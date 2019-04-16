Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Ltd    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
3.42 AUD   -0.58%
07:28pEVOLUTION MINING : March 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
07:28pEVOLUTION MINING : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement
PU
04/14EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolution Mining : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

ASX Announcement

17 April 2019

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

P+61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

ANNUAL MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES STATEMENT

Demonstrating the immense potential of the world-class Cowal deposit with resource growth at Cowal of more than 1.3 million ounces including an increase of 808,000 ounces in the underground resource

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) is pleased to release its annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (MROR) estimates as at 31 December 2018. The Company remains committed to operating a sustainable business that prospers through the cycle and has used an unchanged and conservative gold price assumption of A$1,350 per ounce (US$980/oz)1 and a copper price assumption of A$6,000 per tonne (US$4,350/t) to estimate Group Ore Reserves.

Highlights

Group Mineral Resources

Gold Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces2 after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces

Driven by an addition at Cowal of 1.34 million ounces post mining depletion which includes an increase of 808,000 ounces in the Cowal underground resource to 1.41 million ounces

Copper Mineral Resources increased by 36,000 tonnes to 982,000 tonnes after accounting for mining depletion

Group Ore Reserves

Gold Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces2 after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces

Driven by an addition at Cowal of 834,000 ounces post mining depletion due to the inclusion of the E41, E46 and GRE open pits and an In-Wall Ramp at E42

Copper Ore Reserves decreased by 26,000 tonnes to 538,000 tonnes after accounting for mining depletion

Growth opportunities

Resource definition and extensional drilling at Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie from the underground exploration decline and from surface

Further delineation and conversion of the significant mineral endowment on Cowal's mining lease including E41, E42 and E46

Regional opportunities within the Cowal Province including exploration drilling east of the mine to delineate the edges of the Cowal mineral system, 15km west of the mine at East Girral, and the potential for the discovery of porphyry copper-gold deposits

Planned extensional drilling below the 1,200m level at Ernest Henry commencing in the December 2019 quarter

Advancing the Mungari provincial pipeline and continuation of the near-mine drilling programs

Underground extensional drilling at Mt Carlton and exploration drilling at nearby target Mt Carlton United

Discovery potential at Connors Arc, Drummond and Murchison greenfields exploration projects

1.Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725

2.Inclusive of the interim Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update at Castle Hill (Mungari) entitled "Restructure of Ownership of Castle Hill Gold

Deposit" released to ASX on 18 July 2018 available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited

Commenting on the updated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate, Evolution Executive Chairman, Jake Klein, said:

"It is very pleasing that the discovery team, led by Glen Masterman, is continuing to deliver meaningful organic growth through exploration.

We have once again added to both our resources and reserves after accounting for mining depletion. A continued focus on extending our average mine life has resulted in further year-on-year improvements with the average Group reserve life now approximately ten years.

The growth in resources and reserves at Cowal has been exceptional and we are also building a strong pipeline of greenfields projects which aim to generate long-term growth for our business."

Group Mineral Resources as at 31 December 2018 are estimated at 14.73 million ounces of gold and 982,000 tonnes of copper compared with the estimate at 31 December 2017 of 14.24 million ounces of gold and 946,000 tonnes of copper. The updated estimate accounts for mining depletion in 2018 of 902,000 ounces of gold. All Mineral Resources are constrained at an A$1,800/oz economic threshold at Evolution's 100% owned assets.

Changes to the Group Mineral Resources estimate include:

Additions prior to mining depletion:

1.64 million ounces of gold at Cowal including:

Addition of 808,000 ounces to the underground resource following successful GRE46 extensional drilling and the discovery of the Dalwhinnie lode

Addition of 386,000 ounces due to the addition of E41 open pit and the inclusion of an In- Wall Ramp (IWR) to access ore below the stage H pit shell at E42

91,000 gold ounces at Mungari

54,000 gold ounces at Mt Rawdon

43,000 gold ounces at Cracow

76,000 tonnes copper at Ernest Henry due to a change in reporting to include 49% of the copper resource below the 1,200RL (previously 30% copper)

Decreases prior to mining depletion:

294,000 gold ounces at Ernest Henry due to a change in reporting to include 49% of the gold resource below the 1,200RL (previously 100%). This is more than offset by the addition to the copper resource (as stated above)

117,000 gold ounces at Mt Carlton reflecting the impact of the increase in the underground resource reducing the potential to optimise the open pit resource

The Group Mineral Resource Statement as at 31 December 2018 is provided below in Tables 1 and 3. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves and include all exploration and resource definition drilling information up to 31 December 2018 and have been depleted for mining to 31 December 2018.

Evolution Mining Limited

2

Resource Ounces (koz Au)

Group Gold Mineral Resource changes

December 2017 to December 2018

17,000

16,000

356

1,087

30

15,000

902

14,725

14,000

31

14,245

13,000

12,000

11,000

10,000

9,000

2017 Resource Additions &

New Data

Design

Stockpiles Mine Depletion 2018 Resource

Subtractions

Group Gold Resource Net Changes Post Mining Depletion

December 2017 to December 2018

Reserve ounces (koz Au)

16,000

15,000

1,336

46

14,725

14,000

14,245

57

450

232 71

13,000

12,000

11,000

10,000

2017

Cracow

Ernest

Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon

Cowal

Marsden

Mungari

2018

Resource

Henry

Resource

Evolution Mining Limited

3

Scale

0400m

Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Orange shows the outline of the December 2017 mineable shape

optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows the December 2018 MSO outlines. Planned drilling from the

exploration decline is shown in blue

The December 2018 GRE46 underground resource is reported at a 2.0g/t cut-off grade recording a slight increase in the average grade to 3.24g/t Au (from 3.0g/t cut-off grade and 3.17g/t Au average grade in the December 2017 MROR update). The impact of discovery of the Dalwhinnie mineralisation, along with an improved understanding of mineralisation controls, has significantly increased the average grade of the resource from 3.17g/t Au to 4.52g/t Au above a 3.0g/t Au cut-off grade.

Cut-off

Tonnes

Grade

Metal

(g/t)

(Mt)

Au (g/t)

Au (koz)

1.5

22.74

2.64

1,927

2.0

13.55

3.24

1,411

2.5

8.33

3.85

1,031

3.0

5.17

4.52

751

Cowal Underground Inferred Mineral Resource reported at various cut-off grades

Evolution Mining Limited

4

Group Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2018 are estimated at 7.46 million ounces of gold and 538,000 tonnes of copper compared with the 31 December 2017 estimate of 7.05 million ounces of gold and 564,000 tonnes of copper after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces of gold.

Changes to the Group Ore Reserves estimate include:

Additions prior to mining depletion:

1,136,000 gold ounces at Cowal due to inclusion of the E41, E46 and Galway-Regal open pits and an increase at the E42 open pit due to modelling an In-Wall Ramp which unlocks additional reserves below the Stage H pit shell

44,000 gold ounces at Cracow

25,000 gold ounces at Mt Carlton

24,000 gold ounces at Mt Rawdon

Decreases prior to mining depletion of 59,000 gold ounces at Mungari due to new drill data leading to an improved understanding of regional ore reserves

The Group Ore Reserve Statement as at 31 December 2018 is provided in Tables 2 and 4.

Group Gold Ore Reserve Changes

December 2017 to December 2018

Reserve ounces (koz Au)

9,000

1,079

8,000

41

172

109

7,000

902

7,458

7,220

7

7,048

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2017 Reserve Acquisition -

Total

Additions & New Data

Design

Stockpiles

Mine

2018 Reserve

Castle Hill

Subtractions

Depletion

Evolution Mining Limited

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 23:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LTD
07:28pEVOLUTION MINING : March 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
07:28pEVOLUTION MINING : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement
PU
04/14EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
04/12METALS : Share Purchase Plan and Joint Venture with Evolution Mining Ltd Raises ..
AQ
04/06SRG : Big boost for SRG as Evolution Mining extends drill and blast agreements
AQ
04/03EVOLUTION MINING : Cowal Site Visit Presentation
PU
04/03ARUMA RESOURCES : Share purchase plan closed
AQ
04/03EVOLUTION MINING : and with Enterprise Metals ink JV pact for Murchison explorat..
AQ
04/01EVOLUTION MINING : EVN - Murchison Exploration Project Joint Venture
AQ
03/31EVOLUTION MINING : Murchison Exploration Project Joint Venture Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 533 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 223 M
Finance 2019 93,1 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 26,85
P/E ratio 2020 18,09
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 5 838 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,56  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD-6.78%4 175
FRANCO NEVADA CORP3.95%13 932
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.5.39%11 508
GOLDCORP INC.15.93%10 077
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED8.00%3 123
SIBANYE GOLD LTD32.19%2 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About