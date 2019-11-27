Evolution Mining : Annual General Meeting Presentation
AGM PRESENTATION
28 NOVEMBER 2019
CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY
A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years
Open to all
Build a
quality gold,
Inspired
reputation for
silver and
sustainability,
copper-gold
people
reliability and
value
creating
transparency
accretive
investments
Australia's
Premier gold
company
Embed
financial
An active pipeline of
discipline
quality exploration
across the
and development
business
projects
Safety
Excellence
Accountability
Respect
SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES
The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner
Be an employer of choice
Demonstrate robust risk
Contribute positively to local,
Actively manage climate
Protect and enhance our
attracting the most talented
management and safety
regional and national
related risks and
reputation as a trusted
people and foster a safe,
leadership
sustainability efforts by
opportunities including
partner and provide
diverse and inclusive
achieving an outstanding
improving energy efficiency
community benefits that
workplace
level of environmental
and the responsible
endure beyond the life of our
stewardship
management of water
mines
Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage
Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders
Be transparent at all levels of
Relentlessly drive for
Corporate Governance,
operational excellence
comply with applicable laws
through an innovative culture
and regulations and operate
and inspired people
at the highest standards of
delivering to plan
financial and ethical
behaviour
OUR VALUES: SAFETY
EXCELLENCE
ACCOUNTABILITY
RESPECT
OUR PEOPLE
Right people, right roles - focus on excellence
Increased role clarity and accountability for our people with our 'right level' approach to achieve operational excellence
Delivering a sustainable talent pipeline with annual Graduate and Vacation programs
50% female graduate and 39% female vacation intake
Targeting 50/50 gender representation in FY20
Developing our internal talent with 33% of career opportunities awarded to our people
Recognising and rewarding our people for innovation
Act Like an Owner Program
Explorathon
Real time 'pulse' feedback to enhance engagement
Enhancing our approach to diversity and inclusion
Continued flexible work arrangements offering
Women in Mining mentoring and networking forums
Inspired people creating Australia's
premier gold mining company
SNAPSHOT
ASX code
EVN
Market capitalisation(1)
A$6.6B
Average daily turnover(2)
A$60M
Net cash(3)
A$92M
New dividend policy
Payout of 50% of free
cash flow
FY20 production guidance(4)
725 - 775koz
FY20 AISC guidance(4)
A$940 - A$990/oz
Mineral Resources(5)
21.5Moz
Ore Reserves(5)
9.4Moz
Reserve life(5)
~10 years
Reserve price assumption
A$1,350/oz
Van Eck 12.8%
Major shareholders(5)
La Mancha 8.9%
BlackRock 6.9%
Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and
cents per share declared
600
9.5
10
7.5
9
500
8
7
400
5
6
300
5
3
459
4
200
2
2
298
3
1
2
171
100
21
43
87
7
1
0
-
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP)
Cents per share
Based on share price of A$3.90 per share on 26 November 2019
Average daily share turnover for one month through to 26 November 2019
As at 30 September 2019
Excludes any FY20 production contribution from Red Lake
See Appendix for details on Evolution Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
ACQUISITION OF RED LAKE GOLD COMPLEX
High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district
Under-capitalisedasset with significant turnaround opportunity
Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au
Tier-1mining friendly jurisdiction
Transaction fully funded via 100% debt
Reserves, Resources and production per share accretive
CANADA
Red Lake gold complex
Ontario
Mineral Resources1 of 19.4Mt grading 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au
Ore Reserves1 of 9.2Mt grading 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au
1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using
the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore 7 Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
HIGH-GRADE ASSET IN ONE OF CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GOLD DISTRICTS
Investment phase required to rejuvenate operations and transform into cornerstone asset
Evolution's aim is for Red Lake to become a cornerstone asset with annual production in excess of 200koz per annum at an All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) below US$1,000 per ounce
Under-investmentin development and exploration in recent years
Committed three year US$100 million investment phase to recapitalise asset, increase mining rates, reduce costs and restore asset to profitable production
Low production and elevated AISC during three year turnaround
Historical gold production (koz) AISC (US$/oz)
Goldcorp cornerstone asset
Under-investment in development
Proposed turnaround
Potential to become an
and exploration; declining grade
phase
Evolution cornerstone asset
1,600
Planned capital
investment in existing
Aim is for
1,181
988
operations
annual production
896
880
934
906
872
US$100M
>200koz
508
493
414
Exploration spend
at AISC
376
US$50M
<>1,000/oz
324
276
160
209
150 -
2012A
2013A
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019E
Post turnaround phase
RED LAKE OVERVIEW
Current ownership
Location
Tenement package
Commencement year
Production
Plant capacity
CY2018A production and AISC
CY2019F production and AISC
FY2020F Evolution attributable production and AISC1
Current Life of Mine
Reserves
(as at 30 June 2018)2
Measured & Indicated
Resources
(as at 30 June 2018)2
Newmont Goldcorp 100%
North western Ontario, Canada
~460km2
Mining operations commenced in 1949
Gold
1.1Mtpa
276koz @ US$988/oz
150 - 160koz @ ~US$1,600/oz
30 - 35koz @ A$2,250 - A$2,400/oz
2032
9.2Mt @ 7.0g/t for 2.1Moz Au
19.4Mt @ 11.2g/t for 7.0Moz Au
Strong safety culture - Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)3
12 10.4
10
8
6
5.4
4.5
Three months attributable production to Evolution in FY2020 assuming Red Lake transaction completion on 31 March 2020. Group FY20 guidance will be updated post completion of transaction.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re-certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
Per million hours
4
2.3
1.7
2
0
2015 YE
2016 YE
2017 YE
2018 YE
2019 YTD
KEY OPPORTUNITIES TO UNLOCK VALUE
Mining
Improve drill and blast practices to
increase mining recovery and
reduce dilution
Improve mining fleet efficiency and
effectiveness
Rationalisation of material
movement
Improve geological data
management
Processing
Optimise processing plants by
consolidating processing facilities
Install and commission Acacia reactor to improve gold recovery
Strategic blending of mill feed
Improve utilization of existing plant
capacity
Potential introduction of ore
sorting technology
Exploration
Significant near mine targets
identified at Red Lake, Campbell and
Cochenour
Large Mineral Resource with
potential to increase conversion to
Ore Reserves
Longer term regional exploration and
consolidation opportunities
IMMENSE REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE
Historic production of over 25Moz at +20g/t
One of the largest, highest grade gold camps in North America with a 457km2 land package in a highly prospective district
Mineral Resource1: 19.4Mt at 11.2g/t Au for 7.0Moz
Ore Reserve1: 9.2Mt at 7.0/t Au for 2.1Moz
Commitment to a US$50 million exploration expenditure over three years with a planned drill program of 100,000 metres per annum
Significant upside identified at Red Lake - Campbell and Cochenour complexes along with excellent long term regional potential to grow the current Resource base
Highest priority targets include:
Cochenour - Upper Main Zone, INCO
Red Lake - Aviation Complex
HG Young
Strong potential to find additional high-grade ore bodies as a result of very small geometric footprint of this style of mineralisation
1. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves of Red Lake are taken from Goldcorp's Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Update as at 30 June 2018, which was released by Goldcorp on 22 February 2019 and is available on www.sedar.com. Those Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been prepared using the Canadian NI 43-101 Standards, and are not JORC compliant (for example, under NI 43-101, Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves). Evolution expects that, when it re- certifies Red Lake Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves following completion of the transaction, Ore Reserves will be revised 30% to 40% lower, using Evolution's estimation methodology and to allow for mining depletion from 1 July 2018.
STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAINTAINED
Red Lake transaction funded by new debt tranche
5-yearterm loan of A$600 million
3-yearperformance bond facility of C$125 million
Existing facilities renewed for 3-years
Revolver facility of A$360 million
Performance bond facility of A$175 million
Continued strong support from banking syndicate of company with improved terms and unsecured facilities
Modest level of gearing of ~13% expected at completion of Red Lake transaction
Ernest Henry term loan facility to be fully repaid upon completion of transaction (A$250 million)
Liquidity in excess of A$600 million expected at completion
Red Lake funding allows for unchanged dividend policy
Payout based on group cash flow before debt
Targeting payout rate of 50%
Red Lake facility amortisation schedule (A$M)
100
110
120
140
80
50
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
FY25
Evolution historic gearing ratio (%)
Cowal
acquisition
32.0%
Ernest Henry
acquisition
Red Lake
22.0%
18.9%
acquisition
15.7%
14.7%
8.8%
9.5%
3.0%
~13.0%
1.8%
-1.5%
Jul-2015
Nov-2016
Mar-2020
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO IN TIER 1 JURISDICTIONS
Cowal
Mungari
Mt Carlton
Mt Rawdon
Cracow
Ernest Henry
Red Lake3
Gold Reserves
3.88
0.63
0.62
0.57
0.19
0.75 Au, 136kt Cu
2.05
(Moz) 1
Gold Resources
7.42
2.51
0.82
1.00
0.45
1.47 Au, 387kt Cu
6.97
(Moz) 1
Reserve Grade
0.85
1.80
4.00
0.70
5.10
0.54 Au,1.05% Cu
6.95
(Au g/t) 1
FY19A Au
252
121
107
95
81
97koz Au, 21kt Cu
276
production (koz)
(CY18)
FY20F Au
255-265
115-125
95-105
85-90
82.5-87.5
87.5-92.5
150-160
production (koz)2
(CY19F)
FY20F AISC
930-980
1,230-1,280
800-850
1,490-1,540
1,200-1,250
(590)-(540)
~US$1,600
(A$/oz)2
(CY19F)
Mt
Ernest Carlton
Henry
Mt
Mungari Cracow Rawdon
Cowal
Red Lake
