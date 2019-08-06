Evolution Mining : Diggers and Dealers 2019 Presentation
08/06/2019 | 08:00pm EDT
DIGGERS AND DEALERS
7 AUGUST 2019
JAKE KLEIN - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
ZERO HARM
Driving a safety culture where our people do the
right thing because they want to, not because they
have to
Safety stop conducted across all Evolutions sites
in July 2019 following recent tragedies in
Queensland's mining industry
FY19 performance:
improvement in reporting culture
Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency
reduction in severity of incidents
26.2
(TRIF)
faster completion of significant incident
investigations with corrective actions
completed on time
HSE System and Critical Control verification
audits conducted at each asset during FY19
19.9
12.0
9.6
9.7
8.0
8.3
5.5
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES
The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner
Be an employer of choice
Demonstrate robust risk
Contribute positively to local,
Actively manage climate
Protect and enhance our
attracting the most talented
management and safety
regional and national
related risks and
reputation as a trusted
people and foster a safe,
leadership
sustainability efforts by
opportunities including
partner and provide
diverse and inclusive
achieving an outstanding
improving energy efficiency
community benefits that
workplace
level of environmental
and the responsible
endure beyond the life of our
stewardship
management of water
mines
Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage
Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders
Be transparent at all levels of Corporate Governance, comply with applicable laws and regulations and operate at the highest standards of financial and ethical behaviour
Relentlessly drive for operational excellence through an innovative culture and inspired people delivering to plan
OUR VALUES: SAFETY
EXCELLENCE
ACCOUNTABILITY
RESPECT
FLASHBACK TO DIGGERS 2012
Market Cap (A$M)
5,000
17,978
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
Multiple asset company
2,500
Single asset company
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Newcrest
Regis
Alacer
Evolution
Perseus
Medusa
Resolute
Gold One
CGA
Kingsgate
Silver Lake
Endeavour
OceanaGold
Beadell
St Barbara
Nthn Star
Troy
Kingsrose
Integra
Allied
Saracen
Gryphon
Norton
PMI Gold
Tanami
Focus
Ramelius
Red 5
Azimuth
Ampella
Intrepid
Sihayo
Citigold
Gold Road
Unity
Change is required and is coming
