Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Limited    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED

(EVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolution Mining : September 2019 Quarterly Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

ASX Announcement

11 Oct 2019

QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2019 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Tuesday 15 October 2019.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Tuesday 15 October 2019.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code:

55169974#

Dial-in numbers:

Australia:

1 800 093 431

International Toll:

(612) 8047 9393

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
07:21pEVOLUTION MINING : September 2019 Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
11:17aMUSGRAVE MINERALS : High-grade gold at Break of Day and Mainland rock chip sampl..
AQ
09/30Enterprise Metals Limited - 85km2 Tenement North of Cuddingwarra added to Mur..
AQ
09/18EVOLUTION MINING : EVN - Continued Execution of Exploration Strategy
AQ
09/18MUSGRAVE MINERALS : Evolution signs $18M JV with Musgrave
AQ
09/16EVOLUTION MINING : Continued Execution of Exploration Strategy
PU
09/15EVOLUTION MINING : Denver Gold Forum 2019 Presentation
PU
09/15EVOLUTION MINING : Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia
PU
09/12EVOLUTION MINING : Andromeda Metals Limited - Evolution Mining commits to Stage ..
AQ
08/26NAGUIB SAWIRIS : Egypt's Sawiris eyes mining opportunities at home with new law
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 773 M
EBIT 2020 564 M
Net income 2020 394 M
Finance 2020 309 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,36x
EV / Sales2021 4,22x
Capitalization 8 030 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,49  AUD
Last Close Price 4,72  AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED26.29%5 414
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION33.41%17 925
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-9.15%10 010
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED72.13%4 682
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED146.38%4 424
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group