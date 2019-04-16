Evolution Mining : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement

ANNUAL MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES STATEMENT
Demonstrating the immense potential of the world-class Cowal deposit with resource growth at Cowal of more than 1.3 million ounces including an increase of 808,000 ounces in the underground resource
Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) is pleased to release its annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (MROR) estimates as at 31 December 2018. The Company remains committed to operating a sustainable business that prospers through the cycle and has used an unchanged and conservative gold price assumption of A$1,350 per ounce (US$980/oz)1 and a copper price assumption of A$6,000 per tonne (US$4,350/t) to estimate Group Ore Reserves.
Highlights
▪Group Mineral Resources
▪Gold Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces2after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces
▪Driven by an addition at Cowal of 1.34 million ounces post mining depletion which includes an increase of 808,000 ounces in the Cowal underground resource to 1.41 million ounces
▪Copper Mineral Resourcesincreased by 36,000 tonnes to 982,000 tonnes after accounting for mining depletion
▪Group Ore Reserves
▪Gold Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces2after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces
▪Driven by an addition at Cowal of 834,000 ounces post mining depletion due to the inclusion of the E41, E46 and GRE open pits and an In-Wall Ramp at E42
▪Copper Ore Reservesdecreased by 26,000 tonnes to 538,000 tonnes after accounting for mining depletion
Growth opportunities
▪Resource definition and extensional drilling at Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie from the underground exploration decline and from surface
▪Further delineation and conversion of the significant mineral endowment on Cowal's mining lease including E41, E42 and E46
▪Regional opportunities within the Cowal Province including exploration drilling east of the mine to delineate the edges of the Cowal mineral system, 15km west of the mine at East Girral, and the potential for the discovery of porphyry copper-gold deposits
▪Planned extensional drilling below the 1,200m level at Ernest Henry commencing in the December 2019 quarter
▪Advancing the Mungari provincial pipeline and continuation of the near-mine drilling programs
▪Underground extensional drilling at Mt Carlton and exploration drilling at nearby target Mt Carlton United
▪Discovery potential at Connors Arc, Drummond and Murchison greenfields exploration projects
1.Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725
2.Inclusive of the interim Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update at Castle Hill (Mungari) entitled "Restructure of Ownership of Castle Hill Gold
Deposit" released to ASX on 18 July 2018 available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.au
Commenting on the updated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate, Evolution Executive Chairman, Jake Klein, said:
"It is very pleasing that the discovery team, led by Glen Masterman, is continuing to deliver meaningful organic growth through exploration.
We have once again added to both our resources and reserves after accounting for mining depletion. A continued focus on extending our average mine life has resulted in further year-on-year improvements with the average Group reserve life now approximately ten years.
The growth in resources and reserves at Cowal has been exceptional and we are also building a strong pipeline of greenfields projects which aim to generate long-term growth for our business."
Group Mineral Resources as at 31 December 2018 are estimated at 14.73 million ounces of gold and 982,000 tonnes of copper compared with the estimate at 31 December 2017 of 14.24 million ounces of gold and 946,000 tonnes of copper. The updated estimate accounts for mining depletion in 2018 of 902,000 ounces of gold. All Mineral Resources are constrained at an A$1,800/oz economic threshold at Evolution's 100% owned assets.
Changes to the Group Mineral Resources estimate include:
▪Additions prior to mining depletion:
▪1.64 million ounces of gold at Cowal including:
▪Addition of 808,000 ounces to the underground resource following successful GRE46 extensional drilling and the discovery of the Dalwhinnie lode
▪Addition of 386,000 ounces due to the addition of E41 open pit and the inclusion of an In- Wall Ramp (IWR) to access ore below the stage H pit shell at E42
▪91,000 gold ounces at Mungari
▪54,000 gold ounces at Mt Rawdon
▪43,000 gold ounces at Cracow
▪76,000 tonnes copper at Ernest Henry due to a change in reporting to include 49% of the copper resource below the 1,200RL (previously 30% copper)
▪Decreases prior to mining depletion:
▪294,000 gold ounces at Ernest Henry due to a change in reporting to include 49% of the gold resource below the 1,200RL (previously 100%). This is more than offset by the addition to the copper resource (as stated above)
▪117,000 gold ounces at Mt Carlton reflecting the impact of the increase in the underground resource reducing the potential to optimise the open pit resource
The Group Mineral Resource Statement as at 31 December 2018 is provided below in Tables 1 and 3. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Ore Reserves and include all exploration and resource definition drilling information up to 31 December 2018 and have been depleted for mining to 31 December 2018.
Resource Ounces (koz Au)
Group Gold Mineral Resource changes
December 2017 to December 2018
17,000
16,000
356
1,087
30
15,000
902
14,725
14,000
31
14,245
13,000
12,000
11,000
10,000
9,000
2017 Resource Additions &
New Data
Design
Stockpiles Mine Depletion 2018 Resource
Subtractions
Group Gold Resource Net Changes Post Mining Depletion
December 2017 to December 2018
Reserve ounces (koz Au)
16,000
15,000
1,336
46
14,725
14,000
14,245
57
450
232 71
13,000
12,000
11,000
10,000
2017
Cracow
Ernest
Mt Carlton Mt Rawdon
Cowal
Marsden
Mungari
2018
Resource
Henry
Resource
Scale
0400m
Section of Cowal GRE46 underground area. Orange shows the outline of the December 2017 mineable shape
optimiser (MSO) outlines and yellow shows the December 2018 MSO outlines. Planned drilling from the
exploration decline is shown in blue
The December 2018 GRE46 underground resource is reported at a 2.0g/t cut-off grade recording a slight increase in the average grade to 3.24g/t Au (from 3.0g/t cut-off grade and 3.17g/t Au average grade in the December 2017 MROR update). The impact of discovery of the Dalwhinnie mineralisation, along with an improved understanding of mineralisation controls, has significantly increased the average grade of the resource from 3.17g/t Au to 4.52g/t Au above a 3.0g/t Au cut-off grade.
Cut-off
Tonnes
Grade
Metal
(g/t)
(Mt)
Au (g/t)
Au (koz)
1.5
22.74
2.64
1,927
2.0
13.55
3.24
1,411
2.5
8.33
3.85
1,031
3.0
5.17
4.52
751
Cowal Underground Inferred Mineral Resource reported at various cut-off grades
Group Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2018 are estimated at 7.46 million ounces of gold and 538,000 tonnes of copper compared with the 31 December 2017 estimate of 7.05 million ounces of gold and 564,000 tonnes of copper after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces of gold.
Changes to the Group Ore Reserves estimate include:
▪Additions prior to mining depletion:
▪1,136,000 gold ounces at Cowal due to inclusion of the E41, E46 and Galway-Regal open pits and an increase at the E42 open pit due to modelling an In-Wall Ramp which unlocks additional reserves below the Stage H pit shell
▪44,000 gold ounces at Cracow
▪25,000 gold ounces at Mt Carlton
▪24,000 gold ounces at Mt Rawdon
▪Decreases prior to mining depletion of 59,000 gold ounces at Mungari due to new drill data leading to an improved understanding of regional ore reserves
The Group Ore Reserve Statement as at 31 December 2018 is provided in Tables 2 and 4.
Group Gold Ore Reserve Changes
December 2017 to December 2018
Reserve ounces (koz Au)
9,000
1,079
8,000
41
172
109
7,000
902
7,458
7,220
7
7,048
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2017 Reserve Acquisition -
Total
Additions & New Data
Design
Stockpiles
Mine
2018 Reserve
Castle Hill
Subtractions
Depletion
