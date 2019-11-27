Evolution Mining : Annual General Meeting Presentation 0 11/27/2019 | 05:08pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AGM PRESENTATION 28 NOVEMBER 2019 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 2 CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years Open to all Build a quality gold, Inspired reputation for silver and sustainability, copper-gold people reliability and value creating transparency accretive investments Australia's Premier gold company Embed financial An active pipeline of discipline quality exploration across the and development business projects Safety Excellence Accountability Respect 3 SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner Be an employer of choice Demonstrate robust risk Contribute positively to local, Actively manage climate Protect and enhance our attracting the most talented management and safety regional and national related risks and reputation as a trusted people and foster a safe, leadership sustainability efforts by opportunities including partner and provide diverse and inclusive achieving an outstanding improving energy efficiency community benefits that workplace level of environmental and the responsible endure beyond the life of our stewardship management of water mines Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders Be transparent at all levels of Relentlessly drive for Corporate Governance, operational excellence comply with applicable laws through an innovative culture and regulations and operate and inspired people at the highest standards of delivering to plan financial and ethical behaviour OUR VALUES: SAFETY EXCELLENCE ACCOUNTABILITY RESPECT 4 OUR PEOPLE Right people, right roles - focus on excellence Increased role clarity and accountability for our people with our 'right level' approach to achieve operational excellence

Delivering a sustainable talent pipeline with annual Graduate and Vacation programs

50% female graduate and 39% female vacation intake Targeting 50/50 gender representation in FY20

Developing our internal talent with 33% of career opportunities awarded to our people

Recognising and rewarding our people for innovation

Act Like an Owner Program Explorathon

Real time 'pulse' feedback to enhance engagement

Enhancing our approach to diversity and inclusion

Continued flexible work arrangements offering Women in Mining mentoring and networking forums

Inspired people creating Australia's premier gold mining company 5 SNAPSHOT ASX code EVN Market capitalisation(1) A$6.6B Average daily turnover(2) A$60M Net cash(3) A$92M New dividend policy Payout of 50% of free cash flow FY20 production guidance(4) 725 - 775koz FY20 AISC guidance(4) A$940 - A$990/oz Mineral Resources(5) 21.5Moz Ore Reserves(5) 9.4Moz Reserve life(5) ~10 years Reserve price assumption A$1,350/oz Van Eck 12.8% Major shareholders(5) La Mancha 8.9% BlackRock 6.9% Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and cents per share declared 600 9.5 10 7.5 9 500 8 7 400 5 6 300 5 3 459 4 200 2 2 298 3 1 2 171 100 21 43 87 7 1 0 - FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP) Cents per share Based on share price of A$3.90 per share on 26 November 2019 Average daily share turnover for one month through to 26 November 2019 As at 30 September 2019 Excludes any FY20 production contribution from Red Lake See Appendix for details on Evolution Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. 6 ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE GOLD COMPLEX High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district

Under-capitalised asset with significant turnaround opportunity

asset with significant turnaround opportunity Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au

Tier-1 mining friendly jurisdiction

mining friendly jurisdiction Transaction fully funded via 100% debt

Reserves, Resources and production per share accretive CANADA Red Lake gold complex Ontario Mineral Resources1 of 19.4Mt grading 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au Ore Reserves1 of 9.2Mt grading 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au 1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 7 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. HIGH-GRADE ASSET IN ONE OF CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICTS Investment phase required to rejuvenate operations and transform into cornerstone asset Evolution's aim is for Red Lake to become a cornerstone asset with annual production in excess of 200koz per annum at an All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce

All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce Under-investment in development and exploration in recent years

in development and exploration in recent years Committed three year US$100 million investment phase to recapitalise asset, increase mining rates, reduce costs and restore asset to profitable production

Low production and elevated AISC during three year turnaround Historical gold production (koz) AISC (US$/oz) Goldcorp cornerstone asset Under-investment in development Proposed turnaround Potential to become an and exploration; declining grade phase Evolution cornerstone asset 1,600 Planned capital investment in existing Aim is for 1,181 988 operations annual production 896 880 934 906 872 US$100M >200koz 508 493 414 Exploration spend at AISC 376 US$50M <>1,000/oz 324 276 160 209 150 - 2012A 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019E Post turnaround phase 8 RED LAKE OVERVIEW Current ownership Location Tenement package Commencement year Production Plant capacity CY2018A production and AISC CY2019F production and AISC FY2020F Evolution attributable production and AISC1 Current Life of Mine Reserves (as at 30 June 2018)2 Measured & Indicated Resources (as at 30 June 2018)2 Newmont Goldcorp 100%

North western Ontario, Canada

~460km 2

Mining operations commenced in 1949

Gold

1.1Mtpa

276koz @ US$988/oz

150 - 160koz @ ~US$1,600/oz

30 - 35koz @ A$2,250 - A$2,400/oz

2032

9.2Mt @ 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au

19.4Mt @ 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au Strong safety culture - Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)3 12 10.4 10 8 6 5.4 4.5 Three months attributable production to Evolution in FY2020 assuming Red Lake transaction completion on 31 March 2020. Group FY20 guidance will be updated post completion of transaction. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. Per million hours 4 2.3 1.7 2 0 2015 YE 2016 YE 2017 YE 2018 YE 2019 YTD 9 KEY OPPORTUNITIES TO UNLOCK VALUE Mining Improve drill and blast practices to increase mining recovery and reduce dilution

Improve mining fleet efficiency and

effectiveness

effectiveness Rationalisation of material

movement Improve geological data management

Processing Optimise processing plants by consolidating processing facilities Install and commission Acacia reactor to improve gold recovery Strategic blending of mill feed

Improve utilization of existing plant



capacity Potential introduction of ore

sorting technology

Exploration Significant near mine targets identified at Red Lake, Campbell and Cochenour

Large Mineral Resource with potential to increase conversion to Ore Reserves

Longer term regional exploration and



consolidation opportunities 10 10 IMMENSE REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE Historic production of over 25Moz at +20g/t One of the largest, highest grade gold camps in North America with a 457km 2 land package in a highly prospective district

land package in a highly prospective district Mineral Resource 1 : 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz

: 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz Ore Reserve 1 : 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz

: 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz Commitment to a US$50 million exploration expenditure over three years with a planned drill program of 100,000 metres per annum

Significant upside identified at Red Lake - Campbell and Cochenour complexes along with excellent long term regional potential to grow the current Resource base

Highest priority targets include:

Cochenour - Upper Main Zone, INCO Red Lake - Aviation Complex HG Young

Strong potential to find additional high-grade ore bodies as a result of very small geometric footprint of this style of mineralisation 1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018. 11 STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAINTAINED Red Lake transaction funded by new debt tranche

5-year term loan of A$600 million 3-year performance bond facility of C$125 million

Existing facilities renewed for 3-years

3-years Revolver facility of A$360 million Performance bond facility of A$175 million

Continued strong support from banking syndicate of company with improved terms and unsecured facilities

Modest level of gearing of ~13% expected at completion of Red Lake transaction

Ernest Henry term loan facility to be fully repaid upon completion of transaction (A$250 million)

Liquidity in excess of A$600 million expected at completion

Red Lake funding allows for unchanged dividend policy

Payout based on group cash flow before debt Targeting payout rate of 50%

Red Lake facility amortisation schedule (A$M) 100 110 120 140 80 50 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 Evolution historic gearing ratio (%) Cowal acquisition 32.0% Ernest Henry acquisition Red Lake 22.0% 18.9% acquisition 15.7% 14.7% 8.8% 9.5% 3.0% ~13.0% 1.8% -1.5% Jul-2015 Nov-2016 Mar-2020 12 DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS Cowal Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Cracow Ernest Henry Red Lake3 Gold Reserves 3.88 0.63 0.62 0.57 0.19 0.75 Au, 136kt Cu 2.05 (Moz) 1 Gold Resources 7.42 2.51 0.82 1.00 0.45 1.47 Au, 387kt Cu 6.97 (Moz) 1 Reserve Grade 0.85 1.80 4.00 0.70 5.10 0.54 Au,1.05% Cu 6.95 (Au g/t) 1 FY19A Au 252 121 107 95 81 97koz Au, 21kt Cu 276 production (koz) (CY18) FY20F Au 255-265 115-125 95-105 85-90 82.5-87.5 87.5-92.5 150-160 production (koz)2 (CY19F) FY20F AISC 930-980 1,230-1,280 800-850 1,490-1,540 1,200-1,250 (590)-(540) ~US$1,600 (A$/oz)2 (CY19F) Mt Ernest Carlton Henry Mt Mungari Cracow Rawdon Cowal Red Lake Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance where avaialable This information is extracted from the report entitled "Annual Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released by Evolution to the ASX on 17 April 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au This information is extracted from page 22 of the report entitled Citi Australia Conference Presentation released to the ASX on 16 October 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake were originally extracted from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018 and have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Low grade stockpiles of 0.16Moz are excluded from these estimates. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are non-JORC compliant and are expected to be revised lower using Evolution's JORC compliant estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion 13 Attachments Original document

