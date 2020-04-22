Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Evolution Mining Limited    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/22
4.99 AUD   0.00%
07:08pEVOLUTION MINING : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
04/21EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call
AQ
04/20EVOLUTION MINING : March 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Mining : March 2020 Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 31 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased cash flow

  • Mine operating cash flow increased 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to A$257.4 million
  • Net mine cash flow increased 11% QoQ to A$159.7 million
    • Record net mine cash flow at Mungari (A$31.9 million) and Cracow (A$27.6 million)
  • Group free cash flow increased 33% QoQ to A$111.5 million
  • Total liquidity of A$528.9 million including cash of A$168.9 million and an undrawn A$360.0 million revolver

Improved Sustainability performance

  • Continued improvement in safety performance with TRIF1 reduced to 7.2 (31 December 2019: 8.4)
  • MSCI ESG Rating upgraded to A from BBB

Consistent operational delivery

  • No material impact to Evolution's operations from COVID-19 virus
  • Group gold production declined 3% QoQ to 165,502 ounces
  • All-inSustaining Cost2 (AISC) declined 7% QoQ to A$991 per ounce (US$652/oz)3

Red Lake to drive significant growth

  • Successful completion of Red Lake gold mine acquisition in Ontario, Canada on 31 March 2020
  • Leaner site leadership team established and Interim General Manager appointed
  • Evolution to receive A$18.8 million in cash flow for March 2020 quarter under 'locked box' mechanism

Continued exploration success with best intersections at:

  • Red Lake's Cochenour: 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au and 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au
  • Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie: 5.0m (4.0m etw) grading 28.9g/t Au and 12m (9.6etw) grading 10.8g/t
  • Mungari's Boomer: 0.30m (0.27m etw) grading 256.74g/t Au and 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au

FY20 Group guidance unchanged

  • Group FY20 gold production, excluding Red Lake, is expected to be around 725,000 ounces at an AISC4 at the top end of guidance of A$990/oz
  • Should current spot metal prices be maintained during the June quarter, net cash flow is expected to be A$90 - 95 million higher4 but AISC would be negatively impacted by ~A$20 - 25/oz due to higher royalties and lower by-product credits

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated production and sales summary

Units

Gold produced

oz

Silver produced

oz

Copper produced

t

C1 Cash Cost

A$/oz

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/oz

All-in Cost5

A$/oz

Gold sold

oz

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

Silver sold

oz

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

Copper sold

t

Achieved copper price

A$/t

Jun 2019

Sep 2019

Dec 2019

Mar 2020

FY20 YTD

qtr

qtr

qtr

qtr

194,886

191,967

170,890

165,502

528,359

184,693

182,948

137,262

118,224

438,435

5,648

5,382

5,572

4,832

15,786

579

741

778

767

761

915

1,018

1,069

991

1,026

1,213

1,330

1,584

1,584

1,488

190,810

205,188

173,408

167,374

545,970

1,858

2,111

2,091

2,366

2,183

180,039

175,128

144,757

118,472

438,357

22

25

24

27

25

5,776

5,370

5,612

4,801

15,783

8,350

8,476

8,802

8,174

8,500

  1. TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked
  2. Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalties, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense. Calculated per ounce sold
  3. Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6584 for the March 2020 quarter
  4. FY20 metal price assumptions for AISC calculations: gold A$2,100/oz; copper A$8,400/t
  5. Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated per ounce sold

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

1

HIGHLIGHTS

Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 31 March 2020 declined to 7.2 (31 Dec 2019: 8.4) reflecting a continued trend of improving safety performance. Evolution's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to 'A' from 'BBB', highlighting the Company's achievements in Sustainability performance.

Group gold production for the March 2020 quarter was 165,502 ounces (Dec qtr: 170,890oz) at an AISC of A$991/oz (Dec qtr: A$1,069/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.6584, Group AISC equated to US$652/oz - ranking Evolution as one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world.

As at 31 March 2020, Evolution had cash in the bank of A$168.9 million and bank debt of A$570.0 million post draw down of the Red Lake facility on 31 March 2020 to fund the acquisition. By the date of this report on 23 April 2020 the cash balance and liquidity had increased to approximately A$240.0 million and A$600.0 million respectively.

Evolution delivered mine operating cash flow and net mine cash flow of A$257.4 million and A$159.7 million respectively (Dec qtr: A$233.1M; A$144.4M). Mine capital expenditure increased to A$97.7 million (Sep qtr: A$88.7M).

Standout operational performances for the quarter:

  • Mungari produced 32,721oz at an AISC of A$1,099/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$31.9 million
  • Cracow produced 22,227oz at an AISC of A$1,150/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$27.6 million
  • Ernest Henry produced 20,261oz at an AISC of A$(188)/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$59.6 million

rigs operating. Initial results are particularly pleasing at Cochenour where the best extensional hole intersected 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au and the best resource definition hole intersected 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au.

FY20 Group production, excluding Red Lake, is expected to be around 725,000 ounces at an AISC at the top end of guidance of A$990 per ounce. Should current spot metal prices be maintained during the June quarter, net cash flow is expected to be A$90 - 95 million higher4 but AISC would be negatively impacted by ~A$20 - 25/oz due to higher royalties and lower by-product credits. The majority of the higher production in the June quarter is expected to come from Mt Rawdon accessing higher grade ore in the open pit and Mt Carlton achieving first production from the higher-grade underground mine.

Group safety performance (TRIF)

8.3

9.3

8.4

7.2

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Group production (koz)

194.9 192.0 170.9 165.5

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Group AISC (A$ per ounce)

Drilling at Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie focused on underground resource conversion and extensions. Several significant intersections including 5.0m (4.0m etw) grading 28.99g/t Au and

915

1,018 1,069 991

12m (9.6etw) grading 10.8g/t Au continue to demonstrate the continuity and grade of this 2.5Moz orebody.

Infill drilling completed at the newly discovered Boomer prospect, 300 metres west of development at Frogs Leg, continued to intercept a narrow folded laminated vein with visible gold with a best intersection of 0.30m (0.27m etw) grading 256.74g/t Au and 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au.

Resource definition and extensional drilling has commenced at Red Lake with four underground drill

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Group operating mine cash flow

(A$M)

217.4 278.7 233.1 257.4

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked. Results above are based on a 12-month moving average

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

2

COVID-19 UPDATE

Evolution continues to actively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 virus currently impacting people and businesses globally. The health and safety of every person working at Evolution, their families and our communities remains paramount during this time.

To date there has been no material impact on Evolution's operations from the COVID-19 virus.

No Evolution employee or contractor has tested positive to COVID-19. Evolution continues to work closely with regulators and industry groups to ensure all our operations are complying with agreed protocols and all changing requirements.

Evolution is operating under protocols developed to minimise risks to our people and communities and ensure we can safely produce gold during this challenging period. These plans include activation of our crisis management protocols, suspending international travel, restricting domestic travel, suspending activities across most of the Company's greenfields exploration projects, enacting strict social distancing protocols including reducing face- to-face interactions, increasing flexible working arrangements, ensuring best practice health management is maintained at all times and regular COVID-19 communication with the entire workforce.

We have also been actively engaging with our communities to share our COVID-19 approach and offer support. Examples of community assistance include providing educational materials for local school children who are learning remotely, donating hampers to nurses in local hospitals, donating PPE and hand sanitisers to hospitals and emergency

services providers, offering temporary employment to community members who have lost their jobs, and providing iPads to a local aged care facility.

Additional site specific health and safety initiatives introduced by our operations include:

  • Extending rosters to reduce movement of people
  • Relocation of interstate employees
  • Introducing flexible working arrangements with people working from home where possible
  • Hiring additional vehicles and charter flights to ensure social distancing is maintained while travelling to site and during site activities
  • Floor markings 1.5 metres apart in pre-start areas to ensure social distancing
  • Reduced number of contractors permitted on site to perform mill shutdowns and extending shutdowns to perform tasks in compliance with required protocols
  • Introducing occupancy limits in offices and meeting rooms
  • Additional paramedics hired for the duration of the pandemic to ensure at least two paramedics are on site per roster
  • Daily temperature testing and screening of all personnel on site
  • Daily COVID-19 briefings to employees

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

3

OVERVIEW

March 2020 quarter production and cost summary1

March 2020 quarter

Units

Cowal

Mungari

Mt

Mt

Cracow

Ernest

Group

Carlton

Rawdon

Henry

UG lat dev - capital

m

0

165

359

0

261

189

973

UG lat dev - operating

m

0

224

487

0

471

1,675

2,857

Total UG lateral development

m

0

389

846

0

731

1,864

3,830

UG ore mined

kt

0

111

24

0

127

1,755

2,017

UG grade mined

g/t

0

3.62

3.27

0

5.62

0.60

1.11

OP capital waste

kt

4,625

5

955

884

0

0

6,469

OP operating waste

kt

0

400

245

873

0

0

1,517

OP ore mined

kt

626

563

168

1,137

0

0

2,494

OP grade mined

g/t

0.94

2.04

3.62

0.58

0

0

1.21

Total ore mined

kt

626

674

191

1,137

127

1,755

4,511

Total tonnes processed

kt

2,026

471

220

833

133

1,496

5,179

Grade processed

g/t

1.15

2.39

2.81

0.70

5.72

0.60

1.22

Recovery

%

81.1

90.6

82.7

87.9

90.7

70.3

81.7

Gold produced

oz

60,554

32,721

13,306

16,434

22,227

20,261

165,502

Silver produced

oz

14,251

2,632

55,216

19,546

10,398

16,181

118,224

Copper produced

t

0

0

362

0

0

4,470

4,832

Gold sold

oz

59,451

33,028

12,931

16,088

22,307

23,570

167,374

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

2,307

2,301

2,756

2,415

2,387

2,341

2,366

Silver sold

oz

14,251

2,632

55,463

19,546

10,398

16,181

118,472

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

28

25

27

25

25

27

27

Copper sold

t

0

0

331

0

0

4,470

4,801

Achieved copper price

A$/t

0

0

8,938

0

0

8,117

8,174

Cost Summary

Mining

A$/prod oz

88

681

229

369

459

355

Processing

A$/prod oz

559

346

636

638

243

457

Administration and selling costs

A$/prod oz

133

99

451

173

149

192

Stockpile adjustments

A$/prod oz

140

(162)

(4)

(27)

18

19

By-product credits

A$/prod oz

(7)

(2)

(335)

(30)

(12)

(1,812)

(256)

C1 Cash Cost

A$/prod oz

914

962

977

1,123

857

(510)

767

C1 Cash Cost

A$/sold oz

931

953

1,005

1,148

854

(439)

759

Royalties

A$/sold oz

66

61

189

118

132

178

104

Gold in Circuit and other

A$/sold oz

(32)

16

103

(23)

4

(2)

adjustments

Sustaining capital2

A$/sold oz

59

37

85

96

150

72

78

Reclamation and other

A$/sold oz

7

32

35

19

11

15

adjustments

Administration costs3

A$/sold oz

38

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/sold oz

1,031

1,099

1,417

1,357

1,150

(188)

991

Major project capital

A$/sold oz

857

121

1,708

460

33

0

509

Discovery

A$/sold oz

122

117

13

2

22

0

83

All-in Cost

A$/sold oz

2,011

1,337

3,138

1,819

1,205

(188)

1,584

Depreciation & Amortisation4

A$/prod oz

413

463

616

509

470

1,459

586

  1. All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost
  2. Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$3.96/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
  3. Includes Share Based Payments
  4. Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$39/oz in relation to Cowal (A$34/oz) and Mungari

($88/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$2.00/oz

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

4

OVERVIEW

FY20 year to date production and cost summary1

FY20 YTD

Units

Cowal

Mungari

Mt

Mt

Cracow

Ernest

Group

Carlton

Rawdon

Henry

UG lat dev - capital

m

1,935

296

1,389

0

1,321

511

5,451

UG lat dev - operating

m

0

789

487

0

1,849

5,230

8,355

Total UG lateral development

m

1,935

1,085

1,876

0

3,170

5,741

13,806

UG ore mined

kt

0

330

24

0

360

5276

5,990

UG grade mined

g/t

0

3.51

3.27

0.00

5.79

0.58

1.07

OP capital waste

kt

11,047

5

3,248

2,811

0

0

17,111

OP operating waste

kt

165

2,299

741

2,532

0

0

5,737

OP ore mined

kt

2,230

1,381

538

2,841

0

0

6,989

OP grade mined

g/t

1.21

1.97

3.20

0.67

0.00

0.00

1.29

Total ore mined

kt

2,230

1,711

562

2,841

360

5,276

12,979

Total tonnes processed

kt

6,413

1,410

661

2,484

389

5,008

16,366

Grade processed

g/t

1.20

2.33

2.97

0.80

5.60

0.58

1.22

Recovery

%

81.6

91.2

84.3

88.2

91.5

75.0

82.1

Gold produced

oz

201,441

96,210

43,970

56,022

63,997

66,719

528,359

Silver produced

oz

123,849

9,128

160,327

66,642

28,090

50,399

438,435

Copper produced

t

0

0

933

0

0

14,853

15,786

Gold sold

oz

208,588

97,005

47,787

55,862

63,568

73,160

545,970

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

2,144

2,136

2,344

2,224

2,209

2,197

2,183

Silver sold

oz

123,849

9,128

160,250

66,642

28,090

50,399

438,357

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

25

25

26

25

23

26

25

Copper sold

t

0

0

930

0

0

14,853

15,783

Achieved copper price

A$/t

0

0

8,695

0

0

8,488

8,500

Cost Summary

Mining

A$/prod oz

96

743

185

573

460

370

Processing

A$/prod oz

471

352

597

582

247

417

Administration and selling costs

A$/prod oz

128

110

417

156

163

190

Stockpile adjustments

A$/prod oz

148

(86)

61

120

(6)

58

By-product credits

A$/prod oz

(15)

(2)

(278)

(30)

(10)

(1,909)

(275)

C1 Cash Cost

A$/prod oz

829

1,118

981

1,401

855

(729)

761

C1 Cash Cost

A$/sold oz

800

1,108

903

1,405

861

(665)

737

Royalties

A$/sold oz

64

53

180

108

120

176

98

Gold in Circuit and other

A$/sold oz

20

(1)

46

(16)

(4)

9

adjustments

Sustaining capital2

A$/sold oz

39

77

333

147

256

111

120

Reclamation and other

A$/sold oz

6

25

34

17

12

13

adjustments

Administration costs3

A$/sold oz

49

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/sold oz

931

1,263

1,496

1,660

1,244

(378)

1,026

Major project capital

A$/sold oz

549

57

1,199

207

59

0

353

Discovery

A$/sold oz

174

147

14

2

33

0

109

All-in Cost

A$/sold oz

1,654

1,467

2,708

1,868

1,336

(378)

1,488

Depreciation & Amortisation4

A$/prod oz

372

455

759

651

432

1,428

591

  1. All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation
  2. Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.69/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
  3. Includes Share Based Payments
  4. Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$30/oz in relation to Cowal (A$34/oz) and Mungari

($91/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.89/oz

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

5

OPERATIONS

Cowal, New South Wales (100%)

Mungari, Western Australia (100%)

Cowal produced 60,554oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,031/oz (Dec qtr: 65,080/oz, AISC A$898/oz). The planned lower production reflected the continued treatment of low grade stockpile material which was partially upgraded through ore-sorting.

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$89.0 million (Dec qtr: A$95.9M). Net mine cash flow was A$34.5 million, post sustaining capital of A$3.6 million and major capital of A$51.0 million. Major projects investment included a continuation of Stage H stripping, the completion of the water pipeline twinning, the continuation of the Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility construction and the underground Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

Total ore processed of 2.0Mt was lower than the December quarter due to both planned and unplanned shutdowns resulting in lower mill utilisation. Throughput is expected to increase back to the 9.0Mtpa run rate in the June 2020 quarter.

The combination of recent rains and increased pumping capacity through the completion of the pipeline twinning work have eased immediate water security issues. Work continues to further reduce the reliance on fresh groundwater offtake through accessing subsurface saline water sources.

GRE46 is Cowal's major project which provides significant production and mine life growth for the asset. The underground mine PFS is progressing to plan with an EPCM contractor mobilised during the quarter for initial design work. Underground drilling continues to upgrade resource classification and grow the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource. The maiden Ore Reserve is on track to be released in the December 2020 half year.

As Cowal progresses multiple projects, major capital for the year is expected to be A$165.0 - A$175.0 million. The higher investment is related to timing or new projects approved during the year comprising; Stage H development; water security infrastructure; and the underground mine PFS.

Mungari produced 32,721oz of gold at a significantly lower AISC A$1,099/oz (Dec qtr: 32,751oz, AISC A$1,344/oz).

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was a record A$37.2 million (Dec qtr: A$30.4M). Net mine cash flow was also a record A$31.9 million (Dec qtr: A$24.8M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$5.3 million.

The record net mine cash flow reflects a continued impressive turnaround as the operation consistently delivers to its operating plan. Mungari experienced strong margin expansion during the quarter driven by increased grade, lower sustaining capital and a higher gold price.

The Frog's Leg underground produced a consistent ore feed of 111kt at an increased grade of 3.62g/t gold (Dec qtr: 116kt at 3.27g/t gold). Total development of 389 metres was in line with operating plan.

Development to access the Boomer high grade vein is 90 metres from breaking through to the first ore position. Detailed drilling completed during the quarter informed design of the optimal access point for commencement of ore development. Vein access is expected to occur late in the June 2020 quarter.

White Foil open pit total material movement was 1,512kt, with ore mined at 563kt grading at 2.05g/t gold. Ore was sourced from both Stage 3a and 3b.

A major milestone was reached with Cutters Ridge open pit mining commencing during the quarter.

A total of 471kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.39g/t gold. Plant throughput was above plan but at a slightly lower rate than the December quarter as capital works commenced to achieve a sustainable 2.0Mtpa processing rate.

1,002

1,031

1,242

1,351

1,344

1,099

898

885

67,878oz

75,807oz

65,080oz

60,554oz

30,457oz

30,738oz

32,751oz

32,721oz

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

6

OPERATIONS

Mt Carlton, Queensland (100%)

Mt Rawdon, Queensland (100%)

Mt Carlton produced 13,306oz of payable gold comprising of 11,672oz contained in 12,757 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of gold concentrate and 1,634oz in gold doré (Dec qtr: 9,787oz production; 9,710oz in concentrate; 77oz gold doré). AISC decreased to A$1,417/oz (Dec qtr: A$2,182/oz).

Mine operating cash flow was A$20.1 million (Dec qtr: A$2.7 million). Net mine cash flow was negative A$3.0 million post sustaining and major capital of A$23.2 million predominantly related to developing the new underground mine and capital development in the open pit (Dec qtr: A$22.7M).

Mill throughput exceeded plan with a total of 220kt of ore at 2.81g/t gold treated (Dec qtr: 229.2kt; 2.09g/t). Recoveries averaged 82.7%.

Underground development has reached the orebody three months ahead of schedule and underground stoping will commence in the June 2020 quarter providing higher grade feed to the mill. Orebody intersections in development are broadly aligning with expectations from drilling and grade control drilling continues to infill the underground orebody to a 10 x 10m pattern.

The early delivery of the underground mine and accelerated open pit waste stripping will result in major capital for FY20 of A$65.0 - A$70.0 million. The higher capital spend this financial year is related to timing of these projects which would have been invested in FY21.

Mt Rawdon produced 16,434oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,357/oz (Dec qtr: 20,338oz; A$1,815/oz).

Mine operating cash flow was A$18.1 million (Dec qtr: A$13.9M). Net mine cash flow of A$9.1 million (Dec qtr: A$9.1M) was generated post sustaining and major capital investment of A$8.9 million.

Total material mined was in-line with plan as the western wall stabilisation project continued in the March quarter.

A total of 833kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 0.70g/t gold (Dec qtr: 832kt at 0.86 g/t). Plant recovery was 87.9% and plant utilisation was 96.2%.

Mt Rawdon is on track to deliver significantly higher production and lower AISC in the June 2020 quarter with recommencement of mining higher grade ore in the south-western end of the pit.

2,182

1,748

1,815

1,357

1,301

1,417

1,065

744

28,232oz

20,877oz

9,787oz

13,306oz

24,404oz

19,250oz

20,338oz

16,434oz

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

7

OPERATIONS

Cracow, Queensland (100%)

Cracow produced 22,227oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,150/oz (Dec qtr: 19,854oz, AISC A$1,284/oz).

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was a record A$31.7 million (Dec qtr: A$23.0M). Net mine cash flow was also a record A$27.6 million (Dec qtr: A$16.0M), post sustaining capital of A$2.2 million and major capital of A$1.8 million.

A total of 127kt of ore was mined at an average grade of 5.62g/t gold. Primary ore sources were the Baz, Coronation and Imperial ore bodies. Mining was in line with forecasts with a continued focus on delivering to plan.

Mill throughput for the quarter was 133kt with record throughput of 51.6kt achieved in the month of March.

1,329

1,307

1,284

1,150

18,095oz

21,917oz

19,854oz

22,227oz

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Ernest Henry, Queensland

(Economic interest; 100% gold and 30% copper production)1

Evolution's interest in Ernest Henry delivered 20,261oz of gold and 4,470t of copper at an AISC of negative A$(188)/oz (Dec qtr: 23,080oz Au and 5,355t Cu at A$(526)/oz). Production in the quarter was negatively impacted by an unplanned breakdown in the ball mill which has been repaired. With excess processing capacity available, the operation is planning to make up for some of the March shortfall in the June quarter.

Ore mined was 1,755kt at an average grade of 0.60g/t gold and 1.10% copper. Underground lateral development was 2,234m, which includes 1,675m of operating development, 189m of capital development and 370m of rehab development. Ore processed was 1,496kt at an average grade of 0.60g/t gold and 1.09% copper. Gold recovery of 72.9% and copper recovery of 95.3% was achieved with mill utilisation at 79.4%.

Cash operating costs (C1) was negative A$(510)/oz after accounting for copper and silver by-product credits (Dec qtr: A$(925)/oz). Cash operating costs (C1) included by-product credits of A$(1,812)/oz.

Copper sales in the quarter were 4,470t at an average copper price of A$8,117/t.

Operating mine cash flow for the quarter was A$61.3 million representing the gold (A$55.2 million) and by-product sales of copper (A$36.3 million) and silver (A$0.4 million), net of Evolution's contribution to operating costs of A$30.6 million. Ernest Henry contributed a net mine cash flow of A$59.6 million, post sustaining capital of A$1.7 million.

Drilling below the 1200mRL is proceeding to plan with the development of a third platform currently underway. Initial drilling results have indicated mineralisation as expected which provided confidence to move to the next stage in the program. Over 18,000m of drilling is planned for CY2020.

Regarding COVID-19, a significant volume of work has been completed to ensure the sustainability of the Ernest Henry operation. A number of measures have been implemented specifically in relation to hygiene, cleaning and social distancing. To date, no significant impacts have been noted on the Ernest Henry operation.

(188)

(414)

(526)

(644)

25,820oz

23,378oz

23,080oz

20,261oz

FY19 Q4

FY20 Q1

FY20 Q2

FY20 Q3

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

1. All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's

costs and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

8

OPERATIONS

Red Lake, Ontario (100%)

(Acquisition completed 31 March 2020)

Under the 'locked box' agreement with Newmont since 1 January 2020, Evolution will receive A$18.8 million in April 2020 from Red Lake's net cash generation in the March 2020 quarter. The mine produced and sold 37,895 and 42,141 ounces respectively in the March quarter.

Red Lake's June 2020 quarter production is expected to be around 25,000 ounces at an AISC of A$2,100 - A$2,3001 per ounce as the operation focuses on implementing the interim and transformation plans. Sustaining and major capital are expected to be A$5.0 - A$7.0 million and A$15.0 - A$17.0 million respectively. Exploration investment is expected to be A$3.0 - A$4.0 million.

Since the Red Lake acquisition was announced on 26 November 2019, all of Evolution's executive team, in addition to many other senior leaders and technical experts, have spent a considerable amount of time on site to commence planning the turnaround strategy and to ensure a smooth integration into the Evolution portfolio.

Key observations include: a high level of confidence in the ability to substantially grow mineral inventory; confirmation of the belief that fixed and variable costs can be significantly reduced; very positive engagement with the workforce who acknowledge change is required to secure the long term future of the operation; and validation of the scale of the turnaround opportunity.

An interim plan is now being executed at Red Lake as part of the delivery of a longer-term operational transformation with key objectives of:

  • Improving and maintaining the safety culture
  • Reducing AISC to below US$1,000 per ounce
  • Increasing production to above 200,000 ounces per annum

In order to recapitalise the asset and materially reduce the cost base of the operation, Evolution has committed to a significant investment in capital development and exploration over the next three years.

On 1 April 2020, immediately post completion of the acquisition, the Evolution Leadership team commenced 'virtual' town hall meetings to welcome the Red Lake team into the Evolution business. A new site leadership structure was announced and implemented which reduced leadership roles by 40%. Restructuring of the broader workforce will continue in the June 2020 quarter.

Evolution has made good progress to date in several key areas including:

  • Underground development rates increased to 755 metres in March. Development is expected to average 850 - 900 metres per month in the June 2020 quarter as the operation ramps up towards sustained development rates of over 1,000 metres per month from the September 2020 quarter onwards. Development in non- core areas has been stopped
  • Decommissioning of redundant underground mobile equipment
  • Commenced procurement process for underground mobile equipment to increase capacity and efficiencies. Delivery of the equipment is expected by the end of FY21.
  • Commencement of decommissioning the #1 shaft. Decommissioning of the Campbell shaft is scheduled for the March 2021 quarter
  • Refurbishment of the Campbell mill to improve reliability is underway and expected to be completed in the September 2020 quarter
  • Four diamond drills have commenced near mine resource definition and extensional drilling with a plan to increase this number to eight over the next 12 months

A discovery update is provided in the Exploration section of this report.

First gold doré bar poured at Red Lake under

Evolution ownership

1. Using an AUD:CAD FX assumption of 0.88 for the June 2020 quarter

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

9

FINANCIALS

Evolution ended quarter with cash at bank of A$168.9 million. Group cash flow improved by 33% to A$111.5 million prior to paying dividends of A$119.3 million in March and costs associated with the Red Lake transaction. The completion of the Red Lake acquisition resulted in the drawdown of A$570.0 million of syndicated debt.

Net mine cash flow for the March 2020 quarter totalled A$159.7 million, exceeding the December 2019 quarter (A$144.4M) primarily due to favourable metal prices and record quarterly net mine cash flows at Mungari and Cracow.

Mungari generated a record net mine cash flow of A$31.9 million (Dec qtr: A$24.8M). This record builds on the positive momentum at the site over the last three quarters while achieving a consistent operating performance and a sustained improvement in mill throughput rates

Cracow also generated record net mine cash flow of A$27.6 million for the quarter (Dec qtr: A$16.0m) following further increases in plant throughput due to sustained improvements in crusher and mill utilisation as well as reduced capital spend at the site.

Cowal generated net mine cash flow of A$34.5 million (Dec qtr: A$51.9M) after investing A$53.7 million.

Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon's net mine cash flows were in line with the December quarter at A$59.6 million, and A$9.1 million respectively (Dec qtr: A$62.7M; and A$9.0M) while Mt Carlton's net mine cash flow was negative A$3.0 million (due to the investment on developing the new underground mine) but was better than the December quarter (negative A$20.0M) due to improved costs, higher sales volumes and a higher gold price.

During the March quarter, Evolution sold 167,374oz of gold at an average gold price of A2,366/oz (Dec qtr: 173,408oz at A$2,091/oz). Deliveries into the hedge book totalled 25,000oz at an average price of A$1,786/oz with the remaining 142,374oz of gold was delivered on spot markets at an average price of A$2,468/oz.

Operating

Sustaining

Major

Cash flow (A$ Millions)

Mine Cash

Capital

Capital1

flow

Cowal

89.0

(3.6)

(51.0)

Mungari

37.2

(1.9)

(3.4)

Mt Carlton

20.1

(1.0)

(22.2)

Mt Rawdon

18.1

(1.5)

(7.4)

Cracow

31.7

(2.2)

(1.8)

Ernest Henry

61.3

(1.7)

0.0

March 2020 Quarter

257.4

(12.5)

(85.9)

December 2019 Quarter

233.1

(20.1)

(68.6)

September 2019 Quarter

278.7

(26.9)

(44.4)

Year to Date March 2020

769.3

(60.2)

(198.8)

1. Major Capital includes 100% of the UG mine development capital

Net

Net Mine

Mine

Cash

Cash

Flow

flow

YTD

34.5

176.3

31.9

72.9

(3.0)

(10.2)

9.1

26.7

27.6

57.5

59.6

188.4

159.7

144.4

207.4

511.5

Key capital investment items for the quarter included:

  • Cowal: Stage H Development (A$34.4 million); Integrated Waste Landform (A$5.5 million); Water security infrastructure (A$5.9 million), and underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study (A$2.7 million)
  • Mt. Carlton: Underground mine development (A$7.6 million) and Stage 4 Capital Stripping (A$6.4 million)
  • Mungari: Boomer deposit access (A$3.5 million)
  • Mt Rawdon: Open pit capital waste stripping and tails storage buttressing project (A$7.4 million)

FY20 Group Sustaining Capital is expected to be below the bottom end of guidance at A$80.0 - A$85.0 million (FY20 guidance: A$90.0 - A$130.0 million). Major Capital is expected to be above the top end of guidance at A$265.0 - A$275.0 million (FY20 guidance: (A$195.0 - A$235.0 million). This is primarily driven by acceleration of projects at Cowal and at Mt Carlton. Details are outlined in the commentary of the respective operations.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

10

FINANCIALS

Discovery expenditure for the quarter was A$13.9 million (Dec qtr: A$23.5M). This included investment in the Warraga Exploration Decline at Cowal (A$2.8 million), continued drilling at the GRE underground at Cowal (A$5.7 million), and commencement of the Crush Creek and Cue projects (A$2.0 million). A total of 77,615 metres were drilled across the group (Dec qtr: 52,000m).

Corporate administration costs were A$5.5 million (Dec qtr: A$7.8M).

The table below highlights the cash flow and movement during the quarter and for the financial year.

Cash flow (A$ Millions)

September

December

March

March

2019 Qtr

2019 Qtr

2020 Qtr

2020 YTD

Operating Mine Cash flow

278.7

233.1

257.4

769.3

Total Capital

(71.3)

(88.7)

(97.7)

(257.7)

Net Mine Cash flow

207.4

144.4

159.7

511.5

Corporate and discovery

(29.8)

(31.3)

(19.4)

(80.6)

Net Interest expense

(1.8)

(1.7)

(1.2)

(4.7)

Dividend received

0.0

2.2

0.0

2.2

Working Capital Movement

3.8

(6.1)

(13.3)

(15.6)

Income Tax

(20.9)

(23.7)

(14.3)

(58.9)

Group Cash flow

158.6

83.8

111.5

353.9

Dividend payment

(102.1)

0.0

(119.3)

(221.4)

Debt repayment

(25.0)

(275.0)

(300.0)

Debt drawdown for Red Lake

570.0

570.0

Payment for Red Lake

(551.9)

(551.9)

Acquisitions and Integration

0.0

(5.2)

(11.7)

(16.9)

Net Group Cash flow

31.5

(196.4)

(1.4)

(166.3)

Opening Cash Balance 1 July 2019

335.1

Opening Cash Balance 1 October 2019

366.7

Opening Cash Balance 1 January 2020

170.3

Closing Group Cash Balance

366.7

170.3

168.9

168.9

Evolution's hedge book as at 31 March 2020 was 325,000oz at an average price of A$1,865/oz for deliveries of 25,000oz per quarter to June 2023.

At the completion of the Red Lake transaction, the company sold forward 120,000 ounces of gold (10,000 ounces per quarter) at an average spot price of C$2,302/oz through to 30 June 2023. Due to the backwardation of the forward market this results in an averaged hedged price of C$2,272/oz. This is as part of the Company's approach to have all operations funding their own capital investment requirements.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Evolution's financial and operational information is available to view via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM provided on our website at www.evolutionmining.com.auunder the Investors tab. This useful interactive platform allows users to chart and export Evolution's historical results for further analysis.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

11

EXPLORATION

Exploration highlights

Red Lake

  • Resource definition and extensional drilling commenced with four underground drill rigs. Initial results at Cochenour are encouraging with the best extensional hole intersecting 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au and the best resource definition holes intersecting 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au and 0.20m (0.15m etw) grading 955.53g/t Au

Cowal

  • Drilling at GRE46 and Dalwhinnie is now focused on underground resource conversion and extending mineralisation beyond underground resource outlines. Several significant intersections including: 5.0m (4.0m etw) grading 28.99g/t Au and 12m (9.6m etw) grading 10.8g/t Au continue to demonstrate continuity and grade of the orebody

Mungari

  • Infill drilling completed at the Boomer, prospect 300m west of development at Frogs Leg, continued to intercept a narrow folded laminated vein with visible gold. The best intersections returned were 0.24m (0.22m etw) grading 102.88g/t Au and 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au. An access drive from the Frogs Leg decline is advancing and is expected to intersect the Boomer vein late in the June 2020 quarter

Mt Carlton

  • Drilling commenced at the Crush Creek project (EVN earning 100%) located 30 kilometres southeast of Mt Carlton. Crush Creek consists of numerous high grade mineralised epithermal vein targets which could become important satellite ore feed for the operations at Mt Carlton. A second rig is expected to be added to the drilling program during the June 2020 quarter. Evolution expects initial results will start to become available late in the June 2020 quarter.

Total drilling of 23,888m (resource definition) and 77,615m (discovery) was completed during the quarter. Evolution's exploration tenement holding interests in Australia and Canada now stands at 8,708 km2.

Red Lake, Ontario (100%)

During the March quarter, drilling was focused on expanding and converting resource to reserves for the near- term mine plan. It was concentrated at the Cochenour and the Balmer Complexes. A total of 47 underground diamond drill holes (7,104m) were drilled utilising four drill rigs, two at each complex. Balmer Complex drilled a total of 21 underground drill holes (3,219m) and Cochenour Complex drilled a total of 26 diamond drill holes (3,885m).

Figure 1: Plan view showing map of the Red Lake Operations - Lower Red Lake and Cochenour

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

12

EXPLORATION

Cochenour

Twenty six diamond drill holes were started and/or completed at Cochenour for a total of 3,885 metres. All holes were drilled by two underground rigs drilling from 4485L Exploration Drift.

Figure 2: Inclined Long Section Looking East, highlighting all pierce points of holes drilled in March quarter

A large number of results received during the quarter were from drilling completed in late 2019 and included complete results for eight holes completed in this period. The best intercepts include:

  • 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au from 122.8m (C44141) [BIF (Extensional)]
  • 0.20m (0.15m etw) grading 955.53g/t Au from 31m (C44143B) [BIF (Infill)]
  • 4.40m (3.18m etw) grading 7.32g/t Au from 64.9m (C44158) [BIF (Infill)]
  • 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au from 69.5m (C44154) [BIF (Infill)]

Drilling will continue from the 4485L exploration drift in the June 2020 quarter to extend existing ore panels along with conversion of inferred resource to indicated classification.

Lower Red Lake

Underground drilling at Lower Red Lake utilised two drills targeting the Deep Sulphides (DS), Hanging Wall 7 (HW7) and Twin Otter (TO) targets. The drilling programs were designed for resource conversion and expansion of known mineralisation.

Significant results from infill drilling at Twin Otter include:

  • 6.70 (5.78m etw) grading 5.70g/t from 164.3m (44L911)
  • 7.00 (5.32m etw) grading 3.41g/t from 175.9m (44L911)

Grades and widths are consistent with those predicted in the resource model and have increased confidence in grade continuity Twin Otter.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

13

EXPLORATION

Figure 3: Long Section looking North East, highlighting all pierce points of diamond drill holes drilled in March

quarter within the Twin Otter project

Results from Deep Sulphides include:

  • 4.40m (4.26m etw) grading 6.87g/t from 69.2m (43L502) from extension drilling
  • 3.80m (3.25m etw) grading 6.85g/t from 98.4m (43L503) from infill drilling

Mineralised zones are typically 1 - 5m wide with an average strike length of 50m.

Figure 4: Long Section Looking North East, highlighting all pierce points of holes drilled in March quarter

targeting the Deep Sulphides project

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

14

EXPLORATION

Cowal, New South Wales (100%)

During the March quarter, resource definition drilling continued at GRE46 with 17 surface diamond holes (5,061m), and 65 underground diamond holes (17,901m) being completed. Regional exploration continued at the Reflector, Central Cowal and E46 North target areas with the drilling of 226 aircore holes (25,462m) and two diamond drill holes (709.1m).

GRE46

Hole numbers 1535DD453G and 1535DD544C returned the deepest intercepts to date, 880m and 910m below surface respectively. Pleasingly these results confirm that mineralisation remains open down plunge. Assay results include:

  • 17m (13.6m etw) grading 4.56g/t from 1,267m (1535DD544C)
  • 28m (22.4m etw) grading 2.36g/t from 1,140m (1535DD453G)
  • 5m (4m etw) grading 9.19g/t from 1,222m (1535DD453G)
  1. including 1m (0.8m etw) grading 38.7g/t from 1,225m

Surface drilling during the June quarter will focus on mineral resource extensions down plunge of known shoots.

The underground drilling program targeted mineralisation in the lava and Dalwhinne/volcaniclastics below the Warraga Decline with the aim of converting resources from inferred to indicated classification. Significant intercepts included:

  • 5m (4m etw) grading 28.99g/t from 40m (GRUD0120)
  • 12m (9.6m etw) grading 10.80g/t from 409m (GRUD0109)
  • 23m (18.4m etw) grading 5.12g/t from 252m (GRUD0116)
  • 34m (27.2m etw) grading 3.07g/t from 548m (GRUD0116)
  • 22m (17.6m etw) grading 4.3g/t from 246m (GRUD0108)

Underground drilling continues from the eastern drill platforms targeting inferred mineral resource blocks in order to convert to indicated classification in the northern lava and the Dalwhinnie areas.

Figure 5: Long projection of the GRE46 structure looking west showing the location of drilling

completed during the March 2020 quarter

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

15

EXPLORATION

Mungari, Western Australia (100%)

A total of 12,930m of drilling was completed across three targets at Mungari during the quarter (Figure 6). Of this drilling, 45 surface diamond drill holes were completed at the Boomer prospect for 11,232m.

Figure 6: Location map of Mungari resource definition and regional projects locations in the March quarter

Boomer

Extensional and infill drill holes at Boomer, located 300m west of Frog's Leg development, continues to intercept a narrow, folded, laminated quartz vein, predominantly dipping 65° towards the south-west, with a shallow southeast plunge. Step-out drilling discovered a new lower lode, also folded and laminated, with a similar dip and plunge orientation. The vein contained visible gold and base metal sulphides. Best intercepts for the quarter include:

  • 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au from 146.3m (EVDD0110)
  • 0.24 (0.22m etw) grading 102.88g/t Au from 215.8m (EVDD0082A)
  • 0.38m (0.33m etw) grading 37.24g/t Au from 197.7m (EVDD0072)

Assays are pending for seven holes. The Boomer access drive is 185m from the Frogs Leg decline and is expected to intersect the Boomer vein late in the June 2020 quarter.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

16

EXPLORATION

Figure 7: Boomer prospect long section showing location of drilling during the March quarter

Picante Trend

Drilling continued along the Picante Trend approximately 1.5km north of the planned Castle Hill pit. Two diamond holes (443m in total) targeted a small high grade mineralised shoot now called Muy Picante. The holes intercepted mineralisation on the sheared contact between the tonalite and ultramafic and assisted with understanding controls on mineralisation and grade trends for estimation. Best intercepts include:

  • 4.00m (3.87m etw) at 1.65g/t Au from 108 m (PICD030)
  • 1.00m (0.97m etw) at 31.20g/t Au from 140 m (PICD031)
  • 9.00 (8.70m etw) at 1.96g/t Au from 163 m (PICD031)

Exploration will continue along the 5km strike extent of the Picante Trend in FY21.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

17

EXPLORATION

Figure 8: Long section of the Picante Trend looking west showing the location of drilling completed during the

March quarter (Intervals reported at >0.3 g/t with a max dilution of 1m)

Australian Greenfields Exploration

At the Cue Project (EVN earning 75% from Musgrave Minerals Ltd, ASX:MGV) an initial diamond drilling program was completed with two holes drilled for 574m during the quarter. A large regional aircore drilling program is ongoing over Lake Austin, with 138 holes drilled for 14,382m. It is anticipated the program will be completed early in the June 2020 quarter.

At the nearby Murchison Joint Venture (EVN earning 80% from Enterprise Metals Limited, AZX:EML) an aircore drilling program completed 77 holes (6034m) before it was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Exploration programs were suspended on the Drummond Project (EVN earning 80% from Andromeda Metals Limited, ASX:ADN) and at Connors Arc (EVN 100%) during the quarter also as a result of COVID-19.

Further information on all reported exploration results included in this report is provided in the Drill Hole Information Summary and JORC Code 2012 Table 1 presented in Appendix 1 of this report.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

18

EXPLORATION

Competent person statement

Exploration results

The information in this report that relates to exploration results listed in the table below is based on work compiled by the person whose name appears in the same row, who is employed on a full-time basis by Evolution Mining Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Each person named in the table consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Activity

Competent person

Mungari resource definition and exploration results

Marcelle Watson

Cowal resource definition and exploration results

James Biggam

Red Lake resource definition and exploration results

Dean Fredericksen

Forward looking statements

This report prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

19

CORPORATE INFORMATION

ABN 74 084 669 036

Board of Directors

Jake Klein

Executive Chairman

Lawrie Conway

Finance Director and CFO

Tommy McKeith

Lead Independent Director

Jim Askew

Non-executive Director

Jason Attew

Non-executive Director

Andrea Hall

Non-executive Director

Vicky Binns

Non-executive Director

Peter Smith

Non-executive Director

Company Secretary

Evan Elstein

Investor enquiries

Bryan O'Hara

General Manager Investor Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Tel:

+61 (0) 2 9696 2900

Media enquiries

Michael Vaughan

Fivemark Partners

Tel:

+61 (0) 422 602 720

Internet address

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Registered and principal office

Level 24, 175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel:

+61 (0)2 9696 2900

Fax:

+61 (0)2 9696 2901

Share register

Link Market Services Limited

Locked Bag A14

Sydney South NSW 1235

Tel:

1300 554 474 (within Australia)

Tel:

+61 (0)2 8280 7111

Fax:

+61 (0)2 9287 0303

Email:

registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

Stock exchange listing

Evolution Mining Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under code EVN.

Issued share capital

At 31 March 2020 issued share capital was 1,704,404,430 ordinary shares.

Conference call

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results at 11.00am Sydney time on

Thursday 23 April 2020.

Shareholder - live audio stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analysts and media - conference call details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q

  • A participation. To be able to access the conference call please click on the link below. You will be required to pre- register which you will then be provided with a dial-in number, passcode and a unique access pin. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10004834-invite.html

To then join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite and enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly. Please dial in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the participant ID number.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Evolution's financial, operational, resources and reserves information is available to view via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM provided on our website www.evolutionmining.com.au under the Investors tab. This useful interactive platform allows users to chart and export Evolution's historical results for further analysis.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

20

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Drill Hole Information Summary

Red Lake

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Hole

Hole ID

Length

Type

NAD83 (m)

NAD83 (m)

(m)

(m)

43L502

DDH

5655579.70

448068.45

-1538.71

118.9

43L503

DDH

5655580

448068.5

-1538.3

126.6

43L503

DDH

5655580

448068.5

-1538.3

126.6

43L503

DDH

5655580

448068.5

-1538.3

126.6

44L911

DD

5655146.51

448356.26

-1554.53

219.5

C44141

DD

5658195.73

442570.58

-962.54

218.4

C44155

DD

5658033.17

442519.26

-966.27

87.7

C44156

DD

5658033.25

442519.26

-966.90

120.4

C44158

DD

5658033.04

442519.71

-964.93

78.8

C44143B

DD

5658196.48

442570.87

-962.80

243.8

C44154

DD

5658033.26

442519.27

-965.64

78

C44159A

DD

5658032.81

442519.94

-966.44

97.5

C44159A

C44159A

C44159A

C44160

DD

5658032.66

442520.61

-963.83

96.1

Dip

Azimuth

From

Interval1

ETW

Au

NAD83

NAD83

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

-20.8

50.2

69.2

4.40

4.26

6.87

Including

71.3

0.60

0.58

28.53

83.2

0.90

0.82

5.38

89.3

0.30

0.26

20.27

94.1

3.30

3.04

4.77

-5.4

50.5

88.3

0.80

0.69

8.002

-5.4

50.5

93.2

0.80

0.7

6.775

-5.4

50.5

98.4

3.80

3.25

6.853

-6.5

60.3

87.8

0.90

0.70

6.35

164.3

6.70

5.78

5.70

173.9

0.60

0.48

13.58

175.9

7.00

5.32

3.41

-21.5

260.6

8.5

0.80

0.61

28.63

48

2.40

1.95

5.19

Including

50.3

0.10

0.12

32.71

122.8

6.60

4.88

16.97

Including

125.7

0.80

0.55

130.52

168.5

3.70

3.58

4.23

-2.8

259

79.3

1.90

1.23

10.65

Including

80.3

0.20

0.10

59.82

-17.2

259.8

24.6

1.10

0.88

10.98

44.6

0.30

0.30

19.75

22.4

247.2

45.4

0.30

0.26

22.23

64.9

4.40

3.18

7.32

-20.5

284.7

31

0.20

0.15

955.53

169.2

1.50

0.98

5.73

8.5

259.3

69.5

3.30

2.67

11.40

-8.9

247.4

23.3

4.00

3.06

4.07

87.3

3.80

2.97

7.75

Including

87.3

0.20

0.19

24.65

Including

90.3

0.20

0.19

27.97

49.2

235.4

12.4

0.70

0.38

12.55

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

21

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Cowal

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Hole

Dip

Azimuth

From

Interval

ETW

Au

Hole ID

Length

1

Type

MGA (m)

MGA (m)

AHD (m)

MGA

MGA

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

(m)

1535DD453G

DD

6,278,516

538,707

203.717

1382.67

-60

280

955

21

16.8

2.93

including

955

7

5.6

5.68

1002

4

3.2

3.46

1048

8

6.4

2.59

1140

28

22.4

2.36

1222

5

4

9.19

including

1225

1

0.8

38.7

1535DD466A

DD

6,278,038

538,797

204

1122.31

-60

261

912

2

1.6

35.45

917

2.3

1.84

5.5

931.47

1.3

1.04

38.3

1114

1.3

1.04

8.9

1535DD466EXT

DD

6,278,038

538,797

204

1047.35

-60

261

831

4

3.2

3.16

855

2

1.6

58.96

1535DD544C

DD

6,278,183

538,565

208.78

1665.72

-57

309

1267

17

13.6

4.56

1535DD544D

DD

6,278,183

538,565

208.78

925

-57

309

693

7

5.6

4.04

871

12

9.6

2.58

1535DD545

DD

6,277,796

538,509

204.06

870.34

-58

306

697

9

7.2

12.14

GRUD0071

DD

202.7

1.3

0.78

16.6

GRUD0078

DD

6,278,781

538,071

-28.39

218.34

29

61

101

10

8

2.91

113

3

2.4

3.21

183

1

0.8

12.5

GRUD0079

DD

6,278,781

538,070

-29.34

260.56

15

42.5

129

9

7.2

5.43

GRUD0081

DD

6,279,012

538,008

-65.75

242.54

15

62

157

1

0.6

49.5

168

7

4.2

3.5

GRUD0083

DD

6,279,012

538,008

-66.92

215.81

-12

86

155.8

2.2

1.32

5.05

161

7.24

4.34

2.25

GRUD0084

DD

6,279,012

538,008

-65.4

305.07

23

77

157

4

2.4

12.03

including

158

1

0.6

45.4

GRUD0086

DD

6,278,780

538,072

-29.41

190.25

10.5

88

87

6.1

3.66

3.86

102

26

15.6

3.03

GRUD0087

DD

6,278,781

538,070

-30.7

230

-20

58

139

2

1.2

8.17

GRUD0088

DD

6,278,887

538,041

-47.87

197.83

-12

88

97

4

2.4

3

GRUD0090

DD

6,278,889

538,041

-47.63

340.02

6

74

296

2

1.2

7.02

GRUD0091

DD

6,278,890

538,040

-47.84

224.51

-4

58

105

1

0.8

27.9

113

9

7.2

3.17

GRUD0093

DD

6,278,889

538,041

-48.68

239.76

-29.5

81

11

1

0.8

14.7

148

12

9.6

2.18

GRUD0095

DD

6,278,318

538,447

63.14

530

-30

314

366

29

23.2

2.79

GRUD0097

DD

6,278,318

538,448

63.22

494.88

-18.5

318

243

3

2.4

6.85

375

7

5.6

8.19

GRUD0098

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62.53

650

-54

285.5

350

3

2.4

4.65

358

10

8

6.52

409

8

6.4

7.02

518

9

7.2

13.14

GRUD0099

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62.53

530

-49

304

342

16

12.8

4.2

457

18

14.4

3.26

GRUD0100

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62

545.03

-46

302

274

15

12

3.75

327

3

2.4

14.66

335

1

0.8

27.5

398

3

2.4

3.13

430

3

2.4

6.58

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Hole

Dip

Azimuth

From

Interval

ETW

Au

Hole ID

Length

1

Type

MGA (m)

MGA (m)

AHD (m)

MGA

MGA

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

(m)

465

4

3.2

4.66

GRUD0101

DD

6,278,318

538,448

63

599.8

-36

310

336

17

13.6

2.89

376

10

8

6.31

455

2

1.6

8.5

565

3

2.4

5.13

GRUD0108

DD

6,278,890

538,040

-49.02

330.03

-52

58

127

7

5.6

5.05

156

4

3.2

3.41

168

1

0.8

13.7

217

6

4.8

3.74

246

22

17.6

4.3

321

4

3.2

3.95

GRUD0109

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62.53

570

-42

309.5

320

1

0.8

18.6

346

4

3.2

3.73

409

12

9.6

10.8

427

2

1.6

5.35

467

1

0.8

24.5

534

2

1.6

5.32

GRUD0110

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62

480

-37

310

255

7

5.6

10.52

GRUD0115

DD

6,278,805

538,393

-7

461.82

-26

313

381

7

5.6

3.52

GRUD0116

DD

6,278,805

538,393

-7

596.7

-22

324

220

1

0.8

15.08

252

23

18.4

5.12

including

262

9

7.2

11.13

517

8

6.4

3.96

548

34

27.2

3.07

including

552

15

12

4.44

GRUD0117

DD

6,278,805

538,393

-7

650.88

-31

319

407

5

4

2.77

512

18

14.4

2.64

including

518

3

2.4

8.81

543

5

4

4.86

including

544

1

0.8

19.4

GRUD0118

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62

535.42

-36.5

313

280

1

0.8

12.9

283.94

4.06

3.25

9.58

378

1

0.8

21.4

406

4

3.2

3.47

452

6

4.8

2.55

475

8

6.4

8.49

251

3

2.4

3.77

367

5

4

3.4

GRUD0120

DD

6,278,816

538,208

-10

418.72

-48

342

15

1.1

0.88

23.1

40

5

4

28.99

including

42

1

0.8

139

70

9

7.2

3.88

including

75

3

2.4

8.69

122

20

16

2.61

405

5.1

4.08

4.26

GRUD0121

DD

6,278,318

538,448

63

353.52

-36.5

303

235

1

0.8

27.6

247.94

2.06

1.65

34.99

GRUD0122

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

236

-52.5

296.5

189

7

5.25

10.56

including

191.9

2.1

1.5

31.65

GRUD0123

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

279.77

-38.5

310.5

266

1

0.75

19.03

GRUD0124

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

221.7

-26

317

125

0.8

0.6

12.84

130

8

6

2.61

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Hole

Dip

Azimuth

From

Interval

ETW

Au

Hole ID

Length

1

Type

MGA (m)

MGA (m)

AHD (m)

MGA

MGA

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

(m)

150

9

6.75

4.22

202

3

2.25

7.48

GRUD0125

DD

6,278,753

538,391

-9

833.59

-40.5

316.5

17

3

2.4

3.73

GRUD0126

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

510.41

-53.5

306

239

16

12

3.19

including

247

6.08

4.56

6.12

305

1

0.75

40.9

GRUD0127

DD

6,278,805

538,393

-7

791.68

-36

320

707

4

3.2

4.83

770

13

10.4

3.87

including

777

4

3.2

10.28

GRUD0128

DD

6,278,753

538,391

-9

1000

-46

321

329

2

1.6

6.7

338.24

3.06

2.45

10.21

440

1

0.8

72.26

737

5

4

2.57

812

2.3

1.84

6.32

914

4.12

3.3

3.21

GRUD0130

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

280.03

-39

319

160

13

9.75

2.97

GRUD0131

DD

6,278,805

538,393

-7

599.39

-35

313

373

1

0.8

16.4

387

4

3.2

2.5

406

5

4

2.66

437

26

20.8

2.51

including

450

12

9.6

4.13

524

1

0.8

13.4

538

1

0.8

11.3

554

5

4

13.6

GRUD0132

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

260.15

-45.5

307

157

3

2.25

8.04

235

4

3

2.78

GRUD0133

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

266.44

-57

287

211

4

3

2.88

219

3

2.25

2.88

240

2

1.5

6.47

247

2

1.5

12.7

GRUD0137

DD

6,278,259

538,444

62

557.48

-53.5

280

290

16

12.8

2.58

317

34

27.2

2.72

including

329

6

4.8

7.05

390

9

7.2

2.52

404

8

6.4

4.43

425

19

15.2

2.42

including

437

7

5.6

3.81

454

13

10.4

2.46

537

7

5.6

3.68

GRUD0138

DD

6,278,273

538,389

61

215.2

-21

323

58

3

2.3

5.52

158

8

6

6.4

including

161

1

0.75

33.4

208

3

2.25

4.51

Note: Drillholes with the prefix GRUD denote that they are underground drill holes

1. Reported intervals provided in this report are downhole widths as true widths are not currently known. An estimated true width (etw) is provided where available

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Mungari

Hole ID

Hole

Type

PICD030 DD

PICD031 DD

PICD031 DD

EVDD0072DD

EVDD0081DD

EVDD0082ADD

EVDD0083DD

EVDD0083DD

EVDD0091ADD

EVDD0091ADD

EVDD0091ADD

EVDD0092DD

EVDD0092DD

EVDD0092DD

EVDD0092DD

EVDD0093DD

EVDD0095DD

EVDD0096DD

EVDD0103DD

EVDD0103DD

EVDD0108DD

EVDD0109DD

EVDD0109DD

EVDD0110DD

EVDD0112DD

EVDD0113DD

EVDD0114DD

EVDD0114DD

EVDD0114DD

EVDD0114DD

EVDD0116DD

EVDD0116DD

EVDD0116DD

EVDD0121DD

EVDD0128DD

EVDD0078DD

EVDD0084DD

EVDD0086DD

EVDD0087DD

EVDD0088DD

EVDD0090DD

EVDD0097DD

EVDD0098DD

EVDD0099DD

EVDD0101DD

EVDD0104DD

EVDD0106DD

EVDD0107DD

EVDD0111DD

FLRD378 DD

EVDD0080DD

Northing MGA

Elevation

Hole

Dip

Azimuth

From

Interval1

ETW

Au

Easting MGA (m)

Length

(m)

AHD (m)

MGA

MGA

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

311645.84

6610200.34

417.97

201.80

-59.84

269.66

108.00

4.00

3.87

1.65

311673.01

6610279.82

416.82

241.00

-59.91

269.19

140.00

1.00

0.97

31.20

311673.01

6610279.82

416.82

241.00

-59.91

269.19

163.00

9.00

8.70

1.96

6595472.47

333845.53

337.81

240.00

-58.45

45.03

197.70

0.38

0.33

37.24

6595421.79

333870.16

338.61

255.00

-55.00

46.00

199.10

0.25

0.23

11.70

6595412.98

333861.68

338.43

280.20

-55.00

46.00

215.89

0.24

0.22

102.88

6595563.00

333844.90

337.73

170.13

-64.70

43.80

125.40

0.60

0.49

9.58

6595563.00

333844.90

337.73

170.13

-64.70

43.80

100.10

0.90

0.74

1.82

6595417.00

333872.00

338.00

224.80

-40.00

63.00

197.00

1.00

0.91

10.10

6595417.00

333872.00

338.00

224.80

-40.00

63.00

178.28

0.42

0.38

2.49

6595417.00

333872.00

338.00

224.80

-40.00

63.00

205.51

0.32

0.29

2.39

6595299.32

333915.69

338.69

235.05

-45.36

45.83

218.80

0.21

0.20

29.13

6595299.32

333915.69

338.69

235.05

-45.36

45.83

185.13

0.87

0.83

3.71

6595299.32

333915.69

338.69

235.05

-45.36

45.83

191.00

1.00

0.96

3.09

6595299.32

333915.69

338.69

235.05

-45.36

45.83

207.33

0.67

0.64

3.64

6595368.32

333889.18

337.79

245.00

-49.00

39.32

208.50

0.20

0.19

6.86

6595381.51

333888.64

337.63

250.02

-59.00

46.00

204.60

1.29

1.12

4.47

6595369.18

333876.54

338.58

265.20

-57.50

45.39

225.10

0.20

0.18

2.03

6595398.84

333758.30

343.83

330.03

-59.00

48.00

259.52

1.00

0.87

2.63

6595398.84

333758.30

343.83

330.03

-58.00

48.00

293.97

1.56

1.36

26.90

6595273.95

333892.12

342.29

323.73

-61.22

50.31

290.70

1.30

1.09

3.18

6595224.06

333840.56

345.04

425.32

-64.75

46.22

421.10

0.30

0.25

3.67

6595224.06

333840.56

345.04

425.32

-64.75

46.22

395.50

0.40

0.33

2.65

6595535.36

333843.84

338.10

170.10

-62.00

42.00

146.28

1.22

1.03

119.95

6595371.31

333761.98

343.75

331.20

-56.00

48.50

311.40

0.30

0.27

32.93

6595342.30

333776.47

343.65

375.00

-61.00

53.00

342.30

0.60

0.50

2.62

6595436.87

333745.71

343.43

310.00

-58.00

48.00

246.00

0.25

0.22

1.88

6595436.87

333745.71

343.43

310.00

-58.00

48.00

246.53

0.47

0.41

1.94

6595436.87

333745.71

343.43

310.00

-57.60

48.54

261.00

2.00

1.75

3.70

6595436.87

333745.71

343.43

310.00

-57.60

48.54

265.00

0.50

0.44

2.60

6595462.51

333735.77

343.44

287.30

-55.00

53.00

240.00

2.00

1.77

2.27

6595462.51

333735.77

343.44

287.30

-55.00

53.00

249.50

0.50

0.44

2.18

6595462.51

333735.77

343.44

287.30

-55.00

53.00

250.50

1.00

0.88

3.95

6595410.27

333763.27

343.39

310.30

-54.00

47.00

279.90

0.40

0.36

3.37

6595298.56

333798.51

344.26

407.00

-61.00

47.00

369.00

1.30

1.11

5.97

6595579.86

333829.47

337.74

185.10

-69.96

47.46

No significant intercept

6595637.79

333827.85

339.46

111.10

-40.00

45.07

No significant intercept

6595604.60

333795.70

339.13

140.90

-41.00

44.31

No significant intercept

6595589.46

333778.91

339.83

155.00

-41.00

44.22

No significant intercept

6595595.50

333843.33

338.17

116.00

-45.00

45.00

No significant intercept

6595508.47

333883.92

337.73

165.00

-43.00

75.00

No significant intercept

6595358.80

333863.94

339.74

285.30

-58.74

45.00

No significant intercept

6595706.52

333824.95

339.99

90.03

-52.34

45.00

No significant intercept

6595676.45

333794.52

339.34

125.24

-58.71

45.00

No significant intercept

6595482.53

333730.77

342.65

298.14

-62.10

45.00

No significant intercept

6595301.87

333702.06

342.46

440.00

-59.45

47.00

No significant intercept

6595300.91

333805.48

344.17

390.00

-61.90

45.00

No significant intercept

6595237.76

333739.95

343.49

448.38

-58.46

45.00

No significant intercept

6595617.43

333812.25

338.23

130.30

-65.87

45.00

No significant intercept

6595699.79

334164.38

234.50

333.40

-21.90

229.20

No significant intercept

6595425.56

333873.45

338.71

250.00

-53.00

42.44

No significant intercept

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Hole

Northing MGA

Elevation

Hole

Dip

Azimuth

From

Interval1

ETW

Au

Hole ID

Easting MGA (m)

Length

Type

(m)

AHD (m)

MGA

MGA

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

EVDD0085

DD

6595619.05

333811.97

338.72

124.00

-40.32

42.75

No significant intercept

EVDD0089

DD

6595509.46

333881.66

337.53

159.30

-41.20

53.02

No significant intercept

EVDD0094

DD

6595398.59

333882.70

337.87

233.70

-57.40

50.53

No significant intercept

EVDD0117

DD

6595444.00

333752.00

344.00

314.00

-66.39

41.00

Awaiting results

EVDD0118

DD

6595466.00

333747.00

343.00

293.10

-64.04

50.00

Awaiting results

EVDD0122

DD

6595381.00

333768.00

343.00

367.00

-68.76

35.50

Awaiting results

EVDD0123

DD

6595387.00

333775.00

343.00

327.00

-58.59

45.00

Awaiting results

EVDD0125

DD

6595329.00

333859.00

343.00

305.00

-58.00

38.00

Awaiting results

EVDD0127

DD

6595368.26

333774.30

343.26

372.10

-68.16

45.00

Awaiting results

EVDD0129

DD

6595289.11

333692.04

342.64

465.40

-61.78

45.00

Awaiting results

1. Reported intervals provided in this report are downhole widths as true widths are not currently known. An estimated true width (etw) is provided where available

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake

Red Lake Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Sampling techniques

Drilling techniques

Drill sample recovery

Explanation

  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, handheldXRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning ofsampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representation and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are material to thePublic Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been completed this wouldbe relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g chargefor fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems, or unusual commodities/mineralisationtypes (e.g. submarine nodules).
  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by whatmethod, etc.).
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries andresults assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representativenature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain offine/coarse material.

Commentary

  • Sampling of gold mineralisation at Red Lake Operation was undertaken using diamond core (surface and underground).
  • All drill samples were logged prior to sampling. Diamond drill core was sampled to lithological, alteration and mineralisation related contacts. Sampling was carried out according to Red Lake Operations protocols and QAQC procedures which comply with industry best practice. All drill-hole collars were surveyed using a total station theodolite or total GPS.
  • The sampling and assaying methods are appropriate for the orogenic mineralised system and are representative for the mineralisation style. The sampling and assaying suitability was validated using Red Lake Operations QAQC protocol and no instruments or tools requiring calibration were used as part of the sampling process.
  • Diamond drill core sample intervals were based on geology to ensure a representative sample, with lengths ranging from 0.15 to 0.9m. Diamond drilling was half core sampled. All diamond core samples were dried, crushed and pulverised (total preparation) to produce a 50g charge for fire assay of Au. A suite of multi elements are determined using four-acid digest with ICP/MS and/or an ICP/AES finish for some sample intervals.
  • Drilling on site is conducted using diamond drill rigs, the core is extracted using a standard tube and core diameter is either BQTK (40.7mm) or NQ (47.6mm) in size,
  • All exploration drill core is orientated using the Tru-Core device.
  • Percentage of drill core recovery is not recorded at this time on site. All core is oriented and marked up at 1-foot intervals, intervals are compared to drillers depth.

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020

27

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Logging

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

Explanation

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
    appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,channel etc.) photography.
    The total length and percentage of therelevant intersections logged.
  • If core, whether cut or sawn andwhether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whethersampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of thesample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximiserepresentivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for
    instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of thematerial being sampled.

Commentary

All logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature

recording features such as structural data, lithology,

mineralogy, alteration, mineralisation types, vein density, colour

etc. All holes are photographed wet.

All diamond holes were logged in entirely from collar to end of

hole.

All drill core once logged is digitally photographed. The

photographs capture all data presented on the core.

Diamond core drilled was half core sampled and the remaining

half was retained.

Core is cut to preserve the bottom of hole orientation line, in

some instance core may be quarter cut and send for analysis.

Sample preparation of diamond samples was undertaken by

external laboratories according to the sample preparation and

assaying protocol established to maximise the representation of

the Red Lake Operations mineralisation. Laboratories

performance was monitored as part of Red Lake Operations

QAQC procedure. Laboratory inspections were undertaken to

monitor the laboratories compliance to the Red Lake Operations

sampling and sample preparation protocol.

The sample and size (1.5kg to 4kg) relative to the particle size

(>90% passing 75um) of the material sampled is a commonly

utilised practice for effective sample representation for gold

deposits within the Orogenic Gold deposits of the Superior

Craton Canada.

Quality control procedures adopted to maximise sample

representation for all sub-sampling stages include the collection

of field and laboratory duplicates and the insertion of certified

reference material as assay standards (1 in 20) and the

insertion of blank samples (1 in 20) or at the geologist's

discretion. Coarse blank material is routinely submitted for

assay and is inserted into each mineralised zone where

possible and always after a sample identified as having visible

gold. The quality control performance was monitored as part of

Red Lake Operations QAQC procedure.

The sample preparation has been conducted by commercial

laboratories. All samples are oven dried (60°C), jaw crushed to

90% passing <2mm and riffle split to a maximum sample weight

of 1kg as required. The primary sample is then pulverised in a

one stage process, using a LM2 pulveriser, to a particle size of

>90% passing 75um. Approximately 250g of the primary sample

is extracted by spatula to a numbered paper pulp bag that is

used for a 50g fire assay charge. The pulp is retained, and the

bulk residue is disposed of after four months.

Measures taken to ensure sample representation include the

collection of field duplicates during diamond core sampling

drilling at the geologist's discretion and within the ore zone.

Duplicate samples for diamond core are collected during the

sample preparation crushing and pulverisation stage. A

comparison of the duplicate sample vs. the primary sample

assay result was undertaken as part of Red Lake Operations

QAQC protocol. It is considered that all sub-sampling and lab

preparations are consistent with other laboratories in Canada

and are satisfactory for the intended purpose.

The sample sizes are considered appropriate and in line with

industry standards.

The sampling preparation and assaying protocol used at Red

Quality of assay data

The

nature,

quality

and

and laboratory tests

appropriateness of the

assaying

and

laboratory

procedures

used

and

whether the technique is considered

partial or total.

Lake Operations was developed to ensure the quality and

suitability of the assaying and laboratory procedures relative to

the mineralisation types.

No geophysical tools or other remote sensing instruments were

utilised for reporting or interpretation of gold mineralisation.

Fire assay is designed to measure the total gold within a

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Verification of sampling and assaying

Location of data points

Data spacing and distribution

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Explanation

Commentary

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

sample. Fire assay has been confirmed as a suitable technique

handheld XRF instruments etc. the

for orogenic type mineralisation. It has been extensively used

parameters used in determining the

throughout the North Western Ontario region. Screen fire assay

analysis including instrument make and

have also been used to validate the fire assay techniques.

model,

reading

times,

calibrations

Quality control samples were routinely inserted into the

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

sampling sequence and also inserted at the discretion of the

Nature of quality control procedures

geologist

either

inside or around

the

expected zones

of

mineralisation. The intent of the procedure for reviewing the

adopted

(eg

standards,

blanks,

performance

of

certified standard

reference

material

is

to

duplicates, external laboratory checks)

examine for

any

erroneous results

(a

result

outside

of

the

and

whether

acceptable

levels

of

expected statistically derived tolerance limits) and to validate if

accuracy

(i.e.

lack

of

bias)

and

required; the acceptable levels of accuracy and precision for all

precision have been established.

stages of the sampling and analytical process. Typically,

batches which fail quality control checks are re-analysed.

The

verification

of

significant

Independent

internal

or external

verification

of significant

intercepts is not routinely completed. The quality control / quality

intersections by either independent or

assurance

(QAQC)

process ensures

the

intercepts

are

alternative company personnel.

representative for the orogenic gold systems. Half core and

The use of twinned holes.

sample pulps are retained at Red Lake Operations for two years

if further verification is required.

Documentation of primary data, data

The twinning of holes is not a common practice undertaken at

entry procedures, data verification and

Red Lake Operations. The face sample and drill hole data with

data storage (physical and electronic)

the mill reconciliation data is of sufficient density to validate

protocols.

neighbouring samples. Data which is inconsistent with the

Discuss any adjustment to assay data

known geology undergoes further

verification

to ensure

its

quality.

All sample and assay information is stored utilising the acQuire

database software system. Data undergoes QAQC validation

prior to being accepted and loaded into the database. Assay

results are merged when received electronically from the

laboratory. The geologist reviews the database checking for the

correct merging of results and that all data has been received

and entered. Any adjustments to this data are recorded

permanently in the database. Historical paper records (where

available) are retained in the exploration and mining offices.

No adjustments or calibrations have been made to the final

assay data reported by the laboratory.

Accuracy and quality of surveys used

Drill hole collar positions are surveyed by the site-based survey

department or contract surveyors (utilising a differential GPS or

to locate drillholes (collar and downhole

conventional surveying techniques, with reference to a known

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

base station) with a precision of less than 0.2m variability.

other

locations

used

in

Mineral

All drill holes at Red Lake Operations have been surveyed for

Resource estimation.

easting, northing and reduced level. Recent data is collected

Specification of the grid system used.

and stored in RLO Mine Grid.

Topographic control was generated from aerial surveys and

Quality and adequacy of topographic

detailed Lidar surveys.

control.

Data

spacing

for

reporting

of

The nominal drill spacing for Exploration drilling is 22m x 42m

Exploration Results.

or wider and for Resource Definition is 11m x 21m.This spacing

Whether the data spacing and

includes data that has been verified from previous exploration

distribution is sufficient to establish the

activities on the project.

degree

of

geological

and grade

Data spacing and distribution is considered sufficient for

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

establishing geological continuity and grade variability

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

appropriate for classifying a Mineral Resource.

procedure(s)

and

classifications

Sample compositing was not applied due to the often-narrow

applied.

mineralised zones.

Whether sample compositing has

been applied.

Whether the orientation of sampling

Mineralized

zones

in

the Red Lake-Campbell

deposit

are

distinguished first

by

spatial orientation

relative

to structural

achieves

unbiased

sampling

of

corridors and second by the style of mineralization. It is common

possible structures

and the

extent to

for mineralized zones to have multiple styles of mineralization

which

this is

known,

considering

the

within the same host lithology.

deposit type.

There are four types of mineralization in Red Lake-Campbell

Deposit; 1) Vein Style Gold Mineralization, 2)

Vein and Sulphide Style Gold Mineralization, 3) Disseminated

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Explanation

Commentary

If the relationship between the drilling

Sulphide Style Mineralization locally referred to as replacement

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralization 4) Free Gold Mineralization Style

mineralised structures is considered to

The relationship between the drilling orientation and the

have introduced a sampling bias, this

orientation of key mineralised structures at Red Lake is not

should be assessed and reported if

considered to have introduced a sampling bias and is not

material.

considered to be material.

Resource Definition and Exploration drilling is typically planned

to intersect mineralised domains in an orientation that does not

introduce sample bias. A small number of holes are drilled at

sub-optimal orientations to test for alternate geological

interpretations.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure

Chain of custody protocols to ensure the security of samples are

followed. Prior to submission samples are retained on site and

sample security.

access to the samples is restricted. Collected samples are

dropped off at the respective commercial laboratories in North

Western Ontario. Access into the laboratory is restricted and

movements of personnel and the samples are tracked under

supervision of the laboratory staff. During some drill campaigns

some samples are collected directly from site by the commercial

laboratory. While various laboratories have been used, the

chain of custody and sample security protocols have remained

similar.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews

Internal and External audits have been conducted in the past at

Red Lake Operations.

of sampling techniques and data.

Red Lake Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and

Type,

reference name/number,

Resource Definition drilling was undertaken on the following

land tenure status

location

and

ownership

including

mining claims: Cochenour & Red Lake Claims: PAT-8059,

agreements or material issues with third

PAT-8064,PAT-6850,PAT-6836,MLO-3508

parties such as joint ventures,

All mining claims are in good standing. Tenure consists of

partnerships,

overriding

royalties,

Patents, subject to annual Mining Land Taxes issued in

native title interests, historical sites,

January.

wilderness or national park and

Title registered on land tenure is 100% owned.

environmental settings.

There are currently no paying Royalties. Of the five known

The security of the tenure held at the

Royalties within the Mine Closure Plan, two are proximal to the

time of reporting along with any known

current Cochenour workings, TVX (Kinross) and Inco (Vale),

impediments to obtaining a licence to

and one is proximal to the Red Lake workings (Hill). The

operate in the area.

shapes are recorded in Engineering work files for future

reference and mine planning.

Historical sites have been rehabilitated and are monitored by

the Environmental Dept.

Exploration done by

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Red Lake and Campbell were first staked during the Red Lake

other parties

exploration by other parties.

Gold Rush in 1926. Subsequently, there was a period of claim

cancellations and re-staking of the area. Both mines opened in

the late 1940's. Red Lake and Campbell Mine were combined

in 2006 when Goldcorp purchased Campbell Mine.

The earliest known exploration on the Cochenour-Willans

property was in 1925. Cochenour-Willans Gold Mines Ltd. was

incorporated in 1936 and production began in 1939 at a rate of

136-181 t/d. Operations ran for 32 years, from 1939-1971. It

was acquired by Goldcorp in 2008.

Aside from the Red Lake gold mines and Cochenour mine,

Evolution also holds past producing operations that include the

HG Young, Abino, McMarmac, Gold Eagle Mine, and McKenzie

Red Lake mines.

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Geology

Drill hole Information

Data aggregation methods

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

Explanation

  • Deposit type, geological setting andstyle of mineralisation.
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Materialdrillholes:
    o easting and northing of the drillholecollar
    o elevation or RL of the drillhole collaro dip and azimuth of the hole
    o downhole length and interceptiondepth
    o hole length.
  • In reporting Exploration Results,
    weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-offgrades are usually materialand should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-graderesults and longer lengths of low-graderesults, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregationsshould be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent valuesshould be clearly stated.
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of ExplorationResults.

Commentary

  • The mineralization within the Red Lake Operations can be classified as an Archean greenstone belt-hosted gold deposit.
  • Red Lake Operations is hosted in the Red Lake greenstone belt within the Uchi Domain on the southern margin of the North Caribou Terrane of the Superior Province, Canada.
  • Red Lake Operations is underlain mainly by tholeiitic basalt and locally by komatiitic basalt of the Balmer Assemblage. The mine sequence also includes felsic, peridotitic and other mafic to lamprophyric intrusive rocks of various younger ages. Both Red Lake- Campbell and Cochenour deposits are hosted within significantly folded and sheared portions of the Balmer assemblage. Shear zones act as primary hydrothermal fluid corridors and host significant portions of the gold mineralization in the area. Other significant mineralized structures occur within lower-strain areas of the stratigraphy, usually associated with brittle conjugate fracture systems in close proximity to lithological boundaries possessing high competency contrasts.
  • Gold mineralization is hosted in a variety of rock types within the Red Lake Greenstone belt, although the majority of the productive zones occur as vein systems accompanying sulphide replacement within sheared mafic to komatiitic basalts of the Balmer Assemblage.
  • Gold bearing zones in the Red Lake-Campbell and Cochenour deposit are distinguished first by spatial orientation relative to structural corridors and second by the style of mineralization. It is common for zones to have multiple styles of mineralization within the same host lithology. There are four styles of mineralization common in the Red Lake-Campbell and Cochenour deposit; Vein style, Vein and Sulphide style, Disseminated Sulphide (Replacement) style and free gold style.
  • Refer to the drill hole information table in the Appendix of this report.
  • For results reporting: A minimum grade truncation of 2.74gpt standard is followed; no maximum grade truncation standard is applied.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high- grade and longer lengths of low-grade results, a weighted average of the values is applied to report the entire aggregate intercept. A short length high-grade intercept is then highlighted as an including value if result is >3 times the grade of the entire aggregate intercept in which it is incorporated.
  • Intercept length weighted average techniques, minimum grade truncations and cut-off grades have been used in this report.
  • If a hole has NSA values (ie gxm is less then 4 or 4g/t x m) the interval has been removed from the hole, if the entire hole has NSA, the hole is noted in the table in the appendix with an NSA value for g/t.
  • Composite lengths and grade as well as internal significant values are reported in Appendix.
  • No metal equivalent values are used.
  • At Red Lake Operations where reliable estimated true widths can be calculated these have been included along with down hole measurements.

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Diagrams

Explanation

  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle isknown, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the downhole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole length, true widthnot known')
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan viewof drill hole.

Commentary

  • Drill hole location diagrams and representative sections of reported exploration results are provided either below or in the body of this report.

Plan view showing locations of drill holes and targeted

projects at Deep sulphides and Twin Otter

Plan view showing locations of drill holes and targeted

projects at Cochenour

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all

All Exploration and Resource Definition results have been

Exploration Results is not practicable,

reported in the Drill Hole Information Summary in the Appendix

representative reporting of both low and

of this report.

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting

of Exploration Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful

A substantial Exploration and Resource Definition program is

and material, should be reported

on-going at the Red Lake Operation site.

exploration data

including (but not limited to): geological

observations;

geophysical

survey

results; geochemical survey

results;

bulk samples - size and method of

treatment; metallurgical test

results;

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA

Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Explanation

Commentary

bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious

or

contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and

scale of

planned

Further Exploration, Near Mine Exploration and Resource

further work (e.g. tests for lateral

Definition work on the Red Lake Operations is planned for the

extensions or depth extensions or

remainder of FY20

largescale step-out drilling).

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commerciallysensitive.

Cowal

Cowal Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Cowal Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Holes in this report consist of conventional diamond core

channels, random chips, or specific

drilling.

specialised

industry

standard

Drill holes were positioned strategically to infill gaps in the

measurement tools appropriate to the

existing drill data set and test continuity of known

minerals under investigation, such as

lodes/mineralised structures. Collar and down hole surveys

downhole

gamma

sondes,

handheld

were utilised to accurately record final locations. Industry

XRF instruments, etc.). These examples

standard sampling, assaying and QA/QC practices were

should not be taken as limiting the broad

applied to all holes.

meaning of sampling.

Prior to 2018 drill core was halved with a diamond saw in 1 m

Include reference to measures taken to

intervals, irrespective of geological contacts. Since 2018

Sampling to lithological contacts has been implemented. Oxide

ensure sample representation and the

material that was too soft and friable to be cut with a diamond

appropriate

calibration

of

any

saw was split with a chisel. Core was cut to preserve the bottom

measurement tools or systems used.

of hole orientation mark and the top half of core sent for analysis

Aspects

of

the

determination

of

to ensure no bias is introduced. RC samples were collected

mineralisation

that are material to

the

directly from a splitter at the drill rig.

Public Report.

Sample preparation was conducted by SGS West Wyalong and

  • In cases where 'industry standard' ALS Orange. Sample preparation consisted of:

work has been completed this would be

Drying in the oven at 105ºC; crushing in a jaw crusher; fine

relatively

simple

(e.g.

'reverse

crushing in a Boyd crusher to 2-3mm; rotary splitting a 3kg

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

assay sub-sample if the sample is too large for the LM5 mill;

m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverising in the LM5 mill to nominal; 90% passing 75 µm; and

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for

a 50g fire assay charge was taken with an atomic absorption

fire assay'). In other cases, more

(AA) finish. The detection limit was 0.01 g/t Au.

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has