business
projects
Safety
Excellence
Accountability
Respect
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS
Cowal
Mungari
Mt Carlton
Mt Rawdon
Cracow
Ernest Henry
Red Lake3
Gold Reserves
3.88
0.63
0.62
0.57
0.19
0.75 Au, 136kt Cu
2.05
(Moz)1
Gold Resources
7.42
2.51
0.82
1.00
0.45
1.47 Au, 387kt Cu
6.97
(Moz)1
Reserve Grade
0.9
1.80
4.00
0.70
5.10
0.54 Au,1.05% Cu
7.0
(Au g/t)1
FY19A Au
252
121
107
95
81
97koz Au, 21kt Cu
276
production (koz)
(CY18)
FY20F Au
255-265
115-125
95-105
85-90
82.5-87.5
87.5-92.5
150-160
production (koz)2
(CY19F)
FY20F AISC
930-980
1,230-1,280
800-850
1,490-1,540
1,200-1,250
(590)-(540)
~US$1,600
(A$/oz)2
(CY19F)
Mt
Ernest Carlton
Henry
Mt
Mungari Cracow Rawdon
Cowal
Red Lake
Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance where avaialable
This information is extracted from the report entitled "Annual Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released by Evolution to the ASX on 17 April 2019 and is available to view onwww.asx.com.au
This information is extracted from page 22 of the report entitled Citi Australia Conference Presentation released to the ASX on 16 October 2019 and is available to view onwww.asx.com.au
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources
& Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using
Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES
The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner
Be an employer of choice
Demonstrate robust risk
Contribute positively to local,
Actively manage climate
Protect and enhance our
attracting the most talented
management and safety
regional and national
related risks and
reputation as a trusted
people and foster a safe,
leadership
sustainability efforts by
opportunities including
partner and provide
diverse and inclusive
achieving an outstanding
improving energy efficiency
community benefits that
workplace
level of environmental
and the responsible
endure beyond the life of our
stewardship
management of water
mines
Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage
Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders
Be transparent at all levels of
Relentlessly drive for
Corporate Governance,
operational excellence
comply with applicable laws
through an innovative culture
and regulations and operate
and inspired people
at the highest standards of
delivering to plan
financial and ethical
behaviour
OUR VALUES: SAFETY
EXCELLENCE
ACCOUNTABILITY
RESPECT
SNAPSHOT
ASX code
EVN
Market capitalisation1
A$6.6B
Average daily turnover2
A$60M
Net cash3
A$92M
New dividend policy
Targeting a payout of
50% of free cash flow
FY20 production guidance4
725 - 775koz
FY20 AISC guidance4
A$940 - A$990/oz
Mineral Resources5
21.7Moz
Ore Reserves5
9.5Moz
Reserve life5
~10 years
Reserve price assumption
A$1,350/oz
Van Eck 12.8%
Major shareholders5
La Mancha 8.9%
BlackRock 6.9%
Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and
cents per share declared
600
9.5
10
7.5
9
500
8
7
400
5
6
300
5
3
459
4
200
2
2
298
3
1
2
171
100
21
43
87
7
1
0
-
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP)
Cents per share
Based on share price of A$3.87 per share on 22 November 2019
Average daily share turnover for one month through to 22 November 2019
As at 30 September 2019
Excludes any FY20 contribution from Red Lake
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
DELIVERY OF PORTFOLIO UPGRADE STRATEGY
FY16
FY17 FY18
FY19 FY20
FY14
FY15
FY12
FY13
Red Lake
Edna May
acquisition
Ernest divested
Mungari
Henry
acquisition of
acquisition with
economic
La Mancha
Mt Carlton
interest
Evolution
Cowal
Pajingo
first concentrate
formed
acquisition
produced March
divested
November 2011
2013
Operating assets:
Mt Rawdon
Cracow
Pajingo
Edna May
Development asset:
Mt Carlton
280koz1
393koz
428koz
437koz
803koz
844koz
801koz
753koz
780koz2
1
Annual gold production for all years except FY20
2
Midpoint of FY20 guidance based on a three month contribution from Red Lake. Annualised Group production
25
based on a full year contribution from Red Lake at 160koz p.a. is expected to be in excess of 900koz
MINE CASH FLOW
Quality portfolio with overA$3B of operating and A$2B of net mine cash flow between FY15 - FY19
Five year average gold price achieved ofA$1,640/oz
Key financial component is for asset to repay invested capital and acquisition costs
Two sites fully repaid and others on their way
Rapid paybacks at Cowal and Ernest Henry
Long mine life remaining
FY19 Mine Cash Flow (A$M)
772
300
232
232
800
250
700
600
200
120
500
150
222
64
60
62
400
100
498
300
87
85
200
50
36
36
100
32
-
0
Cowal
Ernest Henry
Mt Carlton
Mungari
Mt Rawdon
Cracow
EVN Group
Net Mine Cashflow
Mine Capex
Operating Cashflow
Cumulative Mine Cash Flow (A$M)1
3,018
1,200
888
FY15 to FY19
3000
1,000
2500
551
553
800
2000
600
347
344
335
2,001
1500
400
1000
200
519
523
410
203
158
188
500
-
0
Cowal
Ernest Henry
Mt Carlton
Mungari
Mt Rawdon
Cracow
EVN Group
Asset Payback1
64%
100%
82%
100%
58%
39%
Cowal
Ernest Henry Mt Carlton
Mungari
Mt Rawdon
Cracow
5-yearcash flow or cash flow for period of EVN ownership (MGO/CGO - Jul 15; EHO - Nov 16)
Asset payback for period of EVN ownership
26
SUPERIOR RETURNS
Sector leading returns to shareholders
Dividend policy recently changed to targeting a payout of 50% of free cash flow
194
Dividends (US$ per ounce produced)
Six months to June 2019
87
82
73
65
52
35
24
9
0
Evolution
Newcrest
Northern Star Agnico Eagle
Newmont
Barrick
Kirkland Lake Gold Fields
Anglogold
Kinross
ASX primary listing
Goldcorp
Non-ASX primary listing
Ashanti
Source: Company filings
Notes: 1. Dividends declared for June 2019 half-year (6 months) for all companies
Average AUD:USD exchange rate for the half-year of 0.7062
Newmont Goldcorp dividend excludes 88c special dividend paid as part of Goldcorp transaction
4. Anglogold Ashanti dividend calculated using half the 2018 annual dividend
3. OVERVIEW OF AUSTRALIAN ASSETS
28
COWAL
Sustainable, reliable, low cost asset
Developing a pathway to produce >300kozpa
Float Tails Leach circuit
Plant expansion
Stage H cutback
Integrated Waste Landform (IWL)
Warraga exploration decline to drill out and extend 1.4Moz GRE46 and Dalwhinnie underground resource
FY20 GUIDANCE
Gold production
255 - 265koz
AISC
A$930 - A$980/oz
1. Net of mining depletion
E46 OP Reserves
140koz
E42 OP Reserves 3.3Moz
GRE46
OP Resources 4.5Moz
Past production 3.3Moz
OP Reserves 25koz
Total endowment 7.8Moz
UG Resources 1.4Moz
E41 OP Reserves
Cowal December 2018
431koz
Resources 7.4Moz Au
Reserves 3.9Moz Au
1. See the Appendix of this slide deck for further details of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves at December 2018
PERFORMANCE SINCE JULY 2015 ACQUISITION
Gold production
1.1Moz
Net mine cash flow
A$608M
Mine life extended by 8 years
2024 → 2032
Ore Reserves increased by 2.3Moz1
1.6Moz → 3.9Moz gold
Plant throughput increased by 800ktpa
7.2Mtpa → 8.0Mtpa
Improved recoveries from float tails leach
+6%
Discovery of a new ore body
Dalwhinnie lode
COWAL UNDERGROUND
Scale
200m
Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Orange shows the outline of the
Long projection of the GRE46 structure looking west showing the location
December 2017 mineable shape optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows
of drilling completed during the September 2019 quarter
the December 2018 MSO outlines. Planned drilling from the exploration
decline is shown in blue
GRE46 results are extracted from the report entitled "September Quarterly Report" released to the ASX 15 October 2019 and available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent
Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
ERNEST HENRY
History of reliable operational delivery
Exceptionally high margins
Evolution's interest (100% gold production and 30% copper production) generated free cash flow ofA$222M in FY19
Planned drilling in December 2019 quarter to extend mine life below 1,200mRL
FY20 GUIDANCE
Gold production1
87.5 - 92.5koz
Copper production1
19 - 21kt
AISC
A$(590) - A$(540)/oz
1. Metal production is reported as Evolution's share of payable production
1,200mRL
Current Mineral
Resource outline
1200mRL
Opportunity
Drilling target
Evolution's interest: 100% gold produced 30% future copper and silver produced
Evolution's interest: 49% of future copper,
gold and silver production from new reserves area
Ernest Henry ore body looking west
MUNGARI
Strategic footprint in world-class gold district
10 year base load production platform
1.6Mtpa low cost plant performing above nameplate
Studies underway to optimise the Life of Mine plan in an effort to maximise the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource base
19.9% interest in Tribune Resources
Continued commitment to discovering high grade ounces with FY20 exploration budget of A$15 - 20M
FY20 GUIDANCE
Gold production
115 - 125koz
AISC
A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz
MT CARLTON
Generating exceptional returns
Net mine cash flow has averaged ~A$100M per year between FY16 - FY19
Underground mine development commenced to bring forward access to high-grade Link Zone
Current mine life to FY25
Crush Creek earn-in agreement likely to extend mine life
FY20 GUIDANCE
Gold production
95 - 105koz
AISC
A$800 - A$850/oz
N
Open pit Stage 3 - current
N
Open pit
Stage 4a
N
Open pit
Stage 4b
Underground concurrent with Stage 3 & 4a finishing
Large land package (3,500km2) prospective for low (e.g. Cracow) and high sulphidation (e.g. Mt Carlton) epithermal deposits
DISCOVERY
Over the last five years:
Discovery budget increased from A$20 million to A$80 - A$105 million1
Average reserve life extended from 5 years to 10 years
Reserves per share increased by 42%
Conservative gold price assumptions:
Ore Reserves estimated at A$1,350/oz
Mineral Resources constrained at A$1,800/oz
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves2
14.01 14.18 14.24 14.73
8.16
7.19
7.19
7.27
5.00
2.76
5.85
6.99
7.05
7.46
2.24
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Ore Reserves (Moz)
Mineral Resources (Moz)
Exclusive of Red Lake
See Appendix for details on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018
FY20 Discovery
Guidance A$80-105M1
Drummond
Project
Mt Carlton
A$3-4M
Murchison
A$2-4M
Project
A$2-3M
Connors
Arc
Cracow
A$3-4M
A$3-5M
Mungari
Cowal
A$15-20M
A$50-60M
FY20 Resource Definition
Drilling A$13-20M
APPENDIX
EVOLUTION 2018 GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES
Group Gold Mineral Resource Statement - December 2018
Gold
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
CP3
Project
Type
Cut-Off
Grade
Metal
(Mt)
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
Cowal1
Open pit
0.4
46.54
0.69
1,027
174.92
0.85
4,784
5.63
1.07
193
227.09
0.82
6,004
Cowal
UG
2.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
13.55
3.24
1,411
13.55
3.24
1,411
Cowal1
Total
46.54
0.69
1,027
174.92
0.85
4,784
19.18
2.60
1,604
240.64
0.96
7,415
1
Cracow1
Total
2.8
0.27
9.04
79
1.09
6.47
227
1.59
2.88
147
2.96
4.78
454
2
Mt Carlton1
Open pit
0.35
0.50
3.03
49
8.57
2.13
586
0.43
3.44
48
9.51
2.23
682
Mt Carlton
UG
2.4
-
-
-
0.45
8.38
120
0.08
7.43
20
0.53
8.20
141
Mt Carlton1
Total
0.50
3.00
49
9.02
2.44
706
0.52
4.10
68
10.04
2.60
823
4
Mt Rawdon1
Total
0.2
5.19
0.41
68
37.36
0.65
783
7.51
0.60
146
50.07
0.62
996
5
Mungari1
Open pit
0.5
0.19
1.02
6
35.03
1.27
1,433
9.27
1.56
463
44.49
1.33
1,902
Mungari
UG
2.0/1.5
0.32
8.40
86
2.39
3.61
278
2.32
3.31
247
5.04
3.78
611
Mungari1
Total
0.51
5.63
93
37.42
1.42
1,711
11.59
1.91
710
49.52
1.58
2,514
3
Ernest Henry2
Total
0.9
11.57
0.71
264
47.76
0.62
952
12.71
0.62
253
72.05
0.63
1,470
6
Marsden
Total
0.2
-
-
-
119.83
0.27
1,031
3.14
0.22
22
122.97
0.27
1,053
7
Red Lake4
Total
6.89/5.55
3.06
14.13
1,390
11.44
8.67
3,190
4.92
15.11
2,390
19.42
11.16
6,970
7
Total
67.65
1.41
2,969
438.84
0.98
13,384
61.16
2.81
5,341
567.67
1.23
21,695
Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.
1 Includes stockpiles
2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq
3 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. James Biggam; 2. Chris Wilson; 3. Andrew Engelbrecht; 4 Matthew Obiri-Yeboah; 5. Tim Murphy; 6. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 7. Michael Andrew 4 Mineral Resources for the Red Lake-Campbell complex are reported using a cut-off grade of 6.89g/t Au and the Cochenour complex use a reported cut-off grade of 5.55g/t Au
This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves effective 30 June 2018 are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Reserves. Mineral Resources have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. Ernest Henry Resource is reported on an 81.5% basis for gold and 36.7% for copper (Evolution Mining has rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the 37 agreed life of mine area). Apportioning of the resource into the specific rights does not constitute a material change to the reported figures.
EVOLUTION 2018 GOLD ORE RESERVES
Group Gold Ore Reserve Statement - December 2018
Gold
Proved
Probable
Total Reserve
Project
Type
Cut-
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
CP4
Off
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
Cowal1
Open pit
0.45
46.54
0.69
1,027
94.70
0.94
2,854
141.25
0.85
3,880
1
Cracow1
Underground
3.4
0.34
5.76
63
0.81
4.77
124
1.15
5.07
187
2
Mt Carlton1
Open pit
0.8
0.50
3.03
49
3.69
3.92
465
4.18
3.82
513
6
Mt Carlton
Underground
3.7
-
-
-
0.60
5.65
108
0.60
5.65
108
7
Mt Carlton1
Total
0.50
3.03
49
4.28
4.16
573
4.78
4.04
622
Mt Rawdon1
Open pit
0.3
2.92
0.52
49
22.65
0.72
521
25.56
0.69
570
4
Mungari1
Open pit
0.75
0.27
1.14
10
9.85
1.61
511
10.12
1.60
521
Mungari
Underground
3.2
0.20
5.26
34
0.54
4.58
80
0.74
4.77
113
Mungari1
Total
0.47
2.89
44
10.39
1.77
590
10.86
1.82
634
5
Ernest Henry2
Underground
0.9
10.50
0.79
267
32.50
0.46
481
43.00
0.54
747
8
Marsden
Open pit
0.3
-
-
-
65.17
0.39
817
65.17
0.39
817
3
Red Lake3,4
Underground
7.5
1.53
10.24
500
7.66
9.14
1,550
9.19
6.95
2,050
9
Total
62.80
1.02
1,999
238.2
1.01
7,510
301.00
1.02
9,507
Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding 1 Includes stockpiles
2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq
3 For the Red Lake operation a global cut-off grade was calculated at 7.5g/t Au
4 Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. Ryan Kare; 2. Russell McBeath; 3. Anton Kruger; 4. Dimitri Tahan; 5. Matt Varvari; 6. Sam Patterson; 7. Ben Hawkins; 8. Mike Corbett (Glencore); 9. Rodrigo Pasqua
This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves effective 30 June 2018 are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant. Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018
EVOLUTION 2018 COPPER RESERVES & RESOURCES
Group Copper Mineral Resources Statement
Copper
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Cut-
Tonnes
Copper Copper
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
CP3
Project
Type
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Off
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(%)
(kt)
(%)
(kt)
(%)
(kt)
(%)
(kt)
Marsden
Total
0.2
-
-
-
119.83
0.46
553
3.14
0.24
7
122.97
0.46
560
1
Ernest Henry2
Total
0.9
5.21
1.32
69
21.51
1.17
252
5.73
1.17
67
32.44
1.19
387
2
Mt Carlton1
Open pit
0.35
0.50
0.24
1
8.57
0.30
26
0.43
0.46
2
9.51
0.30
29
Mt Carlton
Underground
2.4
-
-
-
0.45
1.04
5
0.08
1.15
1
0.53
1.06
6
Mt Carlton1
Total
0.50
0.24
1
9.02
0.34
30
0.52
0.57
3
10.04
0.34
34
3
Total
5.71
1.23
70
150.36
0.56
835
9.38
0.82
77
165.45
0.59
982
Group Copper Ore Reserves Statement
Copper
Proved
Probable
Total Reserve
Project
Type
Cut-Off
Tonnes (Mt)
Copper
Copper Metal
Tonnes (Mt)
Copper
Copper Metal
Tonnes (Mt)
Copper
Copper Metal
CP3
Grade (%)
(kt)
Grade (%)
(kt)
Grade (%)
(kt)
Marsden
0.3
-
-
-
65.17
0.57
371
65.17
0.57
371
1
Ernest Henry2
Total
0.9
3.15
1.49
47
9.75
0.91
89
12.90
1.05
136
2
Mt Carlton1
Open pit
0.8
0.50
0.24
1
3.69
0.71
26
4.19
0.66
27
3
Mt Carlton
Underground
3.7
-
-
-
0.60
0.70
4
0.60
0.70
4
4
Mt Carlton1
Total
0.50
0.24
1
4.28
0.71
30
4.78
0.66
31
Total
3.65
1.32
48
79.20
0.62
490
82.85
0.65
538
1 Includes stockpiles
2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq
3 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Michael Andrew; 2. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 3 Matthew Obiri-Yeboah
3 Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Anton Kruger; 2. Mike Corbett (Glencore). 3. Sam Patterson; 4. Ben Hawkins
The following notes relate to the tables above.
Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Evolution cut-off grades are reported in g/t gold
This information is extracted from the ASX release entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 17 April 2019. Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and
Reserves as at 31 December 2018" released 1 February 2019 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and
parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Ernest Henry Resource is reported on an 81.5% basis for gold and 36.7% for copper (Evolution Mining has rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area and 49% of future gold, copper and silver
produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed life of mine area). Apportioning of the resource into the specific rights does not constitute a material change to the reported figures. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported on a 100% basis for gold and 30% for copper.
RED LAKE 30 JUNE 2018 RESERVES & RESOURCES
Red Lake Mineral Resource Statement
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Cut-
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Project
Type
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Off
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
Red Lake -
Underground
6.89
1.50
18.28
880
3.20
14.07
1,450
3.54
15.70
1,790
8.24
15.55
4,120
Campbell
Cochenour
Underground
5.55
0.03
9.95
10
0.58
10.37
190
1.38
13.57
600
1.99
12.50
800
Total
1.53
18.09
890
3.78
13.49
1,640
4.92
15.11
2,390
10.23
14.96
4,920
Red Lake Ore Reserve Statement
Proved
Probable
Total Reserve
Project
Type
Cut-
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold
Gold Metal
Off
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
Grade (g/t)
(koz)
Red Lake -
Underground
7.5
1.40
10.44
470
3.40
9.97
1,090
4.80
10.11
1,560
Campbell
Cochenour
Underground
7.5
0.13
7.18
30
1.33
7.02
300
1.46
7.03
330
Stockpiles
2.93
1.73
160
2.93
1.73
160
Total
1.53
10.24
500
7.66
9.14
1,550
9.19
6.95
2,050
Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding
Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Ore Reserves. Red Lake Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) - Michael Andrew
Mineral Resources estimated using US$1,400/oz gold price. Ore Reserves estimated using a US$1,200/oz gold price.
Mineral Resources for Red Lake-Campbell complex use a cut-off grade of 6.89g/t Au. For the Cochenour complex a cut-off grade of 5.55g/t gold is used.
Red Lake Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) - Rodrigo Pasqua
Full details of the Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled " Red Lake Operations Ontario, Canada NI 43-101 technical report" released 22 February 2019 and available to view at www.sedar.com. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves
have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant. Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using
Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018
