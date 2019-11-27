Log in
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/27
4.1 AUD   +5.13%
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Chairman's address to the AGM
PU
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
05:08pEVOLUTION MINING : Appointment of Jason Attew as Non-Executive Director
PU
Evolution Mining : Appointment of Jason Attew as Non-Executive Director

11/27/2019 | 05:08pm EST

ASX Announcement

28 November 2019

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

APPOINTMENT OF JASON ATTEW AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) advises that Mr Jason Attew has been appointed as a Non- Executive Director of the Company and a member of the Audit and Nomination and Remuneration Board Sub-Committees, effective 1 December 2019. Mr. Attew's appointment was made following an extensive search undertaken by a specialised international firm following Mr. Graham Freestone's decision to retire from the board as non-executive director.

Mr Attew is an experienced Canadian mining industry executive, having spent more than 25 years dedicated to the sector. His most recent role was Chief Financial Officer at Goldcorp Inc where he led the Finance, Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy functions through until Goldcorp's US$32 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corporation in April 2019.

Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr Attew was a senior investment banker with BMO Global Metals and Mining Group. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Queen's University and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the University of British Columbia.

Mr Attew currently also serves on the board of TSXV-listed Regulus Resources Inc and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr Attew, Evolution Executive Chairman Jake Klein said:

"We are very pleased that Jason has accepted our invitation to join the Board of Evolution. Jason's extensive experience in Canada will be extremely valuable as we begin the integration and turnaround of the Red Lake Gold Complex in Ontario into the Evolution portfolio. His detailed knowledge of the Red Lake operation, Canadian operating environment and North American capital markets are valuable additions to the skillset of the Evolution Board."

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focussed Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine that will deliver 100% of future gold and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area. Outside of the life of mine area Evolution will have a 49% interest in future copper, gold and silver production.

Evolution has guided FY20 gold production, exclusive of Red Lake's contribution, of 725,000 - 775,000 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost of A$890 - A$940 per ounce.

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED5.69%4 501
