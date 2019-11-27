Log in
Evolution Mining : Results of 2019 AGM

0
11/27/2019 | 10:48pm EST

28 November 2019

ABN 74 084 669 036

Australian Securities Exchange

Sydney Office

The Company Announcements Office

P +61 2 9696 2900

Exchange Centre

F +61 2 9696 2901

20 Bridge Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act, details of the resolution outcomes and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below:

Each motion was carried on a poll as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 1, Adoption of the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, which is a non- binding ordinary resolution, received a total of 26.16% votes cast against the resolution which constitutes a 'first strike' for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

  • Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

Yours faithfully,

Evan Elstein

Company Secretary

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 03:47:08 UTC
