EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
Evolution Mining : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

02/24/2019 | 08:57pm EST

28TH GLOBAL METALS AND MINING

CONFERENCE

FEBRUARY 2019

JAKE KLEIN - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

All FY19 US dollar values quoted using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725

ASX code

Market capitalisation(1) Average daily turnover(2) Net debt(3)

EVN US$4.6B US$29M US$30M

Dividend policy

Payout of 50% of after tax earnings

FY19 production guidance

720 - 770koz

FY19 AISC guidance(4)

US$615 - US$650/oz

Mineral Resources(5) 14.3Moz

Ore Reserves(5) 7.2MozReserve life(5)

Reserve price assumption(6)

~10 years US$1,000/oz

EVOLUTION SNAPSHOT

REGISTER

February 2019

Major shareholders

Van Eck 13.6%

La Mancha 9.5%

  • (1) Based on share price of A$3.77 per share on 11 February 2019

  • (2) Average daily share turnover for one month through to 11 February 2019

  • (3) As at 31 December 2018

  • (4) Using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.725

  • (5) See Appendix for details on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

  • (6) Evolution uses a conservative reserve gold price assumption of A$1,350 per ounce

CLEAR AND CONSISTENT STRATEGY

Focused portfolio of 6 - 8 assets

Upgrade the quality of our asset portfolio

Reduce costs and grow free cash flow per share

Extend reserve lifeDeliver consistent returns to shareholders

A globally relevant mid-tier gold producer

LOW COST

Evolution is the lowest cost producer of the top 20 gold miners in the Van Eck Gold Miners Index (GDX)(1)

All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/oz)

1,236

730

672

691

Ev E o v lu ol t u i t o ion

Regis

StBarbara

(2)

KirklandLake

Endeavour

Saracen

Newcrest

Oceanagold

(2)

B2Gold

Barrick

Yamana

Goldcorp

Agnico Eagle

(3)

Centamin

Northern Star

Kinross

(3)

Newmont

GoldFields

(3)

Anglogold Ashanti

(3)

Detour

ASX primary listing (Half Year FY19A)

Non-ASX primary listing (Full Year 2018A)

  • (1) Excludes Cia De Minas Buenaventura, Zijin Mining

  • (2) Bottom end of company guidance (Actuals not released at time of publishing)

  • (3) RBC estimate (Actuals not released at time of publishing)

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 01:56:02 UTC
