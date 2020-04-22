MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > Evolution Mining Limited EVN AU000000EVN4 EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED (EVN) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/22 4.99 AUD 0.00% 07:08p EVOLUTION MINING : March 2020 Quarterly Report PU 04/21 EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call AQ 04/20 EVOLUTION MINING : March 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Evolution Mining : March 2020 Quarterly Report 0 04/22/2020 | 07:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 31 March 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Increased cash flow Mine operating cash flow increased 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to A$257.4 million

quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to A$257.4 million Net mine cash flow increased 11% QoQ to A$159.7 million

Record net mine cash flow at Mungari (A$31.9 million) and Cracow (A$27.6 million)

Group free cash flow increased 33% QoQ to A$111.5 million

Total liquidity of A$528.9 million including cash of A$168.9 million and an undrawn A$360.0 million revolver Improved Sustainability performance Continued improvement in safety performance with TRIF 1 reduced to 7.2 (31 December 2019: 8.4)

reduced to 7.2 (31 December 2019: 8.4) MSCI ESG Rating upgraded to A from BBB Consistent operational delivery No material impact to Evolution's operations from COVID-19 virus

COVID-19 virus Group gold production declined 3% QoQ to 165,502 ounces

All-in Sustaining Cost 2 (AISC) declined 7% QoQ to A$991 per ounce (US$652/oz) 3 Red Lake to drive significant growth Successful completion of Red Lake gold mine acquisition in Ontario, Canada on 31 March 2020

Leaner site leadership team established and Interim General Manager appointed

Evolution to receive A$18.8 million in cash flow for March 2020 quarter under 'locked box' mechanism Continued exploration success with best intersections at: Red Lake's Cochenour: 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au and 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au

Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie: 5.0m (4.0m etw) grading 28.9g/t Au and 12m (9.6etw) grading 10.8g/t

Mungari's Boomer: 0.30m (0.27m etw) grading 256.74g/t Au and 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au FY20 Group guidance unchanged Group FY20 gold production, excluding Red Lake, is expected to be around 725,000 ounces at an AISC 4 at the top end of guidance of A$990/oz

at the top end of guidance of A$990/oz Should current spot metal prices be maintained during the June quarter, net cash flow is expected to be A$90 - 95 million higher 4 but AISC would be negatively impacted by ~A$20 - 25/oz due to higher royalties and lower by-product credits This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors. Consolidated production and sales summary Units Gold produced oz Silver produced oz Copper produced t C1 Cash Cost A$/oz All-in Sustaining Cost A$/oz All-in Cost5 A$/oz Gold sold oz Achieved gold price A$/oz Silver sold oz Achieved silver price A$/oz Copper sold t Achieved copper price A$/t Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 FY20 YTD qtr qtr qtr qtr 194,886 191,967 170,890 165,502 528,359 184,693 182,948 137,262 118,224 438,435 5,648 5,382 5,572 4,832 15,786 579 741 778 767 761 915 1,018 1,069 991 1,026 1,213 1,330 1,584 1,584 1,488 190,810 205,188 173,408 167,374 545,970 1,858 2,111 2,091 2,366 2,183 180,039 175,128 144,757 118,472 438,357 22 25 24 27 25 5,776 5,370 5,612 4,801 15,783 8,350 8,476 8,802 8,174 8,500 TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalties, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense. Calculated per ounce sold Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6584 for the March 2020 quarter FY20 metal price assumptions for AISC calculations: gold A$2,100/oz; copper A$8,400/t Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated per ounce sold Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 1 HIGHLIGHTS Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 31 March 2020 declined to 7.2 (31 Dec 2019: 8.4) reflecting a continued trend of improving safety performance. Evolution's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to 'A' from 'BBB', highlighting the Company's achievements in Sustainability performance. Group gold production for the March 2020 quarter was 165,502 ounces (Dec qtr: 170,890oz) at an AISC of A$991/oz (Dec qtr: A$1,069/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.6584, Group AISC equated to US$652/oz - ranking Evolution as one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world. As at 31 March 2020, Evolution had cash in the bank of A$168.9 million and bank debt of A$570.0 million post draw down of the Red Lake facility on 31 March 2020 to fund the acquisition. By the date of this report on 23 April 2020 the cash balance and liquidity had increased to approximately A$240.0 million and A$600.0 million respectively. Evolution delivered mine operating cash flow and net mine cash flow of A$257.4 million and A$159.7 million respectively (Dec qtr: A$233.1M; A$144.4M). Mine capital expenditure increased to A$97.7 million (Sep qtr: A$88.7M). Standout operational performances for the quarter: Mungari produced 32,721oz at an AISC of A$1,099/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$31.9 million

Cracow produced 22,227oz at an AISC of A$1,150/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$27.6 million

Ernest Henry produced 20,261oz at an AISC of A$(188)/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$59.6 million rigs operating. Initial results are particularly pleasing at Cochenour where the best extensional hole intersected 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au and the best resource definition hole intersected 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au. FY20 Group production, excluding Red Lake, is expected to be around 725,000 ounces at an AISC at the top end of guidance of A$990 per ounce. Should current spot metal prices be maintained during the June quarter, net cash flow is expected to be A$90 - 95 million higher4 but AISC would be negatively impacted by ~A$20 - 25/oz due to higher royalties and lower by-product credits. The majority of the higher production in the June quarter is expected to come from Mt Rawdon accessing higher grade ore in the open pit and Mt Carlton achieving first production from the higher-grade underground mine. Group safety performance (TRIF) 8.3 9.3 8.4 7.2 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Group production (koz) 194.9 192.0 170.9 165.5 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Group AISC (A$ per ounce) Drilling at Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie focused on underground resource conversion and extensions. Several significant intersections including 5.0m (4.0m etw) grading 28.99g/t Au and 915 1,018 1,069 991 12m (9.6etw) grading 10.8g/t Au continue to demonstrate the continuity and grade of this 2.5Moz orebody. Infill drilling completed at the newly discovered Boomer prospect, 300 metres west of development at Frogs Leg, continued to intercept a narrow folded laminated vein with visible gold with a best intersection of 0.30m (0.27m etw) grading 256.74g/t Au and 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au. Resource definition and extensional drilling has commenced at Red Lake with four underground drill FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Group operating mine cash flow (A$M) 217.4 278.7 233.1 257.4 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked. Results above are based on a 12-month moving average Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 2 COVID-19 UPDATE Evolution continues to actively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 virus currently impacting people and businesses globally. The health and safety of every person working at Evolution, their families and our communities remains paramount during this time. To date there has been no material impact on Evolution's operations from the COVID-19 virus. No Evolution employee or contractor has tested positive to COVID-19. Evolution continues to work closely with regulators and industry groups to ensure all our operations are complying with agreed protocols and all changing requirements. Evolution is operating under protocols developed to minimise risks to our people and communities and ensure we can safely produce gold during this challenging period. These plans include activation of our crisis management protocols, suspending international travel, restricting domestic travel, suspending activities across most of the Company's greenfields exploration projects, enacting strict social distancing protocols including reducing face- to-face interactions, increasing flexible working arrangements, ensuring best practice health management is maintained at all times and regular COVID-19 communication with the entire workforce. We have also been actively engaging with our communities to share our COVID-19 approach and offer support. Examples of community assistance include providing educational materials for local school children who are learning remotely, donating hampers to nurses in local hospitals, donating PPE and hand sanitisers to hospitals and emergency services providers, offering temporary employment to community members who have lost their jobs, and providing iPads to a local aged care facility. Additional site specific health and safety initiatives introduced by our operations include: Extending rosters to reduce movement of people

Relocation of interstate employees

Introducing flexible working arrangements with people working from home where possible

Hiring additional vehicles and charter flights to ensure social distancing is maintained while travelling to site and during site activities

Floor markings 1.5 metres apart in pre-start areas to ensure social distancing

pre-start areas to ensure social distancing Reduced number of contractors permitted on site to perform mill shutdowns and extending shutdowns to perform tasks in compliance with required protocols

Introducing occupancy limits in offices and meeting rooms

Additional paramedics hired for the duration of the pandemic to ensure at least two paramedics are on site per roster

Daily temperature testing and screening of all personnel on site

Daily COVID-19 briefings to employees Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 3 OVERVIEW March 2020 quarter production and cost summary1 March 2020 quarter Units Cowal Mungari Mt Mt Cracow Ernest Group Carlton Rawdon Henry UG lat dev - capital m 0 165 359 0 261 189 973 UG lat dev - operating m 0 224 487 0 471 1,675 2,857 Total UG lateral development m 0 389 846 0 731 1,864 3,830 UG ore mined kt 0 111 24 0 127 1,755 2,017 UG grade mined g/t 0 3.62 3.27 0 5.62 0.60 1.11 OP capital waste kt 4,625 5 955 884 0 0 6,469 OP operating waste kt 0 400 245 873 0 0 1,517 OP ore mined kt 626 563 168 1,137 0 0 2,494 OP grade mined g/t 0.94 2.04 3.62 0.58 0 0 1.21 Total ore mined kt 626 674 191 1,137 127 1,755 4,511 Total tonnes processed kt 2,026 471 220 833 133 1,496 5,179 Grade processed g/t 1.15 2.39 2.81 0.70 5.72 0.60 1.22 Recovery % 81.1 90.6 82.7 87.9 90.7 70.3 81.7 Gold produced oz 60,554 32,721 13,306 16,434 22,227 20,261 165,502 Silver produced oz 14,251 2,632 55,216 19,546 10,398 16,181 118,224 Copper produced t 0 0 362 0 0 4,470 4,832 Gold sold oz 59,451 33,028 12,931 16,088 22,307 23,570 167,374 Achieved gold price A$/oz 2,307 2,301 2,756 2,415 2,387 2,341 2,366 Silver sold oz 14,251 2,632 55,463 19,546 10,398 16,181 118,472 Achieved silver price A$/oz 28 25 27 25 25 27 27 Copper sold t 0 0 331 0 0 4,470 4,801 Achieved copper price A$/t 0 0 8,938 0 0 8,117 8,174 Cost Summary Mining A$/prod oz 88 681 229 369 459 355 Processing A$/prod oz 559 346 636 638 243 457 Administration and selling costs A$/prod oz 133 99 451 173 149 192 Stockpile adjustments A$/prod oz 140 (162) (4) (27) 18 19 By-product credits A$/prod oz (7) (2) (335) (30) (12) (1,812) (256) C1 Cash Cost A$/prod oz 914 962 977 1,123 857 (510) 767 C1 Cash Cost A$/sold oz 931 953 1,005 1,148 854 (439) 759 Royalties A$/sold oz 66 61 189 118 132 178 104 Gold in Circuit and other A$/sold oz (32) 16 103 (23) 4 (2) adjustments Sustaining capital2 A$/sold oz 59 37 85 96 150 72 78 Reclamation and other A$/sold oz 7 32 35 19 11 15 adjustments Administration costs3 A$/sold oz 38 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/sold oz 1,031 1,099 1,417 1,357 1,150 (188) 991 Major project capital A$/sold oz 857 121 1,708 460 33 0 509 Discovery A$/sold oz 122 117 13 2 22 0 83 All-in Cost A$/sold oz 2,011 1,337 3,138 1,819 1,205 (188) 1,584 Depreciation & Amortisation4 A$/prod oz 413 463 616 509 470 1,459 586 All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$3.96/oz for Corporate capital expenditure Includes Share Based Payments Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$39/oz in relation to Cowal (A$34/oz) and Mungari ($88/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$2.00/oz Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 4 OVERVIEW FY20 year to date production and cost summary1 FY20 YTD Units Cowal Mungari Mt Mt Cracow Ernest Group Carlton Rawdon Henry UG lat dev - capital m 1,935 296 1,389 0 1,321 511 5,451 UG lat dev - operating m 0 789 487 0 1,849 5,230 8,355 Total UG lateral development m 1,935 1,085 1,876 0 3,170 5,741 13,806 UG ore mined kt 0 330 24 0 360 5276 5,990 UG grade mined g/t 0 3.51 3.27 0.00 5.79 0.58 1.07 OP capital waste kt 11,047 5 3,248 2,811 0 0 17,111 OP operating waste kt 165 2,299 741 2,532 0 0 5,737 OP ore mined kt 2,230 1,381 538 2,841 0 0 6,989 OP grade mined g/t 1.21 1.97 3.20 0.67 0.00 0.00 1.29 Total ore mined kt 2,230 1,711 562 2,841 360 5,276 12,979 Total tonnes processed kt 6,413 1,410 661 2,484 389 5,008 16,366 Grade processed g/t 1.20 2.33 2.97 0.80 5.60 0.58 1.22 Recovery % 81.6 91.2 84.3 88.2 91.5 75.0 82.1 Gold produced oz 201,441 96,210 43,970 56,022 63,997 66,719 528,359 Silver produced oz 123,849 9,128 160,327 66,642 28,090 50,399 438,435 Copper produced t 0 0 933 0 0 14,853 15,786 Gold sold oz 208,588 97,005 47,787 55,862 63,568 73,160 545,970 Achieved gold price A$/oz 2,144 2,136 2,344 2,224 2,209 2,197 2,183 Silver sold oz 123,849 9,128 160,250 66,642 28,090 50,399 438,357 Achieved silver price A$/oz 25 25 26 25 23 26 25 Copper sold t 0 0 930 0 0 14,853 15,783 Achieved copper price A$/t 0 0 8,695 0 0 8,488 8,500 Cost Summary Mining A$/prod oz 96 743 185 573 460 370 Processing A$/prod oz 471 352 597 582 247 417 Administration and selling costs A$/prod oz 128 110 417 156 163 190 Stockpile adjustments A$/prod oz 148 (86) 61 120 (6) 58 By-product credits A$/prod oz (15) (2) (278) (30) (10) (1,909) (275) C1 Cash Cost A$/prod oz 829 1,118 981 1,401 855 (729) 761 C1 Cash Cost A$/sold oz 800 1,108 903 1,405 861 (665) 737 Royalties A$/sold oz 64 53 180 108 120 176 98 Gold in Circuit and other A$/sold oz 20 (1) 46 (16) (4) 9 adjustments Sustaining capital2 A$/sold oz 39 77 333 147 256 111 120 Reclamation and other A$/sold oz 6 25 34 17 12 13 adjustments Administration costs3 A$/sold oz 49 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/sold oz 931 1,263 1,496 1,660 1,244 (378) 1,026 Major project capital A$/sold oz 549 57 1,199 207 59 0 353 Discovery A$/sold oz 174 147 14 2 33 0 109 All-in Cost A$/sold oz 1,654 1,467 2,708 1,868 1,336 (378) 1,488 Depreciation & Amortisation4 A$/prod oz 372 455 759 651 432 1,428 591 All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.69/oz for Corporate capital expenditure Includes Share Based Payments Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$30/oz in relation to Cowal (A$34/oz) and Mungari ($91/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.89/oz Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 5 OPERATIONS Cowal, New South Wales (100%) Mungari, Western Australia (100%) Cowal produced 60,554oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,031/oz (Dec qtr: 65,080/oz, AISC A$898/oz). The planned lower production reflected the continued treatment of low grade stockpile material which was partially upgraded through ore-sorting. Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$89.0 million (Dec qtr: A$95.9M). Net mine cash flow was A$34.5 million, post sustaining capital of A$3.6 million and major capital of A$51.0 million. Major projects investment included a continuation of Stage H stripping, the completion of the water pipeline twinning, the continuation of the Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility construction and the underground Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). Total ore processed of 2.0Mt was lower than the December quarter due to both planned and unplanned shutdowns resulting in lower mill utilisation. Throughput is expected to increase back to the 9.0Mtpa run rate in the June 2020 quarter. The combination of recent rains and increased pumping capacity through the completion of the pipeline twinning work have eased immediate water security issues. Work continues to further reduce the reliance on fresh groundwater offtake through accessing subsurface saline water sources. GRE46 is Cowal's major project which provides significant production and mine life growth for the asset. The underground mine PFS is progressing to plan with an EPCM contractor mobilised during the quarter for initial design work. Underground drilling continues to upgrade resource classification and grow the 2.5Moz Mineral Resource. The maiden Ore Reserve is on track to be released in the December 2020 half year. As Cowal progresses multiple projects, major capital for the year is expected to be A$165.0 - A$175.0 million. The higher investment is related to timing or new projects approved during the year comprising; Stage H development; water security infrastructure; and the underground mine PFS. Mungari produced 32,721oz of gold at a significantly lower AISC A$1,099/oz (Dec qtr: 32,751oz, AISC A$1,344/oz). Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was a record A$37.2 million (Dec qtr: A$30.4M). Net mine cash flow was also a record A$31.9 million (Dec qtr: A$24.8M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$5.3 million. The record net mine cash flow reflects a continued impressive turnaround as the operation consistently delivers to its operating plan. Mungari experienced strong margin expansion during the quarter driven by increased grade, lower sustaining capital and a higher gold price. The Frog's Leg underground produced a consistent ore feed of 111kt at an increased grade of 3.62g/t gold (Dec qtr: 116kt at 3.27g/t gold). Total development of 389 metres was in line with operating plan. Development to access the Boomer high grade vein is 90 metres from breaking through to the first ore position. Detailed drilling completed during the quarter informed design of the optimal access point for commencement of ore development. Vein access is expected to occur late in the June 2020 quarter. White Foil open pit total material movement was 1,512kt, with ore mined at 563kt grading at 2.05g/t gold. Ore was sourced from both Stage 3a and 3b. A major milestone was reached with Cutters Ridge open pit mining commencing during the quarter. A total of 471kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.39g/t gold. Plant throughput was above plan but at a slightly lower rate than the December quarter as capital works commenced to achieve a sustainable 2.0Mtpa processing rate. 1,002 1,031 1,242 1,351 1,344 1,099 898 885 67,878oz 75,807oz 65,080oz 60,554oz 30,457oz 30,738oz 32,751oz 32,721oz FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 6 OPERATIONS Mt Carlton, Queensland (100%) Mt Rawdon, Queensland (100%) Mt Carlton produced 13,306oz of payable gold comprising of 11,672oz contained in 12,757 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of gold concentrate and 1,634oz in gold doré (Dec qtr: 9,787oz production; 9,710oz in concentrate; 77oz gold doré). AISC decreased to A$1,417/oz (Dec qtr: A$2,182/oz). Mine operating cash flow was A$20.1 million (Dec qtr: A$2.7 million). Net mine cash flow was negative A$3.0 million post sustaining and major capital of A$23.2 million predominantly related to developing the new underground mine and capital development in the open pit (Dec qtr: A$22.7M). Mill throughput exceeded plan with a total of 220kt of ore at 2.81g/t gold treated (Dec qtr: 229.2kt; 2.09g/t). Recoveries averaged 82.7%. Underground development has reached the orebody three months ahead of schedule and underground stoping will commence in the June 2020 quarter providing higher grade feed to the mill. Orebody intersections in development are broadly aligning with expectations from drilling and grade control drilling continues to infill the underground orebody to a 10 x 10m pattern. The early delivery of the underground mine and accelerated open pit waste stripping will result in major capital for FY20 of A$65.0 - A$70.0 million. The higher capital spend this financial year is related to timing of these projects which would have been invested in FY21. Mt Rawdon produced 16,434oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,357/oz (Dec qtr: 20,338oz; A$1,815/oz). Mine operating cash flow was A$18.1 million (Dec qtr: A$13.9M). Net mine cash flow of A$9.1 million (Dec qtr: A$9.1M) was generated post sustaining and major capital investment of A$8.9 million. Total material mined was in-line with plan as the western wall stabilisation project continued in the March quarter. A total of 833kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 0.70g/t gold (Dec qtr: 832kt at 0.86 g/t). Plant recovery was 87.9% and plant utilisation was 96.2%. Mt Rawdon is on track to deliver significantly higher production and lower AISC in the June 2020 quarter with recommencement of mining higher grade ore in the south-western end of the pit. 2,182 1,748 1,815 1,357 1,301 1,417 1,065 744 28,232oz 20,877oz 9,787oz 13,306oz 24,404oz 19,250oz 20,338oz 16,434oz FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 7 OPERATIONS Cracow, Queensland (100%) Cracow produced 22,227oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,150/oz (Dec qtr: 19,854oz, AISC A$1,284/oz). Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was a record A$31.7 million (Dec qtr: A$23.0M). Net mine cash flow was also a record A$27.6 million (Dec qtr: A$16.0M), post sustaining capital of A$2.2 million and major capital of A$1.8 million. A total of 127kt of ore was mined at an average grade of 5.62g/t gold. Primary ore sources were the Baz, Coronation and Imperial ore bodies. Mining was in line with forecasts with a continued focus on delivering to plan. Mill throughput for the quarter was 133kt with record throughput of 51.6kt achieved in the month of March. 1,329 1,307 1,284 1,150 18,095oz 21,917oz 19,854oz 22,227oz FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Ernest Henry, Queensland (Economic interest; 100% gold and 30% copper production)1 Evolution's interest in Ernest Henry delivered 20,261oz of gold and 4,470t of copper at an AISC of negative A$(188)/oz (Dec qtr: 23,080oz Au and 5,355t Cu at A$(526)/oz). Production in the quarter was negatively impacted by an unplanned breakdown in the ball mill which has been repaired. With excess processing capacity available, the operation is planning to make up for some of the March shortfall in the June quarter. Ore mined was 1,755kt at an average grade of 0.60g/t gold and 1.10% copper. Underground lateral development was 2,234m, which includes 1,675m of operating development, 189m of capital development and 370m of rehab development. Ore processed was 1,496kt at an average grade of 0.60g/t gold and 1.09% copper. Gold recovery of 72.9% and copper recovery of 95.3% was achieved with mill utilisation at 79.4%. Cash operating costs (C1) was negative A$(510)/oz after accounting for copper and silver by-product credits (Dec qtr: A$(925)/oz). Cash operating costs (C1) included by-product credits of A$(1,812)/oz. Copper sales in the quarter were 4,470t at an average copper price of A$8,117/t. Operating mine cash flow for the quarter was A$61.3 million representing the gold (A$55.2 million) and by-product sales of copper (A$36.3 million) and silver (A$0.4 million), net of Evolution's contribution to operating costs of A$30.6 million. Ernest Henry contributed a net mine cash flow of A$59.6 million, post sustaining capital of A$1.7 million. Drilling below the 1200mRL is proceeding to plan with the development of a third platform currently underway. Initial drilling results have indicated mineralisation as expected which provided confidence to move to the next stage in the program. Over 18,000m of drilling is planned for CY2020. Regarding COVID-19, a significant volume of work has been completed to ensure the sustainability of the Ernest Henry operation. A number of measures have been implemented specifically in relation to hygiene, cleaning and social distancing. To date, no significant impacts have been noted on the Ernest Henry operation. (188) (414) (526) (644) 25,820oz 23,378oz 23,080oz 20,261oz FY19 Q4 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) 1. All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's costs and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 8 OPERATIONS Red Lake, Ontario (100%) (Acquisition completed 31 March 2020) Under the 'locked box' agreement with Newmont since 1 January 2020, Evolution will receive A$18.8 million in April 2020 from Red Lake's net cash generation in the March 2020 quarter. The mine produced and sold 37,895 and 42,141 ounces respectively in the March quarter. Red Lake's June 2020 quarter production is expected to be around 25,000 ounces at an AISC of A$2,100 - A$2,3001 per ounce as the operation focuses on implementing the interim and transformation plans. Sustaining and major capital are expected to be A$5.0 - A$7.0 million and A$15.0 - A$17.0 million respectively. Exploration investment is expected to be A$3.0 - A$4.0 million. Since the Red Lake acquisition was announced on 26 November 2019, all of Evolution's executive team, in addition to many other senior leaders and technical experts, have spent a considerable amount of time on site to commence planning the turnaround strategy and to ensure a smooth integration into the Evolution portfolio. Key observations include: a high level of confidence in the ability to substantially grow mineral inventory; confirmation of the belief that fixed and variable costs can be significantly reduced; very positive engagement with the workforce who acknowledge change is required to secure the long term future of the operation; and validation of the scale of the turnaround opportunity. An interim plan is now being executed at Red Lake as part of the delivery of a longer-term operational transformation with key objectives of: Improving and maintaining the safety culture

Reducing AISC to below US$1,000 per ounce

Increasing production to above 200,000 ounces per annum In order to recapitalise the asset and materially reduce the cost base of the operation, Evolution has committed to a significant investment in capital development and exploration over the next three years. On 1 April 2020, immediately post completion of the acquisition, the Evolution Leadership team commenced 'virtual' town hall meetings to welcome the Red Lake team into the Evolution business. A new site leadership structure was announced and implemented which reduced leadership roles by 40%. Restructuring of the broader workforce will continue in the June 2020 quarter. Evolution has made good progress to date in several key areas including: Underground development rates increased to 755 metres in March. Development is expected to average 850 - 900 metres per month in the June 2020 quarter as the operation ramps up towards sustained development rates of over 1,000 metres per month from the September 2020 quarter onwards. Development in non- core areas has been stopped

Decommissioning of redundant underground mobile equipment

Commenced procurement process for underground mobile equipment to increase capacity and efficiencies. Delivery of the equipment is expected by the end of FY21.

Commencement of decommissioning the #1 shaft. Decommissioning of the Campbell shaft is scheduled for the March 2021 quarter

Refurbishment of the Campbell mill to improve reliability is underway and expected to be completed in the September 2020 quarter

Four diamond drills have commenced near mine resource definition and extensional drilling with a plan to increase this number to eight over the next 12 months A discovery update is provided in the Exploration section of this report. First gold doré bar poured at Red Lake under Evolution ownership 1. Using an AUD:CAD FX assumption of 0.88 for the June 2020 quarter Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 9 FINANCIALS Evolution ended quarter with cash at bank of A$168.9 million. Group cash flow improved by 33% to A$111.5 million prior to paying dividends of A$119.3 million in March and costs associated with the Red Lake transaction. The completion of the Red Lake acquisition resulted in the drawdown of A$570.0 million of syndicated debt. Net mine cash flow for the March 2020 quarter totalled A$159.7 million, exceeding the December 2019 quarter (A$144.4M) primarily due to favourable metal prices and record quarterly net mine cash flows at Mungari and Cracow. Mungari generated a record net mine cash flow of A$31.9 million (Dec qtr: A$24.8M). This record builds on the positive momentum at the site over the last three quarters while achieving a consistent operating performance and a sustained improvement in mill throughput rates Cracow also generated record net mine cash flow of A$27.6 million for the quarter (Dec qtr: A$16.0m) following further increases in plant throughput due to sustained improvements in crusher and mill utilisation as well as reduced capital spend at the site. Cowal generated net mine cash flow of A$34.5 million (Dec qtr: A$51.9M) after investing A$53.7 million. Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon's net mine cash flows were in line with the December quarter at A$59.6 million, and A$9.1 million respectively (Dec qtr: A$62.7M; and A$9.0M) while Mt Carlton's net mine cash flow was negative A$3.0 million (due to the investment on developing the new underground mine) but was better than the December quarter (negative A$20.0M) due to improved costs, higher sales volumes and a higher gold price. During the March quarter, Evolution sold 167,374oz of gold at an average gold price of A2,366/oz (Dec qtr: 173,408oz at A$2,091/oz). Deliveries into the hedge book totalled 25,000oz at an average price of A$1,786/oz with the remaining 142,374oz of gold was delivered on spot markets at an average price of A$2,468/oz. Operating Sustaining Major Cash flow (A$ Millions) Mine Cash Capital Capital1 flow Cowal 89.0 (3.6) (51.0) Mungari 37.2 (1.9) (3.4) Mt Carlton 20.1 (1.0) (22.2) Mt Rawdon 18.1 (1.5) (7.4) Cracow 31.7 (2.2) (1.8) Ernest Henry 61.3 (1.7) 0.0 March 2020 Quarter 257.4 (12.5) (85.9) December 2019 Quarter 233.1 (20.1) (68.6) September 2019 Quarter 278.7 (26.9) (44.4) Year to Date March 2020 769.3 (60.2) (198.8) 1. Major Capital includes 100% of the UG mine development capital Net Net Mine Mine Cash Cash Flow flow YTD 34.5 176.3 31.9 72.9 (3.0) (10.2) 9.1 26.7 27.6 57.5 59.6 188.4 159.7 144.4 207.4 511.5 Key capital investment items for the quarter included: Cowal: Stage H Development (A$34.4 million); Integrated Waste Landform (A$5.5 million); Water security infrastructure (A$5.9 million), and underground mine Pre-Feasibility Study (A$2.7 million)

Pre-Feasibility Study (A$2.7 million) Mt. Carlton: Underground mine development (A$7.6 million) and Stage 4 Capital Stripping (A$6.4 million)

Mungari: Boomer deposit access (A$3.5 million)

Mt Rawdon: Open pit capital waste stripping and tails storage buttressing project (A$7.4 million) FY20 Group Sustaining Capital is expected to be below the bottom end of guidance at A$80.0 - A$85.0 million (FY20 guidance: A$90.0 - A$130.0 million). Major Capital is expected to be above the top end of guidance at A$265.0 - A$275.0 million (FY20 guidance: (A$195.0 - A$235.0 million). This is primarily driven by acceleration of projects at Cowal and at Mt Carlton. Details are outlined in the commentary of the respective operations. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 10 FINANCIALS Discovery expenditure for the quarter was A$13.9 million (Dec qtr: A$23.5M). This included investment in the Warraga Exploration Decline at Cowal (A$2.8 million), continued drilling at the GRE underground at Cowal (A$5.7 million), and commencement of the Crush Creek and Cue projects (A$2.0 million). A total of 77,615 metres were drilled across the group (Dec qtr: 52,000m). Corporate administration costs were A$5.5 million (Dec qtr: A$7.8M). The table below highlights the cash flow and movement during the quarter and for the financial year. Cash flow (A$ Millions) September December March March 2019 Qtr 2019 Qtr 2020 Qtr 2020 YTD Operating Mine Cash flow 278.7 233.1 257.4 769.3 Total Capital (71.3) (88.7) (97.7) (257.7) Net Mine Cash flow 207.4 144.4 159.7 511.5 Corporate and discovery (29.8) (31.3) (19.4) (80.6) Net Interest expense (1.8) (1.7) (1.2) (4.7) Dividend received 0.0 2.2 0.0 2.2 Working Capital Movement 3.8 (6.1) (13.3) (15.6) Income Tax (20.9) (23.7) (14.3) (58.9) Group Cash flow 158.6 83.8 111.5 353.9 Dividend payment (102.1) 0.0 (119.3) (221.4) Debt repayment (25.0) (275.0) (300.0) Debt drawdown for Red Lake 570.0 570.0 Payment for Red Lake (551.9) (551.9) Acquisitions and Integration 0.0 (5.2) (11.7) (16.9) Net Group Cash flow 31.5 (196.4) (1.4) (166.3) Opening Cash Balance 1 July 2019 335.1 Opening Cash Balance 1 October 2019 366.7 Opening Cash Balance 1 January 2020 170.3 Closing Group Cash Balance 366.7 170.3 168.9 168.9 Evolution's hedge book as at 31 March 2020 was 325,000oz at an average price of A$1,865/oz for deliveries of 25,000oz per quarter to June 2023. At the completion of the Red Lake transaction, the company sold forward 120,000 ounces of gold (10,000 ounces per quarter) at an average spot price of C$2,302/oz through to 30 June 2023. Due to the backwardation of the forward market this results in an averaged hedged price of C$2,272/oz. This is as part of the Company's approach to have all operations funding their own capital investment requirements. Interactive Analyst CentreTM Evolution's financial and operational information is available to view via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM provided on our website at www.evolutionmining.com.auunder the Investors tab. This useful interactive platform allows users to chart and export Evolution's historical results for further analysis. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 11 EXPLORATION Exploration highlights Red Lake Resource definition and extensional drilling commenced with four underground drill rigs. Initial results at Cochenour are encouraging with the best extensional hole intersecting 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au and the best resource definition holes intersecting 3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au and 0.20m (0.15m etw) grading 955.53g/t Au Cowal Drilling at GRE46 and Dalwhinnie is now focused on underground resource conversion and extending mineralisation beyond underground resource outlines. Several significant intersections including: 5.0m (4.0m etw) grading 28.99g/t Au and 12m (9.6m etw) grading 10.8g/t Au continue to demonstrate continuity and grade of the orebody Mungari Infill drilling completed at the Boomer, prospect 300m west of development at Frogs Leg, continued to intercept a narrow folded laminated vein with visible gold. The best intersections returned were 0.24m (0.22m etw) grading 102.88g/t Au and 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au. An access drive from the Frogs Leg decline is advancing and is expected to intersect the Boomer vein late in the June 2020 quarter Mt Carlton Drilling commenced at the Crush Creek project (EVN earning 100%) located 30 kilometres southeast of Mt Carlton. Crush Creek consists of numerous high grade mineralised epithermal vein targets which could become important satellite ore feed for the operations at Mt Carlton. A second rig is expected to be added to the drilling program during the June 2020 quarter. Evolution expects initial results will start to become available late in the June 2020 quarter. Total drilling of 23,888m (resource definition) and 77,615m (discovery) was completed during the quarter. Evolution's exploration tenement holding interests in Australia and Canada now stands at 8,708 km2. Red Lake, Ontario (100%) During the March quarter, drilling was focused on expanding and converting resource to reserves for the near- term mine plan. It was concentrated at the Cochenour and the Balmer Complexes. A total of 47 underground diamond drill holes (7,104m) were drilled utilising four drill rigs, two at each complex. Balmer Complex drilled a total of 21 underground drill holes (3,219m) and Cochenour Complex drilled a total of 26 diamond drill holes (3,885m). Figure 1: Plan view showing map of the Red Lake Operations - Lower Red Lake and Cochenour Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 12 EXPLORATION Cochenour Twenty six diamond drill holes were started and/or completed at Cochenour for a total of 3,885 metres. All holes were drilled by two underground rigs drilling from 4485L Exploration Drift. Figure 2: Inclined Long Section Looking East, highlighting all pierce points of holes drilled in March quarter A large number of results received during the quarter were from drilling completed in late 2019 and included complete results for eight holes completed in this period. The best intercepts include: 6.60m (4.88m etw) grading 16.97g/t Au from 122.8m (C44141) [BIF (Extensional)]

0.20m (0.15m etw) grading 955.53g/t Au from 31m (C44143B) [BIF (Infill)]

4.40m (3.18m etw) grading 7.32g/t Au from 64.9m (C44158) [BIF (Infill)]

3.30m (2.67 etw) grading 11.40g/t Au from 69.5m (C44154) [BIF (Infill)] Drilling will continue from the 4485L exploration drift in the June 2020 quarter to extend existing ore panels along with conversion of inferred resource to indicated classification. Lower Red Lake Underground drilling at Lower Red Lake utilised two drills targeting the Deep Sulphides (DS), Hanging Wall 7 (HW7) and Twin Otter (TO) targets. The drilling programs were designed for resource conversion and expansion of known mineralisation. Significant results from infill drilling at Twin Otter include: 6.70 (5.78m etw) grading 5.70g/t from 164.3m (44L911)

7.00 (5.32m etw) grading 3.41g/t from 175.9m (44L911) Grades and widths are consistent with those predicted in the resource model and have increased confidence in grade continuity Twin Otter. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 13 EXPLORATION Figure 3: Long Section looking North East, highlighting all pierce points of diamond drill holes drilled in March quarter within the Twin Otter project Results from Deep Sulphides include: 4.40m (4.26m etw) grading 6.87g/t from 69.2m (43L502) from extension drilling

3.80m (3.25m etw) grading 6.85g/t from 98.4m (43L503) from infill drilling Mineralised zones are typically 1 - 5m wide with an average strike length of 50m. Figure 4: Long Section Looking North East, highlighting all pierce points of holes drilled in March quarter targeting the Deep Sulphides project Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 14 EXPLORATION Cowal, New South Wales (100%) During the March quarter, resource definition drilling continued at GRE46 with 17 surface diamond holes (5,061m), and 65 underground diamond holes (17,901m) being completed. Regional exploration continued at the Reflector, Central Cowal and E46 North target areas with the drilling of 226 aircore holes (25,462m) and two diamond drill holes (709.1m). GRE46 Hole numbers 1535DD453G and 1535DD544C returned the deepest intercepts to date, 880m and 910m below surface respectively. Pleasingly these results confirm that mineralisation remains open down plunge. Assay results include: 17m (13.6m etw) grading 4.56g/t from 1,267m (1535DD544C)

28m (22.4m etw) grading 2.36g/t from 1,140m (1535DD453G)

5m (4m etw) grading 9.19g/t from 1,222m (1535DD453G) including 1m (0.8m etw) grading 38.7g/t from 1,225m Surface drilling during the June quarter will focus on mineral resource extensions down plunge of known shoots. The underground drilling program targeted mineralisation in the lava and Dalwhinne/volcaniclastics below the Warraga Decline with the aim of converting resources from inferred to indicated classification. Significant intercepts included: 5m (4m etw) grading 28.99g/t from 40m (GRUD0120)

12m (9.6m etw) grading 10.80g/t from 409m (GRUD0109)

23m (18.4m etw) grading 5.12g/t from 252m (GRUD0116)

34m (27.2m etw) grading 3.07g/t from 548m (GRUD0116)

22m (17.6m etw) grading 4.3g/t from 246m (GRUD0108) Underground drilling continues from the eastern drill platforms targeting inferred mineral resource blocks in order to convert to indicated classification in the northern lava and the Dalwhinnie areas. Figure 5: Long projection of the GRE46 structure looking west showing the location of drilling completed during the March 2020 quarter Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 15 EXPLORATION Mungari, Western Australia (100%) A total of 12,930m of drilling was completed across three targets at Mungari during the quarter (Figure 6). Of this drilling, 45 surface diamond drill holes were completed at the Boomer prospect for 11,232m. Figure 6: Location map of Mungari resource definition and regional projects locations in the March quarter Boomer Extensional and infill drill holes at Boomer, located 300m west of Frog's Leg development, continues to intercept a narrow, folded, laminated quartz vein, predominantly dipping 65° towards the south-west, with a shallow southeast plunge. Step-out drilling discovered a new lower lode, also folded and laminated, with a similar dip and plunge orientation. The vein contained visible gold and base metal sulphides. Best intercepts for the quarter include: 1.22m (1.03m etw) grading 119.95g/t Au from 146.3m (EVDD0110)

0.24 (0.22m etw) grading 102.88g/t Au from 215.8m (EVDD0082A)

0.38m (0.33m etw) grading 37.24g/t Au from 197.7m (EVDD0072) Assays are pending for seven holes. The Boomer access drive is 185m from the Frogs Leg decline and is expected to intersect the Boomer vein late in the June 2020 quarter. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 16 EXPLORATION Figure 7: Boomer prospect long section showing location of drilling during the March quarter Picante Trend Drilling continued along the Picante Trend approximately 1.5km north of the planned Castle Hill pit. Two diamond holes (443m in total) targeted a small high grade mineralised shoot now called Muy Picante. The holes intercepted mineralisation on the sheared contact between the tonalite and ultramafic and assisted with understanding controls on mineralisation and grade trends for estimation. Best intercepts include: 4.00m (3.87m etw) at 1.65g/t Au from 108 m (PICD030)

1.00m (0.97m etw) at 31.20g/t Au from 140 m (PICD031)

9.00 (8.70m etw) at 1.96g/t Au from 163 m (PICD031) Exploration will continue along the 5km strike extent of the Picante Trend in FY21. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 17 EXPLORATION Figure 8: Long section of the Picante Trend looking west showing the location of drilling completed during the March quarter (Intervals reported at >0.3 g/t with a max dilution of 1m) Australian Greenfields Exploration At the Cue Project (EVN earning 75% from Musgrave Minerals Ltd, ASX:MGV) an initial diamond drilling program was completed with two holes drilled for 574m during the quarter. A large regional aircore drilling program is ongoing over Lake Austin, with 138 holes drilled for 14,382m. It is anticipated the program will be completed early in the June 2020 quarter. At the nearby Murchison Joint Venture (EVN earning 80% from Enterprise Metals Limited, AZX:EML) an aircore drilling program completed 77 holes (6034m) before it was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. Exploration programs were suspended on the Drummond Project (EVN earning 80% from Andromeda Metals Limited, ASX:ADN) and at Connors Arc (EVN 100%) during the quarter also as a result of COVID-19. Further information on all reported exploration results included in this report is provided in the Drill Hole Information Summary and JORC Code 2012 Table 1 presented in Appendix 1 of this report. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 18 EXPLORATION Competent person statement Exploration results The information in this report that relates to exploration results listed in the table below is based on work compiled by the person whose name appears in the same row, who is employed on a full-time basis by Evolution Mining Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Each person named in the table consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Activity Competent person Mungari resource definition and exploration results Marcelle Watson Cowal resource definition and exploration results James Biggam Red Lake resource definition and exploration results Dean Fredericksen Forward looking statements This report prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 19 CORPORATE INFORMATION ABN 74 084 669 036 Board of Directors Jake Klein Executive Chairman Lawrie Conway Finance Director and CFO Tommy McKeith Lead Independent Director Jim Askew Non-executive Director Jason Attew Non-executive Director Andrea Hall Non-executive Director Vicky Binns Non-executive Director Peter Smith Non-executive Director Company Secretary Evan Elstein Investor enquiries Bryan O'Hara General Manager Investor Relations Evolution Mining Limited Tel: +61 (0) 2 9696 2900 Media enquiries Michael Vaughan Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 (0) 422 602 720 Internet address www.evolutionmining.com.au Registered and principal office Level 24, 175 Liverpool Street Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 (0)2 9696 2900 Fax: +61 (0)2 9696 2901 Share register Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Tel: 1300 554 474 (within Australia) Tel: +61 (0)2 8280 7111 Fax: +61 (0)2 9287 0303 Email: registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au Stock exchange listing Evolution Mining Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under code EVN. Issued share capital At 31 March 2020 issued share capital was 1,704,404,430 ordinary shares. Conference call Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results at 11.00am Sydney time on Thursday 23 April 2020. Shareholder - live audio stream A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time. Analysts and media - conference call details Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q A participation. To be able to access the conference call please click on the link below. You will be required to pre- register which you will then be provided with a dial-in number, passcode and a unique access pin. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite. https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10004834-invite.html To then join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite and enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly. Please dial in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the participant ID number. Interactive Analyst CentreTM Evolution's financial, operational, resources and reserves information is available to view via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM provided on our website www.evolutionmining.com.au under the Investors tab. This useful interactive platform allows users to chart and export Evolution's historical results for further analysis. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 20 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Drill Hole Information Summary Red Lake Hole Northing Easting Elevation Hole Hole ID Length Type NAD83 (m) NAD83 (m) (m) (m) 43L502 DDH 5655579.70 448068.45 -1538.71 118.9 43L503 DDH 5655580 448068.5 -1538.3 126.6 43L503 DDH 5655580 448068.5 -1538.3 126.6 43L503 DDH 5655580 448068.5 -1538.3 126.6 44L911 DD 5655146.51 448356.26 -1554.53 219.5 C44141 DD 5658195.73 442570.58 -962.54 218.4 C44155 DD 5658033.17 442519.26 -966.27 87.7 C44156 DD 5658033.25 442519.26 -966.90 120.4 C44158 DD 5658033.04 442519.71 -964.93 78.8 C44143B DD 5658196.48 442570.87 -962.80 243.8 C44154 DD 5658033.26 442519.27 -965.64 78 C44159A DD 5658032.81 442519.94 -966.44 97.5 C44159A C44159A C44159A C44160 DD 5658032.66 442520.61 -963.83 96.1 Dip Azimuth From Interval1 ETW Au NAD83 NAD83 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) -20.8 50.2 69.2 4.40 4.26 6.87 Including 71.3 0.60 0.58 28.53 83.2 0.90 0.82 5.38 89.3 0.30 0.26 20.27 94.1 3.30 3.04 4.77 -5.4 50.5 88.3 0.80 0.69 8.002 -5.4 50.5 93.2 0.80 0.7 6.775 -5.4 50.5 98.4 3.80 3.25 6.853 -6.5 60.3 87.8 0.90 0.70 6.35 164.3 6.70 5.78 5.70 173.9 0.60 0.48 13.58 175.9 7.00 5.32 3.41 -21.5 260.6 8.5 0.80 0.61 28.63 48 2.40 1.95 5.19 Including 50.3 0.10 0.12 32.71 122.8 6.60 4.88 16.97 Including 125.7 0.80 0.55 130.52 168.5 3.70 3.58 4.23 -2.8 259 79.3 1.90 1.23 10.65 Including 80.3 0.20 0.10 59.82 -17.2 259.8 24.6 1.10 0.88 10.98 44.6 0.30 0.30 19.75 22.4 247.2 45.4 0.30 0.26 22.23 64.9 4.40 3.18 7.32 -20.5 284.7 31 0.20 0.15 955.53 169.2 1.50 0.98 5.73 8.5 259.3 69.5 3.30 2.67 11.40 -8.9 247.4 23.3 4.00 3.06 4.07 87.3 3.80 2.97 7.75 Including 87.3 0.20 0.19 24.65 Including 90.3 0.20 0.19 27.97 49.2 235.4 12.4 0.70 0.38 12.55 Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 21 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Cowal Hole Northing Easting Elevation Hole Dip Azimuth From Interval ETW Au Hole ID Length 1 Type MGA (m) MGA (m) AHD (m) MGA MGA (m) (m) (g/t) (m) (m) 1535DD453G DD 6,278,516 538,707 203.717 1382.67 -60 280 955 21 16.8 2.93 including 955 7 5.6 5.68 1002 4 3.2 3.46 1048 8 6.4 2.59 1140 28 22.4 2.36 1222 5 4 9.19 including 1225 1 0.8 38.7 1535DD466A DD 6,278,038 538,797 204 1122.31 -60 261 912 2 1.6 35.45 917 2.3 1.84 5.5 931.47 1.3 1.04 38.3 1114 1.3 1.04 8.9 1535DD466EXT DD 6,278,038 538,797 204 1047.35 -60 261 831 4 3.2 3.16 855 2 1.6 58.96 1535DD544C DD 6,278,183 538,565 208.78 1665.72 -57 309 1267 17 13.6 4.56 1535DD544D DD 6,278,183 538,565 208.78 925 -57 309 693 7 5.6 4.04 871 12 9.6 2.58 1535DD545 DD 6,277,796 538,509 204.06 870.34 -58 306 697 9 7.2 12.14 GRUD0071 DD 202.7 1.3 0.78 16.6 GRUD0078 DD 6,278,781 538,071 -28.39 218.34 29 61 101 10 8 2.91 113 3 2.4 3.21 183 1 0.8 12.5 GRUD0079 DD 6,278,781 538,070 -29.34 260.56 15 42.5 129 9 7.2 5.43 GRUD0081 DD 6,279,012 538,008 -65.75 242.54 15 62 157 1 0.6 49.5 168 7 4.2 3.5 GRUD0083 DD 6,279,012 538,008 -66.92 215.81 -12 86 155.8 2.2 1.32 5.05 161 7.24 4.34 2.25 GRUD0084 DD 6,279,012 538,008 -65.4 305.07 23 77 157 4 2.4 12.03 including 158 1 0.6 45.4 GRUD0086 DD 6,278,780 538,072 -29.41 190.25 10.5 88 87 6.1 3.66 3.86 102 26 15.6 3.03 GRUD0087 DD 6,278,781 538,070 -30.7 230 -20 58 139 2 1.2 8.17 GRUD0088 DD 6,278,887 538,041 -47.87 197.83 -12 88 97 4 2.4 3 GRUD0090 DD 6,278,889 538,041 -47.63 340.02 6 74 296 2 1.2 7.02 GRUD0091 DD 6,278,890 538,040 -47.84 224.51 -4 58 105 1 0.8 27.9 113 9 7.2 3.17 GRUD0093 DD 6,278,889 538,041 -48.68 239.76 -29.5 81 11 1 0.8 14.7 148 12 9.6 2.18 GRUD0095 DD 6,278,318 538,447 63.14 530 -30 314 366 29 23.2 2.79 GRUD0097 DD 6,278,318 538,448 63.22 494.88 -18.5 318 243 3 2.4 6.85 375 7 5.6 8.19 GRUD0098 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62.53 650 -54 285.5 350 3 2.4 4.65 358 10 8 6.52 409 8 6.4 7.02 518 9 7.2 13.14 GRUD0099 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62.53 530 -49 304 342 16 12.8 4.2 457 18 14.4 3.26 GRUD0100 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62 545.03 -46 302 274 15 12 3.75 327 3 2.4 14.66 335 1 0.8 27.5 398 3 2.4 3.13 430 3 2.4 6.58 Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 22 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Hole Northing Easting Elevation Hole Dip Azimuth From Interval ETW Au Hole ID Length 1 Type MGA (m) MGA (m) AHD (m) MGA MGA (m) (m) (g/t) (m) (m) 465 4 3.2 4.66 GRUD0101 DD 6,278,318 538,448 63 599.8 -36 310 336 17 13.6 2.89 376 10 8 6.31 455 2 1.6 8.5 565 3 2.4 5.13 GRUD0108 DD 6,278,890 538,040 -49.02 330.03 -52 58 127 7 5.6 5.05 156 4 3.2 3.41 168 1 0.8 13.7 217 6 4.8 3.74 246 22 17.6 4.3 321 4 3.2 3.95 GRUD0109 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62.53 570 -42 309.5 320 1 0.8 18.6 346 4 3.2 3.73 409 12 9.6 10.8 427 2 1.6 5.35 467 1 0.8 24.5 534 2 1.6 5.32 GRUD0110 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62 480 -37 310 255 7 5.6 10.52 GRUD0115 DD 6,278,805 538,393 -7 461.82 -26 313 381 7 5.6 3.52 GRUD0116 DD 6,278,805 538,393 -7 596.7 -22 324 220 1 0.8 15.08 252 23 18.4 5.12 including 262 9 7.2 11.13 517 8 6.4 3.96 548 34 27.2 3.07 including 552 15 12 4.44 GRUD0117 DD 6,278,805 538,393 -7 650.88 -31 319 407 5 4 2.77 512 18 14.4 2.64 including 518 3 2.4 8.81 543 5 4 4.86 including 544 1 0.8 19.4 GRUD0118 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62 535.42 -36.5 313 280 1 0.8 12.9 283.94 4.06 3.25 9.58 378 1 0.8 21.4 406 4 3.2 3.47 452 6 4.8 2.55 475 8 6.4 8.49 251 3 2.4 3.77 367 5 4 3.4 GRUD0120 DD 6,278,816 538,208 -10 418.72 -48 342 15 1.1 0.88 23.1 40 5 4 28.99 including 42 1 0.8 139 70 9 7.2 3.88 including 75 3 2.4 8.69 122 20 16 2.61 405 5.1 4.08 4.26 GRUD0121 DD 6,278,318 538,448 63 353.52 -36.5 303 235 1 0.8 27.6 247.94 2.06 1.65 34.99 GRUD0122 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 236 -52.5 296.5 189 7 5.25 10.56 including 191.9 2.1 1.5 31.65 GRUD0123 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 279.77 -38.5 310.5 266 1 0.75 19.03 GRUD0124 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 221.7 -26 317 125 0.8 0.6 12.84 130 8 6 2.61 Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 23 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Hole Northing Easting Elevation Hole Dip Azimuth From Interval ETW Au Hole ID Length 1 Type MGA (m) MGA (m) AHD (m) MGA MGA (m) (m) (g/t) (m) (m) 150 9 6.75 4.22 202 3 2.25 7.48 GRUD0125 DD 6,278,753 538,391 -9 833.59 -40.5 316.5 17 3 2.4 3.73 GRUD0126 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 510.41 -53.5 306 239 16 12 3.19 including 247 6.08 4.56 6.12 305 1 0.75 40.9 GRUD0127 DD 6,278,805 538,393 -7 791.68 -36 320 707 4 3.2 4.83 770 13 10.4 3.87 including 777 4 3.2 10.28 GRUD0128 DD 6,278,753 538,391 -9 1000 -46 321 329 2 1.6 6.7 338.24 3.06 2.45 10.21 440 1 0.8 72.26 737 5 4 2.57 812 2.3 1.84 6.32 914 4.12 3.3 3.21 GRUD0130 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 280.03 -39 319 160 13 9.75 2.97 GRUD0131 DD 6,278,805 538,393 -7 599.39 -35 313 373 1 0.8 16.4 387 4 3.2 2.5 406 5 4 2.66 437 26 20.8 2.51 including 450 12 9.6 4.13 524 1 0.8 13.4 538 1 0.8 11.3 554 5 4 13.6 GRUD0132 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 260.15 -45.5 307 157 3 2.25 8.04 235 4 3 2.78 GRUD0133 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 266.44 -57 287 211 4 3 2.88 219 3 2.25 2.88 240 2 1.5 6.47 247 2 1.5 12.7 GRUD0137 DD 6,278,259 538,444 62 557.48 -53.5 280 290 16 12.8 2.58 317 34 27.2 2.72 including 329 6 4.8 7.05 390 9 7.2 2.52 404 8 6.4 4.43 425 19 15.2 2.42 including 437 7 5.6 3.81 454 13 10.4 2.46 537 7 5.6 3.68 GRUD0138 DD 6,278,273 538,389 61 215.2 -21 323 58 3 2.3 5.52 158 8 6 6.4 including 161 1 0.75 33.4 208 3 2.25 4.51 Note: Drillholes with the prefix GRUD denote that they are underground drill holes 1. Reported intervals provided in this report are downhole widths as true widths are not currently known. An estimated true width (etw) is provided where available Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 24 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Mungari Hole ID Hole Type PICD030 DD PICD031 DD PICD031 DD EVDD0072DD EVDD0081DD EVDD0082ADD EVDD0083DD EVDD0083DD EVDD0091ADD EVDD0091ADD EVDD0091ADD EVDD0092DD EVDD0092DD EVDD0092DD EVDD0092DD EVDD0093DD EVDD0095DD EVDD0096DD EVDD0103DD EVDD0103DD EVDD0108DD EVDD0109DD EVDD0109DD EVDD0110DD EVDD0112DD EVDD0113DD EVDD0114DD EVDD0114DD EVDD0114DD EVDD0114DD EVDD0116DD EVDD0116DD EVDD0116DD EVDD0121DD EVDD0128DD EVDD0078DD EVDD0084DD EVDD0086DD EVDD0087DD EVDD0088DD EVDD0090DD EVDD0097DD EVDD0098DD EVDD0099DD EVDD0101DD EVDD0104DD EVDD0106DD EVDD0107DD EVDD0111DD FLRD378 DD EVDD0080DD Northing MGA Elevation Hole Dip Azimuth From Interval1 ETW Au Easting MGA (m) Length (m) AHD (m) MGA MGA (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (m) 311645.84 6610200.34 417.97 201.80 -59.84 269.66 108.00 4.00 3.87 1.65 311673.01 6610279.82 416.82 241.00 -59.91 269.19 140.00 1.00 0.97 31.20 311673.01 6610279.82 416.82 241.00 -59.91 269.19 163.00 9.00 8.70 1.96 6595472.47 333845.53 337.81 240.00 -58.45 45.03 197.70 0.38 0.33 37.24 6595421.79 333870.16 338.61 255.00 -55.00 46.00 199.10 0.25 0.23 11.70 6595412.98 333861.68 338.43 280.20 -55.00 46.00 215.89 0.24 0.22 102.88 6595563.00 333844.90 337.73 170.13 -64.70 43.80 125.40 0.60 0.49 9.58 6595563.00 333844.90 337.73 170.13 -64.70 43.80 100.10 0.90 0.74 1.82 6595417.00 333872.00 338.00 224.80 -40.00 63.00 197.00 1.00 0.91 10.10 6595417.00 333872.00 338.00 224.80 -40.00 63.00 178.28 0.42 0.38 2.49 6595417.00 333872.00 338.00 224.80 -40.00 63.00 205.51 0.32 0.29 2.39 6595299.32 333915.69 338.69 235.05 -45.36 45.83 218.80 0.21 0.20 29.13 6595299.32 333915.69 338.69 235.05 -45.36 45.83 185.13 0.87 0.83 3.71 6595299.32 333915.69 338.69 235.05 -45.36 45.83 191.00 1.00 0.96 3.09 6595299.32 333915.69 338.69 235.05 -45.36 45.83 207.33 0.67 0.64 3.64 6595368.32 333889.18 337.79 245.00 -49.00 39.32 208.50 0.20 0.19 6.86 6595381.51 333888.64 337.63 250.02 -59.00 46.00 204.60 1.29 1.12 4.47 6595369.18 333876.54 338.58 265.20 -57.50 45.39 225.10 0.20 0.18 2.03 6595398.84 333758.30 343.83 330.03 -59.00 48.00 259.52 1.00 0.87 2.63 6595398.84 333758.30 343.83 330.03 -58.00 48.00 293.97 1.56 1.36 26.90 6595273.95 333892.12 342.29 323.73 -61.22 50.31 290.70 1.30 1.09 3.18 6595224.06 333840.56 345.04 425.32 -64.75 46.22 421.10 0.30 0.25 3.67 6595224.06 333840.56 345.04 425.32 -64.75 46.22 395.50 0.40 0.33 2.65 6595535.36 333843.84 338.10 170.10 -62.00 42.00 146.28 1.22 1.03 119.95 6595371.31 333761.98 343.75 331.20 -56.00 48.50 311.40 0.30 0.27 32.93 6595342.30 333776.47 343.65 375.00 -61.00 53.00 342.30 0.60 0.50 2.62 6595436.87 333745.71 343.43 310.00 -58.00 48.00 246.00 0.25 0.22 1.88 6595436.87 333745.71 343.43 310.00 -58.00 48.00 246.53 0.47 0.41 1.94 6595436.87 333745.71 343.43 310.00 -57.60 48.54 261.00 2.00 1.75 3.70 6595436.87 333745.71 343.43 310.00 -57.60 48.54 265.00 0.50 0.44 2.60 6595462.51 333735.77 343.44 287.30 -55.00 53.00 240.00 2.00 1.77 2.27 6595462.51 333735.77 343.44 287.30 -55.00 53.00 249.50 0.50 0.44 2.18 6595462.51 333735.77 343.44 287.30 -55.00 53.00 250.50 1.00 0.88 3.95 6595410.27 333763.27 343.39 310.30 -54.00 47.00 279.90 0.40 0.36 3.37 6595298.56 333798.51 344.26 407.00 -61.00 47.00 369.00 1.30 1.11 5.97 6595579.86 333829.47 337.74 185.10 -69.96 47.46 No significant intercept 6595637.79 333827.85 339.46 111.10 -40.00 45.07 No significant intercept 6595604.60 333795.70 339.13 140.90 -41.00 44.31 No significant intercept 6595589.46 333778.91 339.83 155.00 -41.00 44.22 No significant intercept 6595595.50 333843.33 338.17 116.00 -45.00 45.00 No significant intercept 6595508.47 333883.92 337.73 165.00 -43.00 75.00 No significant intercept 6595358.80 333863.94 339.74 285.30 -58.74 45.00 No significant intercept 6595706.52 333824.95 339.99 90.03 -52.34 45.00 No significant intercept 6595676.45 333794.52 339.34 125.24 -58.71 45.00 No significant intercept 6595482.53 333730.77 342.65 298.14 -62.10 45.00 No significant intercept 6595301.87 333702.06 342.46 440.00 -59.45 47.00 No significant intercept 6595300.91 333805.48 344.17 390.00 -61.90 45.00 No significant intercept 6595237.76 333739.95 343.49 448.38 -58.46 45.00 No significant intercept 6595617.43 333812.25 338.23 130.30 -65.87 45.00 No significant intercept 6595699.79 334164.38 234.50 333.40 -21.90 229.20 No significant intercept 6595425.56 333873.45 338.71 250.00 -53.00 42.44 No significant intercept Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 25 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Hole Northing MGA Elevation Hole Dip Azimuth From Interval1 ETW Au Hole ID Easting MGA (m) Length Type (m) AHD (m) MGA MGA (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (m) EVDD0085 DD 6595619.05 333811.97 338.72 124.00 -40.32 42.75 No significant intercept EVDD0089 DD 6595509.46 333881.66 337.53 159.30 -41.20 53.02 No significant intercept EVDD0094 DD 6595398.59 333882.70 337.87 233.70 -57.40 50.53 No significant intercept EVDD0117 DD 6595444.00 333752.00 344.00 314.00 -66.39 41.00 Awaiting results EVDD0118 DD 6595466.00 333747.00 343.00 293.10 -64.04 50.00 Awaiting results EVDD0122 DD 6595381.00 333768.00 343.00 367.00 -68.76 35.50 Awaiting results EVDD0123 DD 6595387.00 333775.00 343.00 327.00 -58.59 45.00 Awaiting results EVDD0125 DD 6595329.00 333859.00 343.00 305.00 -58.00 38.00 Awaiting results EVDD0127 DD 6595368.26 333774.30 343.26 372.10 -68.16 45.00 Awaiting results EVDD0129 DD 6595289.11 333692.04 342.64 465.40 -61.78 45.00 Awaiting results 1. Reported intervals provided in this report are downhole widths as true widths are not currently known. An estimated true width (etw) is provided where available Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 26 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Red Lake Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Sampling techniques Drilling techniques Drill sample recovery Explanation Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

XRF instruments, etc). These sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representation and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are material to the Public Report.

Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been completed this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems, or unusual commodities/mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules).

be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse m samples from which 3 kg was for fire assay'). In other cases, more types (e.g. submarine nodules). Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Commentary Sampling of gold mineralisation at Red Lake Operation was undertaken using diamond core (surface and underground).

All drill samples were logged prior to sampling. Diamond drill core was sampled to lithological, alteration and mineralisation related contacts. Sampling was carried out according to Red Lake Operations protocols and QAQC procedures which comply with industry best practice. All drill-hole collars were surveyed using a total station theodolite or total GPS.

drill-hole collars were surveyed using a total station theodolite or total GPS. The sampling and assaying methods are appropriate for the orogenic mineralised system and are representative for the mineralisation style. The sampling and assaying suitability was validated using Red Lake Operations QAQC protocol and no instruments or tools requiring calibration were used as part of the sampling process.

Diamond drill core sample intervals were based on geology to ensure a representative sample, with lengths ranging from 0.15 to 0.9m. Diamond drilling was half core sampled. All diamond core samples were dried, crushed and pulverised (total preparation) to produce a 50g charge for fire assay of Au. A suite of multi elements are determined using four-acid digest with ICP/MS and/or an ICP/AES finish for some sample intervals.

four-acid digest with ICP/MS and/or an ICP/AES finish for some sample intervals. Drilling on site is conducted using diamond drill rigs, the core is extracted using a standard tube and core diameter is either BQTK (40.7mm) or NQ (47.6mm) in size,

All exploration drill core is orientated using the Tru-Core device.

Tru-Core device. Percentage of drill core recovery is not recorded at this time on site. All core is oriented and marked up at 1-foot intervals, intervals are compared to drillers depth. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 27 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Logging Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Explanation Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

The total length and percentage of the If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

sub-sampling stages to maximise Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for

instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Commentary • All logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature recording features such as structural data, lithology, mineralogy, alteration, mineralisation types, vein density, colour etc. All holes are photographed wet. • All diamond holes were logged in entirely from collar to end of hole. • All drill core once logged is digitally photographed. The photographs capture all data presented on the core. • Diamond core drilled was half core sampled and the remaining half was retained. • Core is cut to preserve the bottom of hole orientation line, in some instance core may be quarter cut and send for analysis. • Sample preparation of diamond samples was undertaken by external laboratories according to the sample preparation and assaying protocol established to maximise the representation of the Red Lake Operations mineralisation. Laboratories performance was monitored as part of Red Lake Operations QAQC procedure. Laboratory inspections were undertaken to monitor the laboratories compliance to the Red Lake Operations sampling and sample preparation protocol. • The sample and size (1.5kg to 4kg) relative to the particle size (>90% passing 75um) of the material sampled is a commonly utilised practice for effective sample representation for gold deposits within the Orogenic Gold deposits of the Superior Craton Canada. • Quality control procedures adopted to maximise sample representation for all sub-sampling stages include the collection of field and laboratory duplicates and the insertion of certified reference material as assay standards (1 in 20) and the insertion of blank samples (1 in 20) or at the geologist's discretion. Coarse blank material is routinely submitted for assay and is inserted into each mineralised zone where possible and always after a sample identified as having visible gold. The quality control performance was monitored as part of Red Lake Operations QAQC procedure. • The sample preparation has been conducted by commercial laboratories. All samples are oven dried (60°C), jaw crushed to 90% passing <2mm and riffle split to a maximum sample weight of 1kg as required. The primary sample is then pulverised in a one stage process, using a LM2 pulveriser, to a particle size of >90% passing 75um. Approximately 250g of the primary sample is extracted by spatula to a numbered paper pulp bag that is used for a 50g fire assay charge. The pulp is retained, and the bulk residue is disposed of after four months. • Measures taken to ensure sample representation include the collection of field duplicates during diamond core sampling drilling at the geologist's discretion and within the ore zone. Duplicate samples for diamond core are collected during the sample preparation crushing and pulverisation stage. A comparison of the duplicate sample vs. the primary sample assay result was undertaken as part of Red Lake Operations QAQC protocol. It is considered that all sub-sampling and lab preparations are consistent with other laboratories in Canada and are satisfactory for the intended purpose. • The sample sizes are considered appropriate and in line with industry standards. • The sampling preparation and assaying protocol used at Red Quality of assay data • The nature, quality and and laboratory tests appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Lake Operations was developed to ensure the quality and suitability of the assaying and laboratory procedures relative to the mineralisation types. • No geophysical tools or other remote sensing instruments were utilised for reporting or interpretation of gold mineralisation. • Fire assay is designed to measure the total gold within a Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 28 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Verification of sampling and assaying Location of data points Data spacing and distribution Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Explanation Commentary • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, sample. Fire assay has been confirmed as a suitable technique handheld XRF instruments etc. the for orogenic type mineralisation. It has been extensively used parameters used in determining the throughout the North Western Ontario region. Screen fire assay analysis including instrument make and • have also been used to validate the fire assay techniques. model, reading times, calibrations Quality control samples were routinely inserted into the factors applied and their derivation, etc. sampling sequence and also inserted at the discretion of the • Nature of quality control procedures geologist either inside or around the expected zones of mineralisation. The intent of the procedure for reviewing the adopted (eg standards, blanks, performance of certified standard reference material is to duplicates, external laboratory checks) examine for any erroneous results (a result outside of the and whether acceptable levels of expected statistically derived tolerance limits) and to validate if accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and required; the acceptable levels of accuracy and precision for all precision have been established. stages of the sampling and analytical process. Typically, batches which fail quality control checks are re-analysed. • The verification of significant • Independent internal or external verification of significant intercepts is not routinely completed. The quality control / quality intersections by either independent or assurance (QAQC) process ensures the intercepts are alternative company personnel. representative for the orogenic gold systems. Half core and • The use of twinned holes. sample pulps are retained at Red Lake Operations for two years if further verification is required. • Documentation of primary data, data • The twinning of holes is not a common practice undertaken at entry procedures, data verification and Red Lake Operations. The face sample and drill hole data with data storage (physical and electronic) the mill reconciliation data is of sufficient density to validate protocols. neighbouring samples. Data which is inconsistent with the • Discuss any adjustment to assay data known geology undergoes further verification to ensure its quality. • All sample and assay information is stored utilising the acQuire database software system. Data undergoes QAQC validation prior to being accepted and loaded into the database. Assay results are merged when received electronically from the laboratory. The geologist reviews the database checking for the correct merging of results and that all data has been received and entered. Any adjustments to this data are recorded permanently in the database. Historical paper records (where available) are retained in the exploration and mining offices. • No adjustments or calibrations have been made to the final assay data reported by the laboratory. • Accuracy and quality of surveys used • Drill hole collar positions are surveyed by the site-based survey department or contract surveyors (utilising a differential GPS or to locate drillholes (collar and downhole conventional surveying techniques, with reference to a known surveys), trenches, mine workings and base station) with a precision of less than 0.2m variability. other locations used in Mineral • All drill holes at Red Lake Operations have been surveyed for Resource estimation. easting, northing and reduced level. Recent data is collected • Specification of the grid system used. and stored in RLO Mine Grid. • Topographic control was generated from aerial surveys and • Quality and adequacy of topographic detailed Lidar surveys. control. • Data spacing for reporting of • The nominal drill spacing for Exploration drilling is 22m x 42m Exploration Results. or wider and for Resource Definition is 11m x 21m.This spacing • Whether the data spacing and includes data that has been verified from previous exploration distribution is sufficient to establish the • activities on the project. degree of geological and grade Data spacing and distribution is considered sufficient for continuity appropriate for the Mineral establishing geological continuity and grade variability Resource and Ore Reserve estimation • appropriate for classifying a Mineral Resource. procedure(s) and classifications Sample compositing was not applied due to the often-narrow applied. mineralised zones. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • Whether the orientation of sampling • Mineralized zones in the Red Lake-Campbell deposit are distinguished first by spatial orientation relative to structural achieves unbiased sampling of corridors and second by the style of mineralization. It is common possible structures and the extent to for mineralized zones to have multiple styles of mineralization which this is known, considering the within the same host lithology. deposit type. • There are four types of mineralization in Red Lake-Campbell Deposit; 1) Vein Style Gold Mineralization, 2) Vein and Sulphide Style Gold Mineralization, 3) Disseminated Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 29 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Operations Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation Commentary • If the relationship between the drilling Sulphide Style Mineralization locally referred to as replacement orientation and the orientation of key mineralization 4) Free Gold Mineralization Style mineralised structures is considered to • The relationship between the drilling orientation and the have introduced a sampling bias, this orientation of key mineralised structures at Red Lake is not should be assessed and reported if considered to have introduced a sampling bias and is not material. considered to be material. • Resource Definition and Exploration drilling is typically planned to intersect mineralised domains in an orientation that does not introduce sample bias. A small number of holes are drilled at sub-optimal orientations to test for alternate geological interpretations. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure • Chain of custody protocols to ensure the security of samples are followed. Prior to submission samples are retained on site and sample security. access to the samples is restricted. Collected samples are dropped off at the respective commercial laboratories in North Western Ontario. Access into the laboratory is restricted and movements of personnel and the samples are tracked under supervision of the laboratory staff. During some drill campaigns some samples are collected directly from site by the commercial laboratory. While various laboratories have been used, the chain of custody and sample security protocols have remained similar. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews • Internal and External audits have been conducted in the past at Red Lake Operations. of sampling techniques and data. Red Lake Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and • Type, reference name/number, • Resource Definition drilling was undertaken on the following land tenure status location and ownership including mining claims: Cochenour & Red Lake Claims: PAT-8059, agreements or material issues with third • PAT-8064,PAT-6850,PAT-6836,MLO-3508 parties such as joint ventures, All mining claims are in good standing. Tenure consists of partnerships, overriding royalties, Patents, subject to annual Mining Land Taxes issued in native title interests, historical sites, January. wilderness or national park and • Title registered on land tenure is 100% owned. environmental settings. • There are currently no paying Royalties. Of the five known • The security of the tenure held at the Royalties within the Mine Closure Plan, two are proximal to the time of reporting along with any known current Cochenour workings, TVX (Kinross) and Inco (Vale), impediments to obtaining a licence to and one is proximal to the Red Lake workings (Hill). The operate in the area. shapes are recorded in Engineering work files for future reference and mine planning. • Historical sites have been rehabilitated and are monitored by the Environmental Dept. Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • Red Lake and Campbell were first staked during the Red Lake other parties exploration by other parties. Gold Rush in 1926. Subsequently, there was a period of claim cancellations and re-staking of the area. Both mines opened in the late 1940's. Red Lake and Campbell Mine were combined in 2006 when Goldcorp purchased Campbell Mine. • The earliest known exploration on the Cochenour-Willans property was in 1925. Cochenour-Willans Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1936 and production began in 1939 at a rate of 136-181 t/d. Operations ran for 32 years, from 1939-1971. It was acquired by Goldcorp in 2008. • Aside from the Red Lake gold mines and Cochenour mine, Evolution also holds past producing operations that include the HG Young, Abino, McMarmac, Gold Eagle Mine, and McKenzie Red Lake mines. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 30 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Geology Drill hole Information Data aggregation methods Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Explanation Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drillholes:

o easting and northing of the drillhole collar

o elevation or RL of the drillhole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole

o downhole length and interception depth

o hole length.

o easting and northing of the drillhole o elevation or RL of the drillhole collar o downhole length and interception o hole length. In reporting Exploration Results,

weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.

weighting averaging techniques, and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. Commentary The mineralization within the Red Lake Operations can be classified as an Archean greenstone belt-hosted gold deposit.

belt-hosted gold deposit. Red Lake Operations is hosted in the Red Lake greenstone belt within the Uchi Domain on the southern margin of the North Caribou Terrane of the Superior Province, Canada.

Red Lake Operations is underlain mainly by tholeiitic basalt and locally by komatiitic basalt of the Balmer Assemblage. The mine sequence also includes felsic, peridotitic and other mafic to lamprophyric intrusive rocks of various younger ages. Both Red Lake- Campbell and Cochenour deposits are hosted within significantly folded and sheared portions of the Balmer assemblage. Shear zones act as primary hydrothermal fluid corridors and host significant portions of the gold mineralization in the area. Other significant mineralized structures occur within lower-strain areas of the stratigraphy, usually associated with brittle conjugate fracture systems in close proximity to lithological boundaries possessing high competency contrasts.

lower-strain areas of the stratigraphy, usually associated with brittle conjugate fracture systems in close proximity to lithological boundaries possessing high competency contrasts. Gold mineralization is hosted in a variety of rock types within the Red Lake Greenstone belt, although the majority of the productive zones occur as vein systems accompanying sulphide replacement within sheared mafic to komatiitic basalts of the Balmer Assemblage.

Gold bearing zones in the Red Lake-Campbell and Cochenour deposit are distinguished first by spatial orientation relative to structural corridors and second by the style of mineralization. It is common for zones to have multiple styles of mineralization within the same host lithology. There are four styles of mineralization common in the Red Lake-Campbell and Cochenour deposit; Vein style, Vein and Sulphide style, Disseminated Sulphide (Replacement) style and free gold style .

Lake-Campbell and Cochenour deposit are distinguished first by spatial orientation relative to structural corridors and second by the style of mineralization. It is common for zones to have multiple styles of mineralization within the same host lithology. There are four styles of mineralization common in the Red Lake-Campbell and Cochenour deposit; Vein style, Vein and Sulphide style, Disseminated Sulphide (Replacement) style and free gold style Refer to the drill hole information table in the Appendix of this report. For results reporting: A minimum grade truncation of 2.74gpt standard is followed; no maximum grade truncation standard is applied.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high- grade and longer lengths of low-grade results, a weighted average of the values is applied to report the entire aggregate intercept. A short length high-grade intercept is then highlighted as an including value if result is >3 times the grade of the entire aggregate intercept in which it is incorporated.

low-grade results, a weighted average of the values is applied to report the entire aggregate intercept. A short length high-grade intercept is then highlighted as an including value if result is >3 times the grade of the entire aggregate intercept in which it is incorporated. Intercept length weighted average techniques, minimum grade truncations and cut-off grades have been used in this report.

cut-off grades have been used in this report. If a hole has NSA values (ie gxm is less then 4 or 4g/t x m) the interval has been removed from the hole, if the entire hole has NSA, the hole is noted in the table in the appendix with an NSA value for g/t.

Composite lengths and grade as well as internal significant values are reported in Appendix.

No metal equivalent values are used.

At Red Lake Operations where reliable estimated true widths can be calculated these have been included along with down hole measurements. Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 31 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Diagrams Explanation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the downhole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole length, true width not known')

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole. Commentary Drill hole location diagrams and representative sections of reported exploration results are provided either below or in the body of this report. Plan view showing locations of drill holes and targeted projects at Deep sulphides and Twin Otter Plan view showing locations of drill holes and targeted projects at Cochenour Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all • All Exploration and Resource Definition results have been Exploration Results is not practicable, reported in the Drill Hole Information Summary in the Appendix representative reporting of both low and of this report. high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful • A substantial Exploration and Resource Definition program is and material, should be reported on-going at the Red Lake Operation site. exploration data including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2020 32 APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE 2012 ASSESSMENT AND REPORTING CRITERIA Red Lake Operations Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Explanation Commentary bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned • Further Exploration, Near Mine Exploration and Resource further work (e.g. tests for lateral Definition work on the Red Lake Operations is planned for the extensions or depth extensions or remainder of FY20 largescale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Cowal Cowal Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Cowal Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut • Holes in this report consist of conventional diamond core channels, random chips, or specific drilling. specialised industry standard • Drill holes were positioned strategically to infill gaps in the measurement tools appropriate to the existing drill data set and test continuity of known minerals under investigation, such as lodes/mineralised structures. Collar and down hole surveys downhole gamma sondes, handheld were utilised to accurately record final locations. Industry XRF instruments, etc.). These examples standard sampling, assaying and QA/QC practices were should not be taken as limiting the broad applied to all holes. meaning of sampling. • Prior to 2018 drill core was halved with a diamond saw in 1 m • Include reference to measures taken to intervals, irrespective of geological contacts. Since 2018 Sampling to lithological contacts has been implemented. Oxide ensure sample representation and the material that was too soft and friable to be cut with a diamond appropriate calibration of any saw was split with a chisel. Core was cut to preserve the bottom measurement tools or systems used. of hole orientation mark and the top half of core sent for analysis • Aspects of the determination of to ensure no bias is introduced. RC samples were collected mineralisation that are material to the directly from a splitter at the drill rig. Public Report. • Sample preparation was conducted by SGS West Wyalong and In cases where 'industry standard' ALS Orange. Sample preparation consisted of: work has been completed this would be • Drying in the oven at 105ºC; crushing in a jaw crusher; fine relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse crushing in a Boyd crusher to 2-3mm; rotary splitting a 3kg circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 assay sub-sample if the sample is too large for the LM5 mill; m samples from which 3 kg was pulverising in the LM5 mill to nominal; 90% passing 75 µm; and pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for a 50g fire assay charge was taken with an atomic absorption fire assay'). In other cases, more (AA) finish. The detection limit was 0.01 g/t Au. explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has