Evolution Mining : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation
02/23/2020 | 06:09pm EST
BMO GLOBAL METALS &
MINING CONFERENCE
F E B RUA RY 2020
J A K E K L E I N - E X E C U T I V E C H A I R M A N
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Non-IFRS Financial Information
The Company results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This presentation also includes non-IFRS information including EBITDA and Underlying Profit. The non-IFRS information has not been subject to audit or review by the Company's external auditor and should be used in addition to IFRS information.
All US dollar values in this presentation are calculated using an AUD:USD exchange rate of $0.67 unless stated otherwise
EVOLUTION SNAPSHOT
ASX code
EVN
Market capitalisation(1)
US$5.2B / A$7.7B
Average daily turnover(2)
US$40M / A$60M
Net cash(3)
US$114M / A$170M
Dividend policy
Payout of 50% of
free cash flow
Mineral Resources(4)
15.2Moz
Ore Reserves(4)
6.6Moz
Reserve price assumption
A$1,450/oz
FY20 production guidance
725koz
FY20 AISC guidance
US$630 - US$660/oz
A$940 - A$990/oz
Dividends
(cents per share)
6
4
3
7
1
1
2
3.5
3.5
2
1
1
1
1
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20 H1
Interim (cps)
Final (cps)
Based on share price of A$4.51 per share on 19 February 2020
Average daily share turnover for one month through to19 February 2020
As at 31 December 2019
Excludes Red Lake. Further information can be found on our website,www.evolutionmining.com.auor from the ASX release entitled
"Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" on 12 February 2020
Evolution Register
Other
Asia 10%
5%
UK & Europe
Australia
12%
44%
North America
Major shareholders
Van Eck 13.1%
29%
BlackRock 7.0%
Fidelity 5.1%
CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY
A portfolio of 6 to 8 assets generating superior returns with
an average mine life of at least 10 years
Build a reputation for sustainability, reliability and transparency
Embed financial discipline across the business
An active pipeline of quality exploration and development projects
Open to all quality gold, silver and copper-gold value accretive
investments
Red Lake
Ernest Henry
Mt Carlton
Cracow
Mt
Rawdon
MungariCowal
H1 FY20 HIGHLIGHTS
Sector leading
financials supporting execution of strategy
Record profit
Record cash flow
Strong margins
Debt free
Dividend doubled
Portfolio enhanced through Red Lake acquisition
Future cornerstone asset
Turnaround commenced
Transaction due to complete at end of March 2020
Material improvement in mineral inventory at high margin assets
1.1 million ounces added at GRE46 with total Cowal resources now at 8.6Moz
New reserves at Ernest Henry with the addition of three levels below 1200RL
SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES
The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner
Be an employer of choice
Demonstrate robust risk
Contribute positively to local,
Actively manage climate
Protect and enhance our
attracting the most talented
management and safety
regional and national
related risks and
reputation as a trusted
people and foster a safe,
leadership
sustainability efforts by
opportunities including
partner and provide
diverse and inclusive
achieving an outstanding
improving energy efficiency
community benefits that
workplace
level of environmental
and the responsible
endure beyond the life of our
stewardship
management of water
mines
Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage
Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders
Be transparent at all levels of Corporate Governance, comply with applicable laws and regulations and operate at the highest standards of financial and ethical behaviour
Relentlessly drive for operational excellence through an innovative culture and inspired people delivering to plan
OUR VALUES: SAFETY
EXCELLENCE
ACCOUNTABILITY
RESPECT
SUSTAINABILITY
Improvement in safety performance
TRIF reduced to 8.4 from recent peak of 9.3
Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia
One of only two ASX listed gold miners
Bushfires and drought assistance
Donation of A$3M and ongoing support from Evolution volunteers
Shared Value Projects
11 projects approved in last 18 months to provide enduring benefits to our communities
Diversity of our future leaders
Two-thirdsof 2020 graduate intake are female
Elevating Sustainability across our business
Dedicated position on Leadership Team
Fiona Murfitt, GM Sustainability, commenced in January 2020
Group safety performance (TRIF)
9.3
7.8
8.3
8.4
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
FY20 Q1
FY20 Q2
COWAL WATER SECURITY
Executing a water security plan to mitigate drought risk with the objective of long-term self sufficiency
Second pipeline across Lake Cowal commissioned
Pumping capacity increased by ~40%
Three additional bores in Eastern Saline Bore Field
Increases extraction of saline water by June 2020
Additional bore fields identified to further de- risk supply
Increased focus on recycled water with re-use up to 50%
Low reliance on surface fresh water
Less than 20% of daily water requirement
Risk of potential water related
impact on production has
subsided
Heavy rainfall recorded at Cowal
operation in early February
Wyangala Dam level rising
Lachlan River rising
FY20 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Record underlying net
Record
Earnings
profit after tax
EBITDA
per share
62% to A$149.1M
23% to A$441.2M
61% to 8.7cps
Mine operating
Net mine
Record Group
cash flow
cash flow
cash flow
32% to A$511.8M
48% to A$351.8M
119% to A$242.4M
Doubled interim
Debt free
Red Lake transaction
dividend to 7.0cps
A$300M debt repaid
funds fully
fully franked
in half-year
committed
QUALITY PORTFOLIO
Evolution is among the highest margin producers of the top ten gold miners in the Van Eck Gold Miners Index
All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/oz)
938
966
983
995
1,012
894
897
880
713
564
Kirkland Lake
Evolution
Newcrest
Barrick
Gold Fields
Agnico Eagle
Newmont
Kinross
Northern Star
Anglogold Ashanti
ASX primary listing
Non-ASX primary listing
Source: Company filings
1. AISC reported for December 2019 half-year (six months) for ASX listed companies
2. AISC reported for 2019 calendar year (12 months) for non ASX listed companies. Anglogold Ashanti AISC reported for 2019 YTD to September (nine months)
3. US dollar AISC for ASX listed companies calculated using the average Dec 2019 half-year AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6846
GROUP CASH FLOW
Since July 2015
Operating cash flow: A$3.4B
Net mine cash flow: A$2.3B
Free cash flow: A$1.7B
Debt repaid: A$1.1B
Dividends declared: A$550M
Strong net cash flow reflected in portion of assets repaid
Investing in future production
Major capital at Cowal and Red Lake
Discovery expenditure and Cowal, Red Lake, Mungari and greenfields
H1 FY20 Mine Cash Flow (A$M)
300
512
600
250
210
500
200
400
150
135
300
100
49
46
352
200
142
129
43
50
28
100
-
-7
41
18
30
0
-50
Cowal
Ernest Mt Carlton Mungari
Mt Rawdon
Cracow EVN Group
-100
Henry
Net Mine Cashflow
Mine Capex
Operating Cashflow
Asset Payback
100%100%
100%100%
88%
79%
76%
72%
59%
47%
45%
38%
Cowal
Mungari
Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon
Cracow
Ernest Henry
FY19 H1
FY20 H1
SECTOR LEADING DIVIDENDS
Committed to investing in growthand returning funds to shareholders
Dividend policy payout of 50% of free cash flow
225
Dividends (US$ per ounce produced)
Six months to December 2019
95
93
78
65
54
40
25
7
0
Evolution
Northern Star Agnico Eagle
Barrick
Newmont
Newcrest
Kirkland Lake
Gold Fields
Anglogold
Kinross
Goldcorp
Ashanti
ASX primary listing
Non-ASX primary listing
Source: Company filings
Notes: 1. Dividends declared for December 2019 half-year (6 months) for all companies
Anglogold Ashanti dividend calculated using the 2018 annual dividend
Average AUD:USD exchange rate for the half-year of 0.6846
COWAL
▪
Sustainable, reliable, low cost asset
▪
Production objective >300koz p.a.
▪ Float Tails Leach circuit
▪
Plant expansion
▪
2.5Moz underground resource
E46 Open Pit
E42 Open Pit
GRE46 Dalwhinnie
Underground
▪
Underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study
▪
Stage H cutback
▪
Integrated Waste Landform
E41 Open Pits
Cowal December 2019
Resources 8.6Moz Au Reserves 3.6Moz Au
FY20 GUIDANCE
Gold production
255 - 265koz
AISC
A$930 - A$980/oz
(1) Prior to mining depletion of 1.4Moz
PERFORMANCE SINCE JULY 2015 ACQUISITION
Gold production
1.2Moz
Net mine cash flow
A$660M
Mining permit extended by 8 years
2024 → 2032
Ore Reserves increased by 3.4Moz(1)
1.6Moz → 3.6Moz gold
Plant throughput increased by ~1.8Mtpa
7.2Mtpa → 9.0Mtpa
Improved recoveries from float tails leach
+6%
Discovery of a new ore body
Dalwhinnie lode
GRE46 DALWHINNIE UNDERGROUND
GRE46 Dalwhinnie underground resource increased by 77% from 1.4Moz to 2.5Moz
Maiden underground Ore Reserve to be declared in CY2020
Mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike
Underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study commenced
Base case mining rates of 1Mtpa with upside cases being assessed
All Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves referenced are extracted from the report entitled "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" released to the ASX on 12 February 2020 and available to view at evolutionmining.com.au. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement
Cowal GRE46 Dalwhinnie underground
Mineral Resource increased by 77% to 2.5Moz
Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Red shows the outline of the December 2018
mineable shape optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows the December 2019 MSO
outlines. Planned drilling from the exploration decline is shown in blue
December 2019 Underground Mineral Resource
30Mt grading 2.6g/t for 2.5Moz Au
ERNEST HENRY
History of reliable operational delivery
Evolution's interest generated free cash flow of A$129M in the six months to December 2019
Early addition of three new sub-levels to reserves
18,000m drill program planned for 2020 calendar year targets extensions to resources and reserves below the 1200mRL
Evolution's interest moves to 49% of all gold, copper and silver below the 1200mRL
FY20 GUIDANCE
Gold production1
87.5 - 92.5koz
Copper production1
19 - 21kt
AISC
A$(590) - A$(540)/oz
1. Metal production is reported as Evolution's share of payable production
Dec qtr drilling campaign
Cross section of Ernest Henry looking east
at 1200mRL drill platform
RED LAKE ACQUISITION
Evolution implementing plans to transform Red Lake into a cornerstone asset
High grade, long life, underground gold mine in Canada's most prolific gold district
Under-capitalisedasset with significant turnaround opportunity
Outstanding exploration potential with historical head grades of +20g/t Au
Three-yearturnaround plan underway with Evolution committed to US$100 million capital investment in existing operations and US$50 million exploration spend
CANADA
Red Lake gold mine
Ontario
Turnaround plan targeting:
Annual production >200koz
AISC <_us24_12c_000>
RED LAKE UPDATE
Exploration
Immense exploration potential a
key driver of the acquisition
Drilling has commenced with 5 rigs focused on Cochenour and Red Lake
Ramping up to 6 - 8 rigs by
April 2020
Initially targeting near mine
resource definition and
extensional drilling
Mining
Mining plan will focus on large
high productivity zones
Commenced work to return to historical ore production rates by increasing development rates to 1,000m per month
Decommission excess fixed assets and mobile equipment
Invest in larger scale mining
fleet
Processing
Improve reliability and
utilisation of Campbell Mill
Red Lake Mill to be put on care and maintenance; available for batch treating as required
Upgrade oxygen plant and thickener feedwell to reduce
processing consumable costs
RED LAKE PLANNED DRILLING
Cochenour Shaft
Reid Shaft
#3 Shaft
Surface
CAMPBELL
High Speed Tram (HST)
▪ Drilling has commenced with 5 rigs
focused on Cochenour and Red Lake
COCHENOUR
▪ FY21 resource definition and discovery
budget of A$20 - 25 million for
1000m
approximately 100,000 drill metres
Composite Long Section
UPPER RED
LAKE
LOWER RED
LAKE
-1000mbs
-2000mbs
Planned resource definition
Mineralisation
Existing mine
and discovery drilling
wireframes
development
SUMMARY
Sector leading
Portfolio enhanced
Material improvement
financials supporting
through Red Lake
in mineral inventory
execution of strategy
acquisition
at high margin assets
FY20 GUIDANCE: PRODUCTION, COSTS & CAPITAL
Gold production1
All-in
Sustaining
Major Capital
FY20 Guidance
Sustaining Cost2
Capital
(oz)
(A$/oz)
(A$M)
(A$M)
Cowal
255,000
- 265,000
930
- 980
25 - 35
130
- 155
Mungari
115,000 - 125,000
1,230
- 1,280
10 - 15
10
- 15
Mt Carlton3
70,000
- 75,000
1,150
- 1,225
20 - 25
50
- 60
Mt Rawdon4
80,000
- 85,000
1,490
- 1,540
10 - 15
10 - 12.5
Cracow
82,500
- 87,500
1,200
- 1,250
15 - 20
10 - 12.5
Ernest Henry
87,500
- 92,500
(590)
- (540)
10 - 15
Corporate
45
- 50
0 - 5
Group
Around 725,000
940
- 990
90 - 130
195
- 235
Ernest Henry (Cu t)
19,000
- 21,000
Towards Bottom
Towards Top
Mt Carlton (Cu t)
2,000
- 3,000
Original Group production guidance: 725,000 - 775,000 ounces
Original Group AISC guidance of A$890- A$940/oz was based on a gold price of A$1,750/oz and copper price of A$8,800/t Group AISC guidance was revised A$50/oz higher to A$940 - A$990/oz on 15 October 2019 comprising of:
A$20/oz increase due to revised metal price assumptions of gold A$2,100/oz and copper A$8,400/t which impact royalties and by-product credits
A$30/oz increase due to pit wall stability issues at Mt Rawdon requiring a revised mine plan
Mt Carlton original guidance was 95,000 - 105,000 ounces at an AISC of A$800 - A$850/oz
Mt Rawdon original guidance was 90,000 - 100,000 ounces at an AISC of A$1,210 - A$1,260/oz
FY20 GUIDANCE - CAPITAL
Major project capital items
Cowal:
◼
Stage H cut-back
A$
75
- 85M
◼
IWL
A$
35
- 40M
◼
Process plant projects & Other
A$
5
- 10M
◼
Underground Design and PFS Study
A$
15
- 20M
Mt Carlton:
◼
Underground development
A$
30
- 35M
◼
Open pit mine development
A$
15
- 20M
◼
Plant Optimisation
A$
5
- 10M
Mungari:
◼
Mine Development
A$
7
- 10M
◼
Cutters Ridge
A$
3
- 5M
◼
Mt Rawdon:
◼
Mine Development & LOM Buttress
A$
10
- 12.5M
◼
Cracow:
◼
Underground development
A$
10
- 12.5M
Sustaining
Major Capital
FY20 Guidance
Capital
(A$M)
(A$M)
Cowal
25 - 35
130
- 155
Mungari
10 - 15
10
- 15
Mt Carlton
20 - 25
50
- 60
Mt Rawdon
10 - 15
10 - 12.5
Cracow
15 - 20
10 - 12.5
Ernest Henry
10 - 15
Corporate
0 - 5
Group
90 - 130
195
- 235
Towards Bottom
Towards Top
EVOLUTION 2019 GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES
Gold
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
Tonnes
Gold
Gold
CP3
Project
Type
Cut-Off
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
Grade
Metal
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
Cowal
Open pit
0.35
-
-
-
164.15
0.87
4,602
21.09
0.92
626
185.25
0.88
5,229
Cowal
Stockpile
42.79
0.63
860
-
-
-
-
-
-
42.79
0.63
860
Cowal
UG
1.5
-
-
-
6.79
3.03
661
22.93
2.50
1,842
29.72
2.62
2,502
Cowal
Total
42.79
0.63
860
170.94
0.96
5,263
44.02
1.74
2,468
257.76
1.04
8,591
1
Cracow1
Total
2.2
0.33
7.99
84
0.74
5.88
141
1.48
2.54
121
2.55
4.21
345
2
Mt Carlton
Open pit
0.35
-
-
-
3.55
2.04
233
0.40
1.12
14
3.96
1.90
247
Mt Carlton
Stockpile
0.35
1.06
12
4.84
0.54
84
-
-
-
5.19
0.58
96
Mt Carlton
UG
2.55
-
-
-
0.45
4.83
70
0.04
3.28
5
0.50
4.70
75
Mt Carlton
Total
0.35
1.06
12
8.85
1.36
387
0.45
1.33
19
9.64
1.35
418
3
Mt Rawdon1
Total
0.17
6.44
0.37
76
36.86
0.65
769
12.93
0.52
217
56.23
0.59
1,062
4
Mungari1
Open pit
0.5
0.58
1.30
24
38.38
1.22
1,508
6.49
1.52
317
45.45
1.27
1,849
Mungari
UG
1.8
0.53
5.34
91
1.77
3.28
187
3.17
2.77
283
5.47
3.18
560
Mungari1
Total
1.11
3.22
115
40.15
1.31
1,695
9.66
1.93
600
50.92
1.47
2,409
5
Ernest Henry2
Total
0.9
7.70
0.65
161
47.90
0.62
950
9.00
0.61
177
64.60
0.62
1,288
6
Marsden
Total
0.2
-
-
-
119.83
0.27
1,031
3.14
0.22
22
122.97
0.27
1,053
7
Total
58.72
0.69
1,307
425.27
0.75
10,236
80.68
1.40
3,624
564.67
0.84
15,167
Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding
Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves.
1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq
3Group Mineral Resources Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. James Biggam; 2. Michael Smith; 3. Chris Wilson; 4. Tim Murphy; 5. Andrew Engelbrecht; 6. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 7. Michael Andrew
Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not
aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reports and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reports continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver
produced from an agreed area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. The Ernest Henry Resource is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the entire mine resource. The above reported
figures constitute 79.5% of the total Ernest Henry gold resource.
EVOLUTION 2019 GOLD ORE RESERVES
Gold
Proved
Probable
Total Reserve
Project
Type
Cut-Off
Tonnes (Mt)
Gold Grade
Gold Metal
Tonnes (Mt)
Gold Grade
Gold Metal
Tonnes
Gold Grade
Gold Metal
CP3
(g/t)
(koz)
(g/t)
(koz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(koz)
Cowal
Open pit
0.45
-
-
-
89.43
0.96
2,773
89.43
0.96
2,773
1
Cowal
Stockpile
42.79
0.63
860
-
-
-
42.79
0.63
860
Cowal
Total
42.79
0.63
860
89.43
0.96
2,773
132.22
0.85
3,634
1
Cracow1
Underground
3.1
0.39
5.95
74
0.21
5.67
38
0.61
5.78
114
2
Mt Carlton
Open pit
1.8
-
-
-
1.51
3.58
174
1.51
3.58
174
3
Mt Carlton
Stockpile
0.35
1.06
12
4.84
0.54
84
5.19
0.58
96
3
Mt Carlton
Underground
3.2
-
-
-
0.36
3.44
40
0.36
3.44
40
4
Mt Carlton
Total
0.35
1.06
12
6.71
1.38
299
7.06
1.37
311
Mt Rawdon1
Open pit
0.24
3.73
0.45
53
20.92
0.72
485
24.65
0.68
538
5
Mungari1
Open pit
0.75
0.58
1.28
24
10.55
1.40
476
11.12
1.40
500
Mungari
Underground
2.9
0.43
4.05
56
0.07
5.35
12
0.50
4.25
68
Mungari1
Total
1.01
2.47
80
10.62
1.43
489
11.63
1.52
568
6
Ernest Henry2
Underground
0.9
6.10
0.80
156
33.40
0.47
505
39.40
0.52
660
7
Marsden
Open pit
0.3
-
-
-
65.17
0.39
817
65.17
0.39
817
4
Total
54.37
0.71
1,235
226
0.74
5,406
281
0.74
6,642
Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding 1 Includes stockpiles
2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq
3Group Ore Reserve Competent Person (CP) Notes refer to 1. Ryan Kare; 2. Matt Gray; 3. Sam Patterson; 4. Anton Kruger; 5. Mark Boon; 6. Ken Larwood; 7. Mike Corbett (Glencore);
Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that
it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Reports and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Reports continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company
confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of
future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the
entire mine reserve. The above reported figures constitute 89.5 % of the total Ernest Henry gold reserve.
EVOLUTION 2019 COPPER RESERVES & RESOURCES
Group Copper Mineral Resource Statement
Copper
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Cut-
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
Tonnes
Copper
Copper
CP3
Project
Type
Metal
Metal
Metal
Metal
Off
(Mt)
Grade (%)
(Mt)
Grade (%)
(Mt)
Grade (%)
(Mt)
Grade (%)
(kt)
(kt)
(kt)
(kt)
Marsden
Total
0.2
-
-
-
119.83
0.46
553
3.14
0.24
7
122.97
0.46
560
1
Ernest Henry2
Total
0.9
2.60
1.17
30
20.90
1.16
243
7.10
1.16
83
30.60
1.16
356
2
Mt Carlton1
Open pit
0.35
0.35
0.21
1
3.55
0.36
13
0.40
0.18
1
4.30
0.33
14
Mt Carlton
Underground
2.55
-
-
-
0.45
0.77
3
0.04
0.53
0
0.50
0.75
4
Mt Carlton1
Total
0.35
0.21
1
4.01
0.41
16
0.45
0.21
1
4.80
0.38
18
3
Total
2.95
1.04
31
144.74
0.56
812
10.69
0.85
91
158.37
0.59
934
Group Copper Ore Reserve Statement
Copper
Proved
Probable
Total Reserve
Cut-
Copper
Copper
Copper
Copper
Copper
Copper
CP3
Project
Type
Tonnes (Mt)
Grade
Metal
Tonnes (Mt)
Grade
Metal
Tonnes (Mt)
Grade
Metal
Off
(%)
(kt)
(%)
(kt)
(%)
(kt)
Marsden
0.3
-
-
-
65.17
0.57
371
65.17
0.57
371
1
Ernest Henry2
Total
0.9
1.80
1.50
27
13.20
0.93
123
15.10
1.00
150
2
Mt Carlton1
Open pit
1.8
0.35
0.21
1
1.51
0.61
9
1.86
0.54
10
3
Mt Carlton
Underground
3.2
-
-
-
0.36
0.39
1
0.36
0.39
1
1
Mt Carlton1
Total
0.35
0.21
1
1.88
0.57
11
2.22
0.51
11
Total
2.15
1.29
28
80.25
0.63
505
82.49
0.65
532
Group Mineral Resources Competent Person3(CP) Notes refer to: 1. Michael Andrew; 2. Colin Stelzer (Glencore); 3 Chris Wilson. Group Ore Reserve Competent Person3(CP) Notes refer to: 1. Anton Kruger; 2. Mike Corbett (Glencore). 3. Sam Patterson; The following notes relate to the tables above. Data is reported to significant figures to reflect appropriate precision and may not sum precisely due to rounding. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves. Evolution cut-off grades are reported in g/t gold. 1 Includes stockpiles 2 Ernest Henry Operation cut-off 0.9% CuEq
Full details of the Ernest Henry Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are provided in the report entitled "Glencore Resources and Reserves as at 31 December 2019" released 4 February 2020 and available to view at www.glencore.com. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Report and that all material assumptions and parameters underpinning the estimates in the Report continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the Reports. Evolution Mining has an economic interest earning rights to 100% of the revenue from future gold production and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area, and 49% of future gold, copper and silver produced from the Ernest Henry Resource outside the agreed area. Ernest Henry Reserve is reported here on the basis of economic interest and not the entire mine reserve. The above reported figures constitute 37.4% of the total Ernest Henry copper resource and 33.9 % of the total
Ernest Henry copper reserve.
H1 FY20 EBITDA MARGINS
High margin at long life assets of Cowal (59%) and Ernest Henry (69%)
Continued improvement at Mungari and Cracow
Margin at Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon expected to improve in second half
Group margin consistently around 50%
Strong net cash generation by assets reflected in portion of asset repaid
Site EBITDA Margin
FY19 H1
FY20 H1
52%
59%
65%
69%
58%
54%
46%
45%
31%
34%
40%
27%
Cowal
Ernest Henry Mt Carlton
Mt Rawdon
Mungari
Cracow
Group EBITDA Margin (%)
FY20 H1
49%
FY19
48%
FY18 (1)
53%
FY17 (1)
49%
FY16
46%
Asset Payback
FY19 H1
FY20 H1
100%100%
76% 88%
100%100%
79%
72%
59%
47%
45%
38%
Cowal
Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon Cracow
Ernest
Henry
(1) FY18 excludes Edna May, FY17 excludes Pajingo
H1 FY20 MINE OPERATING COSTS - KEY DRIVERS
Operating costs being well controlled with heavy focus on top 7 cost categories
Labour cost and royalties account for net change in operating costs
Employee labour rates moved within the 3½% - 4½% guided range
Other cost changes minimal and offset each other
Still seeing input cost reduction opportunities in a number of consumables
