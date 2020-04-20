Log in
Evolution Mining : March 2020 Quarterly Results Conference Call

04/20/2020 | 07:11pm EDT

ASX Announcement

21 April 2020

QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Thursday 23 April 2020.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Thursday 23 April 2020.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.auunder "Latest News". The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analysts and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Pre-registering for this conference gives you immediate access on the day with no need to wait for an operator. Joining the conference is simple:

  1. Click on the link https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10004834-invite.htmland you will be directed to the conference reference page. Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click Register
  2. You will then be provided with the dial-in number, the Passcode and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite
  3. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite and enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 23:10:09 UTC
