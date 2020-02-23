Evolution Mining : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

Log in
02/23/2020 | 06:09pm EST

BMO GLOBAL METALS &

MINING CONFERENCE

F E B RUA RY 2020

J A K E K L E I N - E X E C U T I V E C H A I R M A N

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

The Company results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation also includes non-IFRS information including EBITDA and Underlying Profit. The non-IFRS information has not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditor and should be used in addition to IFRS information.

All US dollar values in this presentation are calculated using an AUD:USD exchange rate of $0.67 unless stated otherwise

2

EVOLUTION SNAPSHOT

ASX code

EVN

Market capitalisation(1)

US$5.2B / A$7.7B

Average daily turnover(2)

US$40M / A$60M

Net cash(3)

US$114M / A$170M

Dividend policy

Payout of 50% of

free cash flow

Mineral Resources(4)

15.2Moz

Ore Reserves(4)

6.6Moz

Reserve price assumption

A$1,450/oz

FY20 production guidance

725koz

FY20 AISC guidance

US$630 - US$660/oz

A$940 - A$990/oz

Dividends

(cents per share)

6

4

3

7

1

1

2

3.5

3.5

2

1

1

1

1

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20 H1

Interim (cps)

Final (cps)

  1. Based on share price of A$4.51 per share on 19 February 2020
  2. Average daily share turnover for one month through to19 February 2020
  3. As at 31 December 2019
  4. Excludes Red Lake. Further information can be found on our website, www.evolutionmining.com.auor from the ASX release entitled
    "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" on 12 February 2020

Evolution Register

Other

Asia 10%

5%

UK & Europe

Australia

12%

44%

North America

Major shareholders

Van Eck 13.1%

29%

BlackRock 7.0%

Fidelity 5.1%

3

CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY

A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with

an average mine life of at least 10 years

Build a reputation for sustainability, reliability and transparency

Embed financial discipline across the business

An active pipeline of quality exploration and development projects

Open to all quality gold, silver and copper-gold value accretive

investments

Red Lake

Ernest Henry

Mt Carlton

Cracow

Mt

Rawdon

MungariCowal

4

H1 FY20 HIGHLIGHTS

Sector leading

financials supporting execution of strategy

  • Record profit
  • Record cash flow
  • Strong margins
  • Debt free
  • Dividend doubled

Portfolio enhanced through Red Lake acquisition

  • Future cornerstone asset
  • Turnaround commenced
  • Transaction due to complete at end of March 2020

Material improvement in mineral inventory at high margin assets

  • 1.1 million ounces added at GRE46 with total Cowal resources now at 8.6Moz
  • New reserves at Ernest Henry with the addition of three levels below 1200RL

5

SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES

The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner

Be an employer of choice

Demonstrate robust risk

Contribute positively to local,

Actively manage climate

Protect and enhance our

attracting the most talented

management and safety

regional and national

related risks and

reputation as a trusted

people and foster a safe,

leadership

sustainability efforts by

opportunities including

partner and provide

diverse and inclusive

achieving an outstanding

improving energy efficiency

community benefits that

workplace

level of environmental

and the responsible

endure beyond the life of our

stewardship

management of water

mines

Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage

Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders

Be transparent at all levels of Corporate Governance, comply with applicable laws and regulations and operate at the highest standards of financial and ethical behaviour

Relentlessly drive for operational excellence through an innovative culture and inspired people delivering to plan

OUR VALUES: SAFETY

EXCELLENCE

ACCOUNTABILITY

RESPECT

6

SUSTAINABILITY

  • Improvement in safety performance
    • TRIF reduced to 8.4 from recent peak of 9.3
  • Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia
    • One of only two ASX listed gold miners
  • Bushfires and drought assistance
    • Donation of A$3M and ongoing support from Evolution volunteers
  • Shared Value Projects
    • 11 projects approved in last 18 months to provide enduring benefits to our communities
  • Diversity of our future leaders
    • Two-thirdsof 2020 graduate intake are female
  • Elevating Sustainability across our business
    • Dedicated position on Leadership Team
    • Fiona Murfitt, GM Sustainability, commenced in January 2020

Group safety performance (TRIF)

9.3

7.8

8.3

8.4

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

COWAL WATER SECURITY

Executing a water security plan to mitigate drought risk with the objective of long-term self sufficiency

  • Second pipeline across Lake Cowal commissioned
    • Pumping capacity increased by ~40%
  • Three additional bores in Eastern Saline Bore Field
    • Increases extraction of saline water by June 2020
  • Additional bore fields identified to further de- risk supply
  • Increased focus on recycled water with re-use up to 50%
  • Low reliance on surface fresh water
    • Less than 20% of daily water requirement

Risk of potential water related

impact on production has

subsided

Heavy rainfall recorded at Cowal

operation in early February

Wyangala Dam level rising

Lachlan River rising

8

FY20 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record underlying net

Record

Earnings

profit after tax

EBITDA

per share

62% to A$149.1M

23% to A$441.2M

61% to 8.7cps

Mine operating

Net mine

Record Group

cash flow

cash flow

cash flow

32% to A$511.8M

48% to A$351.8M

119% to A$242.4M

Doubled interim

Debt free

Red Lake transaction

dividend to 7.0cps

A$300M debt repaid

funds fully

fully franked

in half-year

committed

QUALITY PORTFOLIO

  • Evolution is among the highest margin producers of the top ten gold miners in the Van Eck Gold Miners Index

All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/oz)

938

966

983

995

1,012

894

897

880

713

564

Kirkland Lake

Evolution

Newcrest

Barrick

Gold Fields

Agnico Eagle

Newmont

Kinross

Northern Star

Anglogold Ashanti

ASX primary listing

Non-ASX primary listing

Source: Company filings

1. AISC reported for December 2019 half-year (six months) for ASX listed companies

2. AISC reported for 2019 calendar year (12 months) for non ASX listed companies. Anglogold Ashanti AISC reported for 2019 YTD to September (nine months)

3. US dollar AISC for ASX listed companies calculated using the average Dec 2019 half-year AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6846

10

GROUP CASH FLOW

  • Since July 2015
    • Operating cash flow: A$3.4B
    • Net mine cash flow: A$2.3B
    • Free cash flow: A$1.7B
    • Debt repaid: A$1.1B
    • Dividends declared: A$550M
  • Strong net cash flow reflected in portion of assets repaid
  • Investing in future production
    • Major capital at Cowal and Red Lake
    • Discovery expenditure and Cowal, Red Lake, Mungari and greenfields

H1 FY20 Mine Cash Flow (A$M)

300

512

600

250

210

500

200

400

150

135

300

100

49

46

352

200

142

129

43

50

28

100

-

-7

41

18

30

0

-50

Cowal

Ernest Mt Carlton Mungari

Mt Rawdon

Cracow EVN Group

-100

Henry

Net Mine Cashflow

Mine Capex

Operating Cashflow

Asset Payback

100%100%

100%100%

88%

79%

76%

72%

59%

47%

45%

38%

Cowal

Mungari

Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon

Cracow

Ernest Henry

FY19 H1

FY20 H1

11

SECTOR LEADING DIVIDENDS

  • Committed to investing in growth and returning funds to shareholders
  • Dividend policy payout of 50% of free cash flow

225

Dividends (US$ per ounce produced)

Six months to December 2019

95

93

78

65

54

40

25

7

0

Evolution

Northern Star Agnico Eagle

Barrick

Newmont

Newcrest

Kirkland Lake

Gold Fields

Anglogold

Kinross

Goldcorp

Ashanti

ASX primary listing

Non-ASX primary listing

Source: Company filings

Notes: 1. Dividends declared for December 2019 half-year (6 months) for all companies

  1. Anglogold Ashanti dividend calculated using the 2018 annual dividend
  2. Average AUD:USD exchange rate for the half-year of 0.6846

12

COWAL

Sustainable, reliable, low cost asset

Production objective >300koz p.a.

Float Tails Leach circuit

Plant expansion

2.5Moz underground resource

E46 Open Pit

E42 Open Pit

GRE46 Dalwhinnie

Underground

Underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study

Stage H cutback

Integrated Waste Landform

E41 Open Pits

Cowal December 2019

Resources 8.6Moz Au Reserves 3.6Moz Au

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production

255 - 265koz

AISC

A$930 - A$980/oz

(1) Prior to mining depletion of 1.4Moz

PERFORMANCE SINCE JULY 2015 ACQUISITION

Gold production

1.2Moz

Net mine cash flow

A$660M

Mining permit extended by 8 years

2024 2032

Ore Reserves increased by 3.4Moz(1)

1.6Moz 3.6Moz gold

Plant throughput increased by ~1.8Mtpa

7.2Mtpa 9.0Mtpa

Improved recoveries from float tails leach

+6%

Discovery of a new ore body

Dalwhinnie lode

GRE46 DALWHINNIE UNDERGROUND

  • GRE46 Dalwhinnie underground resource increased by 77% from 1.4Moz to 2.5Moz
  • Maiden underground Ore Reserve to be declared in CY2020
  • Mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike
  • Underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study commenced
  • Base case mining rates of 1Mtpa with upside cases being assessed

All Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves referenced are extracted from the report entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 12 February 2020 and available to view at evolutionmining.com.au. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement

Cowal GRE46 Dalwhinnie underground

Mineral Resource increased by 77% to 2.5Moz

Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Red shows the outline of the December 2018

mineable shape optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows the December 2019 MSO

outlines. Planned drilling from the exploration decline is shown in blue

December 2019 Underground Mineral Resource

30Mt grading 2.6g/t for 2.5Moz Au

14

ERNEST HENRY

  • History of reliable operational delivery
  • Evolution's interest generated free cash flow of
    A$129M in the six months to December 2019
  • Early addition of three new sub-levels to reserves
  • 18,000m drill program planned for 2020 calendar year targets extensions to resources and reserves below the 1200mRL
  • Evolution's interest moves to 49% of all gold, copper and silver below the 1200mRL

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production1

87.5 - 92.5koz

Copper production1

19 - 21kt

AISC

A$(590) - A$(540)/oz

1. Metal production is reported as Evolution's share of payable production

Dec qtr drilling campaign

Cross section of Ernest Henry looking east

at 1200mRL drill platform

15

RED LAKE ACQUISITION

  • Evolution implementing plans to transform Red Lake into a cornerstone asset
  • High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district
  • Under-capitalisedasset with significant turnaround opportunity
  • Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au
  • Three-yearturnaround plan underway with Evolution committed to US$100 million capital investment in existing operations and US$50 million exploration spend

CANADA

Red Lake gold mine

Ontario

Turnaround plan targeting:

Annual production >200koz

AISC <_us24_12c_000>

16

RED LAKE UPDATE

Exploration

  • Immense exploration potential a
    key driver of the acquisition
  • Drilling has commenced with 5 rigs focused on Cochenour and Red Lake
    • Ramping up to 6 - 8 rigs by
      April 2020
    • Initially targeting near mine

    resource definition and

    extensional drilling

Mining

  • Mining plan will focus on large
    high productivity zones
  • Commenced work to return to historical ore production rates by increasing development rates to 1,000m per month
  • Decommission excess fixed assets and mobile equipment
  • Invest in larger scale mining
    fleet

Processing

    • Improve reliability and
      utilisation of Campbell Mill
  • Red Lake Mill to be put on care and maintenance; available for batch treating as required
    • Upgrade oxygen plant and thickener feedwell to reduce

processing consumable costs

17

17

RED LAKE PLANNED DRILLING

Cochenour Shaft

Reid Shaft

#3 Shaft

Surface

CAMPBELL

High Speed Tram (HST)

Drilling has commenced with 5 rigs

focused on Cochenour and Red Lake

COCHENOUR

FY21 resource definition and discovery

budget of A$20 - 25 million for

1000m

approximately 100,000 drill metres

Composite Long Section

UPPER RED

LAKE

LOWER RED

LAKE

-1000mbs

-2000mbs

Planned resource definition

Mineralisation

Existing mine

and discovery drilling

wireframes

development

18

SUMMARY

Sector leading

Portfolio enhanced

Material improvement

financials supporting

through Red Lake

in mineral inventory

execution of strategy

acquisition

at high margin assets

19

FY20 GUIDANCE: PRODUCTION, COSTS & CAPITAL

Gold production1

All-in

Sustaining

Major Capital

FY20 Guidance

Sustaining Cost2

Capital

(oz)

(A$/oz)

(A$M)

(A$M)

Cowal

255,000

- 265,000

930

- 980

25 - 35

130

- 155

Mungari

115,000 - 125,000

1,230

- 1,280

10 - 15

10

- 15

Mt Carlton3

70,000

- 75,000

1,150

- 1,225

20 - 25

50

- 60

Mt Rawdon4

80,000

- 85,000

1,490

- 1,540

10 - 15

10 - 12.5

Cracow

82,500

- 87,500

1,200

- 1,250

15 - 20

10 - 12.5

Ernest Henry

87,500

- 92,500

(590)

- (540)

10 - 15

Corporate

45

- 50

0 - 5

Group

Around 725,000

940

- 990

90 - 130

195

- 235

Ernest Henry (Cu t)

19,000

- 21,000

Towards Bottom

Towards Top

Mt Carlton (Cu t)

2,000

- 3,000

  1. Original Group production guidance: 725,000 - 775,000 ounces
  2. Original Group AISC guidance of A$890- A$940/oz was based on a gold price of A$1,750/oz and copper price of A$8,800/t Group AISC guidance was revised A$50/oz higher to A$940 - A$990/oz on 15 October 2019 comprising of:
    • A$20/oz increase due to revised metal price assumptions of gold A$2,100/oz and copper A$8,400/t which impact royalties and by-product credits
    • A$30/oz increase due to pit wall stability issues at Mt Rawdon requiring a revised mine plan
  4. Mt Carlton original guidance was 95,000 - 105,000 ounces at an AISC of A$800 - A$850/oz
  5. Mt Rawdon original guidance was 90,000 - 100,000 ounces at an AISC of A$1,210 - A$1,260/oz

FY20 GUIDANCE - CAPITAL

Major project capital items

  • Cowal:

Stage H cut-back

A$

75

- 85M

IWL

A$

35

- 40M

Process plant projects & Other

A$

5

- 10M

Underground Design and PFS Study

A$

15

- 20M

  • Mt Carlton:

Underground development

A$

30

- 35M

Open pit mine development

A$

15

- 20M

Plant Optimisation

A$

5

- 10M

  • Mungari:

Mine Development

A$

7

- 10M

Cutters Ridge

A$

3

- 5M

Mt Rawdon:

Mine Development & LOM Buttress

A$

10

- 12.5M

Cracow:

Underground development

A$

10

- 12.5M

Sustaining

Major Capital

FY20 Guidance

Capital

(A$M)

(A$M)

Cowal

25 - 35

130

- 155

Mungari

10 - 15

10

- 15

Mt Carlton

20 - 25

50

- 60

Mt Rawdon

10 - 15

10 - 12.5

Cracow

15 - 20

10 - 12.5

Ernest Henry

10 - 15

Corporate

0 - 5

Group

90 - 130

195

- 235

Towards Bottom

Towards Top

22

EVOLUTION 2019 GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES

Gold

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

Tonnes

Gold

Gold

CP3

Project

Type

Cut-Off

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

Grade

Metal

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

Cowal

Open pit

0.35

-

-

-

164.15

0.87

4,602

21.09

0.92

626

185.25

0.88

5,229

Cowal

Stockpile

42.79

0.63

860

-

-

-

-

-

-

42.79

0.63

860

Cowal

UG

1.5

-

-

-

6.79

3.03

661

22.93

2.50

1,842

29.72

2.62

2,502

Cowal

Total

42.79

0.63

860

170.94

0.96

5,263

44.02

1.74

2,468

257.76

1.04

8,591

1

Cracow1

Total

2.2

0.33

7.99

84

0.74

5.88

141

1.48

2.54

121

2.55

4.21

345

2

Mt Carlton

Open pit

0.35

-

-

-

3.55

2.04

233

0.40

1.12

14

3.96

1.90

247

Mt Carlton

Stockpile

0.35

1.06

12

4.84

0.54

84

-

-

-

5.19

0.58

96

Mt Carlton

UG

2.55

-

-

-

0.45

4.83

70

0.04

3.28

5

0.50

4.70

75

Mt Carlton

Total

0.35

1.06

12

8.85

1.36

387

0.45

1.33

19

9.64

1.35

418

3

Mt Rawdon1

Total

0.17

6.44

0.37

76

36.86

0.65

769

12.93

0.52

217

56.23

0.59

1,062

4

Mungari1

Open pit

0.5

0.58

1.30

24

38.38

1.22

1,508

6.49

1.52

317

45.45

1.27

1,849

Mungari

UG

1.8

0.53

5.34

91

1.77

3.28

187

3.17

2.77

283

5.47

3.18

560

Mungari1

Total

1.11

3.22

115

40.15

1.31

1,695

9.66

1.93

600

50.92

1.47

2,409

5

Ernest Henry2

Total

0.9

7.70

0.65

161

47.90

0.62

950

9.00

0.61

177

64.60

0.62

1,288

6

Marsden

Total

0.2

-

-

-

119.83

0.27

1,031

3.14

0.22

22

122.97

0.27

1,053

7

Total

58.72

0.69

1,307

425.27

0.75

10,236

80.68

1.40

3,624

564.67

0.84

15,167

Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding

Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.

1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq

3Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. James Biggam; 2. Michael Smith; 3. Chris Wilson; 4. Tim Murphy; 5. Andrew Engelbrecht; 6. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 7. Michael Andrew

Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not

aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reports and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reports continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver

produced from an agreed area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. The Ernest Henry Resource is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the entire mine resource. The above reported

figures constitute 79.5% of the total Ernest Henry gold resource.

23

EVOLUTION 2019 GOLD ORE RESERVES

Gold

Proved

Probable

Total Reserve

Project

Type

Cut-Off

Tonnes (Mt)

Gold Grade

Gold Metal

Tonnes (Mt)

Gold Grade

Gold Metal

Tonnes

Gold Grade

Gold Metal

CP3

(g/t)

(koz)

(g/t)

(koz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(koz)

Cowal

Open pit

0.45

-

-

-

89.43

0.96

2,773

89.43

0.96

2,773

1

Cowal

Stockpile

42.79

0.63

860

-

-

-

42.79

0.63

860

Cowal

Total

42.79

0.63

860

89.43

0.96

2,773

132.22

0.85

3,634

1

Cracow1

Underground

3.1

0.39

5.95

74

0.21

5.67

38

0.61

5.78

114

2

Mt Carlton

Open pit

1.8

-

-

-

1.51

3.58

174

1.51

3.58

174

3

Mt Carlton

Stockpile

0.35

1.06

12

4.84

0.54

84

5.19

0.58

96

3

Mt Carlton

Underground

3.2

-

-

-

0.36

3.44

40

0.36

3.44

40

4

Mt Carlton

Total

0.35

1.06

12

6.71

1.38

299

7.06

1.37

311

Mt Rawdon1

Open pit

0.24

3.73

0.45

53

20.92

0.72

485

24.65

0.68

538

5

Mungari1

Open pit

0.75

0.58

1.28

24

10.55

1.40

476

11.12

1.40

500

Mungari

Underground

2.9

0.43

4.05

56

0.07

5.35

12

0.50

4.25

68

Mungari1

Total

1.01

2.47

80

10.62

1.43

489

11.63

1.52

568

6

Ernest Henry2

Underground

0.9

6.10

0.80

156

33.40

0.47

505

39.40

0.52

660

7

Marsden

Open pit

0.3

-

-

-

65.17

0.39

817

65.17

0.39

817

4

Total

54.37

0.71

1,235

226

0.74

5,406

281

0.74

6,642

Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding 1 Includes stockpiles

2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq

3Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. Ryan Kare; 2. Matt Gray; 3. Sam Patterson; 4. Anton Kruger; 5. Mark Boon; 6. Ken Larwood; 7. Mike Corbett (Glencore);

Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that

it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reports and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reports continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company

confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of

future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the

24

entire mine reserve. The above reported figures constitute 89.5 % of the total Ernest Henry gold reserve.

EVOLUTION 2019 COPPER RESERVES & RESOURCES

Group Copper Mineral Resource Statement

Copper

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Cut-

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

Tonnes

Copper

Copper

CP3

Project

Type

Metal

Metal

Metal

Metal

Off

(Mt)

Grade (%)

(Mt)

Grade (%)

(Mt)

Grade (%)

(Mt)

Grade (%)

(kt)

(kt)

(kt)

(kt)

Marsden

Total

0.2

-

-

-

119.83

0.46

553

3.14

0.24

7

122.97

0.46

560

1

Ernest Henry2

Total

0.9

2.60

1.17

30

20.90

1.16

243

7.10

1.16

83

30.60

1.16

356

2

Mt Carlton1

Open pit

0.35

0.35

0.21

1

3.55

0.36

13

0.40

0.18

1

4.30

0.33

14

Mt Carlton

Underground

2.55

-

-

-

0.45

0.77

3

0.04

0.53

0

0.50

0.75

4

Mt Carlton1

Total

0.35

0.21

1

4.01

0.41

16

0.45

0.21

1

4.80

0.38

18

3

Total

2.95

1.04

31

144.74

0.56

812

10.69

0.85

91

158.37

0.59

934

Group Copper Ore Reserve Statement

Copper

Proved

Probable

Total Reserve

Cut-

Copper

Copper

Copper

Copper

Copper

Copper

CP3

Project

Type

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade

Metal

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade

Metal

Tonnes (Mt)

Grade

Metal

Off

(%)

(kt)

(%)

(kt)

(%)

(kt)

Marsden

0.3

-

-

-

65.17

0.57

371

65.17

0.57

371

1

Ernest Henry2

Total

0.9

1.80

1.50

27

13.20

0.93

123

15.10

1.00

150

2

Mt Carlton1

Open pit

1.8

0.35

0.21

1

1.51

0.61

9

1.86

0.54

10

3

Mt Carlton

Underground

3.2

-

-

-

0.36

0.39

1

0.36

0.39

1

1

Mt Carlton1

Total

0.35

0.21

1

1.88

0.57

11

2.22

0.51

11

Total

2.15

1.29

28

80.25

0.63

505

82.49

0.65

532

Group Mineral Resources Competent Person3 (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Michael Andrew; 2. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 3 Chris Wilson. Group Ore Reserve Competent Person3 (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Anton Kruger; 2. Mike Corbett (Glencore). 3. Sam Patterson; The following notes relate to the tables above. Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Evolution cut-off grades are reported in g/t gold. 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq

Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the entire mine reserve. The above reported figures constitute 37.4% of the total Ernest Henry copper resource and 33.9 % of the total

Ernest Henry copper reserve.

25

H1 FY20 EBITDA MARGINS

  • High margin at long life assets of Cowal (59%) and Ernest Henry (69%)
  • Continued improvement at Mungari and Cracow
  • Margin at Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon expected to improve in second half
  • Group margin consistently around 50%
  • Strong net cash generation by assets reflected in portion of asset repaid

Site EBITDA Margin

FY19 H1

FY20 H1

52%

59%

65%

69%

58%

54%

46%

45%

31%

34%

40%

27%

Cowal

Ernest Henry Mt Carlton

Mt Rawdon

Mungari

Cracow

Group EBITDA Margin (%)

FY20 H1

49%

FY19

48%

FY18 (1)

53%

FY17 (1)

49%

FY16

46%

Asset Payback

FY19 H1

FY20 H1

100%100%

76% 88%

100%100%

79%

72%

59%

47%

45%

38%

Cowal

Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Cracow

Ernest

Henry

(1) FY18 excludes Edna May, FY17 excludes Pajingo

26

H1 FY20 MINE OPERATING COSTS - KEY DRIVERS

  • Operating costs being well controlled with heavy focus on top 7 cost categories
  • Labour cost and royalties account for net change in operating costs
  • Employee labour rates moved within the 3½% - 4½% guided range
  • Other cost changes minimal and offset each other
  • Still seeing input cost reduction opportunities in a number of consumables

Mine Operating Costs (A$M)

(1)

5.2

0.6

2.3

386.1

7.9

2.6

0.5

371.6

(0.2)

(4.4)

Mine

Employee

Contract

Maintenance Royalties

Power

Reagents

Diesel

Other

Mine

Operating

Labour

Labour

Parts

Operating

Costs -

Costs -

December

December

2018

2019

FY20 H1 Key Cost Drivers (2)

Other

20%

Employee

Labour

27%

Diesel

5%

Reagents

5%

Power

Contract

7%

Labour

17%

RoyaltiesMaintenance

8% Parts

11%

(1)

Excludes Inventory Movements (FY19 H1 A$6.1M; FY20 H1 A$33.1M)

(2)

Excludes Ernest Henry but includes Group Overheads and Discovery costs

27

MUNGARI

  • Strategic footprint in world-class gold district
  • 10-yearbase load production platform
  • Plant throughput increased to 2.0Mtpa
  • Studies ongoing to optimise the Life of Mine plan to maximise the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource base
  • 19.9% interest in Tribune Resources
  • Continued commitment to discovering high grade ounces with FY20 exploration budget of A$15 - 20M

FY20 GUIDANCE

Gold production

115 - 125koz

AISC

A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz

28

QUEENSLAND OPERATIONS

FY20 GUIDANCE

MT CARLTON

CRACOW

MT RAWDON

Gold production

70 - 75koz

82.5 - 87.5koz

80 - 85koz

AISC

A$1,150 -

A$1,200 -

A$1,490 -

A$1,225/oz

A$1,250/oz

A$1,540/oz

QUEENSLAND EXPLORATION

Drummond Exploration Project (Evolution earning 80%)

  • Early-stageepithermal (low-sulphidation) vein project (520km2)

Connors Arc Exploration Project (Evolution 100%)

  • Large land package (3,500km2) prospective for low (e.g. Cracow) and high sulphidation (e.g. Mt Carlton) epithermal deposits

29

TRANSFORMATION AND EFFECTIVENESS PIPELINE

Operating

Development Projects

Trial Phase

Conceptual/Scoping

Idea

Production Optimiser | Data Lake | Float Tails Leach | HIG Mill | Tele-remote drilling | OLGA | Geo - Seismic data link | Visual Performance Centres - Collaboration Hub | Titan (excavator load monitoring) | Chrysos- Gamma activated assay | Carbon Scout | HoloLens | Obzervr (AM App)

Glycine Leaching | Ore Sorting | OEE | MiOps Fleet Management

Ore Pre-Benefication | Virtual Curtain | Production In hole tracking | InSar monitoring | AI (geotech / geology, processing, asset management)

Nano Filtration | Automation | Expanded Drone Usage | Electric/Autonomous UG Equipment | Pump Hydro | Haulage Alternatives | E-ISL | Imdex BlastDog technology

In Mine Recovery | Renewable Energy Options | CN

Resin Recovery | PGNAA | On Demand Ventilation |

Seismic TSF Monitoring | Remote Fan Hanger | RedT

Energy Storage

Notes:

HIG - High intensity grinding mill. OLGA - On-line gold analyser. E-ISL denotes Electrokinetic in-situ leaching.. InSar denotes satellite monitoring of ground deformation, PGNAA denotes Prompt Gamma Neutron Activation

30

Analysis, BlastDog: Multi variable/high precision OP blast hole probe technology, RedT Energy Storage: Vanadium redox low risk off grid energy storage

M&A STRATEGY

  • The rules are simple:
    • Improve the quality of the portfolio
    • Logical
    • Value accretive
    • Opportunistic
  • But delivery is not simple. It requires the ability to:
    • Recognise the opportunity
    • Execute the transaction
    • Integrate acquired assets

Improve portfolio quality

Remain disciplined

31

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
