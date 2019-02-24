Evolution Mining : Acquires Stake in Tribune Resources

ABN: 74 084 669 036

25 FEBRUARY 2019

EVOLUTION ACQUIRES STAKE IN TRIBUNE RESOURCES

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") advises that it has acquired 11.05 million shares, representing a 19.9% shareholding, in Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) ("Tribune") for a cash consideration of A$41.3 million.

Tribune's major asset is the Company's interest in the East Kundana mining operation which is a joint venture between Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) (51% and operator), Rand Mining Limited (ASX:RND)

(12.25%) and Tribune (36.75%). The East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV) tenements are adjacent to Evolution's 1.7 million tonnes per annum Mungari processing plant, which is located approximately 20km west of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

As at 30 June 2018 the EKJV tenements (100% basis) hosted a Mineral Resource of 10.54Mt grading 6.1g/t for 2.06Moz Au and Ore Reserves of 6.15Mt grading 6.3g/t for 1.24Moz Au1.

Tribune also has a 44.2% shareholding in Rand Mining Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries Media Contact Bryan O'Hara Michael Vaughan General Manager Investor Relations Media Relations Evolution Mining Limited Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 2 9696 2900 Tel: +61 422 602 720 About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focussed Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine that will deliver 100% of future gold and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area.

Outside of the life of mine area Evolution will have a 49% interest in future copper, gold and silver production.

1 Refer Tribune 30 June 2018 EKJV Summary Resource and Reserve Report prepared in accordance with JORC 2012 released to the ASX on 6 September 2018.