Evolution Mining : March 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Thursday 23 April 2020.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Thursday 23 April 2020.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.auunder "Latest News". The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analysts and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Pre-registering for this conference gives you immediate access on the day with no need to wait for an operator. Joining the conference is simple:

Click on the link https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10004834-invite.html and you will be directed to the conference reference page. Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click Register You will then be provided with the dial-in number, the Passcode and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite and enter the passcode followed by your PIN , and you will join the conference instantly