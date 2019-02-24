Evolution Mining : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

28TH GLOBAL METALS AND MINING CONFERENCE FEBRUARY 2019 JAKE KLEIN - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

1

All FY19 US dollar values quoted using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725

ASX code Market capitalisation(1) Average daily turnover(2) Net debt(3) EVN US$4.6B US$29M US$30M Dividend policy Payout of 50% of after tax earnings FY19 production guidance 720 - 770koz FY19 AISC guidance(4) US$615 - US$650/oz Mineral Resources(5) 14.3Moz Ore Reserves(5) 7.2MozReserve life(5) Reserve price assumption(6) ~10 years US$1,000/oz

EVOLUTION SNAPSHOT

February 2019

Major shareholders

Van Eck 13.6%

La Mancha 9.5%

(1) Based on share price of A$3.77 per share on 11 February 2019

(2) Average daily share turnover for one month through to 11 February 2019

(3) As at 31 December 2018

(4) Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725

(5) See Appendix for details on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

(6) Evolution uses a conservative reserve gold price assumption of A$1,350 per ounce

CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY

Focused portfolio of 6 - 8 assets

Upgrade the quality of our asset portfolio

Reduce costs and grow free cash flow per share

Extend reserve lifeDeliver consistent returns to shareholders

A globally relevant mid-tier gold producer

LOW COST

◼ Evolution is the lowest cost producer of the top 20 gold miners in the Van Eck Gold Miners Index (GDX)(1)

All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/oz)

1,236

730

672

691

Ev E o v lu ol t u i t o ion

Regis

StBarbara

(2)

KirklandLake

Endeavour

Saracen

Newcrest

Oceanagold

(2)

B2Gold

Barrick

Yamana

Goldcorp

Agnico Eagle

(3)

Centamin

Northern Star

Kinross

(3)

Newmont

GoldFields

(3)

Anglogold Ashanti

(3)

Detour

ASX primary listing (Half Year FY19A)

Non-ASX primary listing (Full Year 2018A)