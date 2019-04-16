Evolution Mining : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement

ANNUAL MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES STATEMENT

Demonstrating the immense potential of the world-class Cowal deposit with resource growth at Cowal of more than 1.3 million ounces including an increase of 808,000 ounces in the underground resource

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) is pleased to release its annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (MROR) estimates as at 31 December 2018. The Company remains committed to operating a sustainable business that prospers through the cycle and has used an unchanged and conservative gold price assumption of A$1,350 per ounce (US$980/oz)1 and a copper price assumption of A$6,000 per tonne (US$4,350/t) to estimate Group Ore Reserves.

Highlights

▪Group Mineral Resources

▪Gold Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces2 after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces

▪Driven by an addition at Cowal of 1.34 million ounces post mining depletion which includes an increase of 808,000 ounces in the Cowal underground resource to 1.41 million ounces

▪Copper Mineral Resources increased by 36,000 tonnes to 982,000 tonnes after accounting for mining depletion

▪Group Ore Reserves

▪Gold Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces2 after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces

▪Driven by an addition at Cowal of 834,000 ounces post mining depletion due to the inclusion of the E41, E46 and GRE open pits and an In-Wall Ramp at E42

▪Copper Ore Reserves decreased by 26,000 tonnes to 538,000 tonnes after accounting for mining depletion

Growth opportunities

▪Resource definition and extensional drilling at Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie from the underground exploration decline and from surface

▪Further delineation and conversion of the significant mineral endowment on Cowal's mining lease including E41, E42 and E46

▪Regional opportunities within the Cowal Province including exploration drilling east of the mine to delineate the edges of the Cowal mineral system, 15km west of the mine at East Girral, and the potential for the discovery of porphyry copper-gold deposits

▪Planned extensional drilling below the 1,200m level at Ernest Henry commencing in the December 2019 quarter

▪Advancing the Mungari provincial pipeline and continuation of the near-mine drilling programs

▪Underground extensional drilling at Mt Carlton and exploration drilling at nearby target Mt Carlton United

▪Discovery potential at Connors Arc, Drummond and Murchison greenfields exploration projects

1.Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725

2.Inclusive of the interim Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve update at Castle Hill (Mungari) entitled "Restructure of Ownership of Castle Hill Gold

Deposit" released to ASX on 18 July 2018 available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.au

