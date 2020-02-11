Evolution Mining : Appendix 4D and FY20 Half Year Financial Report
APPENDIX 4D
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED ACN 084 669 036
AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Results for Announcement to the Market
Key Information
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Up / (down)
% increase/
$'000
$'000
$'000
(decrease)
Revenues from contracts with customers
898,169
756,218
141,951
19%
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortisation
(EBITDA)
441,172
359,659
81,513
23%
Statutory profit before income tax
210,264
132,057
78,207
59%
Profit from ordinary activities after income tax attributable to
members
147,216
91,110
56,106
62%
Dividend Information
AmountFranked amount
per share
per share
Cents
Cents
Interim dividend for the year ended 30 June 2020
Dividend to be paid on 27 March 2020
7.0
7.0
Final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019
Dividend fully paid on 27 September 2019
6.0
6.0
Net Tangible Assets
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$
$
Net tangible assets per share
1.48
1.38
Earnings Per Share
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Cents
Cents
Basic earnings per share
8.66
5.37
Diluted earnings per share
8.62
5.34
Additional Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the notes of this Half-Year Financial Report and the Directors' Report attached thereto. This report is based on the consolidated Half-Year Financial Report which has been subject to review by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Corporate Information
ABN 74 084 669 036
Directors
Jacob (Jake) Klein
Executive Chairman
Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway
Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer
Thomas (Tommy) McKeith
Lead Independent Director
James (Jim) Askew
Non-Executive Director
Jason Attew (ii)
Non-Executive Director
Andrea Hall
Non-Executive Director
Colin (Cobb) Johnstone
Non-Executive Director
Graham Freestone (i)
Non-Executive Director
Retired effective 29 November 2019.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director effective 1 December 2019.
Company Secretary
Evan Elstein
Registered Office
Level 24, 175 Liverpool Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Postal Address
Level 24, 175 Liverpool Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
+61 2 9696 2900
+61 2 9696 2901
Share Register
Link Market Services
Level 12, 680 George Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
+61 2 9315 2333
+61 2 9287 0303
Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers
One International Towers Sydney
SYDNEY NSW 2000
+ 61 2 8266 0000
+ 61 2 8266 9999
Website
www.evolutionmining.com.au
Stock Exchange Listing
Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Table of Contents
Page
Directors' Report
1
Auditor's Independence Declaration
11
Half-Year Financial Report
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
12
Consolidated Balance Sheet
13
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
14
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
15
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
16
Directors' Declaration
30
Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members
31
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Directors' Report
The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report of the Evolution Mining Limited Group ("the Group") consisting of Evolution Mining Limited ("the Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019 ("the period").
Directors
Jacob (Jake) Klein
Executive Chairman
Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway
Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer
Thomas (Tommy) McKeith
Lead Independent Director
James (Jim) Askew
Non-Executive Director
Jason Attew (ii)
Non-Executive Director
Andrea Hall
Non-Executive Director
Colin (Cobb) Johnstone
Non-Executive Director
Graham Freestone (i)
Non-Executive Director
Retired effective 29 November 2019.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director effective 1 December 2019.
Company Secretary
The Company Secretary during the whole of the half-year ended 31 December 2019 and up to the date of this report is as follows: Evan Elstein
Key highlights for the period
Key highlights for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 include:
The Group's focus and continued effort to improve safety performance has maintained a steady total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) of 8.4 (30 June 2019: 8.3).
The Group achieved a record statutory net profit after tax of $147.2 million for the period, an increase of 62% on the prior period (31 December 2018: $91.1 million). A record underlying net profit after tax was also achieved of $149.1 million, an increase of 62% on the prior period (31 December 2018: $92.2 million).
The Group doubled its interim fully franked dividend of 7.0 cents per share from the prior period (31 December 2018: 3.5 cents per share).
The Group's key results are as follows:
Total gold production of 362,857 oz at an AISC of $1,041/oz.
Operating mine cash flow of $511.8 million.
Net mine cash flow of $351.8 million.
Evolution's net cash position increased to $170.3 million (30 June 2019: net cash of $35.2 million) after repaying all outstanding debt on the Senior Secured Term Loan ("Facility D") during the period. Total repayments since 30 June 2019 totaled $300.0 million.
A record fully franked cash dividend of $102.1 million (31 December 2018: $67.8 million) was paid during the period as a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019. The Directors have approved an interim fully franked dividend of 7.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share. The aggregate amount of the proposed dividend to be paid on 27 March 2020 is estimated at $119.3 million.
In September 2019, the Group was ranked in the top performing Australian mining companies for corporate sustainability in the annual assessment of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia. Evolution was one of only two gold companies recognised in this category.
In September 2019, the Group entered into an earn-in agreement with private entity Basin Gold over the Crush Creek project located 30km south east of the Mt Carlton operation. Crush Creek is host to low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization and has significant potential to provide mine life extensions at Mt Carlton. Key highlights of the agreement are:
Evolution can earn a 70% interest by sole funding $7.0 million of exploration expenditure over a two year period.
Once the earn-in is met, either party can elect for Basin Gold's 30% interest to be sold to Evolution for a consideration of $4.5 million and a 10% Net Profit Interest on any production above 100koz of gold.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Key highlights for the period (continued)
In September 2019, the Group entered into an earn-in joint venture with Musgrave Minerals Limited (ASX: MGV) over the Cue Project located in the Murchison Province of central Western Australia which hosts a gold endowment in excess of 30 million ounces. The Cue joint venture covers a prospective mineralized trend venture and is prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits. The key terms of the agreement are as follows:
The Group can earn 75% in the joint venture area by sole funding $18.0 million over 5 years with a minimum expenditure of $4.0 million to be completed in the initial 2 years.
The Group agreed to subscribe for 18.6 million shares in Musgrave at 8.07c per share to raise $1.5 million funds. The funds will be used for advance drilling at Mainland, Lena and Break of Day.
In September 2019, the Group advised Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN) that it will proceed with Stage 2 under the terms of the Earn-In and Exploration Joint Venture Agreement. Following the Group's commitment to meeting the initial $2.0 million expenditure agreement with ADN, Stage 2 of the Drummond Gold Project joint venture will commence with the Group spending an additional $4.0 million over the next 2 years to acquire an 80% interest in the Project. The Drummond project comprises of four tenements located in the Drummond Basin 90km south-east of Charter Towers in northern Queensland and is host to high grade epithermal gold deposits.
In September 2019, the Cowal operation received final Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements for the proposed underground mining operation. The State Significant Development Environmental Impact Statement and associated MOD16 Environmental Assessment for the final approval of the full underground operation has also commenced.
In October 2019, the Group partnered with Great Southern Mining to begin hyperspectral surveys across the entirety of Edinburgh Park and Johnnycake Projects located in Queensland. Under the agreement, the Group is funding 50% of the costs of the survey. The survey will provide unprecedented views of the geology of the Projects and will highlight alteration zones surrounding both porhry and epithermal styles of mineralization.
On 26 November 2019, the Group announced that it had entered into an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp Corporation to acquire the Red Lake gold complex. The operation comprises of the Red Lake and Campbell complexes, each consisting of an underground mine, associated processing facility and the Cochenour mine. The Group will pay Newmont Goldcorp Corporation US$375.0 million in cash, along with an additional payment of up to US$100.0 million payable upon new resource discovery. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including receiving all required consents, permits and regulatory approvals. Key highlights of the acquisition are as follows:
High-grade,long life, underground gold mine located in one of Canada's most prolific gold districts;
Sound reserve base as at 30 June 2018, of 2.1 million ounces and a large resource base totaling 7.0 million ounces grading 11.2 grams per tonne;
Outstanding exploration potential with historic high grades of over 20g/t hosted in Archaean greenstone gold geology;
Investment of US$100.0 million on existing operations and US$50.0 million in exploration at Red Lake over the first 3 years.
In November 2019, Mr. Jason Attew was appointed as a Non-Executive Director for the Group effective 1 December 2019 following Mr. Graham Freestone's decision to retire from the board effective 29 November 2019. Mr. Attew is an experienced Canadian mining executive with extensive knowledge of the industry spanning more than 25 years. His most recent role was Chief Financial Officer at Goldcorp Inc where he led the Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy functions through until Goldcorp's US$32.0 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corporation in April 2019.
During the December 2019 quarter, Mungari's Boomer prospect continued to return narrow laminated vein intercepts containing visible gold with a best intersection of 0.78m (0.58 etw) grading 96.71g/t Au. Access to the Boomer mineralisation is currently 100 metres from the decline and is expected to be located optimally for a footwall drilling position in the June 2020 quarter.
In January 2020, the Group announced $3.0 million in funding to be provided to Rural Aid Australia, NSW Rural Fire Service and Queensland Rural Fire Service, supporting their bushfire and drought relief and recovery efforts.
Operating and Financial Review
Overview
Evolution is a leading, low cost Australian gold mining company. As at 31 December 2019, the Group consisted of five wholly-owned operating gold mines: Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, and an economic interest in the Ernest Henry Copper-Gold Operation (100% of gold and 30% of copper and silver) in Queensland. In November 2019, the Group entered into an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp Corporation to acquire the Red Lake gold complex based in western Ontario, Canada. Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur around the end of March 2020.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Overview (continued)
The Group's strategy is to deliver shareholder value through efficient gold production, growing gold reserves and developing acquiring or divesting assets to improve the quality of the portfolio. Since its formation in November 2011, the Group has built a strong reputation for operational predictability and stability through consistently delivering to guidance. A portfolio approach to production provides Evolution with a Group-wide level of operational stability and predictability without reliance on one single asset. The Group's high-performance team culture and clearly defined business plans and goals further contribute to delivering reliable and consistent results.
To build a sustainable business, the Group maintains a strong commitment to growth through exploration and a disciplined approach to business development through opportunistic, logical, value-accretive acquisitions and divestments.
The Group achieved an underlying net profit after tax of $149.1 million for the period ended 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $92.2 million). The table below shows a reconciliation of statutory profit/(loss) before tax to the underlying profit after tax.
The table below shows the differences of statutory profit before tax to the underlying profit after tax.
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Statutory profit before income tax
210,264
132,057
Transaction and integration costs
1,870
1,040
Underlying profit before income tax
212,134
133,097
Income tax expense
(63,048)
(40,947)
Underlying profit after income tax
149,086
92,150
The Group achieved a statutory net profit after tax of $147.2 million for the period ended 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $91.1 million). The following graph shows the movements in the Group's statutory profit after tax for the period ended 31 December 2018 to the year ended 31 December 2019.
The higher statutory profit was driven predominantly by the increase in gold revenue of $143.9 million, which is 22% higher compared to prior period. This is underpinned by a 24% higher achieved gold price at $2,102/oz compared to $1,695/oz in the prior period. This was partially offset by increased royalties from the higher gold revenue of $5.2 million and lower by-product revenue of $1.9 million as a result of lower copper volumes.
Higher mine operating costs for the period are driven by increased processing costs at Cowal associated with a ball mill shutdown and the Float Tails (Dual) Leach facility and Mungari contractor costs. This was partially offset by lower diesel fuel costs. Mining costs were impacted by mine plans and capital development. The continued capital waste stripping of Stage H at Cowal lowered mining expenses which were partially offset by lower capital development or stripping at Mungari and Mt Rawdon. The net impact of these stages of mine plans was an increase of operating costs of $5.7 million.
Inventory costs expensed of $27.0 million was driven by stockpile drawdowns at Cowal and Mt Carlton. Cowal's stockpile drawdown is a result of transitioning from Stage G ore production to Stage H capital stripping, while Mt Carlton is due to the unanticipated loss of ore tonnes from the V2 open pit, which resulted in utilisation of stockpiled ore.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Overview (continued)
The increased exploration expense was largely comprised of a write-off to Tennant Creek of $16.4 million due to a decision to not proceed with any further work on the tenements.
Tax expense for the current period is higher by $22.1 million, which is primarily driven by a higher profit.
Operating mine cash flow increased by 32% totalling $511.8 million (31 December 2018: $387.9 million). Total capital expenditure totalled $160.0 million which included $47.0 million of sustaining capital expenditure and $113.0 million of major capital expenditure.
Key Results
The consolidated operating and financial results for the current and prior period are summarised below. All $ figures refer to Australian thousand dollars (A$'000) unless otherwise stated.
31 December
31 December
% Change
Key Business Metrics
2019
2018
(ii)
Total underground ore mined (kt)
3,973
4,014
(1)%
Total underground lateral development (m)
9,976
6,717
49%
Total open pit ore mined (kt)
4,495
5,768
(22)%
Total open pit waste mined (kt)
14,863
21,300
(30)%
Processed tonnes (kt)
11,186
10,687
5%
Gold grade processed (g/t)
1.22
1.33
(8)%
Gold production (oz)
362,857
382,214
(5)%
Silver production (oz)
320,211
383,183
(16)%
Copper production (t)
10,954
11,448
(4)%
Gold sold (oz)
378,596
384,556
(2)%
Unit cash operating cost (A$/oz) (i)
758
626
(21)%
All in sustaining cost (A$/oz) (i)
1,041
928
(12)%
All in cost (A$/oz) (i)
1,446
1,201
(20)%
Gold price achieved (A$/oz)
2,102
1,695
24%
Silver price achieved (A$/oz)
25
21
19%
Copper price achieved (A$/t)
8,643
8,424
3%
Total Revenue
898,169
756,218
19%
Cost of sales (excluding D&A and fair value adjustments) (i)
(419,244)
(377,776)
(11)%
Corporate, admin, exploration and other costs (excluding D&A) (v)
(37,753)
(18,783)
(101)%
EBITDA (i)
441,172
359,659
23%
EBIT (i)
233,086
154,739
51%
Statutory profit/(loss) after income tax
147,216
91,110
62%
Underlying profit after income tax
149,086
92,150
62%
Operating mine cash flow
511,837
387,923
32%
Capital expenditure (iv)
(160,014)
(150,136)
(7)%
Net mine cash flow
351,823
237,787
48%
EBITDA, EBIT, Unit cash operating cost, All in sustaining cost (AISC), and All in cost (AIC) are non-IFRS financial information and are not subject to audit.
Percentage change represents positive/(negative) impact on the business.
Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation.
Capital expenditure excludes corporate spend of $0.8 million for the half-year to 31 December 2019.
Inclusive of Tenant Creek write-off $16.4 million.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Mining Operations
Cowal
31 December
31 December
Key Business Metrics
2019
2018
Change
% Change
Operating cash flow
210,372
112,070
98,302
88%
Sustaining capital
(5,041)
(22,338)
17,297
(77)%
Major capital
(63,564)
(52,839)
(10,725)
20%
Total capital
(68,605)
(75,177)
6,572
(9)%
Net mine cash flow
141,767
36,800
104,967
285%
Gold production (oz)
140,887
119,504
21,383
18%
All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz)
891
989
98
10%
All-in Cost ($/oz)
1,512
1,463
(49)
(3)%
Cowal continued to be the highest producer in the Group, achieving gold production of 140,887oz which increased from the prior period (31 December 2018: 119,504oz) at an average C1 cash cost of $792/oz and AISC of $891/oz. Capital expenditure in the period was $68.6 million, of which $63.6 million consisted of major projects including construction of the Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility, processing plant expansion, Stage H waste stripping, and twinning of the water pipeline.
The Warraga underground exploration decline was completed during the December 2019 quarter ahead of schedule and a bulk sample has been extracted and processed for analysis of rock properties and metallurgical recoveries.
Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie continue to return exceptional drilling results which is expected to inform an upgrade in size and classification of the current underground Mineral Resource of 1.4Moz. In the September 2019 quarter, extensional drilling highlights from the Cowal underground complex included: 105m (84m etw) grading 3.26g/t, 7m (5.6m etw) grading 23.9g/t, 3m (2.4m etw) grading 38.53g/t and 13m (10.4m etw) grading 7.48g/t gold. The December 2019 quarter included: 38m (30.4m etw) grading 6.64g/t Au and 7m (5.6m etw) grading 124.72g/t Au.
Cowal have been executing a strategy to reduce the reliance on surface fresh water amid severe drought conditions and state-wide water restrictions. Initiatives include installation of a second pipeline across Lake Cowal, commissioning three additional saline bores in the Eastern Saline Bore Field, commissioning an additional saline bore field south of the Eastern Saline Bore Field and increased reliance on reuse and recycled water. These projects are due to complete during calendar year 2020.
Mungari
31 December
31 December
Key Business Metrics
2019
2018
Change
% Change
Operating cash flow
49,042
35,540
13,502
38%
Sustaining capital
(5,408)
(8,013)
2,605
(33)%
Major capital
(2,539)
(4,488)
1,949
(43)%
Total capital
(7,947)
(12,501)
4,554
(36)%
Net mine cash flow
41,045
23,040
18,005
78%
Gold production (oz)
63,489
65,112
(1,623)
(2)%
All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz)
1,347
1,279
(68)
(5)%
All-in Cost ($/oz)
1,534
1,453
(81)
(6)%
Mungari produced a total of 63,489oz at an average unit cash operating cost of $1,198/oz and an AISC of $1,347/oz. Capital expenditure in the period was $7.9 million mainly consisting of the Tails Storage Facility as sustaining capital and the underground mine development at Boomer as major capital.
The Frog's Leg underground mine produced 219kt of ore at an average grade of 3.46g/t. Total development for the period was 696m which increased from the prior period (31 December 2018: 576m). Total material moved at the White Foil open pit was 817kt at an average grade of 1.92 g/t with the ore being sourced from both Stage 3a and 3b.
The process plant had a strong performance during the period, with 940kt of ore processed at an average grade of 2.30g/t. Strong gold recoveries of 91.6% were achieved despite a slight decrease from the prior period (31 December 2018: 93.4%). During the period, Mungari have incrementally increased plant throughput rates towards an annualised rate of 2 million tonnes from a continued focus on operational and maintenance improvements. Works and studies will continue in the June 2020 half-year to enable this rate to be sustained or further improved.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Mining Operations (continued)
Mungari (continued)
Mungari's Boomer prospect continued to return narrow laminated vein intercepts containing visible gold with a best intersection of 0.78m (0.58 etw) grading 96.71g/t Au. Access to the Boomer mineralisation is currently 100 metres from the decline and is expected to be located optimally for a footwall drilling position in the June 2020 quarter.
Mt Carlton
Key Business Metrics
31 December
31 December
Change
% Change
2019
2018
Operating cash flow
42,814
56,210
(13,396)
(24)%
Sustaining capital
(14,806)
(7,241)
(7,565)
104%
Major capital
(35,213)
(11,501)
(23,712)
206%
Total capital
(50,019)
(18,742)
(31,277)
167%
Net mine cash flow
(7,205)
37,470
(44,675)
(119)%
Gold production (oz)
30,664
52,298
(21,634)
(41)%
All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz)
1,525
772
(753)
(98)%
All-in Cost ($/oz)
2,549
1,008
(1,541)
(153)%
Mt Carlton produced a total of 30,664oz at an average unit cash operating cost of $983/oz and an AISC of $1,525/oz. Capital expenditure in the period was $50.0 million of which $35.2 million related major project capital spend on the development of the underground mine, improvements to the process plant and open pit capital stripping.
Due to recent grade control and resource definition drilling in the V2 open pit, results have returned identifying the West and East Lode orebodies are narrowing at shallower levels than previously modelled. A review has concluded that the main hydrothermal breccia zone, which constitutes the bulk of the widely developed mineralisation in the V2 pit, is tapering to a series of narrower, high-grade feeder structures at shallower depths. A review of the underground Mineral Resource model brought about by the revised geological interpretation in the open pit, has resulted in similar underground geological interpretation.
As outlined above, the unanticipated loss of ore tonnes in areas that were planned to be mined over the remainder of FY20 are expected to result in an estimated production range of 70,000 - 75,000 ounces for Mt Carlton (original FY20 guidance: 95,000 - 105,000oz). This will have a negative impact on the Mt Carlton FY20 AISC which is now expected to be between $1,150 - $1,225/oz (original FY20 guidance: A$800- A$850/oz).
The underground development has progressed well through the period and broke through to the East Lode in early January 2020 and encountered the orebody where expected. Ore development continues and stoping is expected to begin in the June 2020 quarter.
Mt Rawdon
Key Business Metrics
31 December
31 December
Change
% Change
2019
2018
Operating cash flow
28,383
36,330
(7,947)
(22)%
Sustaining capital
(6,658)
(4,864)
(1,794)
37%
Major capital
(4,157)
(16,155)
11,998
(74)%
Total capital
(10,815)
(21,019)
10,204
(49)%
Net mine cash flow
17,568
15,320
2,248
15%
Gold production (oz)
39,588
50,119
(10,531)
(21)%
All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz)
1,782
1,277
(505)
(40)%
All-in Cost ($/oz)
1,888
1,605
(283)
(18)%
Mt Rawdon achieved total gold production of 39,588oz at a unit cash operating cost of $1,516/oz and an AISC of $1,782/oz. Capital expenditure in the period was $10.8 million with the majority of the capital spend being the construction of the tailings storage facility buttress, tailings storage facility lift and north wall meshing.
Mt Rawdon processed 1,651kt of ore at an average grade of 0.84g/t gold, with plant recovery being 88.4%.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Mining Operations (continued)
Mt Rawdon (continued)
In the September 2019 quarter, Mt Rawdon was adversely impacted by instability of the western wall. The wall was temporarily stabilised with an in-pit buttress using a remote dozer. Longer term stabilisation of the western wall will require reducing the wall slope to approximately 38° from the 45° current angle. This will restrict access to that part of the pit and result in lower total material mined in FY20.
The grade of ore processed for the remainder of the financial year will be approximately 10-15% lower than originally planned while stockpiled ore is processed until access to higher grade ore in the western wall is regained. Costs are expected to reduce as access to higher grade ore in the pit floor is regained during the June 2020 half year with the new Western access ramp.
Cracow
31 December
31 December
Key Business Metrics
2019
2018
Change
% Change
Operating cash flow
46,038
32,870
13,168
40%
Sustaining capital
(8,660)
(9,524)
864
(9)%
Major capital
(7,480)
(6,251)
(1,229)
20%
Total capital
(16,140)
(15,775)
(365)
2%
Net mine cash flow
29,899
17,100
12,799
75%
Gold production (oz)
41,770
44,731
(2,961)
(7)%
All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz)
1,295
1,231
(64)
(5)%
All-in Cost ($/oz)
1,407
1,309
(98)
(7)%
Cracow produced 41,770oz at a unit cash operating cost of $854/oz and AISC of $1,295/oz. Capital expenditure for the period was $16.1 million, with sustaining capital of $8.6 million mainly comprising resource definition drilling and tailings storage facility construction costs. A further $7.5 million was major capital spend towards underground mine development.
A total of 232kt of ore was mined at an average grade of 5.89g/t during the period with primary ore sources being the Baz, Coronation and Imperial ore bodies.
Ernest Henry
31 December
31 December
Key Business Metrics
2019
2018
Change
% Change
Operating cash flow
135,187
114,980
20,207
18%
Sustaining capital
(6,438)
(6,922)
484
(7)%
Major capital
-
-
-
-%
Total capital
(6,438)
(6,922)
484
(7)%
Net mine cash flow
128,749
108,060
20,689
19%
Gold production (oz)
46,458
50,450
(3,992)
(8)%
All-in Sustaining Cost ($/oz)
(468)
(506)
38
8%
All-in Cost ($/oz)
(468)
(506)
38
8%
Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation.
Ernest Henry gold production of 46,458oz at a negative unit cash operating cost of $(825)/oz. A negative AISC of $(468)/oz after taking into account copper and silver by-product credits of (1,951)/oz.
Ore mined was 3,521kt at an average grade of 0.58g/t gold and 1.07% copper. Underground development was 3,877m. Ore processed was 3,512kt at an average grade of 0.58g/t gold and 1.07% copper. Gold recovery and copper recovery of 76% and 95.9% respectively were achieved.
During the December 2019 half-year, drilling commenced below the 1200mRL with 10 holes completed for 4,400 metres. Assay results are expected in the March 2020 quarter. Drilling will continue in calendar year 2020 with over 18,000 metres planned.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Financial Performance
Profit or Loss
Revenue for the period ended 31 December 2019 increased by 19% to $898.0 million (31 December 2018: $756.2 million). The
24% higher achieved gold price of $2,102/oz (31 December 2018: $1,695/oz) was slightly offset by a decrease in sold ounces of
378,596oz (31 December 2018: 384,556oz) and lower copper and silver revenue which is a result of reduced volumes. Revenue is
comprised of $796.0 million for gold revenue and $102.0 million for copper and silver revenue (31 December 2018: $651.8 million of gold revenue and $104.4 million of copper and silver revenue).
Total gold sold included deliveries into the hedge book of 50,000oz at an average price of $1,680/oz (31 December 2018: 75,000oz, $1,684/oz). The remaining 328,596oz were sold at spot price achieving an average price of $2,166/oz (31 December 2018: 309,556oz, $1,697/oz).
The Group's hedge book as at 31 December 2019 totals 350,000oz at an average price of $1,860/oz with quarterly deliveries through to June 2023.
Total copper produced decreased 4.3% to 10,954 tonnes resulting in copper revenue reducing in the period by $1.87 million, despite the achieved copper price increasing 2.6% to $8,643/t.
Utilisation of higher cost ounces from ore stockpiles at Cowal (transitioning from Stage G ore production to Stage H capital stripping) and Mt Carlton (unanticipated loss of ore tonnes from the V2 open pit) amounted to $27.0 million, driving higher operating costs (excluding depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments) of $419.2 million compared to $377.8 million in the prior period. Royalty costs have also increased by 17% to $36.2 million (31 December 2018: $30.9 million) due to higher metal prices. Higher processing costs at Cowal, an increase in Mungari contractor costs and lower mine capitalisation also contributed to the balance of the increase.
Balance Sheet
Total assets decreased 6% during the period to $2,918.1 million (30 June 2019: $3,093.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents decreased $164.8 million attributed mainly to the $300.0 million repayment of the Senior Secured Term Loan ("Facility D"). Current ore inventory has decreased by 37% to $91.9 million driven by increased utilization of ore stockpiles at Cowal and Mt Carlton. The net carrying amount of property, plant and equipment and producing mines increased $12.2 million due to capital additions of $214.9 million outstripping a depreciation charge of $185.5 million. This is partially offset by exploration write-offs of $17.4 million, mainly consisting of Tennant Creek $16.4 million. There is also an increase to the right-of-use asset of $27.9 million to reflect the new lease accounting standard.
Total liabilities for the Group decreased to $476.5 million at 31 December 2019, a decrease of $210.9 million, or 31% on the prior period. The key driver to the decrease is attributable to full repayment of the Senior Secured Term Loan ("Facility D") totalling $300.0 million. This is offset by recognizing lease liabilities of $30.0 million to reflect the new lease accounting standard and a derivative liability of $18.3 million to recognize the movement in the forward foreign exchange contract to fix the purchase consideration of the proposed Red Lake acquisition. Deferred tax liability also increased to $79.6 million which is an increase by $26.8 million.
The Group ended the period with a cash balance of $170.3 million and available credit of $350.0 million in Facility A as part of its Senior Secured Syndicated Revolving. The Group ended the period debt free at 31 December 2019.
Taxation
During the period, the Group made income tax payments of $44.6 million related to the 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2020 financial years and recognised an income tax expense of $63.0 million (31 December 2018: $40.9 million). On the balance sheet, the Group recognised a current tax receivable of $14.5 million (30 June 2019: $1.5 million) due to the timing of payment of tax instalments and a deferred tax liability of $79.6 million (30 June 2019: $53.8 million).
Capital Expenditure
Capital expenditure for the year totaled $160.0 million (31 December 2018: $150.9 million). This consisted of sustaining capital of
$47.0 million (31 December 2019: $59.7 million) and major capital of $113.0 million (31 December 2018: $91.2 million). The main capital projects included the Cowal Stage H development, Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility and processing plant expansion; underground mine development at Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mungari; capital waste stripping at Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon; and tailings storage facility costs at Mungari, Mt Rawdon and Cracow.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Operating and Financial Review (continued)
Financial Performance (continued)
Financing
Total finance costs for the period were $12.9 million (31 December 2018: $12.3 million). Interest expense was $2.8 million lower at
$6.7 million (31 December 2018: $9.5 million). In addition to interest expense finance costs included amortisation of debt
establishment costs of $5.4 million (31 December 2018: $1.1 million) and discount unwinding on mine rehabilitation liabilities of $0.8
million (31 December 2018: $1.7 million). The increase in finance costs is attributable to the amortisation of debt establishment costs pertain to the Senior Secured Term Loan ("Facility D") totaling $4.1 million, offset by lower net interest expense. The Group made full debt repayments of $300.0 million on the Senior Secured Term Loan during the period with the facility now cancelled. The repayment periods and the outstanding balances as at 31 December 2019 on each facility are set out below:
Facility
Term date
Outstanding balance
Senior Secured Revolving Loan - Facility A ($350.0 million)
31 July 2021
$ nil
Performance Bond Facility - Facility C
31 July 2021
$136 million
Dividends
On 15 August 2019, the Directors approved a change to the dividend policy of whenever possible paying a dividend based on free cash flow generated during a year. The Directors will assess the group cash flow and outlook for the business with the intention to return excess cash to shareholders and targeting a level around 50% of cash flow. The Group's free cash flow is defined as cash flow before debt and dividends. The change was effective immediately and was applied to the final dividend for 2019.
The Board has confirmed that Evolution is in a sound position to meet its commitment under the new policy to pay a interim fully franked dividend for the current period of 7.0 cents per share, totalling $119.3 million on 27 March 2020.
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") remains suspended.
Matters subsequent to the end of the financial period
No matter or circumstance has occurred subsequent to the period end that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or state of affairs of the Group or economic entity in subsequent financial periods.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Report
31 December 2019
Auditor's independence declaration
A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 11.
Rounding of amounts
The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Legislative Instrument 2016/191, relating to the 'rounding off' of amounts in the Directors' Report and financial report. Amounts in the Directors' Report and financial report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars in accordance with the instrument.
This report is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors.
Jacob (Jake) Klein
Andrea Hall
Executive Chairman
Chair of the Audit Committee
Sydney
Auditor's Independence Declaration
As lead auditor for the review of Evolution Mining Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare that to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
This declaration is in respect of Evolution Mining Limited and the entities it controlled during the period.
Marc Upcroft
Sydney
Partner
12 February 2020
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757
One International Towers Sydney, Watermans Quay, Barangaroo, GPO BOX 2650, SYDNEY NSW 2001 T: +61 2 8266 0000, F: +61 2 8266 9999, www.pwc.com.au
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
31 December
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Sales revenue
3
898,169
756,218
Cost of sales
3
(636,731)
(595,397)
Gross profit
261,438
160,821
Interest income
2,687
3,999
Other income
2,469
259
Share based payments expense
(5,555)
(4,512)
Corporate and other administration costs
3
(16,127)
(12,786)
Transaction and integration costs
3
(1,870)
(1,040)
Exploration and evaluation costs expensed
(19,885)
(2,448)
Gain on sale of subsidiary
-
106
Finance costs
3
(12,893)
(12,342)
Profit before income tax expense
210,264
132,057
Income tax expense
4
(63,048)
(40,947)
Profit after income tax expense attributable to the Owners of Evolution Mining
147,216
91,110
Limited
Other comprehensive income
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive
income (FVOCI) (will not be reclassified to profit or loss)
2,240
(1,240)
Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (may be reclassified to profit or loss)
(12,781)
-
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(10,541)
(1,240)
Total comprehensive income for the period
136,675
89,870
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
136,675
89,870
Owners of Evolution Mining Limited
136,675
89,870
Cents
Cents
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the Owners of Evolution Mining
Limited:
Basic earnings per share
8.66
5.37
Diluted earnings per share
8.62
5.34
The above Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at 31 December 2019
31 December
30 June
Notes
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
170,360
335,164
Trade and other receivables
81,562
86,207
Inventories
200,220
259,909
Current tax receivables
14,510
1,467
Total current assets
466,652
682,747
Non-current assets
Inventories
57,124
58,923
Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)
69,925
66,185
Property, plant and equipment
6
593,045
577,053
Right-of-use assets
7
27,873
-
Mine development and exploration
8
1,664,490
1,672,068
Other non-current assets
39,019
36,915
Total non-current assets
2,451,476
2,411,144
Total assets
2,918,128
3,093,891
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
155,439
Trade and other payables
156,828
Interest bearing liabilities
9
-
108,248
Lease liabilities
7
10,892
-
Provisions
32,277
29,957
Derivative financial instruments
18,258
-
Total current liabilities
216,866
295,033
Non-current liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities
9
-
185,185
Lease liabilities
7
19,148
-
Provisions
160,927
153,376
Deferred tax liabilities
79,552
53,819
Total non-current liabilities
259,627
392,380
Total liabilities
476,493
687,413
Net assets
2,441,635
2,406,478
EQUITY
Issued capital
10
2,183,727
2,183,727
Reserves
63,075
72,379
Retained earnings
194,833
150,372
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Evolution Mining Limited
2,441,635
2,406,478
Total equity
2,441,635
2,406,478
The above Consolidated Balance Sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Share-
Fair value
Foreign
Issued
based
revaluation
Cash flow
currency
Retained
Total
capital
payments
reserve
hedges
translation
earnings
equity
Notes
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2018
2,183,727
45,640
(336)
-
103
59,260
2,288,394
Profit after income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
91,110
91,110
Changes in fair value of equity
investments at FVOCI
-
-
(1,137)
-
-
-
(1,137)
Exchange differences on
-
-
-
-
(103)
-
(103)
translation of foreign operations
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(1,137)
-
(103)
91,110
89,870
Transactions with owners in
their capacity as owners:
Dividends provided for or paid
5
-
-
-
-
-
(67,756)
(67,756)
Recognition of share-based
-
2,223
-
-
-
-
2,223
payments
-
2,223
-
-
-
(67,756)
(65,533)
Balance at 31 December 2018
2,183,727
47,863
(1,473)
-
-
82,614
2,312,731
Balance at 1 July 2019
2,183,727
53,870
18,509
-
-
150,372
2,406,478
Adjustment on adoption of AASB
-
-
-
-
-
(688)
(688)
16 (net of tax)
Restated total equity at the
beginning of the financial
2,183,727
53,870
18,509
-
-
149,684
2,405,790
period
Profit after income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
147,216
147,216
Changes in fair value of equity
investments at FVOCI
-
-
2,240
-
-
-
2,240
Changes in fair value of cash flow
-
-
-
(12,781)
-
-
(12,781)
hedges
Total comprehensive income
-
-
2,240
(12,781)
-
147,216
136,675
Transactions with owners in
their capacity as owners:
Dividends provided for or paid
5
-
-
-
-
-
(102,067)
(102,067)
Recognition of share-based
-
1,237
-
-
-
-
1,237
payments
-
1,237
-
-
-
(102,067)
(100,830)
Balance at 31 December 2019
2,183,727
55,107
20,749
(12,781)
-
194,833
2,441,635
The above Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 14
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Receipts from customers
Payments to suppliers and employees
Other income
Interest received
Interest paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash inflow from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
Payments for mine development and exploration
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
Payments for transaction and integration costs
Transfer from term deposits
Payments for exploration assets
Proceeds from contingent consideration
Payments for equity investments
Net cash outflow from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of interest bearing liabilities - Senior Secured Syndicated Revolving and Term Facility
Payment of lease liabilities Dividends paid
Net cash outflow from financing activities
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
926,023
756,958
(425,795)
(419,600)
2,469
259
3,493
3,486
(6,235)
(9,485)
(44,587)
(64,598)
455,368
267,020
(54,704)
(59,206)
(155,261)
(110,559)
2242,182
(1,870)
(1,040)
-
16
(2,000)
-
559
-
(1,500)
(240)
(214,552)
(168,847)
(300,000)
(40,000)
(3,851)
-
(101,769)
(67,773)
(405,620)
(107,773)
(164,804)
(9,600)
335,164
323,226
170,360
313,626
The above Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Contents of the notes to the consolidated financial statements
Page
1
Significant changes in the current reporting period
17
2
Performance by Mine
17
3
Revenue and expenses
18
4
Income tax
20
5
Dividends
21
6
Property, plant and equipment
21
7
Leases
22
8
Mine development and exploration
23
9
Interest Bearing Liabilities
25
10
Issued Capital
26
11
Related party transactions
27
12
Contingencies
27
13
Gold Delivery Commitments
27
14
Proposed acquisition of Red Lake Gold Complex
28
15
Events occurring after the reporting period
28
16
Basis of preparation of half-year report
28
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
1 Significant changes in the current reporting period
No matter or circumstance has occurred during the period that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or state of affairs of the Group or economic entity in subsequent financial years.
2 Performance by Mine
(a) Description of segments
The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the Executive Chairman and the Senior Leadership Team (the chief business decision makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources.
The Group's operational mine sites, Exploration and Corporate are each treated as individual operating segments. Management monitors the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment.
Corporate includes share-based payment expenses and other corporate expenditures supporting the business during the period.
Segment performance is evaluated based on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
The Group's operations are all conducted in the mining industry in Australia.
(b) Segment information
The segment information for the reportable segments for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is as follows:
Mt
Mt
Ernest
Explo-
Corp-
Cowal
Mungari
Carlton
Rawdon
Cracow
Henry
ration
orate
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
31 December 2019
SPACE
Revenue
312,736
131,335
84,132
86,547
87,565
195,854
-
-
898,169
EBITDA
183,091
53,031
37,714
23,274
47,018
134,799
(19,885)
(17,870)
441,172
Sustaining Capital
5,041
5,408
14,806
6,658
8,660
6,438
-
-
47,011
Major Capital
63,564
2,539
35,213
4,157
7,480
-
-
-
112,953
Total Capital
68,605
7,947
50,019
10,815
16,140
6,438
-
-
159,964
The segment information for the reportable segments for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 is as follows:
Mt
Mt
Ernest
Explo-
Corp-
Cowal
Mungari
Carlton
Rawdon
Cracow
Henry
ration
orate
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
31 December 2018
SPACE
Revenue
212,756
113,326
95,973
84,827
74,192
175,144
-
-
756,218
EBITDA
110,024
38,103
55,983
26,168
33,800
114,364
(2,448)
(16,335)
359,659
Sustaining Capital
22,338
8,013
7,241
4,864
9,524
6,922
-
786
59,688
Major Capital
52,839
4,488
11,501
16,155
6,251
-
-
-
91,234
Total Capital
75,177
12,501
18,742
21,019
15,775
6,922
-
786
150,922
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Performance by Mine (continued)
(c)
Segment Reconciliation
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Reconciliation of profit before income tax expense
SPACE
EBITDA
441,172
359,659
Depreciation and amortisation
(208,086)
(204,920)
Interest income
2,687
3,999
Transaction costs
(1,870)
(1,040)
Loss on sale of subsidiary
-
106
Fair value amortisation
(10,746)
(13,405)
Finance costs
(12,893)
(12,342)
Profit before income tax expense
210,264
132,057
3 Revenue and expenses
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
Gold sales
795,713
651,834
Silver sales
7,630
7,688
Copper sales
94,826
96,696
898,169
756,218
Recognising revenue from major business activities
Mt
Mt
Ernest
Cowal
Mungari
Carlton
Rawdon
Cracow
Henry
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
31 December 2019
SPACE
Gold sales
310,090
131,171
76,376
85,356
87,164
105,556
795,713
Silver sales
2,646
164
2,632
1,191
401
596
7,630
Copper sales
-
-
5,124
-
-
89,702
94,826
Total Revenue from contracts with customers
312,736
131,335
84,132
86,547
87,565
195,854
898,169
Cowal
Mungari
Mt
Mt
Cracow
Ernest
Total
Carlton
Rawdon
Henry
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
31 December 2018
SPACE
Gold sales
209,939
113,116
88,193
83,665
73,794
83,126
651,834
Silver sales
2,816
209
2,658
1,162
398
444
7,688
Copper sales
-
-
5,122
-
-
91,574
96,696
Total Revenue from contracts with customers
212,755
113,325
95,973
84,827
74,192
175,144
756,218
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
3 Revenue and expenses (continued)
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Cost of sales
Mine operating costs
Royalty and other selling costs Fair value amortisation Depreciation and amortisation expense
Depreciation and amortisation expense - Right-of-use assets
Corporate and other administration costs
Corporate overheads
Depreciation and amortisation expense
Depreciation and amortisation expense - Right-of-use assets
Transaction and integration costs Contractor, consultants and advisory expense Corporate and administration expense Stamp duty on business combinations
Finance costs
Amortisation of debt establishment costs
Unwinding of discount on provisions
Interest expense unwinding - Lease Liability
Interest expense
Depreciation and amortisation
Cost of sales (excluding Ernest Henry)
Cost of sales (Ernest Henry)
Corporate and other administration costs
Right-of-use assets - AASB 16
383,056 346,831
36,18830,945
10,74613,405
204,060 204,216
2,681-
636,731 595,397
14,78212,082
665704
680
-
16,127
12,786
1,381
793
489231
16
1,8701,040
5,4131,115
7861,742
459
-
6,235
9,485
12,893
12,342
138,360
137,609
65,700
66,607
665704
3,361-
208,086 204,920
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Income tax
(a)
Income tax
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Current tax on profits for the period
76,104
21,640
Deferred tax
(11,800)
19,307
Adjustments for current tax of prior periods
(1,256)
-
Total income tax expense
63,048
40,947
SPACE
(b) Numerical reconciliation of income tax to prima facie tax payable
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Profit before income tax
210,264
132,057
Tax at the Australian tax rate of 30%
63,079
39,617
SPACE
Tax effect of amounts which are not deductible (taxable) in calculating taxable income:
Profit on sale of subsidiary
-
(32)
Share-based payments
1,667
1,354
Dividends income received
(663)
-
Adjustments for current tax of prior periods
(1,256)
-
Other
221
8
Total income tax expense
63,048
40,947
(c) Tax losses
The Group has unrecognised available tax losses of $32.9 million as at 31 December 2019. These tax losses have not been recognised due to the uncertainty of their recoverability in future periods.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Dividends
(a)
Ordinary Shares
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Final dividend - 2019
Final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 of 6 cents per share fully franked (30 June
101,824
67,773
2018: 4 cent per share fully franked) paid on 27 September 2019
101,824
67,773
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Since period end the Directors have approved the payment of an interim fully franked dividend of
7.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share (31 December 2018 - 3.5 cents fully franked). The
aggregate amount of the proposed dividend expected to be paid on 27 March 2020 out of
119,303
59,397
retained earnings at 31 December 2019, but not recognised as a liability at the period end is:
119,303
59,397
6 Property, plant and equipment
Plant and
Freehold land
equipment
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 July 2019
Cost
17,529
1,682,343
1,699,872
Accumulated depreciation
-
(1,122,819)
(1,122,819)
Net carrying amount
17,529
559,524
577,053
Half-year ended 31 December 2019
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period
17,529
559,524
577,053
Additions
-
54,704
54,704
Disposals
-
(224)
(224)
Depreciation
-
(36,912)
(36,912)
Depreciation relating to fair value uplift on business combination
-
(1,576)
(1,576)
Carrying amount at the end of the period
17,529
575,516
593,045
At 31 December 2019
Cost
17,529
1,736,613
1,754,142
Accumulated depreciation
-
(1,161,097)
(1,161,097)
Net carrying amount
17,529
575,516
593,045
Included in above
Assets in the course of construction
-
124,988
124,988
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
7 Leases
This note provides information for leases where the Group is a lessee.
The consolidated balance sheet shows the following amounts relating to leases:
31 December
2019
$'000
Right-of-use assets (i)
21,832
Plant and Machinery
Property
5,998
Office Equipment
43
27,873
In the previous period, the Group only recognised lease assets and lease liabilities in relation to leases that were classified as 'finance leases' under AASB 117Leases. The assets were presented in property, plant and equipment and the liabilities as part of the Group's borrowings. For adjustments recognised on adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019, please refer to note 16.
31 December
2019 $'000
Lease liabilities
Current
10,892
Non-current
19,148
30,040
The table below analyse the Group's lease liabilities into relevant maturity groupings based on their contractual maturities.
Between 1
Between 2
Total
Less than
and 2
and 5
Over 5
contractual
Carrying
1 year
years
years
years
cash flows
amount
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 31 December 2019
Lease liabilities
10,892
8,877
4,849
5,422
30,040
30,404
The consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income shows the following amounts relating to leases:
31 December
2019
$'000
Depreciation charge of right-of-use assets
Plant and Machinery
2,568
Property
775
Office equipment
18
3,361
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
7 Leases (continued)
31 December
2019
$'000
Other items
Interest expense
459
Expense relating to short-term leases
3,234
3,693
The total cash outflow for leases in 2019 was $3.9 million.
Recognition and measurement
The Group has applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 where a right-of-use asset and a lease liability is recognised at the lease commencement date. The group leases various mining-related machinery, plant, and office equipment.
The right-of-use asset is initially measured at the present value of the lease liability plus various costs when acquiring the asset. This is subsequently measured at cost less any accumulated depreciation, impairment losses and adjusted for any remeasurement of the lease liability.
The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments expected to be paid over the lease term, discounted using the entity's incremental borrowing rate (interest rate implicit in the lease cannot be readily determined). This is the rate the Group would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment with similar terms, security and conditions. The Group applies the practical expedient and uses a single discount rate for all leases in the Group's portfolio.
The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by the lease payments made. The lease liability is further remeasured if the estimated future lease payments change as a result of index or rate changes, residual value guarantees or likelihood of exercise of purchase, extension or termination options.
For mines under construction, the contract costs of the lease asset and liability are directly attributable to bringing the mine towards future operation. Therefore, the depreciation on the right-of-use-asset and interest on the lease liability are also capitalised to mines under construction in accordance with AASB 116 Property, Plant and Equipment.
8 Mine development and exploration
Producing
Exploration
mines
and evaluation
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 30 June 2019
Cost
3,253,088
212,410
3,465,498
Accumulated depreciation
(1,793,430)
-
(1,793,430)
Net carrying amount
1,459,658
212,410
1,672,068
Half-year ended 31 December 2019
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period
1,459,658
212,410
1,672,068
Additions
112,435
47,806
160,241
Amortisation
(137,823)
-
(137,823)
Amortisation recognised in inventory
1,959
-
1,959
Amortisation relating to fair value uplift on business combinations
(9,170)
-
(9,170)
Asset write-off
-
(19,885)
(19,885)
Transfers to Mine Development and Exploration
2,879
(2,879)
-
Reclassifications
-
(2,900)
(2,900)
Carrying amount at the end of the period
1,429,938
234,552
1,664,490
23
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
8 Mine development and exploration (continued)
Producing
Exploration
mines
and evaluation
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 31 December 2019
Cost
3,361,190
234,552
3,595,742
Accumulated amortisation
(1,931,252)
-
(1,931,252)
Net carrying amount
1,429,938
234,552
1,664,490
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
9 Interest Bearing Liabilities
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
Current Liabilities
Bank loans
-
110,000
Less: Borrowing costs
-
(1,752)
-
108,248
Non-Current Liabilities
Bank loans
-
190,000
Less: Borrowing costs
-
(4,815)
-
185,185
Total interest bearing liabilities
-
293,433
No changes have been made to the existing Senior Secured Revolving Loan ("Facility A").
During the period, the Group paid in full the remaining balance on the Senior Secured Term Loan ("Facility D") of $300.0 million with the facility now closed. The Performance Bond Facility ("Facility C") had a total outstanding balance at 31 December 2019 of $135.6 million.
The repayment periods and outstanding balances as at 31 December 2019 on each facility are set out below:
Term date
Outstanding balance
Senior Secured Revolving Loan - Facility A ($350.0 million)
31 July 2021
$ nil
Performance Bond Facility - Facility C
31 July 2021
$136 million
(a) Financing arrangements
The Group had access to the following undrawn borrowing facilities at the end of the reporting period:
31 December
30 June
2019
2019
$'000
$'000
Bank loans - revolving credit facility
Expiring within one year
-
-
Expiring beyond one year
350,000
350,000
350,000
350,000
25
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
9 Interest Bearing Liabilities (continued)
(b) Contractual maturities of interest bearing liabilities
The tables below analyse the Group's interest bearing liabilities into relevant maturity groupings based on their contractual maturities. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows, which also includes interest and commitment fees.
Less than
Between 1
Between 2
Over 5
Total
Carrying
and 2
and 5
contractual
1 year
years
years
years
cash flows
amount
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 31 December 2019
Bank loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2019
Bank loans
118,865
114,770
80,496
-
314,131
300,000
118,865
114,770
80,496
-
314,131
300,000
(c) Debt covenants
The Senior Secured Revolving and Term Loan have covenants in place based on the current ratio, leverage ratio, debt service ratio and the tangible net worth ratio. The Group has complied with these covenants during the period.
10 Issued Capital
(a) Contributed equity
Movements in ordinary share capital
Ordinary shares are fully-paid and have no par value. They carry one vote per share and the rights to dividends. They bear no special terms or conditions affecting income or capital entitlements of the shareholders and are classified as equity.
Number of
shares
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2018
1,692,612,049
2,183,727
Shares issued on vesting of performance rights
4,063,414
-
Shares issued under Employee Share Scheme
287,716
-
Shares issued under NED Equity Plan
106,541
-
Balance at 31 December 2018
1,697,069,720
2,183,727
Balance at 1 July 2019
1,697,069,720
2,183,727
Shares issued under Transition Incentive Plan
2,892,476
-
Shares issued on vesting of performance rights
4,051,551
-
Shares issued under Employee Share Scheme
246,560
-
Shares issued under NED Equity Plan
62,538
-
Balance at 31 December 2019
1,704,322,845
2,183,727
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
11 Related party transactions
(a) Transactions with other related parties
Directors fees in the amount of $80,000 were paid to International Mining and Finance Corp, a company of which Mr James Askew is a Director for services provided during the period (31 December 2018: $57,500).
Directors fees in the amount of $150,000 were paid to DAK Corporation, a company of which Mr Jacob Klein is a Director for services provided during the period (31 December 2018: $150,000).
Directors fees in the amount of $87,500 were paid to Lazy 7 Pty Ltd, a company of which Mr Colin Johnstone is a Director for services provided during the period (30 December 2018: $66,250).
12 Contingencies
(a) Contingent liabilities
The Group had contingent liabilities at 31 December 2019 in respect of :
Claims
At the date of this report the Group was unaware of any material claims, actual or contemplated.
Guarantees
The Group has provided bank guarantees in favour of various government authorities and service providers with respect to site restoration, contractual obligations and premises at 31 December 2019. The total of these guarantees at 31 December 2019 was $135.6 million with various financial institutions (30 June 2019: $136.3 million).
13 Gold Delivery Commitments
Gold for
Contracted
Value of
physical
committed
delivery
sales price
sales
oz
A$/oz
$'000
As at 31 December 2019
Within one year
100,000
1,804
180,421
Later than one year but not greater than five years
250,000
1,882
470,480
350,000
3,686
650,901
As at 30 June 2019
Within one year
100,000
1,737
173,667
Later than one year but not greater than five years
300,000
1,871
561,363
400,000
3,608
735,030
The counterparties to the physical gold delivery contracts are Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ("ANZ"), National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB"), Westpac Banking Corporation ("WBC"), Commonwealth Bank of Australia ("CBA"), Citibank N.A ("Citibank") and Societe Generale ("SG"). Contracts are settled on a quarterly basis by the physical delivery of gold per the banks instructions. The contracts are accounted for as sale contracts with revenue recognised once the gold has been delivered to ANZ, NAB, WBC, CBA, Citibank, SG or one of their agents. The physical gold delivery contracts are considered a contract to sell a non-financial item and is therefore out of the scope of AASB 9 Financial Instruments. As a result, no derivatives are required to be recognised. The Company has no other gold sale commitments with respect to its current operations.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
14 Proposed acquisition of Red Lake Gold Complex
On 26 November 2019, the Group announced that it had entered into an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp Corporation to acquire the Red Lake gold complex. The operation comprises of the Red Lake and Campbell complexes, each consisting of an underground mine, associated processing facility and the Cochenour mine. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including receiving all required consents, permits and regulatory approvals, which is expected to occur around the end of March 2020.
(i) Information not disclosed as not yet available
The Group has not completed the transaction and therefore the accounting for the acquisition has not been finalised. The fair values of the assets and liabilities cannot yet be readily determined.
(ii) Purchase consideration
The Group will pay Newmont Goldcorp Corporation US$375.0 million in cash and upon entering the agreement, the Group executed a forward foreign exchange contract to fix the final purchase consideration. This amount is expected to be approximately A$552.0 million upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur around the end of March 2020.
The Group currently designates the forward foreign exchange contract as a cash flow hedge, in order to mitigate foreign currency fluctuations on a highly probable forecast transaction. The gain or loss from remeasuring the hedging instrument on balance sheet at fair value is recorded in other comprehensive income and deferred in equity to the cash flow hedge reserve, to the extent that the hedge is effective. It is reclassified into acquisition-related costs when the hedged transaction is completed. There was no hedge ineffectiveness during the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
The purchase consideration also includes an additional payment up to US$100 million payable upon new resource discovery, which represents a contingent liability. The Group would be required to make an additional payment of US$20.0 million per one million ounces of new Mineral Resources discovered and added to the existing Red Lake resource base, subject to a cap of an additional five million ounces of new Mineral Resources or US$100.0 million in total, over a 15-year period. The fair value of the contingent consideration at completion will be determined by calculating the present value of the future expected cash flows.
The Group have committed an investment of US$100.0 million on existing operations and US$50.0 million in exploration at Red Lake over the first 3 years.
(iii) Acquisition-related costs
Acquisition-related costs of $1.6 million were included in acquisition and integration costs in the profit or loss for the period ended 31 December 2019.
(iv) Financing
The proposed acquisition will be funded by a new five-year A$600 million Senior Unsecured Term Loan through Evolution's syndicate of lending banks and a 3-year performance bond facility of C$125 million.
15 Events occurring after the reporting period
No matter or circumstance has occurred subsequent to period end that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group or economic entity in subsequent financial periods.
16 Basis of preparation of half-year report
This consolidated Half-Year Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001.
This consolidated Half-Year Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an Annual Financial Report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Evolution Mining Limited during the half-year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange.
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous Annual Financial Report and corresponding Half-Year Financial Report in the prior period except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
16 Basis of preparation of half-year report (continued)
(a) New and amended standards adopted by the Group
The group has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for reporting period commencing 1 July 2019:
AASB 16Leases
The impact of the adoption of these standards and the new accounting policies are disclosed below.
(b) Adoption of new and revised standards
The impact of the adoption of AASB 16 Leases on the Group's financial statements is explained below. The new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 July 2019 have also been disclosed where they vary to those applied in prior periods.
AASB 16 Leases
AASB 16 will primarily affect the accounting by lessees and will result in the recognition of almost all leases on balance sheet. The new standard removes the current distinction between operating and finance leases and requires recognition of an asset (the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals for virtually all lease contracts.
The Group has applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 and has adopted the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of the initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 July 2019. This is without restating comparatives for the 2018 reporting period as permitted under the specific transition provisions in the standard.
As a lessee, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at the present value of the lease liability plus various costs when acquiring the asset. This is subsequently measured at cost less any accumulated depreciation, impairment losses and adjusted for any remeasurement of the lease liability.
On adoption of AASB 16, the group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of AASB 117 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate.
In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
short term leases (12 months or less) and low value ($10,000 or less) are excluded from being accounted under AASB 16 Leases;
applying a single discount rate to all leases;
combine lease and non-lease components and account for these as a single lease component;
excluding initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application.
The Group will recognise lease payments associated with short-term and low value assets as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
The operating lease commitments disclosed applying AASB 117 at the end of the annual reporting period immediately preceding the date of initial application (30 June 2019) was $37.2 million and equals $35.8 million when discounted using the Group's discount rate of 4.2% at the initial application on 1 July 2019. The Group's total lease liability recognised on the date of initial application was also $35.8 million.
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 July 2019:
Right-of-useassets - increase by $33.7 million;
Mines under construction - increase by $0.02 million;
Deferred tax asset - increase by $0.29 million;
Other receivables- increase by $1.3 million;
Current lease liabilities - increase by $11.3 million;
Non-currentlease liabilities - increase by $24.5 million;
Other provisions - increase by $0.2 million
The net impact on retained earnings on 1 July 2019 was a decrease of $0.69 million.
Evolution Mining Limited
Half-Year Financial Report
Directors' Declaration
31 December 2019
In the Directors' opinion:
the financial statements and notes set out on pages 12 to 29 are in accordance with theCorporations Act 2001, including:
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001, and
giving a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date, and
there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors.
Jacob (Jake) Klein
Andrea Hall
Executive Chairman
Chair of the Audit Committee
Sydney
Independent auditor's review report to the members of Evolution Mining Limited
Report on the half-year financial report
We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Evolution Mining Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled during the half-year (together the Group), which comprises the consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, selected other explanatory notes and the directors' declaration.
Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report
The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Australian Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of Evolution Mining Limited, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757
One International Towers Sydney, Watermans Quay, Barangaroo, GPO BOX 2650, SYDNEY NSW 2001 T: +61 2 8266 0000, F: +61 2 8266 9999, www.pwc.com.au
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
Conclusion
Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of Evolution Mining Limited is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including:
giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date;
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 22:17:06 UTC