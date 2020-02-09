Evolution Mining : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4D for the period ending 31 December 2019 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman) and Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Daylight

Time ("AEDT) on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the participant ID number.

Participant ID number: 4489248 Dial-in numbers: ▪ Phone toll 612 8038 5221 ▪ Toll-free 1 800 123 296 ▪ Canada 1855 5616 766 ▪ United States 1855 293 1544 ▪ United Kingdom 0808 234 0757 ▪ Hong Kong 3008 2034 ▪ Singapore 800 616 2288

For further information please contact: Investor Enquiries Media Contact Bryan O'Hara Michael Vaughan General Manager Investor Relations Media Relations Evolution Mining Limited Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 2 9696 2900 Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited