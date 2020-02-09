Log in
Evolution Mining : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call

02/09/2020 | 08:58pm EST

ASX Announcement

10 February 2020

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4D for the period ending 31 December 2019 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman) and Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Daylight

Time ("AEDT) on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the participant ID number.

Participant ID number:

4489248

Dial-in numbers:

Phone toll

612 8038 5221

Toll-free

1 800 123 296

Canada

1855 5616 766

United States

1855 293 1544

United Kingdom

0808 234 0757

Hong Kong

3008 2034

Singapore

800 616 2288

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 01:57:09 UTC
