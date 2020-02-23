Evolution Mining : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation 0 02/23/2020 | 06:09pm EST Send by mail :

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Non-IFRS Financial Information The Company results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation also includes non-IFRS information including EBITDA and Underlying Profit. The non-IFRS information has not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditor and should be used in addition to IFRS information. All US dollar values in this presentation are calculated using an AUD:USD exchange rate of $0.67 unless stated otherwise

"Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" on 12 February 2020 Evolution Register Other Asia 10% 5% UK & Europe Australia 12% 44% North America Major shareholders Van Eck 13.1% 29% BlackRock 7.0% Fidelity 5.1% 3 CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with an average mine life of at least 10 years Build a reputation for sustainability, reliability and transparency Embed financial discipline across the business An active pipeline of quality exploration and development projects Open to all quality gold, silver and copper-gold value accretive investments Red Lake Ernest Henry Mt Carlton Cracow Mt Rawdon MungariCowal 4 H1 FY20 HIGHLIGHTS Sector leading financials supporting execution of strategy Record profit

Record cash flow

Strong margins

Debt free

Dividend doubled Portfolio enhanced through Red Lake acquisition Future cornerstone asset

Turnaround commenced

Transaction due to complete at end of March 2020 Material improvement in mineral inventory at high margin assets 1.1 million ounces added at GRE46 with total Cowal resources now at 8.6Moz

New reserves at Ernest Henry with the addition of three levels below 1200RL 5 SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner Be an employer of choice Demonstrate robust risk Contribute positively to local, Actively manage climate Protect and enhance our attracting the most talented management and safety regional and national related risks and reputation as a trusted people and foster a safe, leadership sustainability efforts by opportunities including partner and provide diverse and inclusive achieving an outstanding improving energy efficiency community benefits that workplace level of environmental and the responsible endure beyond the life of our stewardship management of water mines Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders Be transparent at all levels of Corporate Governance, comply with applicable laws and regulations and operate at the highest standards of financial and ethical behaviour Relentlessly drive for operational excellence through an innovative culture and inspired people delivering to plan OUR VALUES: SAFETY EXCELLENCE ACCOUNTABILITY RESPECT 6 SUSTAINABILITY Improvement in safety performance

TRIF reduced to 8.4 from recent peak of 9.3

Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia

One of only two ASX listed gold miners

Bushfires and drought assistance

Donation of A$3M and ongoing support from Evolution volunteers

Shared Value Projects

11 projects approved in last 18 months to provide enduring benefits to our communities

Diversity of our future leaders

Two-thirds of 2020 graduate intake are female

Elevating Sustainability across our business

Dedicated position on Leadership Team Fiona Murfitt, GM Sustainability, commenced in January 2020

Group safety performance (TRIF) 9.3 7.8 8.3 8.4 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 COWAL WATER SECURITY Executing a water security plan to mitigate drought risk with the objective of long-term self sufficiency Second pipeline across Lake Cowal commissioned

Pumping capacity increased by ~40%

Three additional bores in Eastern Saline Bore Field

Increases extraction of saline water by June 2020

Additional bore fields identified to further de- risk supply

Increased focus on recycled water with re-use up to 50%

re-use up to 50% Low reliance on surface fresh water

Less than 20% of daily water requirement

Risk of potential water related impact on production has subsided Heavy rainfall recorded at Cowal operation in early February Wyangala Dam level rising Lachlan River rising 8 FY20 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Record underlying net Record Earnings profit after tax EBITDA per share 62% to A$149.1M 23% to A$441.2M 61% to 8.7cps Mine operating Net mine Record Group cash flow cash flow cash flow 32% to A$511.8M 48% to A$351.8M 119% to A$242.4M Doubled interim Debt free Red Lake transaction dividend to 7.0cps A$300M debt repaid funds fully fully franked in half-year committed QUALITY PORTFOLIO Evolution is among the highest margin producers of the top ten gold miners in the Van Eck Gold Miners Index All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/oz) 938 966 983 995 1,012 894 897 880 713 564 Kirkland Lake Evolution Newcrest Barrick Gold Fields Agnico Eagle Newmont Kinross Northern Star Anglogold Ashanti ASX primary listing Non-ASX primary listing Source: Company filings 1. AISC reported for December 2019 half-year (six months) for ASX listed companies 2. AISC reported for 2019 calendar year (12 months) for non ASX listed companies. Anglogold Ashanti AISC reported for 2019 YTD to September (nine months) 3. US dollar AISC for ASX listed companies calculated using the average Dec 2019 half-year AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6846 10 GROUP CASH FLOW Since July 2015

Operating cash flow: A$3.4B Net mine cash flow: A$2.3B Free cash flow: A$1.7B Debt repaid: A$1.1B Dividends declared: A$550M

Strong net cash flow reflected in portion of assets repaid

Investing in future production

Major capital at Cowal and Red Lake Discovery expenditure and Cowal, Red Lake, Mungari and greenfields

H1 FY20 Mine Cash Flow (A$M) 300 512 600 250 210 500 200 400 150 135 300 100 49 46 352 200 142 129 43 50 28 100 - -7 41 18 30 0 -50 Cowal Ernest Mt Carlton Mungari Mt Rawdon Cracow EVN Group -100 Henry Net Mine Cashflow Mine Capex Operating Cashflow Asset Payback 100%100% 100%100% 88% 79% 76% 72% 59% 47% 45% 38% Cowal Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Cracow Ernest Henry FY19 H1 FY20 H1 11 SECTOR LEADING DIVIDENDS Committed to investing in growth and returning funds to shareholders

returning funds to shareholders Dividend policy payout of 50% of free cash flow 225 Dividends (US$ per ounce produced) Six months to December 2019 95 93 78 65 54 40 25 7 0 Evolution Northern Star Agnico Eagle Barrick Newmont Newcrest Kirkland Lake Gold Fields Anglogold Kinross Goldcorp Ashanti ASX primary listing Non-ASX primary listing Source: Company filings Notes: 1. Dividends declared for December 2019 half-year (6 months) for all companies Anglogold Ashanti dividend calculated using the 2018 annual dividend Average AUD:USD exchange rate for the half-year of 0.6846 12 COWAL ▪ Sustainable, reliable, low cost asset ▪ Production objective >300koz p.a. ▪ Float Tails Leach circuit ▪ Plant expansion ▪ 2.5Moz underground resource E46 Open Pit E42 Open Pit GRE46 Dalwhinnie Underground ▪ Underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study ▪ Stage H cutback ▪ Integrated Waste Landform E41 Open Pits Cowal December 2019 Resources 8.6Moz Au Reserves 3.6Moz Au FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production 255 - 265koz AISC A$930 - A$980/oz (1) Prior to mining depletion of 1.4Moz PERFORMANCE SINCE JULY 2015 ACQUISITION Gold production 1.2Moz Net mine cash flow A$660M Mining permit extended by 8 years 2024 → 2032 Ore Reserves increased by 3.4Moz(1) 1.6Moz → 3.6Moz gold Plant throughput increased by ~1.8Mtpa 7.2Mtpa → 9.0Mtpa Improved recoveries from float tails leach +6% Discovery of a new ore body Dalwhinnie lode GRE46 DALWHINNIE UNDERGROUND GRE46 Dalwhinnie underground resource increased by 77% from 1.4Moz to 2.5Moz

Maiden underground Ore Reserve to be declared in CY2020

Mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike

Underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study commenced

Pre-Feasibility Study commenced Base case mining rates of 1Mtpa with upside cases being assessed All Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves referenced are extracted from the report entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 12 February 2020 and available to view at evolutionmining.com.au. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement Cowal GRE46 Dalwhinnie underground Mineral Resource increased by 77% to 2.5Moz Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Red shows the outline of the December 2018 mineable shape optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows the December 2019 MSO outlines. Planned drilling from the exploration decline is shown in blue December 2019 Underground Mineral Resource 30Mt grading 2.6g/t for 2.5Moz Au 14 ERNEST HENRY History of reliable operational delivery

Evolution's interest generated free cash flow of

A$129M in the six months to December 2019 Early addition of three new sub-levels to reserves

sub-levels to reserves 18,000m drill program planned for 2020 calendar year targets extensions to resources and reserves below the 1200mRL

Evolution's interest moves to 49% of all gold, copper and silver below the 1200mRL FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production1 87.5 - 92.5koz Copper production1 19 - 21kt AISC A$(590) - A$(540)/oz 1. Metal production is reported as Evolution's share of payable production Dec qtr drilling campaign Cross section of Ernest Henry looking east at 1200mRL drill platform 15 RED LAKE ACQUISITION Evolution implementing plans to transform Red Lake into a cornerstone asset

High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district

Under-capitalised asset with significant turnaround opportunity

asset with significant turnaround opportunity Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au

Three-year turnaround plan underway with Evolution committed to US$100 million capital investment in existing operations and US$50 million exploration spend CANADA Red Lake gold mine Ontario Turnaround plan targeting: Annual production >200koz AISC <_us24_12c_000> 16 RED LAKE UPDATE Exploration Immense exploration potential a

key driver of the acquisition

key driver of the acquisition Drilling has commenced with 5 rigs focused on Cochenour and Red Lake

Ramping up to 6 - 8 rigs by

April 2020 Initially targeting near mine resource definition and extensional drilling

Mining Mining plan will focus on large

high productivity zones

high productivity zones Commenced work to return to historical ore production rates by increasing development rates to 1,000m per month

Decommission excess fixed assets and mobile equipment

Invest in larger scale mining

fleet Processing Improve reliability and

utilisation of Campbell Mill

Red Lake Mill to be put on care and maintenance; available for batch treating as required

Upgrade oxygen plant and thickener feedwell to reduce

processing consumable costs 17 17 RED LAKE PLANNED DRILLING Cochenour Shaft Reid Shaft #3 Shaft Surface CAMPBELL High Speed Tram (HST) ▪ Drilling has commenced with 5 rigs focused on Cochenour and Red Lake COCHENOUR ▪ FY21 resource definition and discovery budget of A$20 - 25 million for 1000m approximately 100,000 drill metres Composite Long Section UPPER RED LAKE LOWER RED LAKE -1000mbs -2000mbs Planned resource definition Mineralisation Existing mine and discovery drilling wireframes development 18 SUMMARY Sector leading Portfolio enhanced Material improvement financials supporting through Red Lake in mineral inventory execution of strategy acquisition at high margin assets 19 FY20 GUIDANCE: PRODUCTION, COSTS & CAPITAL Gold production1 All-in Sustaining Major Capital FY20 Guidance Sustaining Cost2 Capital (oz) (A$/oz) (A$M) (A$M) Cowal 255,000 - 265,000 930 - 980 25 - 35 130 - 155 Mungari 115,000 - 125,000 1,230 - 1,280 10 - 15 10 - 15 Mt Carlton3 70,000 - 75,000 1,150 - 1,225 20 - 25 50 - 60 Mt Rawdon4 80,000 - 85,000 1,490 - 1,540 10 - 15 10 - 12.5 Cracow 82,500 - 87,500 1,200 - 1,250 15 - 20 10 - 12.5 Ernest Henry 87,500 - 92,500 (590) - (540) 10 - 15 Corporate 45 - 50 0 - 5 Group Around 725,000 940 - 990 90 - 130 195 - 235 Ernest Henry (Cu t) 19,000 - 21,000 Towards Bottom Towards Top Mt Carlton (Cu t) 2,000 - 3,000 Original Group production guidance: 725,000 - 775,000 ounces Original Group AISC guidance of A$890- A$940/oz was based on a gold price of A$1,750/oz and copper price of A$8,800/t Group AISC guidance was revised A$50/oz higher to A$940 - A$990/oz on 15 October 2019 comprising of: A$20/oz increase due to revised metal price assumptions of gold A$2,100/oz and copper A$8,400/t which impact royalties and by-product credits

by-product credits A$30/oz increase due to pit wall stability issues at Mt Rawdon requiring a revised mine plan Mt Carlton original guidance was 95,000 - 105,000 ounces at an AISC of A$800 - A$850/oz Mt Rawdon original guidance was 90,000 - 100,000 ounces at an AISC of A$1,210 - A$1,260/oz FY20 GUIDANCE - CAPITAL Major project capital items Cowal: ◼ Stage H cut-back A$ 75 - 85M ◼ IWL A$ 35 - 40M ◼ Process plant projects & Other A$ 5 - 10M ◼ Underground Design and PFS Study A$ 15 - 20M Mt Carlton: ◼ Underground development A$ 30 - 35M ◼ Open pit mine development A$ 15 - 20M ◼ Plant Optimisation A$ 5 - 10M Mungari: ◼ Mine Development A$ 7 - 10M ◼ Cutters Ridge A$ 3 - 5M ◼ Mt Rawdon: ◼ Mine Development & LOM Buttress A$ 10 - 12.5M ◼ Cracow: ◼ Underground development A$ 10 - 12.5M Sustaining Major Capital FY20 Guidance Capital (A$M) (A$M) Cowal 25 - 35 130 - 155 Mungari 10 - 15 10 - 15 Mt Carlton 20 - 25 50 - 60 Mt Rawdon 10 - 15 10 - 12.5 Cracow 15 - 20 10 - 12.5 Ernest Henry 10 - 15 Corporate 0 - 5 Group 90 - 130 195 - 235 Towards Bottom Towards Top 22 EVOLUTION 2019 GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES Gold Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold Tonnes Gold Gold CP3 Project Type Cut-Off Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) (Mt) (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) Cowal Open pit 0.35 - - - 164.15 0.87 4,602 21.09 0.92 626 185.25 0.88 5,229 Cowal Stockpile 42.79 0.63 860 - - - - - - 42.79 0.63 860 Cowal UG 1.5 - - - 6.79 3.03 661 22.93 2.50 1,842 29.72 2.62 2,502 Cowal Total 42.79 0.63 860 170.94 0.96 5,263 44.02 1.74 2,468 257.76 1.04 8,591 1 Cracow1 Total 2.2 0.33 7.99 84 0.74 5.88 141 1.48 2.54 121 2.55 4.21 345 2 Mt Carlton Open pit 0.35 - - - 3.55 2.04 233 0.40 1.12 14 3.96 1.90 247 Mt Carlton Stockpile 0.35 1.06 12 4.84 0.54 84 - - - 5.19 0.58 96 Mt Carlton UG 2.55 - - - 0.45 4.83 70 0.04 3.28 5 0.50 4.70 75 Mt Carlton Total 0.35 1.06 12 8.85 1.36 387 0.45 1.33 19 9.64 1.35 418 3 Mt Rawdon1 Total 0.17 6.44 0.37 76 36.86 0.65 769 12.93 0.52 217 56.23 0.59 1,062 4 Mungari1 Open pit 0.5 0.58 1.30 24 38.38 1.22 1,508 6.49 1.52 317 45.45 1.27 1,849 Mungari UG 1.8 0.53 5.34 91 1.77 3.28 187 3.17 2.77 283 5.47 3.18 560 Mungari1 Total 1.11 3.22 115 40.15 1.31 1,695 9.66 1.93 600 50.92 1.47 2,409 5 Ernest Henry2 Total 0.9 7.70 0.65 161 47.90 0.62 950 9.00 0.61 177 64.60 0.62 1,288 6 Marsden Total 0.2 - - - 119.83 0.27 1,031 3.14 0.22 22 122.97 0.27 1,053 7 Total 58.72 0.69 1,307 425.27 0.75 10,236 80.68 1.40 3,624 564.67 0.84 15,167 Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq 3Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. James Biggam; 2. Michael Smith; 3. Chris Wilson; 4. Tim Murphy; 5. Andrew Engelbrecht; 6. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 7. Michael Andrew Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reports and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reports continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. The Ernest Henry Resource is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the entire mine resource. The above reported figures constitute 79.5% of the total Ernest Henry gold resource. 23 EVOLUTION 2019 GOLD ORE RESERVES Gold Proved Probable Total Reserve Project Type Cut-Off Tonnes (Mt) Gold Grade Gold Metal Tonnes (Mt) Gold Grade Gold Metal Tonnes Gold Grade Gold Metal CP3 (g/t) (koz) (g/t) (koz) (Mt) (g/t) (koz) Cowal Open pit 0.45 - - - 89.43 0.96 2,773 89.43 0.96 2,773 1 Cowal Stockpile 42.79 0.63 860 - - - 42.79 0.63 860 Cowal Total 42.79 0.63 860 89.43 0.96 2,773 132.22 0.85 3,634 1 Cracow1 Underground 3.1 0.39 5.95 74 0.21 5.67 38 0.61 5.78 114 2 Mt Carlton Open pit 1.8 - - - 1.51 3.58 174 1.51 3.58 174 3 Mt Carlton Stockpile 0.35 1.06 12 4.84 0.54 84 5.19 0.58 96 3 Mt Carlton Underground 3.2 - - - 0.36 3.44 40 0.36 3.44 40 4 Mt Carlton Total 0.35 1.06 12 6.71 1.38 299 7.06 1.37 311 Mt Rawdon1 Open pit 0.24 3.73 0.45 53 20.92 0.72 485 24.65 0.68 538 5 Mungari1 Open pit 0.75 0.58 1.28 24 10.55 1.40 476 11.12 1.40 500 Mungari Underground 2.9 0.43 4.05 56 0.07 5.35 12 0.50 4.25 68 Mungari1 Total 1.01 2.47 80 10.62 1.43 489 11.63 1.52 568 6 Ernest Henry2 Underground 0.9 6.10 0.80 156 33.40 0.47 505 39.40 0.52 660 7 Marsden Open pit 0.3 - - - 65.17 0.39 817 65.17 0.39 817 4 Total 54.37 0.71 1,235 226 0.74 5,406 281 0.74 6,642 Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq 3Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. Ryan Kare; 2. Matt Gray; 3. Sam Patterson; 4. Anton Kruger; 5. Mark Boon; 6. Ken Larwood; 7. Mike Corbett (Glencore); Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reports and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reports continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the 24 entire mine reserve. The above reported figures constitute 89.5 % of the total Ernest Henry gold reserve. EVOLUTION 2019 COPPER RESERVES & RESOURCES Group Copper Mineral Resource Statement Copper Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Cut- Tonnes Copper Copper Tonnes Copper Copper Tonnes Copper Copper Tonnes Copper Copper CP3 Project Type Metal Metal Metal Metal Off (Mt) Grade (%) (Mt) Grade (%) (Mt) Grade (%) (Mt) Grade (%) (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) Marsden Total 0.2 - - - 119.83 0.46 553 3.14 0.24 7 122.97 0.46 560 1 Ernest Henry2 Total 0.9 2.60 1.17 30 20.90 1.16 243 7.10 1.16 83 30.60 1.16 356 2 Mt Carlton1 Open pit 0.35 0.35 0.21 1 3.55 0.36 13 0.40 0.18 1 4.30 0.33 14 Mt Carlton Underground 2.55 - - - 0.45 0.77 3 0.04 0.53 0 0.50 0.75 4 Mt Carlton1 Total 0.35 0.21 1 4.01 0.41 16 0.45 0.21 1 4.80 0.38 18 3 Total 2.95 1.04 31 144.74 0.56 812 10.69 0.85 91 158.37 0.59 934 Group Copper Ore Reserve Statement Copper Proved Probable Total Reserve Cut- Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper Copper CP3 Project Type Tonnes (Mt) Grade Metal Tonnes (Mt) Grade Metal Tonnes (Mt) Grade Metal Off (%) (kt) (%) (kt) (%) (kt) Marsden 0.3 - - - 65.17 0.57 371 65.17 0.57 371 1 Ernest Henry2 Total 0.9 1.80 1.50 27 13.20 0.93 123 15.10 1.00 150 2 Mt Carlton1 Open pit 1.8 0.35 0.21 1 1.51 0.61 9 1.86 0.54 10 3 Mt Carlton Underground 3.2 - - - 0.36 0.39 1 0.36 0.39 1 1 Mt Carlton1 Total 0.35 0.21 1 1.88 0.57 11 2.22 0.51 11 Total 2.15 1.29 28 80.25 0.63 505 82.49 0.65 532 Group Mineral Resources Competent Person3 (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Michael Andrew; 2. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 3 Chris Wilson. Group Ore Reserve Competent Person3 (CP) Notes refer to: 1. Anton Kruger; 2. Mike Corbett (Glencore). 3. Sam Patterson; The following notes relate to the tables above. Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Evolution cut-off grades are reported in g/t gold. 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the entire mine reserve. The above reported figures constitute 37.4% of the total Ernest Henry copper resource and 33.9 % of the total Ernest Henry copper reserve. 25 H1 FY20 EBITDA MARGINS High margin at long life assets of Cowal (59%) and Ernest Henry (69%)

Continued improvement at Mungari and Cracow

Margin at Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon expected to improve in second half

Group margin consistently around 50%

Strong net cash generation by assets reflected in portion of asset repaid Site EBITDA Margin FY19 H1 FY20 H1 52% 59% 65% 69% 58% 54% 46% 45% 31% 34% 40% 27% Cowal Ernest Henry Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Mungari Cracow Group EBITDA Margin (%) FY20 H1 49% FY19 48% FY18 (1) 53% FY17 (1) 49% FY16 46% Asset Payback FY19 H1 FY20 H1 100%100% 76% 88% 100%100% 79% 72% 59% 47% 45% 38% Cowal Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Cracow Ernest Henry (1) FY18 excludes Edna May, FY17 excludes Pajingo 26 H1 FY20 MINE OPERATING COSTS - KEY DRIVERS Operating costs being well controlled with heavy focus on top 7 cost categories

Labour cost and royalties account for net change in operating costs

Employee labour rates moved within the 3½% - 4½% guided range

Other cost changes minimal and offset each other

Still seeing input cost reduction opportunities in a number of consumables Mine Operating Costs (A$M) (1) 5.2 0.6 2.3 386.1 7.9 2.6 0.5 371.6 (0.2) (4.4) Mine Employee Contract Maintenance Royalties Power Reagents Diesel Other Mine Operating Labour Labour Parts Operating Costs - Costs - December December 2018 2019 FY20 H1 Key Cost Drivers (2) Other 20% Employee Labour 27% Diesel 5% Reagents 5% Power Contract 7% Labour 17% RoyaltiesMaintenance 8% Parts 11% (1) Excludes Inventory Movements (FY19 H1 A$6.1M; FY20 H1 A$33.1M) (2) Excludes Ernest Henry but includes Group Overheads and Discovery costs 27 MUNGARI Strategic footprint in world-class gold district

world-class gold district 10-year base load production platform

base load production platform Plant throughput increased to 2.0Mtpa

Studies ongoing to optimise the Life of Mine plan to maximise the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource base

19.9% interest in Tribune Resources

Continued commitment to discovering high grade ounces with FY20 exploration budget of A$15 - 20M FY20 GUIDANCE Gold production 115 - 125koz AISC A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz 28 QUEENSLAND OPERATIONS FY20 GUIDANCE MT CARLTON CRACOW MT RAWDON Gold production 70 - 75koz 82.5 - 87.5koz 80 - 85koz AISC A$1,150 - A$1,200 - A$1,490 - A$1,225/oz A$1,250/oz A$1,540/oz QUEENSLAND EXPLORATION Drummond Exploration Project (Evolution earning 80%) Early-stage epithermal (low-sulphidation) vein project (520km 2 ) Connors Arc Exploration Project (Evolution 100%) Large land package (3,500km 2 ) prospective for low (e.g. Cracow) and high sulphidation (e.g. Mt Carlton) epithermal deposits 29 TRANSFORMATION AND EFFECTIVENESS PIPELINE Operating Development Projects Trial Phase Conceptual/Scoping Idea Production Optimiser | Data Lake | Float Tails Leach | HIG Mill | Tele-remote drilling | OLGA | Geo - Seismic data link | Visual Performance Centres - Collaboration Hub | Titan (excavator load monitoring) | Chrysos- Gamma activated assay | Carbon Scout | HoloLens | Obzervr (AM App) Glycine Leaching | Ore Sorting | OEE | MiOps Fleet Management Ore Pre-Benefication | Virtual Curtain | Production In hole tracking | InSar monitoring | AI (geotech / geology, processing, asset management) Nano Filtration | Automation | Expanded Drone Usage | Electric/Autonomous UG Equipment | Pump Hydro | Haulage Alternatives | E-ISL | Imdex BlastDog technology In Mine Recovery | Renewable Energy Options | CN Resin Recovery | PGNAA | On Demand Ventilation | Seismic TSF Monitoring | Remote Fan Hanger | RedT Energy Storage Notes: HIG - High intensity grinding mill. OLGA - On-line gold analyser. E-ISL denotes Electrokinetic in-situ leaching.. InSar denotes satellite monitoring of ground deformation, PGNAA denotes Prompt Gamma Neutron Activation 30 Analysis, BlastDog: Multi variable/high precision OP blast hole probe technology, RedT Energy Storage: Vanadium redox low risk off grid energy storage M&A STRATEGY The rules are simple:

Improve the quality of the portfolio Logical Value accretive Opportunistic

But delivery is not simple. It requires the ability to:

Recognise the opportunity Execute the transaction Integrate acquired assets

Improve portfolio quality Remain disciplined 31 Attachments Original document

