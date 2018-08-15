Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Ltd    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LTD (EVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evolution Mining : 2018 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:01am CEST

ABN: 74 084 669 036

Registered Office

Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

P +61 2 9696 2900

F +61 2 9696 2901

www.evolutionmining.com.au

ASX Announcement

15 August 2018

FY2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4E for the period ending 30 June 2018 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Friday 17 August 2018.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman) and Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) will host a conference call to discuss the full year financial results at 11:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time ("AEST") on Friday 17 August 2018.

Shareholder - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN code.

Participant PIN Code:

95074085#

Dial-in numbers:

Australia:

1800 093 431

International:

+61 2 8047 9393

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 00:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LTD
02:01aEVOLUTION MINING : 2018 Full Year Financial Results Conference Call
PU
08/13EVOLUTION MINING : Resignation of La Mancha Nominee Directors
AQ
08/06EVOLUTION MINING : Resignation of La Mancha Nominee Directors
PU
08/01La Mancha announces the investment of US$125.7 million in Golden Star Resourc..
AQ
07/20EVOLUTION MINING : continues gold production, cost guidance streak
AQ
07/20EVOLUTION MINING : to pay $12 million for tenement rights to Castle Hill gold de..
AQ
07/16EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
07/10Torian resources ltd - commencement of infill rc drilling program at zuleika ..
AQ
06/19Torian Resources Ltd - Non Exec Chairman Announcement
AQ
06/14EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : ERM) Promising New Porphyry Copper-Gold Discov..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Evolution Mining (EVMNY) Presents At Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum 2018 - Sl.. 
05/01Evolution Mining (EVMNY) Presents At Macquarie Australia Conference - Slidesh.. 
04/19Evolution Mining's (CAHPF) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
02/14Evolution Mining's (CAHPF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
02/14Evolution Mining Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 1 553 M
EBIT 2018 383 M
Net income 2018 295 M
Debt 2018 69,1 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 17,52
P/E ratio 2019 16,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 4 959 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,00  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Executive Director & Finance Director
Evan Elstein Secretary & Vice President-Information Technology
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD10.57%3 602
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-7.02%13 298
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-25.71%10 655
GOLDCORP INC.-5.61%10 344
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-27.48%6 511
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-23.06%2 826
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.