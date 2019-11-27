Evolution Mining : Results of 2019 AGM

28 November 2019

RESULTS OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act, details of the resolution outcomes and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below:

Each motion was carried on a poll as an ordinary resolution.

Resolution 1, Adoption of the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019, which is a non- binding ordinary resolution, received a total of 26.16% votes cast against the resolution which constitutes a 'first strike' for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

Evolution Mining Limited