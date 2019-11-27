Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Limited    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/27
4.1 AUD   +5.13%
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Chairman's address to the AGM
PU
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Appointment of Jason Attew as Non-Executive Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolution Mining : Annual General Meeting Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:08pm EST

AGM PRESENTATION

28 NOVEMBER 2019

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

2

CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY

A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years

Open to all

Build a

quality gold,

Inspired

reputation for

silver and

sustainability,

copper-gold

people

reliability and

value

creating

transparency

accretive

investments

Australia's

Premier gold

company

Embed

financial

An active pipeline of

discipline

quality exploration

across the

and development

business

projects

Safety

Excellence

Accountability

Respect

3

SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES

The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner

Be an employer of choice

Demonstrate robust risk

Contribute positively to local,

Actively manage climate

Protect and enhance our

attracting the most talented

management and safety

regional and national

related risks and

reputation as a trusted

people and foster a safe,

leadership

sustainability efforts by

opportunities including

partner and provide

diverse and inclusive

achieving an outstanding

improving energy efficiency

community benefits that

workplace

level of environmental

and the responsible

endure beyond the life of our

stewardship

management of water

mines

Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage

Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders

Be transparent at all levels of

Relentlessly drive for

Corporate Governance,

operational excellence

comply with applicable laws

through an innovative culture

and regulations and operate

and inspired people

at the highest standards of

delivering to plan

financial and ethical

behaviour

OUR VALUES: SAFETY

EXCELLENCE

ACCOUNTABILITY

RESPECT

4

OUR PEOPLE

Right people, right roles - focus on excellence

  • Increased role clarity and accountability for our people with our 'right level' approach to achieve operational excellence
  • Delivering a sustainable talent pipeline with annual Graduate and Vacation programs
    • 50% female graduate and 39% female vacation intake
    • Targeting 50/50 gender representation in FY20
  • Developing our internal talent with 33% of career opportunities awarded to our people
  • Recognising and rewarding our people for innovation
    • Act Like an Owner Program
    • Explorathon
  • Real time 'pulse' feedback to enhance engagement
  • Enhancing our approach to diversity and inclusion
    • Continued flexible work arrangements offering
    • Women in Mining mentoring and networking forums

Inspired people creating Australia's

premier gold mining company

5

SNAPSHOT

ASX code

EVN

Market capitalisation(1)

A$6.6B

Average daily turnover(2)

A$60M

Net cash(3)

A$92M

New dividend policy

Payout of 50% of free

cash flow

FY20 production guidance(4)

725 - 775koz

FY20 AISC guidance(4)

A$940 - A$990/oz

Mineral Resources(5)

21.5Moz

Ore Reserves(5)

9.4Moz

Reserve life(5)

~10 years

Reserve price assumption

A$1,350/oz

Van Eck 12.8%

Major shareholders(5)

La Mancha 8.9%

BlackRock 6.9%

Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and

cents per share declared

600

9.5

10

7.5

9

500

8

7

400

5

6

300

5

3

459

4

200

2

2

298

3

1

2

171

100

21

43

87

7

1

0

-

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP)

Cents per share

  1. Based on share price of A$3.90 per share on 26 November 2019
  2. Average daily share turnover for one month through to 26 November 2019
  3. As at 30 September 2019
  4. Excludes any FY20 production contribution from Red Lake
  5. See Appendix for details on Evolution Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

6

ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE GOLD COMPLEX

  • High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district
  • Under-capitalisedasset with significant turnaround opportunity
  • Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au
  • Tier-1mining friendly jurisdiction
  • Transaction fully funded via 100% debt
  • Reserves, Resources and production per share accretive

CANADA

Red Lake gold complex

Ontario

Mineral Resources1 of 19.4Mt grading 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au

Ore Reserves1 of 9.2Mt grading 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au

1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using

the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 7 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

HIGH-GRADE ASSET IN ONE OF CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICTS

Investment phase required to rejuvenate operations and transform into cornerstone asset

  • Evolution's aim is for Red Lake to become a cornerstone asset with annual production in excess of 200koz per annum at an All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce
  • Under-investmentin development and exploration in recent years
  • Committed three year US$100 million investment phase to recapitalise asset, increase mining rates, reduce costs and restore asset to profitable production
  • Low production and elevated AISC during three year turnaround

Historical gold production (koz) AISC (US$/oz)

Goldcorp cornerstone asset

Under-investment in development

Proposed turnaround

Potential to become an

and exploration; declining grade

phase

Evolution cornerstone asset

1,600

Planned capital

investment in existing

Aim is for

1,181

988

operations

annual production

896

880

934

906

872

US$100M

>200koz

508

493

414

Exploration spend

at AISC

376

US$50M

<>1,000/oz

324

276

160

209

150 -

2012A

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019E

Post turnaround phase

8

RED LAKE OVERVIEW

Current ownership

Location

Tenement package

Commencement year

Production

Plant capacity

CY2018A production and AISC

CY2019F production and AISC

FY2020F Evolution attributable production and AISC1

Current Life of Mine

Reserves

(as at 30 June 2018)2

Measured & Indicated

Resources

(as at 30 June 2018)2

  • Newmont Goldcorp 100%
  • North western Ontario, Canada
  • ~460km2
  • Mining operations commenced in 1949
  • Gold
  • 1.1Mtpa
  • 276koz @ US$988/oz
  • 150 - 160koz @ ~US$1,600/oz
  • 30 - 35koz @ A$2,250 - A$2,400/oz
  • 2032
  • 9.2Mt @ 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au
  • 19.4Mt @ 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au

Strong safety culture - Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)3

12 10.4

10

8

6

5.4

4.5

  1. Three months attributable production to Evolution in FY2020 assuming Red Lake transaction completion on 31 March 2020. Group FY20 guidance will be updated post completion of transaction.
  2. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
  3. Per million hours

4

2.3

1.7

2

0

2015 YE

2016 YE

2017 YE

2018 YE

2019 YTD

9

KEY OPPORTUNITIES TO UNLOCK VALUE

Mining

  • Improve drill and blast practices to

increase mining recovery and

  • reduce dilution

  • Improve mining fleet efficiency and
    effectiveness
    • Rationalisation of material

      • movement
      • Improve geological data

    management

Processing

  • Optimise processing plants by

consolidating processing facilities

    • Install and commission Acacia reactor to improve gold recovery
    • Strategic blending of mill feed
  • Improve utilization of existing plant

    • capacity
    • Potential introduction of ore
      sorting technology

Exploration

  • Significant near mine targets

identified at Red Lake, Campbell and

  • Cochenour

  • Large Mineral Resource with

potential to increase conversion to

  • Ore Reserves

  • Longer term regional exploration and

  • consolidation opportunities

10

10

IMMENSE REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE

Historic production of over 25Moz at +20g/t

  • One of the largest, highest grade gold camps in North America with a 457km2 land package in a highly prospective district
  • Mineral Resource1: 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz
  • Ore Reserve1: 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz
  • Commitment to a US$50 million exploration expenditure over three years with a planned drill program of 100,000 metres per annum
  • Significant upside identified at Red Lake - Campbell and Cochenour complexes along with excellent long term regional potential to grow the current Resource base
  • Highest priority targets include:
    • Cochenour - Upper Main Zone, INCO
    • Red Lake - Aviation Complex
    • HG Young
  • Strong potential to find additional high-grade ore bodies as a result of very small geometric footprint of this style of mineralisation

1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.

11

STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAINTAINED

  • Red Lake transaction funded by new debt tranche
    • 5-yearterm loan of A$600 million
    • 3-yearperformance bond facility of C$125 million
  • Existing facilities renewed for 3-years
    • Revolver facility of A$360 million
    • Performance bond facility of A$175 million
  • Continued strong support from banking syndicate of company with improved terms and unsecured facilities
  • Modest level of gearing of ~13% expected at completion of Red Lake transaction
  • Ernest Henry term loan facility to be fully repaid upon completion of transaction (A$250 million)
  • Liquidity in excess of A$600 million expected at completion
  • Red Lake funding allows for unchanged dividend policy
    • Payout based on group cash flow before debt
    • Targeting payout rate of 50%

Red Lake facility amortisation schedule (A$M)

100

110

120

140

80

50

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

Evolution historic gearing ratio (%)

Cowal

acquisition

32.0%

Ernest Henry

acquisition

Red Lake

22.0%

18.9%

acquisition

15.7%

14.7%

8.8%

9.5%

3.0%

~13.0%

1.8%

-1.5%

Jul-2015

Nov-2016

Mar-2020

12

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS

Cowal

Mungari

Mt Carlton

Mt Rawdon

Cracow

Ernest Henry

Red Lake3

Gold Reserves

3.88

0.63

0.62

0.57

0.19

0.75 Au, 136kt Cu

2.05

(Moz) 1

Gold Resources

7.42

2.51

0.82

1.00

0.45

1.47 Au, 387kt Cu

6.97

(Moz) 1

Reserve Grade

0.85

1.80

4.00

0.70

5.10

0.54 Au,1.05% Cu

6.95

(Au g/t) 1

FY19A Au

252

121

107

95

81

97koz Au, 21kt Cu

276

production (koz)

(CY18)

FY20F Au

255-265

115-125

95-105

85-90

82.5-87.5

87.5-92.5

150-160

production (koz)2

(CY19F)

FY20F AISC

930-980

1,230-1,280

800-850

1,490-1,540

1,200-1,250

(590)-(540)

~US$1,600

(A$/oz)2

(CY19F)

Mt

Ernest Carlton

Henry

Mt

Mungari Cracow Rawdon

Cowal

Red Lake

Source: Data sourced from company reported figures and guidance where avaialable

  1. This information is extracted from the report entitled "Annual Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released by Evolution to the ASX on 17 April 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au
  2. This information is extracted from page 22 of the report entitled Citi Australia Conference Presentation released to the ASX on 16 October 2019 and is available to view on www.asx.com.au
  3. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake were originally extracted from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018 and have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Low grade stockpiles of 0.16Moz are excluded from these estimates. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are non-JORC compliant and are expected to be revised lower using Evolution's JORC compliant estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion

13

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 22:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Chairman's address to the AGM
PU
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Appointment of Jason Attew as Non-Executive Director
PU
11/26NEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Successfully Reaches Agreement to Sell Red Lake $375 M..
AQ
11/26Evolution to acquire red lake gold complex in canada
AQ
11/26Risky Move For Evolution Mining
AQ
11/25EVOLUTION MINING : Australia's Evolution Mining to buy Canadian gold mine from N..
RE
11/25EVOLUTION MINING : Acquisition of Red Lake Presentation
PU
11/25EVOLUTION MINING : Acquisition of Red Lake Announcement
PU
11/18MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Drilling commences at Lake Austin North, Evolution JV, Cue
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 873 M
EBIT 2020 572 M
Net income 2020 403 M
Finance 2020 304 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,56x
EV / Sales2021 3,15x
Capitalization 6 976 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,38  AUD
Last Close Price 4,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED5.69%4 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group