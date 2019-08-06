Log in
EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/06
5.1 AUD   -2.86%
Evolution Mining : Diggers and Dealers 2019 Presentation

08/06/2019

DIGGERS AND DEALERS

7 AUGUST 2019

JAKE KLEIN - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

These materials prepared by Evolution Mining Limited (or "the Company") include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ZERO HARM

Driving a safety culture where our people do the

right thing because they want to, not because they

have to

Safety stop conducted across all Evolutions sites

in July 2019 following recent tragedies in

Queensland's mining industry

FY19 performance:

improvement in reporting culture

Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency

reduction in severity of incidents

26.2

(TRIF)

faster completion of significant incident

investigations with corrective actions

completed on time

HSE System and Critical Control verification

audits conducted at each asset during FY19

19.9

12.0

9.6

9.7

8.0

8.3

5.5

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

SUSTAINABILITY PRINCIPLES

The objective of our sustainability efforts is to deliver long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner

Be an employer of choice

Demonstrate robust risk

Contribute positively to local,

Actively manage climate

Protect and enhance our

attracting the most talented

management and safety

regional and national

related risks and

reputation as a trusted

people and foster a safe,

leadership

sustainability efforts by

opportunities including

partner and provide

diverse and inclusive

achieving an outstanding

improving energy efficiency

community benefits that

workplace

level of environmental

and the responsible

endure beyond the life of our

stewardship

management of water

mines

Advance the outcomes for indigenous peoples and protect their cultural heritage

Respect the human rights of all our stakeholders

Be transparent at all levels of Corporate Governance, comply with applicable laws and regulations and operate at the highest standards of financial and ethical behaviour

Relentlessly drive for operational excellence through an innovative culture and inspired people delivering to plan

OUR VALUES: SAFETY

EXCELLENCE

ACCOUNTABILITY

RESPECT

FLASHBACK TO DIGGERS 2012

Market Cap (A$M)

5,000

17,978

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

Multiple asset company

2,500

Single asset company

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

Newcrest

Regis

Alacer

Evolution

Perseus

Medusa

Resolute

Gold One

CGA

Kingsgate

Silver Lake

Endeavour

OceanaGold

Beadell

St Barbara

Nthn Star

Troy

Kingsrose

Integra

Allied

Saracen

Gryphon

Norton

PMI Gold

Tanami

Focus

Ramelius

Red 5

Azimuth

Ampella

Intrepid

Sihayo

Citigold

Gold Road

Unity

Change is required and is coming

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 514 M
EBIT 2019 331 M
Net income 2019 212 M
Finance 2019 55,1 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 39,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,68x
EV / Sales2020 4,85x
Capitalization 8 655 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,99  AUD
Last Close Price 5,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,84%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD39.57%6 040
FRANCO NEVADA CORP23.64%16 800
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.7.19%11 552
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED74.64%4 758
SIBANYE GOLD LTD95.60%3 574
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 565
