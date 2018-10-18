Evolution Mining : 2018 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

Evolution Mining Limited

ACN 084 669 036

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROXY FORM

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Date of Annual General Meeting

Thursday 22 November 2018

Time of Annual General Meeting 11.00am (Sydney time)

Place of Annual General Meeting Sofitel Sydney Wentworth Hotel (Brisbane Room)

61-101 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

KEY DATES

Deadline for lodgement of Proxy Forms 11.00am (Sydney time) on Tuesday 20 November 2018 Date and time for determining eligibility to vote 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 20 November 2018 Date and time of Annual General Meeting 11.00am (Sydney time) on Thursday 22 November 2018 page 1

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Members of Evolution Mining Limited

ACN 084 669 036 ("the Company") will be held at Brisbane Room, Sofitel Sydney Wentworth Hotel, 61-101 Phillip

Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on Thursday 22 November 2018 at 11.00am (Sydney time).

AGENDA

BUSINESS

Annual Financial Report

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company and the reports of the Directors and independent external auditors for the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an advisory resolution:

"That the remuneration report forming part of the Company's 2018 Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted."

Note - the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Graham Freestone as Director of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Graham Freestone, being a Director who retires in accordance with clause 8.1(d) of the Constitution of the Company and being eligible for re-election, is re-elected as a Director."

Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway as a Director of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway, being a Director who retires in accordance with clause 8.1(d) of the Constitution of the Company and being eligible for re-election, is re-elected as a Director."

Resolution 4 - Issue of Performance Rights to Mr Jacob (Jake) Klein

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That the issue of up to 495,935 Performance Rights to Mr Jacob (Jake) Klein under the Evolution Mining Limited Employee Share Option and Performance Rights Plan (Plan) be approved for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

Resolution 5 - Issue of Performance Rights to Mr Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway

To consider and, if that thought fit, to pass the following as an ordinary resolution:

"That the issue of up to 268,831 Performance Rights to Mr Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway under the Evolution Mining Limited Employee Share Option and Performance Rights Plan be approved for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, on the terms set out in the Explanatory Memorandum."

ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE

Snapshot date

It has been determined that under regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations, for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting, shares in the Company will be taken to be held by the persons who are the registered holders at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday 20 November 2018. Accordingly, share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting.

VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENTS

Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

A vote on Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, the following persons:

a. A member of the Key Management Personnel (KMP) whose remuneration details are included in the 2018 Remuneration Report; or

b. A closely related party of such a KMP (including close family members and companies the KMP controls).

However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 1 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

a. The proxy appointment is in writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote (e.g. for, against, abstain) on the resolution; or

b. The vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy: i. Does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and ii. Expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP.



"Key management personnel" and "closely related party" have the same meaning as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolutions 4 and 5 - Issue of Performance Rights to Mr Jacob (Jake) Klein, Mr Lawrence (Lawrie) Conway

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolutions 4 and 5 by any Director of the Company who is eligible to participate in the Evolution Mining Limited Employee Share Option and Performance Rights Plan (Plan) and their associates. Only Executive Directors are eligible to participate in the Plan so therefore Mr Klein and Mr Conway and their associates will be excluded from voting on Resolutions 4 and 5.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:

a. It is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

b. It is cast by the person Chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

In addition, a vote must not be cast on Resolutions 4 and 5 as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM, or a closely related party of those persons, unless it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote in accordance with their directions. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chairman of the Meeting because the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise undirected proxies even if the resolution is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of the KMP.

PROXIES

A shareholder of the Company (Member) entitled to attend and to vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and to vote instead of the Member. The proxy need not be a Member and can be an individual or a body corporate.

If a Member appoints a body corporate as a proxy, that body corporate will need to ensure that it:

 Appoints an individual as its corporate representative to exercise its powers at the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act); and

 Provides satisfactory evidence of the appointment of its corporate representative prior to commencement of the Annual General Meeting.

If such evidence is not received before the Annual General Meeting, then the body corporate (through its representative) will not be permitted to act as a proxy.

Members are entitled to appoint up to two individuals to act as proxies to attend and vote on their behalf. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the Member's voting rights. If the Member appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Member's votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. On a show of hands, neither proxy may vote if more than one proxy attends.

Any directed proxies that are not voted on any poll at the Annual General Meeting by a Member's appointed proxy will automatically default to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, who is required to vote proxies as directed on a poll.

The Corporations Act prohibits members of the KMP of the Company (which includes each of the Directors of the Company) from voting on the Remuneration Report (Resolution 1) and remuneration related resolutions (Resolutions 4 and 5) in certain circumstances. Where the KMP is appointed as a proxy, the KMP must be directed as proxy how to vote on Resolutions 1, 4 and 5 (inclusive) (i.e. directed to vote 'for', 'against' or 'abstain'). Undirected proxy votes on Resolutions 1, 4 and 5 (inclusive) cannot be voted by a KMP and will be treated as invalid by the Company. If you intend to appoint a member of the KMP your proxy, please ensure that you direct them how to vote on Resolutions 1, 4 and 5 (inclusive) by marking either the 'for', 'against' or to 'abstain' box for each of Resolutions 1, 4 and 5 (inclusive).

The exception to the above prohibition is in the instance of the Chairman of the Meeting who, under the Corporations Act, can vote undirected proxies where the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise undirected proxies even if the resolution is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of the KMP. The Proxy Form accompanying this Notice of Meeting provides this express authorisation.

Mr Klein will not chair the meeting for the consideration of Resolution 4. For the duration of this Resolution, the meeting will be chaired by a Non-Executive Director nominated by Mr Klein, pursuant to clause 7.5(d) of the Constitution. As Chairman of the Meeting during Resolution 4, this Non-Executive Director will also be entitled to exercise any undirected proxies in respect of these Resolutions as the express authorisation on the Proxy Form to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP is given to the Chairman of the Meeting (and not any one individual).

A proxy must be signed by the Member or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the Member is a corporation, in accordance with the Corporations Act. The Proxy Form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which the Proxy Form is signed, or a copy or facsimile which appears on its face to be an authentic copy of that proxy, power or authority, must be returned to the Company's share registry at an address given below by no later than 11.00am (Sydney time) on Tuesday 20 November 2018:

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY

Evan Elstein

Company Secretary Dated: 19 October 2018