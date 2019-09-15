Log in
Evolution Mining : Denver Gold Forum 2019 Presentation

09/15/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

DENVER GOLD FORUM

1 6 - 1 8 S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

L AW R I E C O N WAY - F I N AN C E D I R E C TO R AN D C F O

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

All US dollar values quoted using an AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.70 unless otherwise stated

2

EVOLUTION

SNAPSHOT

ASX code

EVN

Market capitalisation(1)

US$5.6B /A$8.0B

Average daily turnover(2)

US$42M / A$60M

Net cash(3)

US$25M / A$35M

New dividend policy

Payout of 50% of free

cash flow

FY20 production guidance

725 - 775koz

FY20 AISC guidance

US$625 - US$660/oz

A$890 - A$940/oz

Mineral Resources(4)

14.7Moz

Ore Reserves(4)

7.5Moz

Reserve life(4)

~10 years

Reserve price assumption

A$1,350/oz

Van Eck 11.7%

Major shareholders(5)

La Mancha 8.9%

BlackRock 6.1%

Cumulative Dividends (A$M) and

cents per share declared

600

9.5

10

7.5

9

500

8

7

400

5

6

300

5

3

459

4

200

2

2

298

3

1

2

171

100

21

43

87

7

1

0

-

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Cumulative Dividends Declared A$M (Pre-DRP)

Cents per share

  1. Based on share price of A$4.71 per share on 10 September 2019
  2. Average daily share turnover for one month through to 10 September 2019
  3. As at 30 June 2019
  4. See Appendix for details on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at December 2018

(5) La Mancha relevant interest 8.9%. Net interest ~6.0%

3

SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES

The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner

Be an employer of choice

Demonstrate robust risk

Contribute positively to local,

Actively manage climate

Protect and enhance our

attracting the most talented

management and safety

regional and national

related risks and

reputation as a trusted

people and foster a safe,

leadership

sustainability efforts by

opportunities including

partner and provide

diverse and inclusive

achieving an outstanding

improving energy efficiency

community benefits that

workplace

level of environmental

and the responsible

endure beyond the life of our

stewardship

management of water

mines

Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage

Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders

Be transparent at all levels of Corporate Governance, comply with applicable laws and regulations and operate at the highest standards of financial and ethical behaviour

Relentlessly drive for operational excellence through an innovative culture and inspired people delivering to plan

OUR VALUES: SAFETY

EXCELLENCE

ACCOUNTABILITY

RESPECT

4

RETURN ON INVESTMENT

  • Disciplined capital investment to ensure all assets generate adequate returns
  • Average annual returns under Evolution ownership of 12 - 23% across portfolio
  • Cowal now truly a cornerstone Tier 1 asset

pa)(%

Asset Quality

30%

Capital

25%

Mt

Ernest

Carlton

Henry

Invested

20%

15%

Cracow

Mungari

Mt

10%

Rawdon

on

Return

5%

0%

-

2

4

6

8

10

Reserve Life (Years)

Bubble size represents midpoint of FY20 gold production guidance

Cowal

+ 12 Years

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 23:16:01 UTC
