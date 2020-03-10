Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Evolution Mining Limited    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Mining : Changes to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 10:35pm EDT

ASX Announcement

11 March 2020

CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) advises the following changes to the Company's Board of Directors. Effective 30 March 2020, Mr Colin (Cobb) Johnstone will resign as a Non-Executive Director. Ms Vicky Binns and Mr Peter Smith have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors effective 1 April 2020.

Mr Johnstone has served on the Board since September 2013 and is currently Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr Johnstone for the significant contribution he has made to the Company and wishes him all the best for the future.

Ms Binns has over 35 years' experience in the global resources and financial services sectors including more than 10 years in executive leadership roles at BHP and 15 years in financial services with Merrill Lynch Australia and Macquarie Equities. During her career at BHP, Ms Binns' roles included Vice President Minerals Marketing, leadership positions in the metals and coal marketing business, Vice President of Market Analysis and Economics and was a member of the first BHP Global Inclusion and Diversity Council.

Prior to joining BHP, Ms Binns held a number of board and senior management roles at Merrill Lynch Australia including Managing Director and Head of Australian Research, Head of Global Mining, Metals and Steel, and Head of Australian Mining Research. Ms Binns is currently a Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed company Cooper Energy. She was also co-founder and Chair of Women in Mining and Resources Singapore.

Mr Smith is a mining executive with over 40 years operational experience. He returns to the Evolution Board having previously been a Newcrest representative director from 2011 to 2013. Mr Smith is currently CEO of Kestrel Coal Resources. Prior to Kestrel, his most recent role was Executive Vice President potash and magnesium with Israel Chemical Limited. Peter has also held senior operational positions with Newcrest Mining, Lihir Gold, WMC Resources, Western Metals and Rio Tinto.

Commenting on the changes, Evolution Executive Chairman Jake Klein said:

"We are very pleased that Vicky and Peter are joining the Board of Evolution. Their diversity of experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow our business. I would also like to thank Cobb for the significant contribution he has made to Evolution during his time on the Board."

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

Evolution Mining Limited

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focussed Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly- owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine that will deliver 100% of future gold and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area. Outside of the life of mine area Evolution will have a 49% interest in future copper, gold and silver production.

In November 2019, Evolution announced the acquisition of the Red Lake Gold Operation in Ontario Canada from Newmont. This acquisition is expected to complete around the end of March 2020.

Evolution has guided FY20 gold production, exclusive of Red Lake's contribution, of around 725,000 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost of A$940 - A$990 per ounce. An update to guidance will be provided post the completion of the Red Lake acquisition.

Evolution Mining Limited

2

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 02:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
02/24EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/23EVOLUTION MINING : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation
PU
02/13Evolution Mining Limited - FY20 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INTERIM DIVID..
AQ
02/11EVOLUTION MINING : FY20 Half Year Financial Results Presentation
PU
02/11EVOLUTION MINING : FY20 Half Year Financial Results and Interim Dividend
PU
02/11EVOLUTION MINING : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement
PU
02/11EVOLUTION MINING : Appendix 4D and FY20 Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/09EVOLUTION MINING : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call
PU
02/05MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Regional Lake Aircore Drilling Commences
AQ
01/28EVOLUTION MINING : December 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 822 M
EBIT 2020 489 M
Net income 2020 359 M
Debt 2020 98,0 M
Yield 2020 2,65%
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,16x
EV / Sales2021 3,73x
Capitalization 7 482 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,19  AUD
Last Close Price 4,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED14.47%4 895
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION19.12%20 479
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.61%5 877
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED3.54%2 092
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 729
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.-12.80%1 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group